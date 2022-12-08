A map showing the location of Jasper's Westside- new 101 ford streetView gallery

Jasper's Westside- new 101 ford street

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

101 ford street

conshohocken, PA 19428

Raw Bar & Salads

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Crab Cocktail

$15.00

Oysters on the half shell

$12.00

Chilled Seafood Board

$19.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Arugula Salad

$13.00

Small Plates

Charcuterie Board

$21.00

Tempura Board

$22.00

Ceviche

$19.00

Scallop, Yuzu, Asian Pear, Micro Celery, Pistachio, Seasoned Oil

Calamari

$13.00

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$21.00

Crab Cake

$28.00

Crispy Fried Cod

$22.00

Large Plates

Mussels

$12.00

Halibut

$37.00

Salmon

$27.00

Barramundi

$30.00

Filet

$39.00

Burger

$16.00

Chicken

$24.00

Risotto

$19.00

Pasta

Lobster w/ Cream Sauce

$27.00

Clams Linguini

$21.00

Shrimp/Crab Pasta

$23.00

Sushi

Salmon Roll

$13.00

Tempura Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Tuna Roll

$12.00

Veggie Roll

$9.00

Poke Bowl

$17.00

Tempura Veggie Bowl

$11.00

Fried Rice Bowl

$9.00

Brussels Fried Rice

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice

$13.00

Avocado Crispy Rice

$9.00

Sides

Asparagus

$9.00

Crispy Tofu

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Ice Cream #1

$9.00

Ice Cream #2

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

EVENT BAR

MILLER LITE

$7.00

VON C

$7.00

CLOUDY

$7.00

SELTZER

$8.00

CAN OR BOTTLE BEER

$7.00

SPICY MARG

$13.00

SANGRIA

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

101 ford street, conshohocken, PA 19428

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

