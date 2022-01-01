- Home
Jasmin Thai Restaurant
145 Reviews
$$
4065 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Appetizers
A1. Cheese Roll (Lunch)
Cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.
A2. Spring Roll (Lunch)
Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.
A3. Summer Roll (Lunch)
Fresh wrapped steamed shrimp, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in steamed rice paper and served with a peanut sauce.
A4. Shrimp in Blanket (8 Pcs) (Lunch)
Marinated prawns wrapped in paper crepe, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
A5. ToFo Summer Roll (Lunch)
A6. Jasmin Sampler
A7. Fried Dumpling
Entrees
L1. Pad Ven Sen (Lunch)
Tasty sauteed checken, shrimp and vegetable stired-fried with bean thread noodles.
L2. Pad Thai (Lunch)
Tasty sauteed noodles with egg, chicken, bean cake, onion and bean sprouts topped with crushed peanuts, with lime wedges.
L3. Ka Pow (Lunch)
Your choice of chicken, pork, or beef sauteed with basil, onion, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.
L4. Pad Khing (Lunch)
Your choice of sliced chicken, pork or beef sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, and dried mushroom.
L5. Pad Ka Tian (Lunch)
Your choice of chicken, pork or beef sauteed with garlic, black pepper, onion, cilantro, and mushroom.
L6. Cashew (Lunch)
Chicken, stir-fried with vegetables and cashew.
L7. Gang Keowan (Lunch)
Choice of chicken, pork or beef in green curry and coconut milk with mixed vegetables.
L8. Panang (Lunch)
Sliced tender chicken, pork, or beef with carrots and green beans in spicy red curry, and coconut milk.
L9. Lemon Grass (Lunch)
Chicken, stir-fried with lemon grass and onion.
L10. 3 Delight (Lunch)
Shrimp, chicken and beef stir-fried with carrots and broccoli in a special jasmin sauce.
L11. Lemon Chicken (Lunch)
Chicken breaded and fried and served with a lemon sauce.
L12. Mongolian (Lunch)
Tender beef, stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, onions and bean sprout.
L13. Sweet and Sour (Lunch)
Chicken or pork stir-fried with pineapple and bell peppers, carrot, cucumbers, and onions served with a special jasmin sweet and sour sauce.
L14. Broccoli (Lunch)
Chicken, pork or beef stir-fried with broccoli and carrots in a special jasmin sauce.
L15. Vegetable Delight (Lunch)
Vegetables stir-fried in a special jasmin sauce.
L16. Shrimp with Vegetables (Lunch)
Shrimp and vegetables stir-fried in a special jasmin sauce
L17. Pad Pick (Lunch)
Sauteed with fresh chili, bell peppers, bamboo and onions and hot chili sauce.
L18. Shrimp Lobster Sauce (Lunch)
Shrimp stir-fried with mushrooms, carrots, green onions and eggs in a special jasmin sauce.
L19. Thai Noodle Soup (Lunch)
Chicken, beef or pork with rice noodles and bean sprouts in a soup.
L20. Jasmin Noodle Soup (Lunch)
Chicken, beef, and shrimp with rice noodles in a soup.
L21. Seafood Noodle Soup
L22. Chicken with Vegetable (Lunch)
Jasmin Special
SP1. Pad Thai and Panang (Lunch)
Chicken pad Thai and chicken or beef panang sered together with the soup of the day and spring roll.
SP2. Jasmin Eggplant Basil (Lunch)
Tilapia fillet served with a ginger sauce or a curry sauce, soup of the day and steamed vegetables or rice.
SP3. Musamun (Lunch)
Beef yellow curry served with potatoes, carrots and onion together with the soup of the day and spring roll.
SP4. Jasmin Seafood Trio (Lunch)
Shrimp, scallops and calamari stir-fried with mushroom, carrots, onion and asparagus.
SP5. Jasmin Healthy Choice (lunch)
SP. 6 Jasmin Sesame Chicken (Lunch)
Appetizers
A1. Cheese Roll
Sour cream and crab meat wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and deeped fried.
A2. Spring Roll
Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.
A3. Summer Roll
Fresh wrapped steamed shrimp, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in steamed rice paper and served with a peanut sauce.
A4. Vegetable Spring Rolls
Spring rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and bean thread noodles, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
A5. Thai Roll
Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.
A6. Chicken Wings
A7. Satay (Chicken)
Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, grilled, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
A8. Goong Theam
Grilled shrimp served with a special jasmin hot sauce.
A9. Shrimp in Blanket
Marinated prawns wrapped in paper crepe, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.
A10. Jasmin Sampler
Comes with 2 spring roll, 2 summer rolls, 2 cheese rolls, and 2 fried shrimp.
A11. Fried Tofu
A12. Fried Dumpling
Soups
C1. Tom Kha Soup
Chicken with coconut milk, galanga, lemon leaves, chili and lime juice.
