Jasper Co Wing Shack imageView gallery

Jasper Co Wing Shack

review star

No reviews yet

683 W Washington Street

Monticello, GA 31064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$4.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.29

Poppers

$5.29

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Potato Skins

$5.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tea or Soda

$1.99

Gallon Tea

$3.79

Large Tea or Soda

$2.79

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Buffalo Mac

Buffalo Mac N Cheese

$8.95

Combinations

#1 4 Tenders, FF, Drink

$7.59

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

#2 6 Tenders, FF, Drink

$9.79

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

#3 10 Tenders, FF, Drink

$13.29

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

#4 5 Wings, FF, Drink

$8.59

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

#5 10 Wings, FF, Drink

$12.99

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

#6 5 Shrimp and Fish

$10.29

Desserts

Brownie

$2.49

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.49

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Family Meals

20Wings/20 Tenders

$43.99

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

10 Wings/10 Tenders

$25.49

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

50 Wings

$47.99

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

30 Wings

$33.79

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

30 Tenders

$35.99

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

6 Pieces of Fish

$23.99

Comes with Box of FF and Gallon of Tea and Dressing

10 Wings, 10 Tenders, 10 Shrimp

$36.99

20 Wings and House Salad Family Meal

$27.99

Kids Meals

Kids Tender

$4.49

Comes with FF, Drink, Sauce, and Dessert

Kids Wings

$4.49

Comes with FF, Drink, Sauce, and Dessert

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.49

Comes with FF, Drink, Sauce, and Dessert

Party Trays

60 Wings

$57.99

100 Wings

$86.99

60 Tenders

$58.99

50 Wings/50 Tenders

$94.99

Salads

Side Salad

$3.49

Comes with Dressing

House Salad

$4.99

Comes with Dressing

Blackened Salmon Salad

$9.49

Comes with Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.29

Fried Chicken Salad

$8.29

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$8.49

Comes with FF and Drink

Chicken Philly

$8.49

Comes with FF and Drink

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Comes with FF and Drink

Fish Sandwich

$7.29

Comes with FF and Drink

Salmon BLT

$9.49

Comes with FF and Drink

Philly Only

$6.49

Chicken Philly Only

$6.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Only

$4.99

Fish Sand Only

$5.29

Salmon BLT Only

$7.49

Buffalo Shrimp Poboy

$9.49

Buffalo Shrimp Poboy Only

$7.49

A1 Philly

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Philly

$8.99

BBQ Chicken Philly

$8.99

A1 Philly Only

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Philly Only

$6.99

BBQ Chicken Philly Only

$6.99

Seafood

Catfish Filet Plate

$8.99

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

5 Shrimp Plate

$7.99

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

10 Shrimp Plate

$11.99

Comes with FF, Drink, and Sauce

Extra Piece of Fish

$2.50

5 Shrimp Only

$5.99

10 Shrimp Only

$9.99

20 Shrimp Only

$18.99

Fish and Chips

$11.95

Salmon Only

$6.99

Sides

FF

$1.99

Okra

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Slaw

$0.99

Add Chili

$1.50

Extra Dressing

$0.35

Add cheese

$0.35

Piece of fish

$2.50

Box of FF

$3.49

Mac & Cheese

$3.49

Add Bacon

$0.75

3 Extra Dressing

$1.00

5 Extra Dressing

$1.50

Extra Celery

$0.35

Beverage Upgrade

$0.69

Box of okra

$3.49

Box Onion Rings

$5.29

Slaw 12oz

$2.79

Slaw 32oz

$7.09

Slaw 64oz

$12.79

Slaw Gallon

$23.99

Drums

$1.00

Flats

$1.00

Chicken Tender

$1.19

Hushpuppies

$1.99

Fried Corn

$2.49

Tenders

4 Tenders

$5.49

Comes with Sauce

6 Tenders

$7.69

Comes with Sauce

10 Tenders

$10.99

Comes with Sauce

20 Tenders

$20.99

Comes with Sauce

30 Tenders

$30.49

Comes with Sauce

50 Tenders

$48.99

Comes with Sauce

Wings

5 Wings

$6.29

Comes with Celery and Dressing

10 Wings

$9.99

Comes with Celery and Dressing

20 Wings

$18.99

Comes with Celery and Dressing

30 Wings

$27.79

Comes with Celery and Dressing

50 Wings

$42.99

Comes with Celery and Dressing

100 Wings

$80.99

Comes with Celery and Dressing

Burgers

Wing Shack Burger

$8.59

Mushroom and Swiss

$8.99

Burger only

$6.49

Mushroom Swiss only

$6.99

Jasper Co Specials

BBQ Sandwich and Chips

$6.99

Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese and Chili

$5.95

Chili Dog and Chips

$6.49

Add Chili Dog

$2.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.95

Chicken Salad Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp

$6.49

Catfish Fingers

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

6 Chicken Livers

$6.49

BBQ Sandwich Only

$4.99

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$8.95
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best Chicken Wings in town!

Location

683 W Washington Street, Monticello, GA 31064

Directions

Gallery
Jasper Co Wing Shack image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Depot - Jackson
orange starNo Reviews
311 West 3rd St. Jackson, GA 30233
View restaurantnext
PITA Mediterranean Street Food - Covington, GA
orange starNo Reviews
9144 Highway 278 NE Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
Graffiti's Pizza A Greek Taverna-Ola - 3483 HWY 81 McDonough, GA
orange starNo Reviews
3483 HWY 81 McDonough, GA 30252
View restaurantnext
The Social Goat Tavern
orange star3.0 • 9
1115 Church St. SE Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
Tiffany's Home Cooking - 4122 Suite 2 Emory Street Northwest
orange starNo Reviews
4122 Suite 2 Emory Street Northwest Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
The Depot sports bar and grill - 4122 Emory St NW
orange starNo Reviews
4122 Emory St NW Covington, GA 30014
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Monticello
Covington
review star
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Social Circle
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston