Thai

Jasmin Thai Restaurant

145 Reviews

$$

4065 Medical Dr

San Antonio, TX 78229

Appetizers

A1. Cheese Roll (Lunch)

$6.99+

Cream cheese and crab meat wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.

A2. Spring Roll (Lunch)

$6.99+

Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.

A3. Summer Roll (Lunch)

$2.65+

Fresh wrapped steamed shrimp, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in steamed rice paper and served with a peanut sauce.

A4. Shrimp in Blanket (8 Pcs) (Lunch)

$9.99+

Marinated prawns wrapped in paper crepe, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

A5. ToFo Summer Roll (Lunch)

$5.95

A6. Jasmin Sampler

$12.95

A7. Fried Dumpling

$5.95

Entrees

L1. Pad Ven Sen (Lunch)

$7.99

Tasty sauteed checken, shrimp and vegetable stired-fried with bean thread noodles.

L2. Pad Thai (Lunch)

$7.99

Tasty sauteed noodles with egg, chicken, bean cake, onion and bean sprouts topped with crushed peanuts, with lime wedges.

L3. Ka Pow (Lunch)

$7.99

Your choice of chicken, pork, or beef sauteed with basil, onion, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.

L4. Pad Khing (Lunch)

$7.99

Your choice of sliced chicken, pork or beef sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, and dried mushroom.

L5. Pad Ka Tian (Lunch)

$7.99

Your choice of chicken, pork or beef sauteed with garlic, black pepper, onion, cilantro, and mushroom.

L6. Cashew (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken, stir-fried with vegetables and cashew.

L7. Gang Keowan (Lunch)

$7.99

Choice of chicken, pork or beef in green curry and coconut milk with mixed vegetables.

L8. Panang (Lunch)

$7.99

Sliced tender chicken, pork, or beef with carrots and green beans in spicy red curry, and coconut milk.

L9. Lemon Grass (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken, stir-fried with lemon grass and onion.

L10. 3 Delight (Lunch)

$8.95

Shrimp, chicken and beef stir-fried with carrots and broccoli in a special jasmin sauce.

L11. Lemon Chicken (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken breaded and fried and served with a lemon sauce.

L12. Mongolian (Lunch)

$7.99

Tender beef, stir-fried with bell pepper, carrot, onions and bean sprout.

L13. Sweet and Sour (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken or pork stir-fried with pineapple and bell peppers, carrot, cucumbers, and onions served with a special jasmin sweet and sour sauce.

L14. Broccoli (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken, pork or beef stir-fried with broccoli and carrots in a special jasmin sauce.

L15. Vegetable Delight (Lunch)

$7.99

Vegetables stir-fried in a special jasmin sauce.

L16. Shrimp with Vegetables (Lunch)

$8.95

Shrimp and vegetables stir-fried in a special jasmin sauce

L17. Pad Pick (Lunch)

$7.99

Sauteed with fresh chili, bell peppers, bamboo and onions and hot chili sauce.

L18. Shrimp Lobster Sauce (Lunch)

$8.95

Shrimp stir-fried with mushrooms, carrots, green onions and eggs in a special jasmin sauce.

L19. Thai Noodle Soup (Lunch)

$7.99

Chicken, beef or pork with rice noodles and bean sprouts in a soup.

L20. Jasmin Noodle Soup (Lunch)

$11.95

Chicken, beef, and shrimp with rice noodles in a soup.

L21. Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

L22. Chicken with Vegetable (Lunch)

$7.99

Jasmin Special

SP1. Pad Thai and Panang (Lunch)

$11.95

Chicken pad Thai and chicken or beef panang sered together with the soup of the day and spring roll.

SP2. Jasmin Eggplant Basil (Lunch)

$9.95

Tilapia fillet served with a ginger sauce or a curry sauce, soup of the day and steamed vegetables or rice.

SP3. Musamun (Lunch)

$9.95

Beef yellow curry served with potatoes, carrots and onion together with the soup of the day and spring roll.

SP4. Jasmin Seafood Trio (Lunch)

$12.95

Shrimp, scallops and calamari stir-fried with mushroom, carrots, onion and asparagus.

SP5. Jasmin Healthy Choice (lunch)

$7.99

SP. 6 Jasmin Sesame Chicken (Lunch)

$7.99

Appetizers

A1. Cheese Roll

$6.99+

Sour cream and crab meat wrapped in a spring roll wrapper and deeped fried.

A2. Spring Roll

$6.99+

Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.

A3. Summer Roll

$8.95

Fresh wrapped steamed shrimp, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in steamed rice paper and served with a peanut sauce.

