Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine 371 W. 46th Street

371 west 46st

New York, NY 10036

Appetizers

Flavor kicking jerked wings marinated in our special spice filled sauce
Jerk Chicken Wings

Jerk Chicken Wings

$15.00

Flavor kicking jerked wings marinated in our special spice-filled sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$17.00

Crispy crusted coconut shrimp served with tamarind dipping sauce

Empanadas

Empanadas

$10.00

Veggie, Chicken, Shrimp (+2) or Codfish. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce

Codfish Fritters

Codfish Fritters

$12.00

Mouthwatering codfish fried to golden brown perfection

Peppa Shrimp

Peppa Shrimp

$18.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Tender Crispy with a bit of a kick

Jasmine's Caribbean Salad

Jasmine's Caribbean Salad

$11.00

Classic spring mixed green salad with seasonal fruits and vegetables paired with orange vinaigrette dressing. Add Chicken (+4), Shrimp (+10), or Salmon (+12)

Curry Chicken Roti

$14.95Out of stock

Vegan Appetizer

Juicy, crispy yet tender
Vegan Fried Cauliflower

Vegan Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Vegan fried cauliflower with chili and creamy mustard sauce

Entrees

Oxtail

Oxtail

$32.00

Slow-cooked, savory, fall off the bone oxtail with gravy

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$21.00

Flavor kicking jerked chicken marinated in our special spice filled sauce

Coconut Salmon

Coconut Salmon

$26.00

Tender, juicy salmon cooked to perfection in our special coconut sauce

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$21.00

Chicken cooked in a curry sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.

Jazzy Pasta

Jazzy Pasta

$20.00

Penne pasta in a creamy sauce with basil, red, yellow and green peppers, carrots and Parmesan cheese. Add Chicken, shown ($4), Shrimp (+10), Salmon (+12), or Lobster (+20)

Stew Chicken

Stew Chicken

$21.00

Chicken marinated in a brown stew sauce filled with aromatics, herbs, and seasonings. Served with your choice of rice.

Ackee & Saltfish

Ackee & Saltfish

$25.00

A native Jamaican dish prepared with salted codfish and ackee (a fruit), onions, tomatoes, red bell pepper, then infused with garlic, thyme, and hearty spices creating a tasty sensation.

Escovitch Fish

Escovitch Fish

$36.00

Whole Red Snapper fried and topped with pepper and onions in a spicy vinaigrette sauce

Rib-eye Steak

Rib-eye Steak

$30.00Out of stock

Grilled marinated rib-eye steak served with your choice of jasmine rice or coconut rice and peas

Surf and Turf

Surf and Turf

$56.00Out of stock
Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$26.00

Succulent, crispy shrimp in a curry coconut sauce

Lobster Tail

$38.00
King Escovitch

King Escovitch

$45.99

Curry Lamb

$25.00Out of stock

Chicken Soup

$10.00

Vegan Entree

Vegan Stew Peas with White Rice

Vegan Stew Peas with White Rice

$16.00

Island red pea stew with peppers, onions, and tomato served with Jasmine rice

Veggie Cookup with Jasmine Rice

Veggie Cookup with Jasmine Rice

$18.00

A medley of vegetables mixed in a coconut creamy sauce. Served with jasmine rice.

Soups

Chicken Soup

$12.00Out of stock

A mouthwatering chicken and potato soup.

Sides

Sweet Plantains

Sweet Plantains

$6.00

Crispy and slightly caramelized

Mac & Cheese

$8.00
Coconut Rice and Peas

Coconut Rice and Peas

$8.00
Jasmine Rice

Jasmine Rice

$6.00
Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$8.00
Callaloo

Callaloo

$7.00

Leafy green vegetables with tomato, garlic, onions, and thyme

Desserts

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Rich and flavorful spiced cake topped with cream cheese icing

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Soft, buttery, crimson red velvet cake topped with cream cheese icing

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Soft, rich, and spice filled topped with delicious vanilla ice cream

Rum Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Sweet Potatoe Pudding

$12.00Out of stock

Ice cream

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

An Escape To The Caribbean! Inspired by the bright and vivacious colors that can be found on almost every island in the Caribbean. Indulge in traditional Caribbean cuisine & culture.

Website

Location

371 west 46st, New York, NY 10036

Directions

Gallery
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image
Jasmines Caribbean Cuisine image

