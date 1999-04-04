Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi

488 Reviews

$$

110 South Street

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Fried Rice
Lo Mein
General Tso

Appetizers / Dessert

Barbeque Ribs

$10.00

Beef Satay

$9.00

Chicken Satay

$8.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Crispy Spring Roll

$2.50

Dumplings

$9.00

Edamame

$6.00

Fried Wonton

$6.00

General Tso's Chicken Wings

$9.00

Vegetable Spring Roll

$2.25

Mochi

$7.00

Half Order Crab Rangoon

$4.50

Dinner Entrees

Black Bean

$13.00

Braised

$14.00

Broccoli

$13.00

Cashew

$13.00

Chinese Style Filet Mignon

$20.00

Chow Fun

$12.00

Coconut

$15.00

Crispy Prawns and Walnuts

$20.00

Crispy Shredded

$16.00

Curry

$13.00

Double Cooked

$13.00

Egg Foo Young

$14.00

Eggplant w/Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Five Spice Tofu

$12.00

Fried Rice

$11.00

Garlic Sauce

$13.00

General Tso

$16.00

Green Pepper and Onion

$12.00

Honey

$15.00

Hot and Spicy

$16.00

Hunan

$13.00

Jasmine Noodles

$11.00

Kung Pao

$13.00

Lemon

$15.00

Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

Lo Mein

$11.00

Lo Mein Plain

$10.00

Mixed Vegetables with meat

$13.00

Mixed Vegetables No Meat

$13.00

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.00

Moo Shi

$13.00

Orange

$16.00

Peking Duck

$39.00

Scallions

$12.00

Scallops and Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

$20.00

Seafood Combination

$20.00

Seafood Pan Fried Noodles

$21.00

Sesame

$16.00

Sha Cha

$13.00

Shrimp and Lobster Sauce

$16.00

Singapore Noodles

$12.00

Snow Peas

$13.00

String Beans

$13.00

Sweet and Sour

$13.00

Szechuan

$13.00

Szechuan String Beans

$13.00

Triple Delight

$16.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken on a stick

$8.50

Kids Beef on a stick

$8.50

Kids Lo Mein

$8.50

Kids Fried Rice

$8.50

Kids Nuggets

$8.50

Kids plain lo mein

$8.50

Soup

Chicken Corn Soup

$7.00+

Combination Noodle Soup

$15.00

Egg Drop Soup

$3.75+

Hot and Sour

$4.00+

Miso Soup

$3.75+

Seafood Soup

$12.00

Vegetable Noodle Soup

$14.00

Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Wonton Soup

$4.00+

Sushi

Alaska Roll

$8.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Bagel tempura Roll

$14.00

Boston Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$8.00

Captain Jack Roll

$14.00

CD Roll

$13.00

Crab Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Dynamite Roll

$16.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Great Wall Roll

$15.00

Hawaiian Roll

$15.00

Houston Roll

$8.00

Jasmine Roll

$16.00

JB Roll

$13.00

Leesburg Roll

$15.00

Lo-Carb Roll

$16.00

Lobster Lotus Roll

$21.00Out of stock

Loudoun Roll

$16.00

Lump Crab Roll

$10.00

Maryland Roll

$13.00

Michael Roll

$16.00

New York Roll

$9.00

Ocean Roll

$14.00

Pacific Roll

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Screaming Tuna Roll

$15.00

Special Volcano Roll

$15.00

Spicy California Roll

$9.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$8.00

Spicy salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellow Twins Roll

$15.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spider Roll

$15.00

Supersonic Roll

$15.00

Tempura Roll

$12.00

Tiger Roll

$12.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Valentine Roll

$15.00

Veggie California Roll

$7.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Volcano Roll

$14.00

Wildcat Roll

$14.00

Yellowtail and Scallion Roll

$9.00

Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Sushi Special

$13.00

Crab (Kanikama)

$7.00

Egg Cake (Tamago)

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe

$7.00

Fresh water Eel (Unagi)

$8.00

Fried Tofu (Inari)

$6.00

Mackerel (Saba)

$7.00

Octopus (Tako)

$7.00

Quail Egg (Uzura)

$4.00

Red Snapper (Tai)

$7.00

Salmon (Sake)

$8.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$8.50

Scallops (Hotelaki)

$10.00

Shrimp (Ebi)

$8.00

Smelt Roe (Masago)

$7.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Squid (Ika)

$7.00

Tuna (Maguro)

$9.00

White Tuna (Escolar)

$9.00

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$9.00

Dinner Rice Bowl

$30.00

Sweet Shrimp

Veggie Combo

$21.00

Roll Combo

$22.00

Spicy Roll Combo

$22.00

Sushi and Sashimi Combo

$45.00

Sushi Appetizer

Edamame

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Jasmine Special Salad

$10.00

Tuna Tartar

$11.00

Ahi Tuna

$11.00

Spicy Tuna popper

$10.00

Sashimi appetizer

$12.00

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Crab Salad

$8.50

Squid Salad

$8.00

Miso Soup

$3.75+

Ginger Salad

$4.00

Extra's

Chili Paste

$1.00+

Duck Sauce

$1.00+

Dumpling Sauce

$1.00+

Eel Sauce

$1.00+

Plum Sauce

$1.00+

House Mustard

$1.00+

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Swt and Sour Sauce

$1.00+

Crispy Noodles

$1.25

White Rice

$2.25+

Fried Rice

$2.25+

Brown Rice

$3.50+

Sushi Rice

$3.00+

Pan Fried Noodles

$6.00

Pancakes

$1.00

Side of Broccoli

$6.00

Extra Soy Sauce Packets

Extra Duck Sauce Packets

Extra Mustard Packets

Sweet Chili Sauce

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:55 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual fine dining Chinese restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere.

Website

Location

110 South Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

