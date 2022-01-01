Thai
Jasmine Thai (Woodland Hls) Woodland Hills
4,125 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:58 pm, 9:59 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:58 pm, 9:59 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
20022 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Woodland Hills
HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills - 20969 Ventura Blvd
4.2 • 2,317
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurant
Cricca's Italian Deli & Subs
4.6 • 1,498
4876 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurant
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
4.1 • 899
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurant