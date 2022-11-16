- Home
Jardin Restaurant San Antonio Botanical Garden
555 Funston Place
San Antonio, TX 78209
Mezze
16-Mezze Table
3-Mezze Plates
6-Mezze Plates
9-Mezze Plates
Naan
Garlic, Butter & Zahtar
Arancini
Bolognese-Stuffed with Mozzarella & Black Truffle Aioli
Baba Ganoush
Tzatziki
Caraway, Blue Cheese, Orange & Toasted Walnuts
Bruschetta
Seasonal Selections
Sun Dried Tom
Pomegranate-Agrodolce, Chevre & Pepitas
Roasted Cauliflower
Lemon, Golden Raisins, Capers & Red Chile
Marinated Olives
Garden Selections & Basil Aioli
Cucumbers
Deviled Eggs
Saffron, Smoked Paprika, Harissa & Olive
Goat Cheese Sandwich
Chevre & Tomato Jam
Whipped Feta
Rose Petal Jam & Hazelnuts
Mast-o Khiar
Cucumber, Yogurt, Rose Petal & Golden Raisin
Ricotta Mezze
Dried Cherry, Raspberry Vinegar & Pomegranate Zahtar
Lentils
Lentils, Lemon, Cumin, Allspice & Parsley
Stuffed Dates
Spicy Honey, Prosciutto & Pecan
Carrot Hummus
Smoked Paprika & Crispy Chickpeas
Hummus
Pizza
Garden Pizza
Daily Garden Inspirations
Soppressata Pizza
Soppressata, House Marinara & Fresh Jalapeño
Margherita Pizza
Tomato, Garlic, Basil & Fresh Mozzarella
Lemon Ricotta Pizza
Lemon Ricotta, Toum, Artichoke, Calabrian Chile, Roasted Cauliflower, Wild Oregano & Smoked Honey.
Special Pizza
Small Plates
Beef Kefta Kabobs
Radicchio, Curried Yogurt, Toasted Cashews, Red Onion, Bibb Lettuce, Beef Steak Tomato & Herbed Jasmine Rice "Pilaf".
Daily Soup
Daily Garden Inspirations
Falafel
Harissa Garlic Sauce, Guindilla Peppers, Red Onion & Crispy Romaine.
Fattoush
Romaine, Cucumber, Garden Radish, Tomato, Herbs, Lemon Garlic Vinaigrette & Crispy Pita Chips
Golden Gazpacho
Yellow Tomato, Cucumber & Golden Beet
Seared Gnocchi
White Wine, Creamy Bleu Cheese Crumble, Candied Walnuts, Tarragon & Orange.
Jardin Salad
Butter leaf, Hearts of Palm, Artichoke, Olives, Onion, Pepper & White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Lamb Meatballs
Ras el Hanout, Shepherd's Salad & Jalapeño
Market Salad
Chef's Garden-Inspired Selection
Shrimp with Spicy Zhoug
Charred Lemon, Crispy Potato, Spiced Cashews & House Labneh.
Large Plates
Slow Braised Lamb Ragout
Chickpeas, Mint, Honey, Fennel, Pickled Vegetables, Feta, Pistachios & Ras al Hanout Naan Pita
Roasted Chicken Confit
Roasted Asparagus, Charred Baby Carrots, Cornichon "Gravy" & Herbed Jasmine "Pilaf".
Pan Seared Salmon
Moroccan-Inspired Couscous, Dill, Roasted Zucchini, Guindilla Pepper, Baby Carrots & Mast-O-Khiar.