A4. Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.95

Spring rolls stuffed with mixed vegetables and bean thread noodles, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

A5. Thai Roll

$7.95

Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, vegetables and bean thread noodles, wrapped in rice paper and deep-fried.

A6. Chicken Wings

$6.50

A7. Satay (Chicken)

$8.95

Marinated chicken with fresh herbs and spices, grilled, served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

A8. Goong Theam

$9.99

Grilled shrimp served with a special jasmin hot sauce.

A9. Shrimp in Blanket

$9.99+

Marinated prawns wrapped in paper crepe, deep fried and served with sweet and sour sauce.

A10. Jasmin Sampler

$12.95

Comes with 2 spring roll, 2 summer rolls, 2 cheese rolls, and 2 fried shrimp.

A11. Fried Tofu

$5.95

A12. Fried Dumpling

$5.95

Soups

C1. Tom Kha Soup

$4.50+

Chicken with coconut milk, galanga, lemon leaves, chili and lime juice.

C2. Tom Kha Goong Soup

$5.25+

C3. Tom Yum Soup

$3.95+

Spicy chicken soup with lemongrass, mushroom, lemon leaves and lime juice.

C4. Tom Yum Goong Soup

$4.95+

Spicy prawns soup with lemongrass, mushroom, lemon leaves, chili and lime juice.

C5. Thai Noodle Soup

$7.99

Rice stick noodles with your choice of chicken, pork, beef or beef balls.

C6. Jasmin Noodle Soup

$11.95

A combination of clams, shrimp, calamari, chicken and rice stick noodles.

C7. Suki Ko Ka Soup

$12.95

A tart and spicy shrimp, chicken, beef and calamari combination soup with bean thread noodles and vegetables.

C8. Poh-Teak Soup

$16.99

A tart and spicy shrimp, scallops, calamari and fish fillet combination soup with galangal, lime leaves, lemon grass, mushrooms and lime juice.

C9. Mama Soup

$3.00+

C10. Thai Wonton Soup

$3.00+

Pork wonton and vegetables in a chicken broth.

C11. Thai Hot and Sour Soup

$3.00+

C12. Thai Vegetable Soup

$3.00+

C13. Chicken Rice Soup

$3.00+

Salads

B1. Yum Salad

$11.99

Grilled strips of beef mixed with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and cucumbers in a fresh hot pepper and lime juice.

B2. Seua Longhi (Tiger Cry)

$11.99

Grilled strips of beef on a bed of lettuce served with a hot chilli house sauce.

B3. Yum Vun Sen Salad

$11.99

Tasty bean thread noodles, fresh sliced chicken, tomatoes and onion on a bed of lettuce seasoned with a hot chili paste house sauce.

B4. Larb Salad

$11.99

Ground beef or chicken mixed with chopped onion and lime juice, crushed toasted rice, lemongrass, and red chili, served with fresh lettuce.

B5. Yum Nahm Tok Salad

$11.99

Grilled strips of beef with crispy rice, mixed onions on a bed of lettuce served with a hot chili house sauce.

B6. Yum Pramuk Salad

$12.99

Spicy calamari salad with lemongrass, onion, mint leaves, fresh hot peppers and lime juice on a bed of lettuce.

B7. Phra-Goong Salad

$12.99

Grilled shrimp salad consisting of crispy rice, chopped onion, lemongrass, Thai herbs and hot chili, served with fresh lettuce.

B8. Papaya Salad

$8.99

Traditional Thai salad made with green papaya, tomatoes, and dried shrimp with spicy lemon dressing.

B9. Yum Ta Lay Salad

$16.99

A tart and spicy combination of shrimp, scallops, mussels, and calamari, mixed with onions, tomatoes, and lettuce in a hot spicy house sauce.

B10. Chicken Wrap Salad

$12.99

Stir-fried chicken with garlic and black pepper served with vun sen noodles, green onions and lettuce with a sweet, hot spicy house sauce.

B11. Cucumber Salad

$2.95

Fried Rice

D1. Thai Fried Rice

$9.99

Your choice of chicken, beef or pork served with cucumbers and lime wedge.

D2. Seafood Fried Rice

$12.99

Your choice of shrimp or calamari served with cucumbers and lime wedge.

D3. Combination Fried Rice

$11.99

Beef, pork, chicken, calamari and shrimp served with cucumbers and lime wedge.

D4. Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.99

Pineapple and your choice of chicken, or pork served with cucumbers and lime wedge.

D5. Basil Fried Rice

$10.99

D6. Vegetable Fried Rice

$9.99

Noodle Dishes

E1. Pad Thai Noodles

$10.99

Sauteed noodles with chicken, egg, bean cake, and bean sprouts topped with crushed peanuts.

E2. Pad See-Yu Noodles

$10.99

Traditional Thai sauteed rice noodles with choice of beef, chicken or pork, egg and broccoli.

