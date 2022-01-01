Jasper's Tavern imageView gallery

Jasper's Tavern

49 Reviews

$$$

416 Main Street

Springfield, OR 97477

Order Again

BAR BITES

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Caprese Avocado Stack

$10.00

Cauliflower Wings

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Bites

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Dipper Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

50/50 Fries

$7.00

G. P. Dipper Fries

$8.00

G. P. Sweet Pot Fries

$8.00

G. P. 50/50 Fries

$8.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

PUB FAVORITES

Turkey Soup

$8.00

Chicken TENDERS

$15.00

House breaded tenders and fries served with blue cheese fondue and your choice of signature sauce (try them tossed!)

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Tri-Tip Quesadilla

$17.00

Fish N' Chips

$16.00

Cup Of Chili

$6.00

***GLUTEN FREE Chicken TENDERS

$15.00

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Club Salad

$15.00

Sedona Chicken Salad

$15.00

Garden Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$4.00

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

Tri-Tip Sandwich

$19.00

Smoked Turkey Club

$17.00

Crispy Chicken Melt

$16.00

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Maple Mustard Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

Buffalo Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Pedal Burger

$16.00

Baja Burger

$18.00

Road Rash Burger

$24.00

**MINI** Road Rash Burger

$20.00

SKILLETS

Chili Cheese Burger Skillet

$16.00

Loaded Potato Skillet

$15.00

Mac N' Cheese Skillet

$15.00

Poutine Skillet

$15.00

EXTRA SAUCES

***RAAAANCH***

$0.50

Avocado Aioli

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

Blackberry Habanero

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Garlic PARM

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Ketchup

MAPLE Mustard

$0.50

Mayo

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Stone Ground Mustard

$0.50

YELLOW Mustard

DON'T MAKE

DESSERT

Choc. Chip Cookie Skillet

$5.00

Oreo Cookie Skillet

$5.00

Fudge Brownie Skillet

$5.00

M&M Cookie Skillet

$5.00

LATE NIGHT

Pedalburger

$12.00

Wings

$14.00

Tenders

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Poutine Fries

$14.00

GLUTEN FREE Tenders

$13.00

KIDS

KIDS Burger (Mae)

$10.00

KIDS Tenders (Ella)

$10.00

KIDS Grill Cheese (Frankie)

$9.00

KIDS Mac N Cheese (Olivia)

$6.00

BRUNCH

Apple Strudel

Bagel Sandwich

Banana Mini Loaf

Bananas Foster

Blueberry Muffin

Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

Coconut Lime Fruit Salad

Flapjack Skillet

Meditertanean Skillet

Muesli & Yogurt

Pedaler Breakfast

Sun-Dred Pesto Pasta

Sweet Potato, Avo, Chorizo Skillet

Tri-Tip Benedict Skillet

PEDALER Cocktail Menu

B. Berry Hab Margi

$10.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Cucumber Mint Mule

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

Dark Wing Daiquiri

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$10.00

How Are You Now?

$10.00

J-Biz Ole' Fashioned

$10.00

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Paper Plane

$11.00

Beer

PUB BEER

$4.00

10 Barrel Crush

$6.00

Block 15 Sticky Hands

$6.00

Boneyard RPM IPA

$6.00

Breakside IPA

$6.00

Ciderboys Straw. Magic

$6.00

Coldfire Cumulus Tropicalus

$6.00

Fort George City Of Dreams

$6.00

Fuzztail Hefeweizen

$6.00

Monkless Trinity Belgian Tripel

$6.00

North Coast PranQster

$6.00

Pelican Kiwanda

$6.00

Pfriem Pils

$6.00

2 Towns BrightCider

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

New Belg. Fat Tire

$6.00

St. Bernardus ABT

$8.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Weihenstephan Wheat

$6.00

TECATE

$3.00

2 Town Easy Squeezy Cider

$5.00

2 Towns Brightcider

$5.00

2 Towns Made Marion

$5.00

Anderson Gose

$5.00

Athletic N/A Run Wild IPA

$5.00

Athletic N/A Upside Dawn

$5.00

Block 15 IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Grapefruit & Chill

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

pFreim IPA

$5.00

Rainier

$5.00

Reissdorf Kolsch

$7.00

Stiegl Lem. Radler

$6.00

White Claw Mango

$6.00

White Claw Raspberry

$6.00

10 Barrel Crush 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Block 15 Sticky Hands 1/2 Pint

Boneyard RPM IPA 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Breakside IPA 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Cider 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Cold Fire Cumulus 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Ft George City/Dreams 1/2 Pint

Fuzztail Hef 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Monkless Tripple 1/2 Pint

$3.50

NC Pranqster 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Pelican Kiwanda 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Pfreim Pils 1/2 Pint

$3.50

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

3 Pepper Vodka

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Espresso Vodka

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Hangar One

$8.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Kettle One Cuc Mint

$7.00

Monopolowa

$7.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli RAZ

$7.00

Stoli Vail

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

1792 Small Batch

$13.00

Angel’s Envy

$22.00

Basil Hayden

$19.00

Bib & Tucker

$24.00

Blanton's

$28.00

Bowman Bros.

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00

Colonel EH Taylor

$15.00

Eagle Rare

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel Proof

$31.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$14.00

Few

$22.00

Fighting Cock

$8.00

Four Roses

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$18.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$23.00

High West American Prairie

$18.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$29.00

Jefferson's Small Batch

$15.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Koval

$26.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Makers Mark Cask Strength

$16.00

Michter's Small Batch

$22.00

Old Elk

$17.00

Old Forester

$9.00

Old Forester 1920

$19.00

Old Forester Statesman

$24.00

Old Grand Dad

$8.00

Old Grand Dad 114

$10.00

Old Grand Dad Bonded

$9.00

Russel's Reserve

$15.00

Uncle Nearest

$18.00

Wathen's

$15.00

Weller 107

$18.00

Widow Jane 10yr

$25.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Basil Hayden Dark RYE

$15.00

Bulliet RYE

$9.00

Elijah Craig RYE

$10.00

George Dickel RYE

$9.00

High West Dbl RYE

$13.00

Michter's RYE

$16.00

Old Overholt

$9.00

Rittenhouse

$9.00

Tepleton 4yr

$11.00

Whistle Pig 6yr

$19.00

George Dickel #8

$8.00

High West Campfire

$19.00

Jack Daniel's

$8.00

Michter's

$18.00

Ransom R.B.W.

$19.00

Seagram's 7

$7.00

Stranahan's

$24.00

Stranahan's BLUE

$15.00

2 Gingers

$7.00

Bushmill's

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Paddy's

$9.00

Powers Gold

$12.00

Red Breast

$26.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Pendelton

$9.00

Hibiki Harmony

$28.00

Suntori Toki

$12.00

Yamazaki

$48.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

Balvenie 12

$16.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$19.00

Glenfidich 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10

$11.00

Lagavulin 16

$22.00

Laphroaig 10

$12.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Oban 14

$25.00

Talisker 10

$16.00

DBL Glenlivet 12

$26.00

DBL Macallan 12

$28.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Aviation

$9.00

Beef Eater

$7.00

Big Gin

$9.00

Boldt Genevere

$12.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Death's Door

$9.00

Hayman's London Dry

$9.00

Hayman’s Old Tom

$8.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Mint/Cuc/Basil Gin

$7.00

Roku

$9.00

St. George Botanivore

$11.00

St. George Terroir

$11.00

Straw/Cuc/Lime Gin

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Think. Tree Gifted

$11.00

Uncle Val's

$10.00

Vivacity Native

$10.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Appleton Estate 12yr

$13.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Don Q GOLD

$7.00

Don Q SILVER

$7.00

Flor de Cana Extra Seco

$7.00

Gosling’s

$7.00

Kirk & Sweeney

$8.00

Mt. Gay Eclipse

$7.00

Pirassununga 51

$7.00

Plantation 3 Stars

$7.00

Plantation 5yr

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

Pussers

$8.00

Rhum JM

$10.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$13.00

Sailer Jerry

$7.00

Smith & Cross

$9.00

Pirassununga Cachaca

$7.00

DBL Well Rum

$12.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Flor de Cana Extra Seco

$12.00

DBL Gosling’s

$12.00

DBL Kirk & Sweeney

$16.00

DBL Malibu

$12.00

DBL Pirassununga 51

$12.00

DBL Sailer Jerry

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

3 Pepper Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

Cazadores Anejo

$10.00

Cimarron Blanco

$7.00

Cimarron Reposado

$7.00

Corralejo Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Anejo

$17.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

El Jimador Silver

$7.00

El Tesoro Platinum

$16.00

Espolón Blanco

$8.00

Hera Dura Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos

$8.00

Milagro Silver

$8.00

Del Maguey Muertos

$14.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

Illegal Joven

$13.00

Montelobos

$10.00

Peloton

$9.00

400 Conejos

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Campari

$8.00

Cynar

$8.00

Fernet BRANCA

$8.00

Fernet FRATELLI

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$10.00

Meleti

$9.00

Hennessy VS

$13.00

Courvoisier VS

$9.00

Lairds Apple jack

$8.00

Korbel

$7.00

Macchu Pisco

$9.00

Amaretto di Amore

$7.00

Amarula

$8.00

Ancho Reyes

$7.00

B&B

$11.00

Baren Jager

$9.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Biggs Junc Apricot

$11.00

Canton

$7.00

Carolans

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Chartreuse

$17.00

Cocchi Americano

$8.00

Cointreu

$9.00

Combier Peach

$9.00

Creme De Violette

$9.00

Damiana

$9.00

Doliin Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fireball

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Galliano

$7.00

Giffard Banane

$9.00

Godiva

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Kalani

$10.00

Licor 43

$7.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Limon Cello

$8.00

Linnie Aquavit

$9.00

Lucid Absinthe

$14.00

Pama

$7.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Pimms #1

$7.00

Sambuca

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Tuaca

$10.00

Vivacity Coffee

$10.00

Wine

Canned OR Rose'

