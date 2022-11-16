Jardin Restaurant San Antonio Botanical Garden

Jardin Restaurant imageView gallery

Mezze

16-Mezze Table

$64.00

3-Mezze Plates

$13.00

6-Mezze Plates

$25.00

9-Mezze Plates

$36.00
Naan

Naan

$4.35

Garlic, Butter & Zahtar

Arancini

Arancini

$4.35

Bolognese-Stuffed with Mozzarella & Black Truffle Aioli

Baba Ganoush

Baba Ganoush

$4.35
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$4.35

Caraway, Blue Cheese, Orange & Toasted Walnuts

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$4.35

Seasonal Selections

Sun Dried Tom

Sun Dried Tom

$4.35

Pomegranate-Agrodolce, Chevre & Pepitas

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$4.35

Lemon, Golden Raisins, Capers & Red Chile

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$4.35

Garden Selections & Basil Aioli

Cucumbers

$4.00
Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$4.35

Saffron, Smoked Paprika, Harissa & Olive

Goat Cheese Sandwich

Goat Cheese Sandwich

$4.35

Chevre & Tomato Jam

Whipped Feta

Whipped Feta

$4.35

Rose Petal Jam & Hazelnuts

Mast-o Khiar

Mast-o Khiar

$4.35

Cucumber, Yogurt, Rose Petal & Golden Raisin

Ricotta Mezze

Ricotta Mezze

$4.35

Dried Cherry, Raspberry Vinegar & Pomegranate Zahtar

Lentils

Lentils

$4.35

Lentils, Lemon, Cumin, Allspice & Parsley

Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates

$4.35

Spicy Honey, Prosciutto & Pecan

Carrot Hummus

Carrot Hummus

$4.35

Smoked Paprika & Crispy Chickpeas

Hummus

Classic Hummus

Classic Hummus

$12.00

House-Made Zahtar, Tahini & EVOO Served with Naan Pita

The Greek Hummus

The Greek Hummus

$14.00

Cucumber, Tomato, Olive, Red Onion, Feta & Red Wine Vinaigrette Served with Naan Pita

Pork Belly Hummus

Pork Belly Hummus

$16.00

Crispy Pork Belly, Harissa Oil & Pickled Peppers. Served with Naan Pita.

Specialty Hummus

$14.00

Pizza

Garden Pizza

$16.00

Daily Garden Inspirations

Soppressata Pizza

Soppressata Pizza

$17.00

Soppressata, House Marinara & Fresh Jalapeño

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Tomato, Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella

Lemon Ricotta Pizza

Lemon Ricotta Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Lemon Ricotta, Toum, Artichoke, Calabrian Chile, Roasted Cauliflower, Wild Oregano & Smoked Honey.

Special Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Small Plates

Beef Kefta Kabobs

Beef Kefta Kabobs

$14.00

Radicchio, Curried Yogurt, Toasted Cashews, Red Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Beef Steak Tomato & Herbed Jasmine Rice "Pilaf".

Daily Soup

$10.00

Daily Garden Inspirations

Falafel

$12.00

Harissa Garlic Sauce, Guindilla Peppers, Red Onion & Crispy Romaine.

Fattoush

Fattoush

$12.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Garden Radish, Tomato, Herbs, Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette & Crispy Pita Chips

Golden Gazpacho

Golden Gazpacho

$9.00

Yellow Tomato, Cucumber & Golden Beet

Seared Gnocchi

Seared Gnocchi

$21.00

White Wine, Creamy Bleu Cheese Crumble, Candied Walnuts, Tarragon & Orange.

Jardin Salad

Jardin Salad

$14.00

Butter leaf, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke, Olives, Onion, Pepper & White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$15.00

Ras el Hanout, Shepherd's Salad & Jalapeño

Market Salad

$12.00

Chef's Garden-Inspired Selection

Shrimp with Spicy Zhoug

Shrimp with Spicy Zhoug

$17.00

Charred Lemon, Crispy Potato, Spiced Cashews & House Labneh.