C2. Tom Kha Goong Soup
C3. Tom Yum Soup
Spicy chicken soup with lemongrass, mushroom, lemon leaves and lime juice.
C4. Tom Yum Goong Soup
Spicy prawns soup with lemongrass, mushroom, lemon leaves, chili and lime juice.
C5. Thai Noodle Soup
Rice stick noodles with your choice of chicken, pork, beef or beef balls.
C6. Jasmin Noodle Soup
A combination of clams, shrimp, calamari, chicken and rice stick noodles.
C7. Suki Ko Ka Soup
A tart and spicy shrimp, chicken, beef and calamari combination soup with bean thread noodles and vegetables.
C8. Poh-Teak Soup
A tart and spicy shrimp, scallops, calamari and fish fillet combination soup with galangal, lime leaves, lemon grass, mushrooms and lime juice.
C9. Mama Soup
C10. Thai Wonton Soup
Pork wonton and vegetables in a chicken broth.
C11. Thai Hot and Sour Soup
C12. Thai Vegetable Soup
C13. Chicken Rice Soup
Salads
B1. Yum Salad
Grilled strips of beef mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers in a fresh hot pepper and lime juice.
B2. Seua Longhi (Tiger Cry)
Grilled strips of beef on a bed of lettuce served with a hot chilli house sauce.
B3. Yum Vun Sen Salad
Tasty bean thread noodles, fresh sliced chicken, tomatoes and onion on a bed of lettuce seasoned with a hot chili paste house sauce.
B4. Larb Salad
Ground beef or chicken mixed with chopped onion and lime juice, crushed toasted rice, lemongrass, and red chili, served with fresh lettuce.
B5. Yum Nahm Tok Salad
Grilled strips of beef with crispy rice, mixed onions on a bed of lettuce served with a hot chili house sauce.
B6. Yum Pramuk Salad
Spicy calamari salad with lemongrass, onion, mint leaves, fresh hot peppers and lime juice on a bed of lettuce.
B7. Phra-Goong Salad
Grilled shrimp salad consisting of crispy rice, chopped onion, lemongrass, Thai herbs and hot chili, served with fresh lettuce.
B8. Papaya Salad
Traditional Thai salad made with green papaya, tomatoes, and dried shrimp with spicy lemon dressing.
B9. Yum Ta Lay Salad
A tart and spicy combination of shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari, mixed with onions, tomatoes, and lettuce in a hot spicy house sauce.
B10. Chicken Wrap Salad
Stir-fried chicken with garlic and black pepper served with vun sen noodles, green onions and lettuce with a sweet, hot spicy house sauce.
B11. Cucumber Salad
Fried Rice
D1. Thai Fried Rice
Your choice of chicken, beef or pork served with cucumbers and lime wedge.
D2. Seafood Fried Rice
Your choice of shrimp or calamari served with cucumbers and lime wedge.
D3. Combination Fried Rice
Beef, pork, chicken, calamari and shrimp served with cucumbers and lime wedge.
D4. Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple and your choice of chicken, or pork served with cucumbers and lime wedge.
D5. Basil Fried Rice
D6. Vegetable Fried Rice
Noodle Dishes
E1. Pad Thai Noodles
Sauteed noodles with chicken, egg, bean cake, and bean sprouts topped with crushed peanuts.
E2. Pad See-Yu Noodles
Traditional Thai sauteed rice noodles with choice of beef, chicken or pork, egg and broccoli.
E3. Pad Vun Sen Noodles
Shrimp and chicken sauteed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, broccoli and tomatoes.
E4. Laht Nahr Noodles
A traditional Thai soft rice noodles and broccoli stir-fried with your choice of beef, chicken, pork or shrimp served in a brown gravy.
E5. Pad Kee Mow Noodles
A traditional Thai spicy hot noodle dish of soft rice noodles mixed with green chili, broccoli, and basil with choice of beef, chicken, pork or shrimp.
E6. Laht Nahr Talay Noodles
Combination seafood sauteed with broccoli and cabbage and garlic in gravy.
E7. Thai Dry Noodles
Original Thai Curries
F1. Panang Curry
Your choice of chicken, beef or pork cooked in a spicy red curry and coconut milk sauce with green beans and carrots.
F2. Kang Keaw Wan Curry
Spicy green curry made from fresh green chili cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, bamboo, green bean and carrots.
F3. Musaman
Beef in a yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots.
F4. Gang Pa
Your choice of Beef or Chicken in a Red Curry sauce with bamboo, green beans, and lemon leaves
Poultry
G1. Gai Phat Ka Tiem
Sauteed chicken breast marinated with garlic, black pepper and vegetables.
G2. Gai Ka Prow
Chicken sauteed with basil, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.
G3. Gai Pad Pick
Sauteed chicken with mixed vegetables and hot peppers in a bean sauce.
