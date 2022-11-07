A map showing the location of Java @ Creme Bistro 4950 Communication AvenueView gallery

Java @ Creme Bistro 4950 Communication Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

4950 Communication Avenue

Boca Raton, FL 33431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Caprese
Berlin

Sandwiches & Salads

Parisien

$13.25

Rosemary Ham, Gruyère, Butter, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Caprese

$13.75

Prosciutto, Mozarella, Pesto, Baby Arugula, Tomato, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil

Prosciutto

$13.25

Prosciutto, Parmesan, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil

Salmon

$13.75

Smoked Salmon, Triple Crème French Brie, Tartare Sauce, Baby Spinach, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil

Berlin

$13.25

Roast Beef, Horseradish Cream, Tomatoes, Baby Spinash & Balsamic Glaze

Cou-Cou

$13.25

Turkey Mayo, Baby Arugula, Tomato & Balsamic Glaze

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.25

Tuna Filet, Mayo, dijon Mustard, Baby Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Noah's BLT

$13.25

Bacon, Baby Arugula, Tomato & (Noah's Touch) Pesto

3 Cheeses & Ham

$13.25

Rosemary Ham, Gruyère, Brie, Sharp Cheddar & Oregano

Veggie Portobello

$13.25

Portobello, Pesto, Tomato, Baby Arugula, Balsamic Glaze & Olive Oil

Tuna Melt

$13.25

Tuna Salad (Mayo and Dijon Mustard) & Gruyère

Special Croissant Bun Ham & Cheese

$9.95

Breakfast & Brunch

Tartine & Jam

$6.75

Toasted Baguette, Butter & "Bonne Maman" Jam

Mini Croissant

$2.25

Mini Choc Croissant

$2.25

Croissant Salmon & Brie

$9.75

Croissant Ham & Cheese

$7.75

Bistro Leek Savory

$6.75

Bistro Spinash Savory

$6.75

Mini Cinnamon Bun

$2.25

Large Croissant

$3.50

Large Choc Croissant

$3.75

Raspberry Chocolate

$4.25

Grab & Go

Dirty Chips

$1.95

Baguette

$3.25

Cranberry Baguette

$2.75

Tapas & W

Tapas

$2.75

W & B

$7.00

Coffee

Double Espresso

$3.25

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Macchiato

$4.00

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Cortado

$4.00

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Capuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.50

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Americano

$3.75

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Iced Latte

$5.00

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.50

Single Orgine in House Roasted Coffee

Tea

Tea

$4.00

Stash Brand

Grab & Go Drinks

Water

$1.25

San Pelegrino

$2.75

Fidji

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.75

Natalie's Orange Juice

$2.75

Soda in Can

$1.75

Red Bull 8.4oz

$2.95

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Lacroix

$2.25

Main Root Ginger Brew

$2.75

Main Root Root Beer

$2.75

Simply Apple Apple Juice

$2.75

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.25

Read Bull Yellow Edition 12oz

$3.25

Açai Bowls & Smoothies

Original Açai bowl

$11.75

Açai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey & Roasted Almonds

Cocoa Açai Bowl

$12.75

Açai Sorbet, Cacao Nibs, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey & Roasted Almonds

Kiwi Açai Bowl

$12.75

Açai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, kiwi, Blueberries, Honey & Roasted Almonds

Pineapple Açai Bowl

$12.75

Açai Sorbet, Peanut Butter, Maple Pecan Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Pineapple, Honey & Roasted Almonds

Peanut Booster

$8.75

Almond Milk, Banana, Coffee, Peanut Butter, Dates

Very Berry

$8.75

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Honey

Strawberry Galore

$8.75

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Honey

Green Island

$8.75

Apple Juice, Kale, Banana, Pineapple, Grapes

Mango breeze

$8.75

Orange Juice, Mango, Grapes, Banana

Plantation

$8.75

Almond Milk, Banana, Spinach, Honey, Spirulina

Creme de Beauté

$8.75

Oat milk, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberry, Honey

Pink Tropical

$8.75

Almond Milk, Banana, Strawberry, Mango, Honey

Revive

$8.75

Apple Juice, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana

Artisanal Ice Cream

Crème de Cookie

$4.95

Vanilla, Cream Cookie, Tate's Cookie, Whipped Cream

Dolche de Leche

$4.95

Vanilla, Wafers, Salted Caramel Fudge

Pistachio

$4.95

Delicious Pistachio Ice Cream with Hazelnut & Almond Touch

Strawberry Cake

$4.95

Vanilla, Organic Strawberries, Vanilla belgium Wafers, Whipped Cream

Death By Chocolate

$4.95

Chocolate, Cream Cookie, Tate's Chocolate Chip Cookie, Brownie's, Choc Drizzle, Whipped Cream

Pumpkin Halloween Chills

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4950 Communication Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive U - Boca East
orange starNo Reviews
5560 north military trail Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Prezzo Boca Raton
orange starNo Reviews
5560 N Military Trail #300 Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Boomers - Boca Raton
orange star4.2 • 2
3100 Airport Rd Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Press Gourmet Sandwiches - Boca Raton
orange star4.6 • 19
5030 Champion Blvd Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Gyro Xpress - 5030 champion Blvd #G1b
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion Blvd #G1b Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext
Manhattan Joe's Pizzeria - Polo Club
orange starNo Reviews
5030 champion blvd unit G1A Boca Raton, FL 33496
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Raton

Farmer's Table - Boca Raton
orange star4.3 • 8,081
1901 North Military Trail Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Kapow Noodle Bar
orange star4.2 • 3,785
431 Plaza Real Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
Rebel House - Boca Raton
orange star4.1 • 2,803
293 East Palmetto Park Road Boca Raton, FL 33432
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Boca Raton FL
orange star4.7 • 2,342
5455 N Federal Highway Boca Raton, FL 33487
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000677 - Boca Village
orange star4.6 • 901
694 Yamato Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000455 - University Commons
orange star4.6 • 901
1400 Glades Rd. Boca Raton, FL 33431
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Raton
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston