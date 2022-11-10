Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Jaranita Marina - San Francisco 3340 Steiner Street

review star

No reviews yet

3340 Steiner Street

San Francisco, CA 94123

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Jarana translates to a spontaneous colorful street celebration in Peru. The restaurant will feature traditional, authentic dishes showcasing free-range, local farm-raised chickens rubbed with Peruvian spices and slow-roasted cooked meats over charcoal on the rotisserie, without forgetting the classic dishes that put Peruvian cuisine on the world map. The menu will also feature a variety of organic vegan and vegetarian dishes.

3340 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94123