Large Plates

Slow Braised Lamb Ragout

Slow Braised Lamb Ragout

$31.00

Chickpeas, Mint, Honey, Fennel, Pickled Vegetables, Feta, Pistachios & Ras al Hanout Naan Pita

Roasted Chicken Confit

Roasted Chicken Confit

$26.00

Roasted Asparagus, Charred Baby Carrots, Cornichon "Gravy" & Herbed Jasmine "Pilaf".

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

Moroccan-Inspired Couscous, Dill, Roasted Zucchini, Guindilla Pepper, Baby Carrots & Mast-O-Khiar.

Smoked Beef Short Rib

Smoked Beef Short Rib

$39.00

Pee Wee Potatoes, Slow Roasted Carrots, Fennel & Natural Bone Broth Jus

Dessert

Olive Oil Cake

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Lemon, Honey-Mascarpone, Almond Nougat & Saffron Chantilly

Panna Cotta

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Chef's Accompaniments.

Nutella Torte

Nutella Torte

$11.00

Hazelnut Mousse, Rosewater Anglaise & Walnut

Paleta

Paleta

$4.00

Seasonal Selections

Dessert Special

$14.00

Sprouts

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$12.00

Served with Apple Wedges

Kids Hummus

Kids Hummus

$9.00

Served with English Cucumbers

Kids Shrimp Skewers

$15.00

Served with Sautéed Sweet Corn

Kids Turkey Sammy

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Cherry Tomatoes

Private Dining

Dinner Menu

$55.00

Room Rental

$236.00

Wine Tasting

$25.00

Party Wine

$37.00

Per Person

$25.00

Wine Jazz Night

$500.00

Cosmo A/V Rental

$529.00

Bar Package

$49.00

NA Beverage Package

$6.00

Bar Package

$37.00

Cocktails

Basic Mocktail

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Clover Club

$10.00

Craft Mocktail

$8.00

Dirty Blue

$13.00

Grey Goose, Vermouth, Blue Cheese Olives & Ice Crystals

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Falltini

$13.00
Flora

Flora

$12.00

Absolut Elyx, St. Germaine, Hibiscus Syrup, Pomegranate Juice & Grapefruit

French 75

$12.00
Frozen Bellini

Frozen Bellini

$14.00

Signature Recipe with Peach, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka & Prosecco

Grasshopper

$12.00

Healer

$12.00

Brugal 1888 Rum, Green Tea, Basil, Agave & Honeydew

Herbs & Spices

$12.00

Garden Herb-infused Gunpowder Gin & Tonic with Rhubarb Bitters

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$12.00

House Coffee with Bailey's

La Scentilla

$13.00

El Tequileno Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Simple Syrup & a Salted Rim

Mimosa

$9.00

Fresh Orange Juice & Champagne

MintJulep

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Nutella Alexander

$14.00

Brandy, Cream de Cocoa, Nutella, Vanilla-Infused Heavy Cream

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Orange, Sugar, & Bitters

Orange Dream

$12.00

Peychards Spritz

$12.00

Ranch Water

$11.00

Lalo Blanco Tequila, Topo Chico Mineral Water & Fresh Lime

Rising Sun

$12.00

Vodka, Mango Puree, Triple Sec and Fresh Lime Juice

Sangria

$12.00

Sazerak

$10.00

Singapore Sling

$13.00

Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Pineapple Juice & Grenadine

Smokey Kiss

$12.00

Hendrick's Gin, Cucumber, Allspice, Fresh Mint & Saffron Syrup

Spritz Aperol

$12.00

Spritz Campari

$12.00

Enticingly red & refreshing bitter with hints of clove, tart cherry & cinnamon.

Spritz Limoncello

$12.00

This velvety citrus fizz is perfect before or after your meal.

Spritz St. Germaine

$12.00

Floral, light and slightly sweet with elderberry-flower essence.

