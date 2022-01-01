- Home
- /
- Springfield
- /
- Jasper's Tavern
Jasper's Tavern
49 Reviews
$$$
416 Main Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
BAR BITES
PUB FAVORITES
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
SKILLETS
EXTRA SAUCES
DESSERT
LATE NIGHT
KIDS
BRUNCH
TO-GO / FOR HERE / OUT FIRST/DON'T MAKE
PEDALER Cocktail Menu
Beer
PUB BEER
$4.00
10 Barrel Crush
$6.00
Block 15 Sticky Hands
$6.00
Boneyard RPM IPA
$6.00
Breakside IPA
$6.00
Ciderboys Straw. Magic
$6.00
Coldfire Cumulus Tropicalus
$6.00
Fort George City Of Dreams
$6.00
Fuzztail Hefeweizen
$6.00
Monkless Trinity Belgian Tripel
$6.00
North Coast PranQster
$6.00
Pelican Kiwanda
$6.00
Pfriem Pils
$6.00
2 Towns BrightCider
$6.00Out of stock
Corona
$5.00
Labatt Blue
$5.00
New Belg. Fat Tire
$6.00
St. Bernardus ABT
$8.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Weihenstephan Wheat
$6.00
TECATE
$3.00
2 Town Easy Squeezy Cider
$5.00
2 Towns Brightcider
$5.00
2 Towns Made Marion
$5.00
Anderson Gose
$5.00
Athletic N/A Run Wild IPA
$5.00
Athletic N/A Upside Dawn
$5.00
Block 15 IPA
$6.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Grapefruit & Chill
$6.00
PBR
$5.00
pFreim IPA
$5.00
Rainier
$5.00
Reissdorf Kolsch
$7.00
Stiegl Lem. Radler
$6.00
White Claw Mango
$6.00
White Claw Raspberry
$6.00
10 Barrel Crush 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Block 15 Sticky Hands 1/2 Pint
Boneyard RPM IPA 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Breakside IPA 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Cider 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Cold Fire Cumulus 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Ft George City/Dreams 1/2 Pint
Fuzztail Hef 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Monkless Tripple 1/2 Pint
$3.50
NC Pranqster 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Pelican Kiwanda 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Pfreim Pils 1/2 Pint
$3.50
Liquor
Well Vodka
$6.00
3 Pepper Vodka
$7.00
Absolut Citron
$7.00
Absolut Mandarin
$7.00
Espresso Vodka
$7.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Hangar One
$8.00
Kettle One
$7.00
Kettle One Cuc Mint
$7.00
Monopolowa
$7.00
Stoli
$7.00
Stoli RAZ
$7.00
Stoli Vail
$7.00
Titos
$7.00
Well Whiskey
$6.00
1792 Small Batch
$13.00
Angel’s Envy
$22.00
Basil Hayden
$19.00
Bib & Tucker
$24.00
Blanton's
$28.00
Bowman Bros.
$14.00
Buffalo Trace
$11.00
Bulleit
$9.00
Colonel EH Taylor
$15.00
Eagle Rare
$13.00
Elijah Craig Barrel Proof
$31.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$14.00
Few
$22.00
Fighting Cock
$8.00
Four Roses
$11.00
Four Roses Small Batch
$18.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$23.00
High West American Prairie
$18.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$29.00
Jefferson's Small Batch
$15.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Knob Creek
$10.00
Koval
$26.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Makers Mark Cask Strength
$16.00
Michter's Small Batch
$22.00
Old Elk
$17.00
Old Forester
$9.00
Old Forester 1920
$19.00
Old Forester Statesman
$24.00
Old Grand Dad
$8.00
Old Grand Dad 114
$10.00
Old Grand Dad Bonded
$9.00
Russel's Reserve
$15.00
Uncle Nearest
$18.00
Wathen's
$15.00
Weller 107
$18.00
Widow Jane 10yr
$25.00
Wild Turkey 101
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$12.00
Basil Hayden Dark RYE
$15.00
Bulliet RYE
$9.00
Elijah Craig RYE
$10.00
George Dickel RYE
$9.00
High West Dbl RYE
$13.00
Michter's RYE
$16.00
Old Overholt
$9.00
Rittenhouse
$9.00
Tepleton 4yr
$11.00
Whistle Pig 6yr
$19.00
George Dickel #8
$8.00
High West Campfire
$19.00
Jack Daniel's
$8.00
Michter's
$18.00
Ransom R.B.W.
$19.00
Seagram's 7
$7.00
Stranahan's
$24.00
Stranahan's BLUE
$15.00
2 Gingers
$7.00
Bushmill's
$8.00
Jameson
$9.00
Paddy's
$9.00
Powers Gold
$12.00
Red Breast
$26.00
Tullamore Dew
$9.00
Canadian Club
$7.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Pendelton
$9.00
Hibiki Harmony
$28.00
Suntori Toki
$12.00
Yamazaki
$48.00
Johnny Walker Red
$8.00
Johnny Walker Black
$9.00
Dewars
$8.00
Balvenie 12
$16.00
Bunnahabhain 12
$19.00
Glenfidich 12
$14.00
Glenlivet 12
$14.00
Glenmorangie 10
$11.00
Lagavulin 16
$22.00
Laphroaig 10
$12.00
Macallan 12
$16.00
Oban 14
$25.00
Talisker 10
$16.00
DBL Glenlivet 12
$26.00
DBL Macallan 12
$28.00
Well Gin
$6.00
Aviation
$9.00
Beef Eater
$7.00
Big Gin
$9.00
Boldt Genevere
$12.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00
The Botanist
$12.00
Death's Door
$9.00
Hayman's London Dry
$9.00
Hayman’s Old Tom
$8.00
Hendricks
$9.00
Mint/Cuc/Basil Gin
$7.00
Roku
$9.00
St. George Botanivore
$11.00
St. George Terroir
$11.00
Straw/Cuc/Lime Gin
$7.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Think. Tree Gifted
$11.00
Uncle Val's
$10.00
Vivacity Native
$10.00
Well Rum
$6.00
Appleton Estate 12yr
$13.00
Captain Morgan
$7.00
Don Q GOLD
$7.00
Don Q SILVER
$7.00
Flor de Cana Extra Seco
$7.00
Gosling’s
$7.00
Kirk & Sweeney
$8.00
Mt. Gay Eclipse
$7.00
Pirassununga 51
$7.00
Plantation 3 Stars
$7.00
Plantation 5yr
$12.00
Plantation Pineapple
$13.00
Pussers
$8.00
Rhum JM
$10.00
Ron Zacapa 23
$13.00
Sailer Jerry
$7.00
Smith & Cross
$9.00
Pirassununga Cachaca
$7.00
DBL Well Rum
$12.00
DBL Bacardi
$12.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$12.00
DBL Flor de Cana Extra Seco
$12.00
DBL Gosling’s
$12.00
DBL Kirk & Sweeney
$16.00
DBL Malibu
$12.00
DBL Pirassununga 51
$12.00
DBL Sailer Jerry
$12.00
Well Tequila
$6.00
3 Pepper Tequila
$7.00
Casamigos Reposado
$16.00
Cazadores Anejo
$10.00
Cimarron Blanco
$7.00
Cimarron Reposado
$7.00
Corralejo Anejo
$13.00
Don Julio Anejo
$17.00
Don Julio Reposado
$14.00
El Jimador Silver
$7.00
El Tesoro Platinum
$16.00
Espolón Blanco
$8.00
Hera Dura Anejo
$13.00
Hornitos
$8.00
Milagro Silver
$8.00
Del Maguey Muertos
$14.00
Del Maguey Vida
$10.00
Illegal Joven
$13.00
Montelobos
$10.00
Peloton
$9.00
400 Conejos
$9.00
Aperol
$9.00
Averna
$9.00
Campari
$8.00
Cynar
$8.00
Fernet BRANCA
$8.00
Fernet FRATELLI
$9.00
Luxardo Maraschino
$10.00
Meleti
$9.00
Hennessy VS
$13.00
Courvoisier VS
$9.00
Lairds Apple jack
$8.00
Korbel
$7.00
Macchu Pisco
$9.00
Amaretto di Amore
$7.00
Amarula
$8.00
Ancho Reyes
$7.00
B&B
$11.00
Baren Jager
$9.00
Benedictine
$11.00
Biggs Junc Apricot
$11.00
Canton
$7.00
Carolans
$7.00
Chambord
$8.00
Chartreuse
$17.00
Cocchi Americano
$8.00
Cointreu
$9.00
Combier Peach
$9.00
Creme De Violette
$9.00
Damiana
$9.00
Doliin Sweet Vermouth
$7.00
Dolin Dry Vermouth
$7.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Fireball
$7.00
Frangelico
$7.00
Galliano
$7.00
