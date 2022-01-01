Jasmine Thai imageView gallery

Jasmine Thai

926 Reviews

$$

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd

Tonawanda, NY 14150

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Jasmine Fried Rice
Panang

Appetizers

Egg Roll (Fried)

$2.75+

(Deep fried)

Curry Roll (Fried)

$2.75+

(Deep fried)

Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr

Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr

$3.75+

Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian(GF)

Fr. Spring Roll- Veg

$3.75+

Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Vegetable Soup

$3.95

GF

Chicken in Cream of Coconut Soup

$4.95

Sliced chicken and mushrooms cooked in cream of coconut and flavored with galanga, lemon grass, and ma-goot leaf

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Chicken, Shrimp (GF), Squid, Scallop (GF) or Vegetable. Hot and sour soup flavored with lemon grass and ma-goot leaf

Lunch Entrees

Pad Thai

$12.50+

Rice Noodles, Shrimp, Chicken and Egg (GF)

Jasmine Fried Rice

$11.75+

Shrimp, Chicken and Egg (GF)

Bangkok Pasta

$12.75+

Pad Kee Mow

$12.75+

Gapow Fried Rice

$11.75+

(L) Todays Special Combo

$13.50

Comes with Tom Yum chicken or curry roll

Panang

$12.50+

Coconut, ground peanuts in curry paste

Hot Pepper

$12.25+

Green and red peppers, basil leaves, bamboo shoots, chili paste

Mixed Vegetables

$11.95+

Sautéed with garlic sauce (GF)

(L) Shrimp Curry

$12.50

Coconut, bamboo shoots, basil leaves, red curry paste

(L) Amazing Chicken

$12.50

Sides

Brown Rice

$3.00

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Peanut Sauce Large

$7.00

Peanut Sauce Small

$3.95

Fried Tofu

$3.00

Steam Tofu

$3.00

Appetizers

Egg Roll (Fried)

$2.75+

(Deep fried)

Curry Roll (Fried)

$2.75+

(Deep fried)

Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr

Fr. Spring Roll- Chicken&Shr

$3.75+

Shrimp, Chicken or Vegetarian(GF)

Fr. Spring Roll- Veg

$3.75+

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Lightly coated in house flour, deep fried

Soft Shell Crab

Soft Shell Crab

$10.95

Deep fried and served with sweet & sour sauce

Steamed Dumpling

$5.95

Stuffed ground pork, served with ginger soy sauce (pork)

Fried Dumplings

$5.95

Chicken Sa-teh

$9.95

Chicken tender lightly marinated in curry and coconut milk, served with peanut sauce and cucumber sauce

Crispy Noodles (Mee-Krob)

$6.95+

(Mee-Krob) Crispy rice noodles, sautéed with sweet & sour sauce, served with shrimp, chicken, bean sprouts and scallions(GF)

Fried Tofu

$6.95

Served with peanut sauce(GF)

Vegetable Tempura

$7.50

Variety of vegetables battered & deep fried, served with ginger sauce

Soups

Wonton Soup

$4.95

Vegetable Soup

$3.95

GF

Chicken in Cream of Coconut Soup

$4.95

Sliced chicken and mushrooms cooked in cream of coconut and flavored with galanga, lemon grass, and ma-goot leaf

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

Chicken, Shrimp (GF), Squid, Scallop (GF) or Vegetable. Hot and sour soup flavored with lemon grass and ma-goot leaf

Salads

Yum Beef

$14.95

Slices of grilled steak seasoned with Thai herbs, onions, cucumbers, and lime juice

Yum Seafood

Yum Seafood

$16.95

Shrimp, Scallops, Calamari, Mussels with onions, lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$10.95

Traditional Thai salad prepared with fresh Papaya in hot spicy and sour(GF)

Entrees

All our entrees are served with Jasmine steamed rice except noodle entrees

Green Curry

$15.95+

Bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil leaves and coconut milk sautéed with curry paste

Red Curry

$15.95+

Bamboo shoots, sweet peppers, basil leaves and coconut milk sautéed with curry paste

Panang

Panang

$15.95+

Panang curry paste well cooked in coconut milk and ground peanuts with a side of steamed mixed vegetables

Hot Pepper

$15.95+

Sweet peppers, onions, basil leaves and bamboo shoots, sautéed with red curry paste

Mixed Vegetables

$15.95+

Assorted vegetables sautéed with Garlic & Black Pepper sauce (GF)

Pad Gapow

Pad Gapow

$15.95+

Basil leaves, bamboo shoots, green onions, sweet pepper, sautéed in a home made Thai pepper garlic paste (GF) (Hot or Very Hot)

Prig Khing

$15.95+

Garlic and Black Pepper

$15.95+

Scallions and mushrooms sautéed with Garlic & Black Pepper (GF)

Cashew Nut

$15.95+

Sautéed onions, peppers, scallions and cashew nut sautéed with Garlic & Black Pepper (GF)

Sweet and Sour

$15.95+

(Pad Prew Whan) Thai style sweet and sour with mixed vegetables (none battered)