G4. Gai Pad King
Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, and dried mushroom.
G5. Cashew Gai
Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and cashews in a light sauce.
G6. Gai Tod
Marinated chicken deep-fried and served on a bed of lettuce with a hot sweet and sour sauce.
G7. Broccoli Chicken
G8. Sweet and Sour Chicken
Chicken with assorted vegetables and pineapple sauteed in a sweet and sour sauce.
G9. Chicken Lemon Grass
Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and lemon grass.
G10. Lemon Chicken
Chicken breast battered, deep-fried and served with a lemon sauce.
G11. Duck with Vegetables
BBQ duck stir-fried with vegetable and hot peppers.
G12. Gai with Vegetable
G13 Sesame Chicken
Pork
H1. Moo Pad Pick
H2. Moo Ka Pow
Pork sauteed with chili, basil and onions.
H3. Moo Phat Ka Tiem
Pork sauteed with garlic, black pepper, onion, napa and mushroom.
H4. Moo Pad King
H5. Sweet and Sour Pork
H6. Thai Style Pork Ribs
Pork, marinated and grilled, served with sweet chili sauce.
Beef
I1. Mongolian Beef dinner
Sliced tender beef sauteed with fresh mixed vegetables.
I2. Nuer Pad Pick dinner
Tender beef, sauteed with fresh chili, basil and hot chili sauce.
I3. Nuer Phat Ka Teim dinner
Tender beef, marinated with garlic and black pepper.
I4. Nuer Pad King dinner
Tender beef, marinated jerky.
I5. 3 Delight Dinner
I6. Beef Broccoli Dinner
I7. Beef Ka Pow Dinner
I8. Sweet and Sour Beef Dinner
Seafood
J4. Pad Pick
J5. Goong Ka Pow
Your choice of prawns or calamari sauteed with basil, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.
J6. Phat Kra Tiem
Your choice of marinated prawns or calamari and vegetables in garlic sauce.
J7. Sweet and Sour Seafood
Shrimp or Squid stir-fried with onion, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce
J8. Goong Ope Mew Din
Sauteed shrimp, black mushrooms, bean thread noodles and onions in a special house sauce, served in a clay pot.
J9. Haw Mook
Steamed seafood combination and mixed vegetables in a curry sauce with red hot chili, coconut milk, and lemon leaves.
J10. Pad Poy Sien
Marinated prawns, calamari, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables sauteed in a light house sauce.
J11. Seafood Trio
Thai style prawns sauteed with assorted vegetables and pineapple in our sweet and sour sauce.
J12. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
Shrimp stir-fried with green onions in a lobster sauce.
J13. Seafood Cha Cha Cha
A delicious combination of seafood sauteed with vegetables in a spicy red hot chili paste.
J14. Crab with Butter
Crab stir-fried with scallion and butter.
J15. Crab with Curry
J16. Shrimp with vegetable
J17. Shrimp with Egg Plant
Vegetable Dishes
K1. Vegetable Dish
Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a light house sauce.
K2. Panang Vegetable
Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a red curry sauce.
K3. Yum Vun Sen Tofu
Vun sen noodles, mushrooms, red onion, green onion, cilantro, crispy tofu, and chili in lime juice.
K4. Crispy Tofu
Fried bean cake served with sweet and sour sauce.
K5. Pad Pak Raummit
Sauteed mixed vegetables in oyster sauce.
K6. Pad Broccoli
Sauteed broccoli in oyster sauce.
K7. Pad King Tofu
Tofu sauteed fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms with bean sauce.
K8. Basil Tofu
Tofu sauteed with fresh chili, garlic, green onion and basil.
K9. Cashew Tofu
K10. Pad Thai Tofu
Sauteed Thai noodles with tofu mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, green onion and crushed peanuts.
K11. Pad Ka Tiem ToFu
K12. Pad Pick Vegetable
K13. Egg plant Tofu
Dinner Specials
DS1. Pad Vun Sen
DS2. Pad Thai
DS3. Ka Pow
DS4. Pad King
DS5. Pad Ka Tian
DS6. Cashew
DS7. Gang Keowan
DS8. Panang
DS9. Lemon Grass
DS10. 3 Delight
DS11. Lemon Chicken
DS12. Mongolian
DS13. Sweet and Sour
DS14. Broccoli
DS15. Vegetable Delight
DS16. Shrimp with Vegetables
DS17. Pad Pick
DS18. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce
DS19. Thai Noodle Soup
DS20. Jasmin Noodle Soup
DS21. Seafood noodle Soup
DSP1. Pad Thai and Panang
DSP2. Jasmin Eggplant Basil
DSP3. Musamun
DSP4. Jasmin Seafood Trio
DSP5. Jasmin Healthy Choice
DSP6. Jasmin Sesame Chicken
Side Dishes
Side Sauces
Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
.
4065 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229