E3. Pad Vun Sen Noodles

$10.99

Shrimp and chicken sauteed with bean thread noodles, carrots, onions, broccoli and tomatoes.

E4. Laht Nahr Noodles

$11.99

A traditional Thai soft rice noodles and broccoli stir-fried with your choice of beef, chicken, pork or shrimp served in a brown gravy.

E5. Pad Kee Mow Noodles

$10.99

A traditional Thai spicy hot noodle dish of soft rice noodles mixed with green chili, broccoli, and basil with choice of beef, chicken, pork or shrimp.

E6. Laht Nahr Talay Noodles

$16.99

Combination seafood sauteed with broccoli and cabbage and garlic in gravy.

E7. Thai Dry Noodles

$10.99

Original Thai Curries

F1. Panang Curry

$11.99

Your choice of chicken, beef or pork cooked in a spicy red curry and coconut milk sauce with green beans and carrots.

F2. Kang Keaw Wan Curry

$12.99

Spicy green curry made from fresh green chili cooked with coconut milk, sweet basil, bamboo, green bean and carrots.

F3. Musaman

$12.99

Beef in a yellow curry with potatoes, onions and carrots.

F4. Gang Pa

$11.99

Your choice of Beef or Chicken in a Red Curry sauce with bamboo, green beans, and lemon leaves

Poultry

G1. Gai Phat Ka Tiem

$10.99

Sauteed chicken breast marinated with garlic, black pepper and vegetables.

G2. Gai Ka Prow

$10.99

Chicken sauteed with basil, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.

G3. Gai Pad Pick

$10.99

Sauteed chicken with mixed vegetables and hot peppers in a bean sauce.

G4. Gai Pad King

$10.99

Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh ginger, onion, and dried mushroom.

G5. Cashew Gai

$10.99

Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and cashews in a light sauce.

G6. Gai Tod

$10.99

Marinated chicken deep-fried and served on a bed of lettuce with a hot sweet and sour sauce.

G7. Broccoli Chicken

$10.99

G8. Sweet and Sour Chicken

$10.99

Chicken with assorted vegetables and pineapple sauteed in a sweet and sour sauce.

G9. Chicken Lemon Grass

$10.99

Sliced chicken sauteed with fresh vegetables and lemon grass.

G10. Lemon Chicken

$10.99

Chicken breast battered, deep-fried and served with a lemon sauce.

G11. Duck with Vegetables

$14.99

BBQ duck stir-fried with vegetable and hot peppers.

G12. Gai with Vegetable

$10.99

G13 Sesame Chicken

$10.99

Pork

H1. Moo Pad Pick

$10.99

H2. Moo Ka Pow

$10.99

Pork sauteed with chili, basil and onions.

H3. Moo Phat Ka Tiem

$10.99

Pork sauteed with garlic, black pepper, onion, napa and mushroom.

H4. Moo Pad King

$10.99

H5. Sweet and Sour Pork

$10.99

H6. Thai Style Pork Ribs

$11.99

Pork, marinated and grilled, served with sweet chili sauce.

Beef

I1. Mongolian Beef dinner

$11.99

Sliced tender beef sauteed with fresh mixed vegetables.

I2. Nuer Pad Pick dinner

$11.99

Tender beef, sauteed with fresh chili, basil and hot chili sauce.

I3. Nuer Phat Ka Teim dinner

$11.99

Tender beef, marinated with garlic and black pepper.

I4. Nuer Pad King dinner

$11.99

Tender beef, marinated jerky.

I5. 3 Delight Dinner

$12.99

I6. Beef Broccoli Dinner

$11.99

I7. Beef Ka Pow Dinner

$11.99

I8. Sweet and Sour Beef Dinner

$11.99

Seafood

J4. Pad Pick

$13.99

J5. Goong Ka Pow

$13.99

Your choice of prawns or calamari sauteed with basil, bamboo shoots and hot chili sauce.

J6. Phat Kra Tiem

$13.99

Your choice of marinated prawns or calamari and vegetables in garlic sauce.

J7. Sweet and Sour Seafood

$13.99

Shrimp or Squid stir-fried with onion, tomatoes, cucumber, bell pepper and pineapple in a sweet and sour sauce

J8. Goong Ope Mew Din

$14.50

Sauteed shrimp, black mushrooms, bean thread noodles and onions in a special house sauce, served in a clay pot.

J9. Haw Mook

$16.99

Steamed seafood combination and mixed vegetables in a curry sauce with red hot chili, coconut milk, and lemon leaves.

J10. Pad Poy Sien

$12.99

Marinated prawns, calamari, chicken, beef and mixed vegetables sauteed in a light house sauce.