Chef Specials

All our entrees are served with Jasmine steamed rice except noodle entrees

Today special

$13.50

Amazing

$18.95+

Served with our special Peanut sauce with a side of steamed vegetables

Chicken Terriyaki

$18.95

Seasoned chicken served with fresh steamed broccoli topped with our special Teriyaki sauce

Hot Pepper Duck

$24.95

Duckling well-seasoned, served with our home made Hot Pepper sauce

Roast Duckling

Roast Duckling

$24.95

Duckling well-seasoned, served with steamed mixed vegetables and ginger sauce

Shu-Shi Duck

$24.95

Duckling well-seasoned, served with tomato, mushrooms and Shu-Shi curry sauce

Siam Squid

$21.95

Shu-Shi Shrimp

$22.95

Volcano Shrimp

$22.95

Admiral Shrimp

$22.95

(green curry sauce) Grilled jumbo shrimp, battered eggplant, bell pepper, onion in spicy green curry sauce

Hot Eggplant

Hot Eggplant

$18.95

Light batter deep fried and topped with spicy hot pepper sauce

Fish Filet

$21.95

(Battered or Steamed)

Fried Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.95+

Rice noodles, sautéed with eggs, served with bean sprouts, slice of lime and ground peanuts

Jasmine Fried Rice

Jasmine Fried Rice

$15.95+

Sautéed with egg, green onion, tomato, fresh cucumber and slice of lime (GF)

Pad Kee Mow

$15.95+

Bankok Pasta

$15.95+

Gapow Fried Rice

$15.95+

Sautéed with egg, basil leaves, onion, bamboo shoots in our home made fresh Thai pepper and garlic paste (GF)

Pad Woonsen

Pad Woonsen

$15.95+

Clear Mung Beans noodles sautéed with eggs, garlic

Beef Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$15.95

(Pho) Rice noodles, fresh beef slices, meat ball, in clear beef broth

Sides

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$3.00

Peanut Sauce Small

$3.95

Peanut Sauce Large

$7.00

Extra Sauce

$3.00

Beverages

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.95

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.75

Hot Jasmine Tea

$2.25+

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Sprite

$3.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.25+

Hot Ginger Tea

$2.25+

Hot Coffee

$2.25

Perrier

$4.25

Spring Water

$2.50

Desserts

Combination Dessert

$6.75Out of stock

Banana Coins on top of coconut or mango ice cream

Pumpkin & Egg Custard

$6.95Out of stock

Sticky Rice W/ Egg Custard

$6.95Out of stock

Rice Noodles or Bangkok Pasta Noodle

Bangkok Pasta Full Pan

$165.00+

Gapow Fried Rice Full Pan

$165.00+

Jasmine Fried Rice Full Pan

$165.00+

Pad Kee Mow Full Pan

$165.00+

Pad Thai Full Pan

$165.00+

Bangkok Pasta Medium Pan

$125.00+

Gapow Fried Rice Medium Pan

$125.00+

Jasmine Fried Rice Medium Pan

$125.00+

Pad Kee Mow Medium Pan

$125.00+

Pad Thai Medium Pan

$125.00+

Bangkok Pasta Half Pan

$80.00+

Gapow Fried Rice Half Pan

$80.00+

Jasmine Fried Rice Half Pan

$80.00+

Pad Kee Mow Half Pan

$80.00+

Pad Thai Half Pan

$80.00+

Entree Menu

Cashew Nut Full Pan

$190.00+

Green Curry Full Pan

$190.00+

Hot Pepper Full Pan

$190.00+

Mixed Vegetables Full Pan

$190.00+

Pad Gapow Full Pan

$190.00+

Pan Garlic & Black Pepper Full Pan

$190.00+

Pananag Full Pan

$190.00+

PriKhing Full Pan

$190.00+

Red Curry Full Pan

$190.00+

Sweet & Sour Full Pan

$190.00+

Cashew Nut Medium Pan

$155.00+

Garlic & Black Pepper Medium Pan

$155.00+

Green Curry Medium Pan

$155.00+

Hot Pepper Medium Pan

$155.00+

Mixed Vegetables Medium Pan

$155.00+

Pad Gapow Medium Pan

$155.00+

Pananag Medium Pan

$155.00+

PriKhing Medium Pan

$155.00+

Red Curry Medium Pan

$155.00+

Sweet and Sour Medium Pan

$155.00+

Cashew Nut Half Pan

$95.00+

Garlic & Black Pepper Half Pan

$95.00+

Green Curry

$95.00+

Hot Pepper Half Pan

$95.00+

Mixed Vegetables Half Pan

$95.00+

Pad Gapow Half Pan

$95.00+

Panang Half Pan

$95.00+

PriKhing Half Pan

$95.00+

Red Curry Half Pan

$95.00+

Sweet and Sour Half Pan

$95.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1330 Niagara Falls Blvd, Tonawanda, NY 14150

Directions

Gallery
Jasmine Thai image