Smoked Beef Short Rib
Pee Wee Potatoes, Slow Roasted Carrots, Fennel & Natural Bone Broth Jus
Dessert
Sprouts
Private Dining
Cocktails
Basic Mocktail
Bloody Mary
Clover Club
Craft Mocktail
Dirty Blue
Grey Goose, Vermouth, Blue Cheese Olives & Ice Crystals
Espresso Martini
Falltini
Flora
Absolut Elyx, St. Germaine, Hibiscus Syrup, Pomegranate Juice & Grapefruit
French 75
Frozen Bellini
Signature Recipe with Peach, Deep Eddy Peach Vodka & Prosecco
Grasshopper
Healer
Brugal 1888 Rum, Green Tea, Basil, Agave & Honeydew
Herbs & Spices
Garden Herb-infused Gunpowder Gin & Tonic with Rhubarb Bitters
Irish Coffee
House Coffee with Bailey's
La Scentilla
El Tequileno Blanco Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Simple Syrup & a Salted Rim
Mimosa
Fresh Orange Juice & Champagne
MintJulep
New York Sour
Nutella Alexander
Brandy, Cream de Cocoa, Nutella, Vanilla-Infused Heavy Cream
Old Fashioned
Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Orange, Sugar, & Bitters
Orange Dream
Peychards Spritz
Ranch Water
Lalo Blanco Tequila, Topo Chico Mineral Water & Fresh Lime
Rising Sun
Vodka, Mango Puree, Triple Sec and Fresh Lime Juice
Sangria
Sazerak
Singapore Sling
Gin, Cointreau, Fresh Pineapple Juice & Grenadine
Smokey Kiss
Hendrick's Gin, Cucumber, Allspice, Fresh Mint & Saffron Syrup
Spritz Aperol
Spritz Campari
Enticingly red & refreshing bitter with hints of clove, tart cherry & cinnamon.
Spritz Limoncello
This velvety citrus fizz is perfect before or after your meal.
Spritz St. Germaine
Floral, light and slightly sweet with elderberry-flower essence.
The Sour
High West Bourbon, Blood Orange, Aperol, Lime, Bay Leaf Bitters & Egg White
Beer
Wine Glass
---- BUBBLES & ROSE -----
GL Chic Cava Brut
Gl Toresella
GL Mumm Brut Rose
GL Bieler Rose
GL Halter Ranch Rose
GL Banfi Natura
----- WHITE BTG -----
GL Becker Viogner
GL Bonterra Sauv Blanc
GL Three Pears
GL Bottega Pin Grigio
GL Emmolo
GL Hartford Chard
GL Joel Gott. Chard
----- RED WINE BTG ------
GL Elouan Pinot Noir
GL Areyna Cab
GL Catena Malbec
GL Drumheller Merlot
GL Z Alexander Cab
Gl Mon Frere
GL Llano Tempranillo
GL Clay Shannon Cab
GL Joel Gott Cab
Rose & Sparkling
White Wine
BTL Becker Viogner
BTL Bonterra Sauv Blanc
BTL Bottega Vinaia Pinot Grigio
BTL Three Pears Chenin Blanc
BTL Domaine Long Bichot Chablis
BTL Emmolo Sauv Blanc
BTL Halter Ranch Grenache
BTL Hartford Ct. Chardonnay
BTL Joel Gott Chardonnay
BTL Ponzi Pinot Gris
BTL Terras Albarino
BTL Trefethen Dry Riesling
BTL Twomey Sauv Blanc
Pouie Fusse
BTL Stoneleigh Sauv
BTL Duckhorn Sauv
Red Wine
BTL Areyna Cab
BTL AtoZ Pinot Noir
BTL Austin Hope
BTL Belnero Red Blend
BTL Catena Malbec
BTL Daou Cab
BTL Darioush Caravan Cab
BTL Drumheller Merlot
BTL Gratta Bolgheri Rosso
BTL Il Poggo
BTL Mom Frere Pinot Noir
BTL Paraduxx
BTL Quilt Cab
BTL Rickshaw Cab
BTL Siduri Pinot Noir
BTL Llano Tempranillo
BTL Unshackled
BTL Z Alexander Cab
BTL Stonestreet Cab
BTL Valdisanti
BTL Roma Cab