J11. Seafood Trio

$16.99

Thai style prawns sauteed with assorted vegetables and pineapple in our sweet and sour sauce.

J12. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$13.99

Shrimp stir-fried with green onions in a lobster sauce.

J13. Seafood Cha Cha Cha

$16.99

A delicious combination of seafood sauteed with vegetables in a spicy red hot chili paste.

J14. Crab with Butter

$15.99

Crab stir-fried with scallion and butter.

J15. Crab with Curry

$15.99

J16. Shrimp with vegetable

$13.99

J17. Shrimp with Egg Plant

$13.99

Vegetable Dishes

K1. Vegetable Dish

$9.99

Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a light house sauce.

K2. Panang Vegetable

$10.99

Sauteed mixed vegetables and tofu in a red curry sauce.

K3. Yum Vun Sen Tofu

$9.99

Vun sen noodles, mushrooms, red onion, green onion, cilantro, crispy tofu, and chili in lime juice.

K4. Crispy Tofu

$5.99

Fried bean cake served with sweet and sour sauce.

K5. Pad Pak Raummit

$9.99

Sauteed mixed vegetables in oyster sauce.

K6. Pad Broccoli

$9.99

Sauteed broccoli in oyster sauce.

K7. Pad King Tofu

$9.99

Tofu sauteed fresh ginger, onion, bell pepper, mushrooms with bean sauce.

K8. Basil Tofu

$9.99

Tofu sauteed with fresh chili, garlic, green onion and basil.

K9. Cashew Tofu

$9.99

K10. Pad Thai Tofu

$9.99

Sauteed Thai noodles with tofu mixed vegetables, bean sprouts, green onion and crushed peanuts.

K11. Pad Ka Tiem ToFu

$9.99

K12. Pad Pick Vegetable

$9.99

K13. Egg plant Tofu

$10.99

Dinner Specials

DS1. Pad Vun Sen

$10.50

DS2. Pad Thai

$10.50

DS3. Ka Pow

$10.50

DS4. Pad King

$10.50

DS5. Pad Ka Tian

$10.50

DS6. Cashew

$10.50

DS7. Gang Keowan

$10.95

DS8. Panang

$10.95

DS9. Lemon Grass

$10.50

DS10. 3 Delight

$11.50

DS11. Lemon Chicken

$10.50

DS12. Mongolian

$10.50

DS13. Sweet and Sour

$10.50

DS14. Broccoli

$10.50

DS15. Vegetable Delight

$10.50

DS16. Shrimp with Vegetables

$11.95

DS17. Pad Pick

$10.50

DS18. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce

$11.95

DS19. Thai Noodle Soup

$7.99

DS20. Jasmin Noodle Soup

$11.95

DS21. Seafood noodle Soup

$13.95

DSP1. Pad Thai and Panang

$14.95

DSP2. Jasmin Eggplant Basil

$12.50

DSP3. Musamun

$11.50

DSP4. Jasmin Seafood Trio

$14.99

DSP5. Jasmin Healthy Choice

$9.99

DSP6. Jasmin Sesame Chicken

$10.50

Side Dishes

Steamed Vegetable

$1.50+

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Noodles

$2.00

Steamed Rice

$1.50

Fried Rice

$1.50

side soup

$1.50

Fried Egg

$1.50

Extra Noodles

$1.00

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Catering charge

$7.00

Side Sauces

Hot Sauce

$0.15

Sweet Sauce

$0.25

Peanut Sauce

$0.25

Soy Sauce

Sriracha Sauce

$0.15

Pineapple Sauce

$0.15

Sweet Chili Sauce

Dry Chili

Panang (s) Sauce

$1.75

Panang (L) Sauce

$3.95

Green Curry (s) Sauce

$1.75

Green Curry (L) Sauce

$3.95

Beverages

Ice Tea

$1.75

Large Ice Tea

$1.95

Jasmin Tea

$1.95

Large jasmine Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$1.95

Large Sweet Tea

$2.25

Thai Ice Tea

$2.75

Thai Ice Coffee

$2.75

Bubble Drink

$4.50

Fresh Lemonade

$1.95

Hot Tea

$1.95

Hot Coffee

$1.95

Green Ice Tea

$1.95

Bottle Water

$1.75

Dinner Sp Ice Tea

Arnold Palmer

$1.95

Sodas

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Dr Pepper

$1.75

Big Red

$1.75

Fanta Orange

$1.75

Desserts

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream

$2.95

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream with Sticky Rice

$4.95

Fried Bananas

$2.50

Sticky Rice with Mango (Seasonal)

$4.95

Fried Bananas with Ice Cream

$4.95

Sweet Rice

$2.50

open desserts

check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
4065 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229

