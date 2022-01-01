Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Jasmine Thai and Sushi Murray

No reviews yet

506 North 12th St. Suite E

Murray, KY 42071

Drunken Noodles-
Thai Fried Rice-
Crab Rangoon

Starters

Calamari Salt & Pepper-

$13.50

Lightly breaded calamari cooked to perfection and tossed with Thai pepper, garlic, onions, bell peppers, and spice mix

Chicken Karaage-

$9.00Out of stock

A light and crispy Japanese fried chicken, served with a mayo based dipping sauce and lemon.

Crab Rangoon

$9.00

Cream cheese, carrots, and crab inside crisp wontons; served with sweet & sour sauce

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed whole soybean, sprinkled with salt

Fried Calamari-

$12.50

Lightly breaded calamari fried to perfection and tossed with Sweet and Sour sauce

Gyoza-

$9.00

Pan-fried dumplings served with gyoza sauce

Lettuce Wraps-

$11.50

A combination of ground chicken (or sub tofu), shiitake mushrooms, diced water chestnuts, served with fresh, crisp lettuce leaves and crispy noodles

Sampler Platter (Fried)-

$16.00

Three spring rolls, three fried dumplings, three crab Rangoon, and three fried gyozas: served with our house sauces

Sashimi Appetizer-

$16.00
Seaweed Salad-

$7.00

Traditional Japanese Seashore-style seaweed salad with cucumber

Spring Rolls-

$7.00

Vegetarian favorite with cabbage, rice noodles, carrots, mushrooms, and onions in a thin rice wrap, served with a side of sweet and sour sauce. (contains wheat, soy, sesame)

$9.00

$9.00

Sushi Appetizer-

$14.00

Chef's selection of five pieces of assorted fish on a bed of sushi rice

Tuna Tataki-

$13.50

Thinly sliced and seared tuna on a bed of mixed greens, avocados, and radish; topped with sesame seeds and served with Ponzu Sauce

Wok Edamame-

$7.00

Edamame, sesame oil, garlic, dried roasted chili, and sea salt.

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup-

$3.50

Healthy soy bean paste consomme with enoki mushroom, seaweed, and scallions

Tom Kha Chicken

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, galangal soup base with chicken, mushroom, and shallots; topped with cilantro.

Chicken Dumplings-

$6.50

Chicken broth with chicken and shrimp dumplings, bok choy; sprinkled with scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic

Tom Yum Soup (Chicken)-

$6.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

Tom Yum Soup (Shrimp)-

$7.00

Lemongrass, lime leaf, and galangal soup base with tomato, shallots, and mushroom; topped with cilantro.

$8.00

$8.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, radish, carrots; sprinkled with roasted almond nuts and boiled egg

Spicy Crab Salad-

$14.00

Spicy crab, avocados, edamame, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts, served with ginger dressing and a boiled egg

Shrimp Avocado Salad-

$15.00

Grilled shrimp, avocados, carrots, edamame, radishes, mixed greens and boiled egg; topped with glazed pecan nuts, fried wontons, and served with ginger dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad-

$16.00

Seared tuna, carrots, tomatoes, radishes, mixed greens; topped with roasted almond nuts and served with creamy mango dressing

Stir Fry Dinner

Broccoli Beef-

$15.50

Succulent beef tender broccoli, garlic, and mushrooms

Cashew Nuts-

$13.50

Cashew Nuts stir-fried with carrots, water chestnuts, chili paste with soybean oil, onions, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine Rice.