$9.00

Canned OR Pinot Gris

$9.00

Canned OR Pinot Noir

$9.00

Korbel Brut

$8.00

Korbel Brut Mimosa

$9.00

Acrobat PG BOTTLE

$28.00

Benziger SB BOTTLE

$28.00

Chateau SM BOTTLE

$32.00

Clos DB BOTTLE

$28.00

Classic Cocktails

Caipirinha

$8.00

Coffee Cocktails

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

DISCOUNT SHIFT DRINK ($6-$8)

$2.00

Goose Kazi

$10.00

Heat Wave

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Drop Shot (No Dropping)

$9.00

Kettle Kazi

$9.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

Mono Kazi

$9.00

Negroni (WELL)

$10.00

Pimms Cup

$9.00

Tic-Tac

$8.00

Titos kazi

$9.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Well Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Well Long Island

$10.00

Well Mixed Shot (1 Liquor)

$7.00

Virgin Cocktail

$3.00

Wine Spritzer

$10.00

Shift Drink +$1

$1.00

Shift Drink +$2

Shift Drink +$3

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Tic-Tac

$8.00

N/A Bevs

Ginger Mule N\A

$4.00

The Peach Thing N\A

$4.00

RC

$3.00

DIET RC

$3.00

7-UP

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cock N Bull Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Cream Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Kombucha Coconnut/Lime

$4.00

Kombucha Straw/Lemon

$4.00

Boneyard Grape CBD Soda

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

BIG Pellegrino

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

SF Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Choclate

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

KIDS Soda

$2.00

Jumex Guava

$2.50

Halloween Menu

Anita Dickel

CS Gin & Tonic

Ferda

Gus N Bru Shot

Jell-O Shot

Majestic Grey Goose

Puppers Draft

Super Soft Spritzer

Happy Beer

HH 10 Barrel POW

$4.00

HH 10 Barrel Raz Crush

$4.00

HH Boneyard RPM

$4.00

HH Breakside IPA

$4.00

HH Strawberry Magic Cider

$4.00

HH City Of Dreams

$4.00

HH Cumulus Tropicalus

$4.00

HH Kiwanda Cream

$4.00

HH Monklkess Tripple

$4.00

HH N.C. PranQster

$4.00

HH pFriem Pilsner

$4.00

HH Sticky Hands IPA

$4.00

Happy Well

HH GIN

$4.00

HH RUM

$4.00

HH TEQUILA

$4.00

HH VODKA

$4.00

HH WHISKEY

$4.00

Happy Cocktails

HH BB Hab Margi

$7.00

HH Pale Shade

$7.00

HH Pedaler Daiquiri

$7.00

HH Sweater Weather

$6.00

HH Fox Water

$6.00

HH J-Biz Ole' Fash

$6.00

HH Drop The Gloves

$7.00

HH Church

$7.00

HH Trinidad Sour

$6.00

HH Naked & Famous

$7.00

HH Self Starter

$7.00

HH Skin Diver

$7.00

HH Garibaldi

$6.00

Happy Wine

HH Erath Pinot Noir

$9.00

HH Josh Cab

$6.00

HH Roaming Dog Blend

$7.00

HH Chateau St. Mich. Rose

$7.00

HH Acrobat Pinot Gris

$6.00

HH Benziger Pinot Gris

$6.00

HH Clos Du Bpis Chard.

$6.00

HH Erarth Bottle

$35.00

HH Josh Cab Bottle

$23.00

HH Roam Dog Bottle

$27.00

HH Chateau SM BOTTLE

$23.00

HH Acrobat PG Bottle

$23.00

HH Benziger PG Bottle

$23.00

HH Clos DB Bottle

$23.00

Happy Food

HH 50/50 Fries

$5.00

HH Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

HH Buffalo Chick. Dip

$11.00

HH Caprese Avo Stack

$8.00

HH Edamame

$6.00

HH Fries

$5.00

HH Garlic Parm 50/50 Fries

$5.50

HH Garlic Parm Fries

$5.50

HH Garlic Parm Sweet Pot Fries

$5.50

HH Hummus Plate

$12.00

HH Onion Rings

$7.00

HH Side Kale Salad

$3.00

HH Sweet Pot Fries

$5.00

HH Tenders

$12.00

HH Wings

$13.00

Brunch Drinks

Boneyard RPB Back

$3.50

pFriem Pils Back

$3.50

Hoodies

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

XL

$30.00

2XXL

$35.00

Main Logo T Green

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Main Logo T Blue

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Small

Medium

Large

XL

2XXL

Main Logo T Gray

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Main Logo T Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Mountain Logo T Green

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Mountain Logo T Blue

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Mountain Logo T Gray

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Small

Medium

Large

XL

2XXL

Mountain Logo T Black

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

XL

$20.00

2XXL

$25.00

Hats

Pedaler Hat

Pint Glass

Block Party Pint Glass

$2.00

Pint Glass

$5.00

Growler Fill

Growler Fill

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

416 Main Street, Springfield, OR 97477

Directions

Gallery
Jasper's Tavern image

Map
