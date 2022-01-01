Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Breakfast & Brunch

Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine

1,574 Reviews

$$

6520 Hollis St

Emeryville, CA 94608

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Pad See Ew
Pad Kee Mao

Starters

Hot Wings

Hot Wings

$10.25Out of stock

*Spicy. Deep-fried chicken wings sautéed with chili-garlic sauce.

Prawn Rolls

Prawn Rolls

$10.50

Prawns wrapped in wonton skin, deep-fried, and served with sweet chili sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$9.95

Fried dumplings stuffed with crab meat, cream cheese, green onions, and celery, served with sweet chili sauce.

Fried Potstickers

Fried Potstickers

$9.25

Deep-fried dumplings stuffed with pork, cabbage, and onions, served with sesame soy sauce.

Fried Spring Rolls

Fried Spring Rolls

$9.25

*Vegetarian. Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrots, celery, and bok choy, served with sweet chili sauce.

Soups

Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

Lemongrass Soup (Tom Yum)

$6.50Out of stock

*Spicy. Savory and sour soup with mushrooms, lemongrass, tomatoes, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, green onions, and cilantro. Choice of chicken, prawns, or soft tofu.

Coconut Milk Soup (Tom Kha)

Coconut Milk Soup (Tom Kha)

$6.50Out of stock

Coconut milk soup with mushrooms, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lime juice, chili paste, green onions, and cilantro. Choice of chicken, prawns, or soft tofu.

Salads

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$10.50

Shredded green papaya with tomatoes, green beans, carrots, roasted peanuts, and lime dressing.

Signature Dishes

Panang Beef Short Ribs

Panang Beef Short Ribs

$19.95Out of stock

*Spicy. Panang coconut milk curry with braised beef short ribs, broccolini, butternut squash, bell peppers, kaffir lime leaves, and basil.

Curry Noodles (Khao Soi)

Curry Noodles (Khao Soi)

$13.95Out of stock

*Spicy. Egg noodles in a coconut milk enriched curry with Thai chili paste, garnished with red onions, fried onions, and lime.

Entrees

Pad Basil

Pad Basil

$13.95

*Spicy. Wok-tossed basil, broccolini, bell peppers, garlic, and chili.

Pad Eggplant

Pad Eggplant

$12.95

*Spicy. Wok-tossed eggplant, bell peppers, basil, and garlic.

Pad String Beans

Pad String Beans

$12.95Out of stock

Wok-tossed string beans and garlic.

Pad Mixed Vegetables

Pad Mixed Vegetables

$12.95

Wok-tossed broccoli, bell peppers, celery, carrots, bean sprouts, and garlic.

Curry

Red Curry

Red Curry

$13.50

*Spicy. Red coconut milk curry with butternut squash, broccoli, bell peppers, and basil.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$13.50

Yellow coconut milk curry with potatoes, carrots, and onions.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$13.50

*Spicy. Green coconut milk curry with eggplant, broccoli, bell peppers, and basil.

Noodles & Rice

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, red onions, green onions, garlic, and crushed peanuts.

Pad Kee Mao

Pad Kee Mao

$12.95

*Spicy. Wide rice noodles, egg, basil, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and chili.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$12.95

Wide rice noodles in sweet soy sauce with egg, broccoli, and garlic.

Fried Rice

$12.95

Fried rice with egg, onions, and green onions.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

*Spicy. Fried rice with basil, egg, bell peppers, onions, and chili.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.50

Fried rice with pineapple, egg, raisins, cashew nuts, bell peppers, onions, green onions, and curry powder.

Sides

Jasmine Rice

$2.25

Brown Rice

$2.75

Coconut Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Steamed Thin Noodles

$2.25

Steamed Wide Noodles

$2.25

Cucumber Salad

$2.50

Steamed Broccoli

$3.50

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.50

Size: 3.25 oz

Dessert

Fried Banana with Honey

$4.50

Sweet Sticky Rice & Mango (Seasonal)

$7.75Out of stock

Fresh Mango

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Drinks

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Regular Iced Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.25Out of stock

Homemade Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Coconut Water

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Ginger Beer (Non-alcoholic)

$3.50Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.25

Numi Organic Tea

$3.00

Hot Sweet Ginger Tea

$3.00

Bag

Bag Fee

$0.10

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate $5

$5.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate $15

$15.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate $20

$20.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate $25

$25.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate $50

$50.00Out of stock

Gift Certificate $100

$100.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

It's always a good time for Thai food

Location

6520 Hollis St, Emeryville, CA 94608

Directions

Gallery
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine image
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine image
Jasmine Blossom Thai Cuisine image

