Jasmine Creamery
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Jasmine Creamery, we develop our gelato flavors to highlight the best of Asian fruits and desserts. We have a pick-up/delivery location in Irvine, California.
Location
17815 Sky Park Circle, Suite J, Irvine, CA 92614