BTL K Vitners "Little"
BTL Vidal-Fleury
BTL Clay Shannon Cab
BTL Joel Gott Cab
Liquors
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Deep Eddy Peach
Deep Eddy Vodka
Dripping Springs
Grey Goose
Titos
Hanson Vodka
Hanson Meyer Lemon
Deep Eddy Lime
Bombay Saphire
Gunpowder
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Botonist
Maverick
Monkey 47
Buffalo Trace
Crown Royal
Eagle rare 10yr
High west Double Rye
Makers Mark
The Famous Grouse
Old Forester Rye
Whistle Pig Rye 12yr
Woodford Reserve
Maverick Bourbon
Pappy 12 Yr
Makers 46
Jack Daniels
Slain
Woodford Double Oak
Rabbit Hole Rye
Maverick Rye
Glenfidich 14yr
Highland Park 18yr
Johnny Walker Black
Lagavulin 8
Mcallen 12yr DC
Avion Silver
Bribon Silver
Casa Noble Crystal
Don 1942
El Tequileno Blanco
El Tequileno Repo
Herradura Repo
Lalo Silver
Tres Agaves
Amaretto
Aperol
Baileys
Campari
Cointreau
Frangelico
Kaluha
St Germaine
Limoncello
Solerna
Chambord
Chris Bros
Bacardi Silver
Brugal 1888
Don Q Reserva
Special Menu
Watermelon Handshake
Garden Sangria
-- MOMS BUBBLES --
Fresh Juice Carafe
BTL Palmes D'or
BTL Perrier Jouet
BTL Schramsburg Brut
BTL Volleraux Brut
--- PREMIUM WINES ---
BTL Cakebread Chard
BTL Caymus Special Select
BTL Chateau La Nerthe
BTL Granis'ciutta Pinot Grigio
BTL Round Pond Reserve
BTL Shafer Relentless
BTL Vanderpump Rose
BTL Valdisanti Toscana
BTL Vine Hill Ranch Cab
Jazz Night Cocktails
SODA
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Sprite
Iced Tea
Coffee by TAG
Espresso by TAG
Cappuccino
Latte
Hot Tea
Water Bottle
Topo Chico
Shirley Temple
Lemonade
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranite Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Ginger Beer
Club Soda
Milk
Tonic
Ginger Ale
Pellegrino
Employee Soda
Food
Chips
Gold Fish
Lance Crackers
Snack Box Hummus
Pistachios
Fruit Cup
Snickers
Snack Box Meat And Chz
M&Ms
M&M Peanut
Trail Mix
Gogo Squeeze Banana
Gogo Squeeze Strawberry
Gogo Squeeze Strawberry
Gogo Squeeze Straw
Gogo Squeeze Apple
Gogo Squeeze Straw
Skittles
Twix
Lime
Strawberry
Chocolate
Drinks
Alpine White
Alpine Rose
Decoy Seltzer Lime
Decoy Seltzer Lemon
Decoy Selltzer Orange
14 Hands Red
14 Hands White
Bud Light
Love Street
Dos XX Can
Freetail Conserveza
Michelob Ultra Can
Miller Light
Ranchwater
Alamo Golden Ale
Hopadillo
Lone Star
Cutwater Vodka Soda Lime
Cutwater Vodka Soda Grapefruit
Budlight Seltzer Cranberry
Budlight Seltzer Grapefruit
Budlight Seltzer Mango
Budlight Seltzer Black Cherry
Budlight Seltzer Pineapple
Budlight Seltzer Strawberry
Pacifico
White Claw/Refrshr
Oktoberfest
Coke
Sprite
Dr. Pepper
Diet Coke
Water Bottle
Pellegrino
Honest Kids Fruit Punch
Honest Kids Tropical
Sunny D
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Open 7 days a week for Lunch and Dinner, plus Brunch Saturday and Sunday. Now offering dine in, take away and grab 'n go dishes inspired by the San Antonio Botanical Garden.
555 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209