Orange Chicken-

$14.50

Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sesame Chicken-

$14.50

Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sweet & Sour Sauce SF-

$13.50

A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers

Thai Basil-

$13.50

Fresh ground chicken stir-fried with garlic, bell peppers, Thai pepper, fresh basil leaves and onions; served with a fried egg and Jasmine white rice

Vegetarian Delight-

$13.50

An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice

Curry Dinner

Green Curry-

$14.50

Green curry blended with creamy coconut milk, carrots, zucchini, lime leaves, bell peppers, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.50

Red curry mixed with a mild to medium blend of coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, bamboo shoots, and fresh basil leaves; served with a bowl of jasmine rice (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Japanese Curry-

$12.00

A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet

Fried Rice Dinner

Basil Fried Rice-

$11.50

Jasmine rice stir-fried with eggs, peas, carrots, fresh basil leaves, bell peppers, onions, Thai pepper, and garlic; topped with scallions and cilantro

$18.00

$18.00

Garlic, lump crab meat, onions, scallions, and egg

Thai Fried Rice-

$11.50

Jasmine rice, egg, green peas, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and carrots; topped with scallions and cilantro

Tom Yum Fried Rice-

$11.50

Stir-fried Jasmine rice flavored with peas, carrots, onions, eggs, garlic, and chili paste with soybean oil; topped with scallions and cilantro

Tropical Fried Rice-

$13.00

Stir-Fried Jasmine rice with egg, peas, carrots, onions, pineapple, cashews and curry powder, topped with scallions and cilantro

Noodles Dinner

Drunken Noodles-

Fresh rice noodles stir-fried with eggs, garlic, thai pepper, basil leaves, mushrooms, carrots, bell peppers, and onions

Lo Mein Noodle-

$13.50

Egg noodles stir-fried with eggs, broccoli, garlic, carrots, and onions

Pad Thai-

$13.50

Stir-fried, thin rice noodles with eggs, tofu, shallots, peanuts, radish, garlic, bean sprouts, scallions, and pad thai sauce; served with lime

Soy Sauce Noodles-

$13.50

Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce

Specialties

Basil Duck-

$19.00

Roasted boneless duck topped with basil sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, and fresh Thai chili

Crispy Pork Combo-

$16.00

Crispy Pork belly and roasted pork served on a bed of Jasmine rice and boiled egg; topped with sweet red sauce, sesame seed, cilantro, and bok choy.

Japanese Curry-

$12.00

A stew-like dish with onions, beef, carrots, potatoes, and cooked in curry; served on a bed of Jasmine rice. Add 4.00 for fried breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet

Katsu Don-

$14.00

A breaded Japanese pork or chicken cutlet served on a bed of steamed rice with egg, onions, scallions, and katsu don sauce, sprinkled with cut seaweeds

Entrees

Served with one bowl of Jasmine white rice (+1.50 for substitution of fried rice or brown rice). Your choice of miso soup or side salad. Add grilled shrimp for 7.

Chicken Teriyaki-

$17.00

8 oz. Fresh, grilled tender chicken breast topped with teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Grilled Thai Steak-

$25.00

10 oz. Ribeye steak (USDA Choice) marinated and grilled to perfection with Thai spices; served with Jasmine Rice, grilled sauteed vegetables, and tamarind sauce

Miso Salmon-

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with miso sauce and sake butter sauce

Roasted Duck Curry-

$19.00

Boneless, roasted duck lathered in smooth, red coconut curry, bell peppers, tomatoes, pineapple, and fresh basil leaves (Curry cannot be Dairy free)

Salmon Teriyaki-

$18.50

Grilled salmon topped with our teriyaki sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Steak Teriyaki-

$25.00

10 oz. Grilled ribeye steak (USDA Choice) topped with our teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds; served with mixed vegetables or French fries (Teriyaki Sauce cannot be gluten free)

Sushi Combo

Served with your choice of a cup of miso soup or side salad. (No substitutions, please)

Salmon Don-

$17.00

Fresh salmon, salmon aburi, kampyo, and salmon roe on a bed of sushi rice

Roll Roll Combo-

$17.00

Four pieces of California roll, four pieces of spicy crab roll, four pieces of spicy tuna roll, and four pieces of crunchy shrimp roll

Sushi Mori Combo-

$25.00

California roll or tuna roll, and six pieces of sushi

Chirashi-

$23.00

A variety of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged on a bed of sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe Combo-

