Jasmine Thai and Sushi Murray
506 North 12th St. Suite E
Murray, KY 42071
Popular Items
Starters
Calamari Salt & Pepper-
Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix
Chicken Karaage-
A light and crispy Japanese fried chicken, served with a mayo based dipping sauce and lemon.
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce
Edamame
Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt
Fried Calamari-
Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce
Gyoza-
Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce
Lettuce Wraps-
A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles
Sampler Platter (Fried)-
Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces
Sashimi Appetizer-
Seaweed Salad-
Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber
Spring Rolls-
Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)
Steamed Dumpling-
Sushi Appetizer-
Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna Tataki-
Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce
Wok Edamame-
Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt.
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup-
Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions
Tom Kha Chicken
Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.
Chicken Dumplings-
Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic
Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-
Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.
Tossed Green Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts and boiled egg
Spicy Crab Salad-
Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg
Shrimp Avocado Salad-
Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.
Seared Tuna Salad-
Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing
Stir Fry Dinner
Broccoli Beef-
Succulent beef tender broccoli, garlic, and mushrooms
Cashew Nuts-
Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.
Orange Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sesame Chicken-
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sweet & Sour Sauce SF-
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers
Thai Basil-
Fresh ground chicken stir-fried with garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with a fried egg and Jasmine white rice
Vegetarian Delight-
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Curry Dinner
Green Curry-
Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Red Curry
Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Japanese Curry-
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet
Fried Rice Dinner
Basil Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro
Crab Fried Rice
Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg
Thai Fried Rice-
Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tom Yum Fried Rice-
Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro
Tropical Fried Rice-
Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, cashews and curry powder, topped with scallions and cilantro
Noodles Dinner
Drunken Noodles-
Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions
Lo Mein Noodle-
Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions
Pad Thai-
Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime
Soy Sauce Noodles-
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Specialties
Basil Duck-
Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili
Crispy Pork Combo-
Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.
Japanese Curry-
A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet
Katsu Don-
A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds
Entrees
Chicken Teriyaki-
8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Grilled Thai Steak-
10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with Jasmine Rice, grilled sauteed vegetables, and tamarind sauce
Miso Salmon-
Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce
Roasted Duck Curry-
Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)
Salmon Teriyaki-
Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Steak Teriyaki-
10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Sushi Combo
Salmon Don-
Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice
Roll Roll Combo-
Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll
Sushi Mori Combo-
California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi
Chirashi-
A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice
Sashimi Deluxe Combo-
Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice
Fried/Wrap Rolls
J.B. Tempura Roll-
Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Jasmine Roll-
Assorted fish, crab, cream cheese, masago; topped with eel sauce, sunset sauce, sriracha sauce and scallions (no sushi rice)
Kanisu-
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)
Kentucky Roll-
Fried Chicken, cream cheese, and asparagus, topped with garlic mayo, crunchy, and eel sauce
Miami Nice Roll-
Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)
Tsunami Roll-
Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds
Sushi Rolls
Avocado Roll-
California Roll-
Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds
Crunchy Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes
Cucumber Roll-
Eel Roll-
Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce
Futomaki Roll-
Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu
Garden Roll-
Salmon Roll-
Salmon and scallions
Spicy Crab Roll-
Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise
Spicy Shrimp Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocados, cucumbers, tobiko, and spicy mayo
Spicy Tuna Roll-
Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds
Spider Roll-
Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce
Tuna Roll-
Tuna and scallions
Vegetable Roll-
Cucumbers, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko
Yellow Tail Roll-
Yellow tail and scallions
Nigiri
Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri-
Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri-
Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri-
Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri-
Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-
Ika (Squid) Nigiri-
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-
Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri-
Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri-
Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri-
Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri-
Sake (Salmon) Nigiri-
Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri-
Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri-
Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-
Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri-
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri-
Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri-
Sashimi
Signature Roll
Beauty and Beast Roll-
Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Crab Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.
Dancing Eel Roll-
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko
Eastern Peak Roll-
Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce
Green Dragon Roll-
Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce
Hamachi Cheese Roll-
Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo
Hawaii Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha
MSU Roll-
Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce
Murray Roll-
Philadelphia Roll-
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce.
Rainbow Roll-
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish
Red Dragon Roll
Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce
Sunset Roll-
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab, sunset and eel sauce
Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll
Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce
TNT Roll-
Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions
Volcano Roll-
Sides
Brown Rice
Jasmine Brown Rice
French Fries-
Fried Rice
Grilled Asparagus
Jasmine's Facemask
Jasmine Thai & Sushi facemask
Mixed Vegs
Sauteed Thai Vegetables
Side Salad- Ginger Dressing
Side Salad- Ranch Dressing
Side Salad-Honey Mustard
Steamed Broccoli
Steamed Thin Rice Noodles
Sushi Ginger
Sushi Rice
White Rice
Wok Garlic Bok Choy
Side of Sauce
Dumpling Sauce-
Eel Sauce-
Garlic Mayo-
Ginger Dressing (Large)-
Ginger Dressing (Small)
Gyoza Sauce-
Honey Packet
Kimchi Sauce-
Kiwi Sauce
Orange Sauce-
Ponzu Sauce-
Sake Butter-
Sesame Sauce-
Spice Rack-
Spicy Mayo-
Sunset Sauce-
Sushi Vinegar-
Sweet & Sour Sauce-
Teriyaki Sauce-
Thai Chili Fresh-
Thai Shrimp Sauce-
White Teppan Sauce-
Desserts
Beverages TO GO
Coffee
Coca Cola
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Mr Pibb
Ginger Ale
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
Lemonade
Lime Honey Iced Tea
Mello Yello
Oolong Tea
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Thai Iced Tea
Unsweet Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray, KY 42071