The Sour

$13.00

High West Bourbon, Blood Orange, Aperol, Lime, Bay Leaf Bitters & Egg White

Beer

Draft Shiner Bock

$7.00

Draft Modelo

$7.00

Draft Alamo Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Draft Hopidillo

$7.25

Freetail Conserveza

$7.00

Miller Light

$4.25

Mich Ultra

$6.25

Hazy Street IPA

$6.25

Stella

$8.00

Southerleigh

$5.00

Draft Special

$5.00

Wine Glass

---- BUBBLES & ROSE -----

GL Chic Cava Brut

$7.00

Gl Toresella

$8.00

GL Mumm Brut Rose

$12.00

GL Bieler Rose

$12.00

GL Halter Ranch Rose

$12.00

GL Banfi Natura

$10.00

----- WHITE BTG -----

GL Becker Viogner

$11.00

GL Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$9.00

GL Three Pears

$8.00

GL Bottega Pin Grigio

$12.00

GL Emmolo

$12.00

GL Hartford Chard

$15.00

GL Joel Gott. Chard

$10.00

----- RED WINE BTG ------

GL Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

GL Areyna Cab

$10.00

GL Catena Malbec

$12.00

GL Drumheller Merlot

$9.00

GL Z Alexander Cab

$11.00

Gl Mon Frere

$10.00

GL Llano Tempranillo

$11.00

GL Clay Shannon Cab

$12.00

GL Joel Gott Cab

$12.00

Rose & Sparkling

Btl Avissi

$32.00

BTL Chic Barcelona

$26.00

BTL Mumm Burt Rose

$42.00

BTL Toresella Prosecco

$27.00

BTL Vollereaux Champagne

$85.00

BTL Bieler Rose

$36.00

BTL Halter Ranch Rose

$42.00

BTL Saint AIX Rose

$42.00

BTL Sokol Blosser Rose

$49.00

BTL Pierre Jouet Blanc

$110.00

BTL Banfi Natura

$36.00

BTL Piper-Heidsieck

$65.00

White Wine

BTL Becker Viogner

$38.00

BTL Bonterra Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio

$40.00

BTL Three Pears Chenin Blanc

$30.00

BTL Domaine Long Bichot Chablis

$68.00

BTL Emmolo Sauv Blanc

$40.00

BTL Halter Ranch Grenache

$48.00

BTL Hartford Ct. Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Joel Gott Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL Ponzi Pinot Gris

$40.00

BTL Terras Albarino

$53.00

BTL Trefethen Dry Riesling

$40.00

BTL Twomey Sauv Blanc

$55.00

Pouie Fusse

$48.00

BTL Stoneleigh Sauv

$38.00

BTL Duckhorn Sauv

$52.00

Red Wine

BTL Areyna Cab

$36.00

BTL AtoZ Pinot Noir

$42.00

BTL Austin Hope

$62.00

BTL Belnero Red Blend

$51.00

BTL Catena Malbec

$40.00

BTL Daou Cab

$51.00

BTL Darioush Caravan Cab

$105.00

BTL Drumheller Merlot

$30.00

BTL Gratta Bolgheri Rosso

$60.00

BTL Il Poggo

$38.00

BTL Mom Frere Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Paraduxx

$78.00

BTL Quilt Cab

$65.00

BTL Rickshaw Cab

$29.00

BTL Siduri Pinot Noir

$50.00

BTL Llano Tempranillo

$38.00

BTL Unshackled

$49.00

BTL Z Alexander Cab

$38.00

BTL Stonestreet Cab

$80.00

BTL Valdisanti

$70.00

BTL Roma Cab

$110.00

BTL K Vitners "Little"

