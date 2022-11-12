Jasper Pub 'N' Grub
514 Jackson Street
Jasper, IN 47546
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Pickles
Served with ranch for dipping.
Pretzel Bites & Queso
Tasty soft pretzel bites with queso cheese for dipping
Fried Mushroom
Breaded and fried portobello mushrooms, served with a side of ranch.
Chips & Queso
A shareable portion of tortilla chips with white queso cheese.
Burger Dip
Classic cheesy burger dip with our house dry rub spin
Fresh Pork Rinds
Popped fresh and sprinkled with our house-made seasoning.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Creamy, cheesy, buffalo dip with smoked chicken. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Fried Mozzarella
8 sticks served with marinara sauce.
Mini Corn Dogs Appetizer
10 corn dog nuggets served with a side of ranch.
Salad
OG Salad
Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Apple Pecan Salad
Romaine lettuce with diced green apples, candied pecans, cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
Pub Cobb
Romaine, cheddar, bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, onion. Try it Buffalo Style!
Italian Salad
Romaine, parmesan, pepperoni, onion, pepperoncini, black olives.
Craft Burgers
ALL-American
8 oz. steak burger with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and bacon, served with 1 side.
Steakhouse
8oz Steakburger with pickles, white cheddar cheese, bacon, A1 sauce and topped with onion rings.
Pub Porker
8 oz. steak burger with American cheese, BBQ pork, pickles, and onion rings, served with 1 side.
PB&J Burger
8 oz. steak burger with creamy peanut butter, strawberry jam, sliced white cheddar cheese, and bacon, served with 1 side.
The Hot Barbie
8 oz. steak burger with pepper jack cheese, bacon, and jalapenos, served with 1 side.
Mac N Cheese Guy
8 oz. steak burger with American cheese and smothered in mac 'n' cheese, served with 1 side.
Big Bob's Burger
8 oz. steak burger seasoned with our house rub, with American cheese, bacon, and Bone's sweet BBQ sauce, served with 1 side.
Ultimate Pub Smasher
Half pound burger served with white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and our house burger sauce on a toasted bun, served with a regular side
Sandwiches
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Smoked, hand-pulled BBQ pork. Served with optional pickles and onions. Try it "Rockin Style" with Mac 'N' Cheese on top! Also available "Naked Style" with unsauced pork.
Turkey B.L.T.
Smoked sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on Texas Toast.
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked, sliced beef brisket. Served with optional pickles and onions.
Smoked Chicken Sandwich
Smoked pulled chicken drizzled with house sweet BBQ sauce served on a toasted bun.
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or Crispy chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion served on a toasted bun. Try it "Buffalo Style" with buffalo sauce, bacon, and avocado.
Big Fish Sandwich
Battered cod, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a toasted bun. Served with tartar sauce.
Entrees
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp
Bite Sized cajun breaded shrimp served with cocktail sauce. Try them tossed in a wing sauce!
Ribs (Thurs-Sun ONLY)
Smoked baby back ribs in house dry rub and drizzled with house sweet BBQ sauce.
Smoked Sampler
Choose 2 smoked meats and 2 sides to create the ultimate feast! Served with Texas Toast.
Loaded Fries
Seasoned french fries topped with BBQ pulled pork, queso cheese, and bacon, drizzled with our house sweet BBQ sauce.
Loaded Baked Potato (After 4pm)
Stuffed with BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, crumbled bacon, and jalapenos, drizzled with our house sweet BBQ sauce.
TACOS
3 soft shell tacos with sliced brisket, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, and drizzled with queso and our house sweet BBQ sauce, served with 1 side.
Nachos
Tortilla chips piled high with BBQ pulled pork, tomatoes, lettuce, queso cheese, and jalapenos, drizzled with our house sweet BBQ sauce. (For Take Out, all toppings served on the side)
Smoked Wings
Boneless Wings
Tenders
Cheesy Bread & Breadsticks
Dessert Pizza
Pizza Extras
Indiv. Sides
Extra Sauce
Cheesecake
**Special** Key Lime Pie
Plain
Salted Caramel (with Sea Salt Caramel)
Salted caramel, chocolate and pecans atop creamy cheesecake.
Turtle (with Choc, Caramel, Pecans)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cheesecake
Chocolate chip cookie dough and creamy cheesecake.
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Creamy cheesecake sandwiched with layers of red velvet cake.
Pumpkin Praline
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Located in downtown Jasper, IN, we specialize in BBQ, Beef Brisket, Ribs and More. Also try out our tasty Craft Burgers, Sandwiches, and Pizza!
