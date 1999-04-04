Chinese
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges
Jasmine Chinese Cuisine and Sushi
488 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:55 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:55 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:55 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:55 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:55 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:55 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A casual fine dining Chinese restaurant with a family friendly atmosphere.
Location
110 South Street, Leesburg, VA 20175
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Leesburg
Vino Bistro - 1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100
4.6 • 407
1605 Village Market Blvd Suite 100 Leesburg, VA 20175
View restaurant