Giffard Banane
$9.00
Godiva
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Jagermeister
$7.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Kalani
$10.00
Licor 43
$7.00
Lillet Blanc
$7.00
Limon Cello
$8.00
Linnie Aquavit
$9.00
Lucid Absinthe
$14.00
Pama
$7.00
Patron XO Cafe
$8.00
Pimms #1
$7.00
Sambuca
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
St. Germain
$9.00
Tuaca
$10.00
Vivacity Coffee
$10.00
Wine
Classic Cocktails
Caipirinha
$8.00
Coffee Cocktails
$9.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
DISCOUNT SHIFT DRINK ($6-$8)
$2.00
Goose Kazi
$10.00
Heat Wave
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$9.00
Irish Drop Shot (No Dropping)
$9.00
Kettle Kazi
$9.00
Kir Royale
$9.00
Mono Kazi
$9.00
Negroni (WELL)
$10.00
Pimms Cup
$9.00
Tic-Tac
$8.00
Titos kazi
$9.00
Vegas Bomb
$8.00
Well Chocolate Martini
$10.00
Well Long Island
$10.00
Well Mixed Shot (1 Liquor)
$7.00
Virgin Cocktail
$3.00
Wine Spritzer
$10.00
Shift Drink +$1
$1.00
Shift Drink +$2
Shift Drink +$3
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Tic-Tac
$8.00
N/A Bevs
Ginger Mule N\A
$4.00
The Peach Thing N\A
$4.00
RC
$3.00
DIET RC
$3.00
7-UP
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Soda Water
$2.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Cock N Bull Ginger Beer
$3.00
Coke Bottle
$4.00
Rootbeer
$3.00
Cream Soda
$3.00
Jarritos
$3.00
Kombucha Coconnut/Lime
$4.00
Kombucha Straw/Lemon
$4.00
Boneyard Grape CBD Soda
$5.00
Milk
$3.00
OJ
$3.00
Grapefruit
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
BIG Pellegrino
$3.00
Redbull
$4.00
SF Redbull
$4.00
Coffee
$3.00
Tea
$3.00
Hot Choclate
$3.00
Virgin Bloody
$3.00
Roy Rogers
$3.00
Shirley Temple
$3.00
KIDS Soda
$2.00
Jumex Guava
$2.50
Halloween Menu
Happy Beer
Happy Cocktails
Happy Wine
HH Erath Pinot Noir
$9.00
HH Josh Cab
$6.00
HH Roaming Dog Blend
$7.00
HH Chateau St. Mich. Rose
$7.00
HH Acrobat Pinot Gris
$6.00
HH Benziger Pinot Gris
$6.00
HH Clos Du Bpis Chard.
$6.00
HH Erarth Bottle
$35.00
HH Josh Cab Bottle
$23.00
HH Roam Dog Bottle
$27.00
HH Chateau SM BOTTLE
$23.00
HH Acrobat PG Bottle
$23.00
HH Benziger PG Bottle
$23.00
HH Clos DB Bottle
$23.00
Happy Food
HH 50/50 Fries
$5.00
HH Brussels Sprouts
$8.00
HH Buffalo Chick. Dip
$11.00
HH Caprese Avo Stack
$8.00
HH Edamame
$6.00
HH Fries
$5.00
HH Garlic Parm 50/50 Fries
$5.50
HH Garlic Parm Fries
$5.50
HH Garlic Parm Sweet Pot Fries
$5.50
HH Hummus Plate
$12.00
HH Onion Rings
$7.00
HH Side Kale Salad
$3.00
HH Sweet Pot Fries
$5.00
HH Tenders
$12.00
HH Wings
$13.00
Main Logo T Green
Main Logo T Gray
Main Logo T Black
Mountain Logo T Green
Mountain Logo T Blue
Mountain Logo T Gray
Mountain Logo T Black
Hats
Attributes and Amenities
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
416 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97477
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
© 2022 Toast, Inc.