$45.00

Our best selection of eighteen pieces of assorted raw fish, artfully arranged and served with sushi rice

Fried/Wrap Rolls

J.B. Tempura Roll-

$12.00

Tempura deep-fried with salmon, cream cheese, and scallions; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Jasmine Roll-

$15.00

Assorted fish, crab, cream cheese, masago; topped with eel sauce, sunset sauce, sriracha sauce and scallions (no sushi rice)

Kanisu-

$11.50

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with crab and avocados, and masago cut into 6 pcs, served with tangy rice vinegar. (Roll does not contain rice)

Kentucky Roll-

$12.00

Fried Chicken, cream cheese, and asparagus, topped with garlic mayo, crunchy, and eel sauce

Miami Nice Roll-

$13.00

Thinly sliced and peeled cucumber wrap with tuna, crab, avocados, and cream cheese; cut into 6 pcs, served with ponzu sauce. (Roll does not contain rice)

Tsunami Roll-

$12.00

Tempura deep-fried with crab sticks and cream cheese; topped with eel sauce and sesame seeds

Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll-

$6.00

California Roll-

$8.50

Crab, cucumbers, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds

Crunchy Shrimp Roll-

$10.50

Shrimp tempura, avocados, masago, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce and tempura batter flakes

Cucumber Roll-

$7.00

Eel Roll-

$9.50

Eel, cucumbers, avocados, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce

Futomaki Roll-

$10.50

Eel, avocados, crab, tamago, asparagus, and a sweet and salty sakura denbu

Garden Roll-

$10.50

Salmon Roll-

$7.50

Salmon and scallions

Spicy Crab Roll-

$9.50

Crab, avocados, masago, tempura batter flakes, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with spicy mayonnaise

Spicy Shrimp Roll-

$10.50

Shrimp tempura, avocados, cucumbers, tobiko, and spicy mayo

Spicy Tuna Roll-

$9.50

Mixed spicy tuna, masago, scallions, cucumbers, and sesame seeds

Spider Roll-

$11.00

Soft shell crab, sesame seeds, avocados, asparagus, and masago; topped with eel sauce

Tuna Roll-

$7.50

Tuna and scallions

Vegetable Roll-

$7.00

Cucumbers, kampyo, carrots, asparagus, sesame seeds, and oshinko

Yellow Tail Roll-

$7.50

Yellow tail and scallions

Nigiri

One piece of sushi

Ama-Ebi (Sweet Shrimp) Nigiri-

$7.50

Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri-

$3.00

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Nigiri-

$3.00

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Nigiri-

$3.50

Hotate (Scallop) Nigiri-

$3.50

Ika (Squid) Nigiri-

$3.50

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Nigiri-

$3.50

Kani (Crab Stick) Nigiri-

$3.00

Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri-

$3.50

Masago (Smelt Roe) Nigiri-

$3.00

Saba (Mackerel) Nigiri-

$3.00

Sake (Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.00

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.00

Sake Kunsei (Smoked Salmon) Nigiri-

$3.50

Tako (Octopus) Nigiri-

$3.50

Tamago (Omelet) Nigiri-

$3.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Nigiri-

$3.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Nigiri-

$3.50

Sashimi

Three pieces of sliced raw fish

Escolar (Super White Tuna) Sashimi-

$9.00

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi-

$10.00

Maguro (Tuna) Sashimi-

$10.00

Saba (Mackerel) Sashimi-

$7.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi-

$9.00

Sake Aburi (Seared Salmon) Sashimi-

$9.00

Tako (Octopus) Sashimi-

$9.00

Unagi (BBQ Eel) Sashimi-

$10.00

Signature Roll

Beauty and Beast Roll-

$16.50

Half spicy tuna, half eel, asparagus, sesame seeds, and avocados; topped with eel, tuna, tempura batter, sriracha, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Crab Dragon Roll-

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with crab tempura, eel sauce, garlic mayonnaise, and lemon.

