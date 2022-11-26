Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jasmine Creamery

17815 Sky Park Circle

Suite J

Irvine, CA 92614

Popular Items

Mix 'n Match (3 individuals)
Cookies 'n Matcha (4oz)
Strawberry Rose (4oz)

Individuals (4oz)

Toasted Black Sesame (4oz)

Toasted Black Sesame (4oz)

$5.00

Toasted Japanese black sesame

Cookies 'n Matcha (4oz)

Cookies 'n Matcha (4oz)

$5.00

Matcha gelato with oreo cookie bits

Durian (4oz)

Durian (4oz)

$5.00

A Southeast Asian fruit called "The King of Fruits" known for its pungent smell

Javanese Jasmine Tea (4oz)

Javanese Jasmine Tea (4oz)

$5.00

Made with Indonesian jasmine tea

Lychee (4oz)

$5.00

An aromatic tropical fruit with slightly floral and acidic notes

Mango Passionfruit Sorbet (4oz)

$5.00

A refreshing combination of sweet and tang Dairy-Free & Vegan

Strawberry Rose (4oz)

Strawberry Rose (4oz)

$5.00

Made with oven-roasted strawberries with rose water

Taro (4oz)

$5.00

A starchy root vegetable that when made into a dessert has a similar flavor to purple yams

Vietnamese Coffee (4oz)

Vietnamese Coffee (4oz)

$5.00

Made with caramelized condensed milk

Mix 'n Match (3 individuals)

$12.00

Can't settle on a flavor? Mix and match 3 flavors to taste

Rum 'n Raisin (4oz)

Rum 'n Raisin (4oz)

$5.00

Rum soaked raisins with swirled salted caramel

Pints (16oz)

Toasted Black Sesame (16oz)

Toasted Black Sesame (16oz)

$10.00

Toasted Japanese black sesame

Taro (16oz)

$10.00

A starchy root vegetable that when made into a dessert has a similar flavor to purple yams

Strawberry Rose (16oz)

Strawberry Rose (16oz)

$10.00

Made with oven-roasted strawberries with rose water

Cookies 'n Matcha (16oz)

Cookies 'n Matcha (16oz)

$10.00

Matcha gelato with oreo cookie bits

Javanese Jasmine Tea (16oz)

Javanese Jasmine Tea (16oz)

$10.00

Made with Indonesian jasmine tea

Vietnamese Coffee (16oz)

Vietnamese Coffee (16oz)

$10.00

Made with caramelized condensed milk

Mango Passionfruit Sorbet (16oz)

$12.00

A refreshing combination of sweet and tang Dairy-Free & Vegan

Durian (16oz)

Durian (16oz)

$15.00

A Southeast Asian fruit called "The King of Fruits" known for its pungent smell

Lychee (16oz)

$12.00

An aromatic tropical fruit with slightly floral and acidic notes

Party Pack (5 Pints)

Party Pack (5 Pints)

$45.00

Throw a gelato tasting party with the Party Pack

Rum 'n Raisin (16oz)
$12.00

$12.00

Snacks

Kue Gapit

Kue Gapit

$7.00

Made from a Dutch-Indonesian waffle cookie recipe that is traditionally gluten-free

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

At Jasmine Creamery, we develop our gelato flavors to highlight the best of Asian fruits and desserts. We have a pick-up/delivery location in Irvine, California.

Location

17815 Sky Park Circle, Suite J, Irvine, CA 92614

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