$45.00

BTL Vidal-Fleury

$40.00

BTL Clay Shannon Cab

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$40.00

Liquors

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Elyx

$13.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$10.00

Deep Eddy Vodka

$10.00

Dripping Springs

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Titos

$11.00

Hanson Vodka

$9.00

Hanson Meyer Lemon

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Gunpowder

$12.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Botonist

$13.00

Maverick

$13.00

Monkey 47

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle rare 10yr

$25.00

High west Double Rye

$13.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

The Famous Grouse

$9.50

Old Forester Rye

$9.50

Whistle Pig Rye 12yr

$23.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Maverick Bourbon

$13.00

Pappy 12 Yr

$53.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Slain

$12.00

Woodford Double Oak

$15.00

Rabbit Hole Rye

$20.00

Maverick Rye

$13.00

Glenfidich 14yr

$15.00

Highland Park 18yr

$40.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Lagavulin 8

$35.00

Mcallen 12yr DC

$17.00

Avion Silver

$11.00

Bribon Silver

$10.00

Casa Noble Crystal

$12.00

Don 1942

$35.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$10.00

El Tequileno Repo

$13.00

Herradura Repo

$12.50

Lalo Silver

$12.25

Tres Agaves

$9.50

Amaretto

$9.00

Aperol

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Kaluha

$9.00

St Germaine

$10.00

Limoncello

$11.25

Solerna

$10.50

Chambord

$10.00

Chris Bros

$8.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Brugal 1888

$10.25

Don Q Reserva

$12.50Out of stock

Special Menu

Watermelon Handshake

$14.00

Garden Sangria

$14.00

-- MOMS BUBBLES --

Fresh Juice Carafe

$10.00

BTL Palmes D'or

$180.00

BTL Perrier Jouet

$110.00

BTL Schramsburg Brut

$75.00

BTL Volleraux Brut

$85.00

--- PREMIUM WINES ---

BTL Cakebread Chard

$85.00

BTL Caymus Special Select

$305.00

BTL Chateau La Nerthe

$125.00

BTL Granis'ciutta Pinot Grigio

$48.00

BTL Round Pond Reserve

$195.00

BTL Shafer Relentless

$195.00

BTL Vanderpump Rose

$48.00

BTL Valdisanti Toscana

$68.00

BTL Vine Hill Ranch Cab

$265.00

Jazz Night Cocktails

Autumn Maple Tipper

$12.00

'Tis The Spritzer

$12.00

Fresh Margarita

$12.00

Pear Martini

$12.00

Strawberry Cucumber Crush

$12.00

GL Clay Shannon Cab

$12.00

GL Joel Gott Cab

$12.00

BTL Clay Shannon Cab

$40.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$40.00

SODA

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.25
Coffee by TAG

Coffee by TAG

$4.00
Espresso by TAG

Espresso by TAG

$4.75
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.50
Latte

Latte

$5.50

Hot Tea

$4.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Pomegranite Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Milk

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$5.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$5.00

Employee Soda

$1.25

Food

Chips

$4.00

Gold Fish

$2.00

Lance Crackers

$2.00

Snack Box Hummus

$10.00

Pistachios

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$2.50

Snickers

$2.50

Snack Box Meat And Chz

$10.00

M&Ms

$2.00

M&M Peanut

$2.50

Trail Mix

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Banana

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Strawberry

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Strawberry

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Straw

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Apple

$3.00

Gogo Squeeze Straw

$3.00

Skittles

$2.50

Twix

$2.50

Lime

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Chocolate

$3.00

Drinks

Alpine White

$8.50

Alpine Rose

$8.50

Decoy Seltzer Lime

$7.00

Decoy Seltzer Lemon

$7.00

Decoy Selltzer Orange

$7.00

14 Hands Red

$8.50

14 Hands White

$8.50

Bud Light

$4.25

Love Street

$6.00

Dos XX Can

$6.00

Freetail Conserveza

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Can

$6.00

Miller Light

$4.25

Ranchwater

$6.50

Alamo Golden Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Hopadillo

$6.00

Lone Star

$4.25

Cutwater Vodka Soda Lime

$7.00

Cutwater Vodka Soda Grapefruit

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Cranberry

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Grapefruit

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Mango

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Black Cherry

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Pineapple

$7.00

Budlight Seltzer Strawberry

$7.00

Pacifico

$6.00

White Claw/Refrshr

$7.00

Oktoberfest

$6.00
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$3.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$5.00

Honest Kids Fruit Punch

$3.00

Honest Kids Tropical

$3.00

Sunny D

$3.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Jardin Restaurant image