Dancing Eel Roll-

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cream cheese, and cucumber; topped with eel, eel sauce, sesame seeds, and black tobiko

Eastern Peak Roll-

$15.50

Tamago, crab, and avocado; topped with salmon aburi, salmon roe, sesame seeds, scallions, spicy mayo, and eel sauce

Green Dragon Roll-

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, sesame seeds, cream cheese, asparagus, and masago; flavored with a layer of avocados and topped with eel sauce

Hamachi Cheese Roll-

$15.50

Crab, avocado, and cream cheese; topped with scallions, red tobiko, yellow tail, and spicy mayo

Hawaii Roll-

$15.50

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and spicy crab; topped with mango, tuna, red tobiko, eel sauce, and sriracha

MSU Roll-

$17.50

Cream cheese, soft shell crab, sesame seeds, and cucumbers; topped with mixed seafood, black tobiko, scallions, and volcano sauce

Murray Roll-

$14.00

Philadelphia Roll-

$13.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocados, crab sticks, and sesame seeds; topped with eel sauce.

Rainbow Roll-

$16.00

California roll topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish

Red Dragon Roll

$16.00

Spicy tuna, avocados, cucumbers, and sesame seeds; topped with fresh tuna, spicy mayo, sriracha, and eel sauce

Sunset Roll-

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and asparagus; topped with crab, sunset and eel sauce

Thai Spicy Shrimp Roll

$15.50

Tuna, mango, and asparagus; topped with boiled shrimp, avocado, and thai basil spicy sauce

TNT Roll-

$15.50

Spicy tuna and cucumber; layered on top with a blend of shrimp tempura, crunchy, masago, avocado, sriracha, and spicy mayo, topped off with scallions

Volcano Roll-

$18.00

Kids

Kids Fried Rice with Chicken-

$7.50

Kids Chicken Tenders-

$7.50

Kids Lo Mein-

$7.50

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Brown Rice

French Fries-

$3.50

Fried Rice

$3.00

Grilled Asparagus

$6.00
Jasmine's Facemask

$4.00

Jasmine Thai & Sushi facemask

Mixed Vegs

$5.00

Sauteed Thai Vegetables

$6.00

Side Salad- Ginger Dressing

$3.50

Side Salad- Ranch Dressing

$3.50

Side Salad-Honey Mustard

$3.50

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00
Steamed Thin Rice Noodles

$3.50

Sushi Ginger

$0.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$2.50

Wok Garlic Bok Choy

$6.00

Side of Sauce

Dumpling Sauce-

$0.50

Eel Sauce-

$0.50

Garlic Mayo-

$0.50

Ginger Dressing (Large)-

$7.00

Ginger Dressing (Small)

$0.75

Gyoza Sauce-

$0.50

Honey Packet

$0.50

Kimchi Sauce-

$0.50

Kiwi Sauce

$0.50

Orange Sauce-

$0.50

Ponzu Sauce-

$0.50

$0.50

Sake Butter-

$0.50

Sesame Sauce-

$0.50

Spice Rack-

$1.00

Spicy Mayo-

$0.50

Sunset Sauce-

$0.50

Sushi Vinegar-

$0.50

Sweet & Sour Sauce-

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce-

$0.50

Thai Chili Fresh-

$0.50

Thai Shrimp Sauce-

$0.50

White Teppan Sauce-

$0.50

Desserts

Cheescake Tempura-

$7.00
Tiramisu-

$7.00

Mascarpone cheese, cognac, powdered sugar, a hint of espresso, and chocolate; topped with whipped cream

Beverages TO GO

Coffee

$2.75

Coca Cola

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Green Tea

$2.75

Jasmine Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$3.00

Lime Honey Iced Tea

$3.50

Mello Yello

$3.00

Oolong Tea

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.75

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
506 North 12th St. Suite E, Murray, KY 42071

