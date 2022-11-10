- Home
Java Babas Slow Food Cafe
433 Reviews
$
57 Pond St
Ludlow, VT 05149
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breakfast Specialties
Green Eggs and Ham
Breakfast Sandwich with Two Eggs, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Ham, and Pesto Mayo on a Roll.
Sergeant Pepper Plant
Two eggs, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Avocado and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on a Large Thomas English Muffin.
Carson's Breakfast
Two Fried Eggs, Sausage, Provolone, Grilled Onions, and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on an Everything Bagel.
Western Pita
2 Eggs Scrambled with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese on a warm Pita.
The Ludlow
Two Eggs Fried, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Sausage, Cream Cheese, and Maple Syrup on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel.
Mexican Pita
Two Eggs Scrambled with Poblano and Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic and Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on a Grilled Pita.
Coffee and Tea
House Blend 12oz
Our House coffee is the Full City Roast from Vermont Coffee Company which is a medium roast. Served black, request cream or sugar.
House Blend 16oz
16oz of daily house blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
House Blend 20oz
24oz of daily house blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Dark blend 12oz
12 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Dark blend 16oz
16 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Dark blend 20oz
24 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Box of Joe
Contains 96 oz of dark or house blend coffee served black. Request cream or sugar on side.
Iced Coffee 24oz
24 oz house blend iced coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.
Tea 12oz
Tea 16oz
Tea 20oz
Hot Cider 12oz
Hot Cider 16oz
Hot Cider 20oz
Decaf Coffee 12oz
Decaf Coffee 16oz
Decaf Coffee 20oz
Espresso Bar
Latte 12oz (2 Shots)
Espresso and Steamed Milk.
Latte 16oz (2 Shots)
Espresso and Steamed Milk.
Latte 20oz (4 Shots)
Espresso and Steamed Milk.
Latte Iced (24oz)
Cappuccino 12oz
Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.
Cappuccino 16oz
Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.
Cappuccino 20oz
Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.
Mocha 12oz
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.
Mocha 16oz
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.
Mocha 20oz
Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.
Mocha Iced (24oz)
Hot Chocolate 12oz
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Hot Chocolate 20oz
Chai Tea Latte 12oz
Chai Tea Latte 16oz
Chai Tea Latte 20oz
Chai Tea Latte Iced (24oz)
Dirty Chai Latte 12oz
Dirty Chai Latte 16oz
Dirty Chai Latte 20oz
Dirty Chai Latte Iced (24oz)
Americano 12oz
Americano 16oz
Americano 20oz
Matte Latte 12oz
Matte Latte 16oz
Matte Latte 20oz
Espresso (Double Shot)
Baked Goods
Bagels/ English Muffins
Special Sandwiches
"The Daily Cluck!"- "Breaking The Slaw"
Spicy Marinated Chicken, Melted Swiss, Garlic Hot Sauce, Pickles and Cole Slaw on French Bread.
Pita of the Day- The BBB
WARNING SPICY! SPICY Marinated Chicken, Habanero Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss, Onions, Hot and Banana Peppers and Pesto Mayo on a Grilled Pita.
"I Need A Gyro" Pita
A Grilled Pita with Tsatziki, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Oil and Vinegar, Feta Cheese, and Choice of Marinated Grilled Chicken or Breaded Eggplant.
The Dandy-Lion
Baked Ham, Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Honey Mustard, and Mayo on Grilled French Bread.
Our Own Creations
Turkey Town
Our number one best seller for 25 years! Our own house roasted turkey, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on choice of bread.
Turkey Metropolis
Our Classic Turkey Town Taken Up a Notch! Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Grilled Stuffing, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, and Mayo on French Bread.
Smokey Mountain Roast Beef
House Roast Beef, Melted swiss, bacon, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, ranch dressing, honey mustard.
Ham Dandy
Baked Ham, swiss, pickles, honey mustard.
Eggplant Woozie
Breaded Eggplant, melted provolone, tomato, pesto mayo.
Presto Pesto
Our famous house made chicken salad, tomato, and pesto mayo.
Tuna Laguna
House made tuna salad, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
Garden Grinder
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, cherry hot peppers, hummus (contains peanuts) and oil and vinegar.
Grilled Reuben
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled bread.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.
Veggie Burger
Veggie burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Hot Ham Whammy
Hot ham, Pesto Mayo and Provolone cheese.
Bob's Way Whammy
Hot ham, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, onions and hot peppers.
New Italian Combo
Hot Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Pepper, Oil and Vinegar.
Hot Combo!
Our New Italian Combo Sandwich but Served Hot on Grilled French Bread with Chipotle Mayo Added.
Saga Bleu
House Roasted Turkey, Melted Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Honey Mustard.
CREATE YOUR OWN
Roast Turkey
Roast Beef
Baked Ham
Corned Beef
Chicken Salad
Tuna Salad
Veggie (Choose your own)
Breaded Eggplant
Grilled Chicken
Cajun Grilled Chicken
Hot Ham
Salami
Pepperoni
Fried Chicken
Roast Pork
Chips
Soup/Chili
Salads
Garden Salad
Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pickles, Kalamata olives, and choice of dressing.
Chef Salad
Garden salad with cheddar cheese, and our own house roasted turkey and ham. Served with choice of dressing.
Greek Salad
Salad with mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, and choice of dressing.
By Weight
Water
Seltzer Water
Clean Sparkling Yerba Mate
Gatorade
Guayaki Organic Yerba Mate
Java's Soda
Joe Tea
Kimball Brook Farms CBD Infused Drinks
Long Trail CBD seltzer
Tretap CBD Seltzer
Nantucket Nectars
Sparkling Ice+ Caffeine
Snapple Tea
Classic Glass Soda Bottle
ICED TEA
Steaz Iced Tea
Bob Marley Mellow Mood Tea
Herb Craft CBD Seltzer
Luce farm CBD products
Hemp infused chest rub w/ 250 mg CBD
Hemp infused warming rub w/ 250 mg CBD
CBD tincture with peppermint w/ 650 mg CBD
CBD tincture w/ 1500 mg CBD
Hemp infused body balm w/ 100 mg CBD
Hemp + Ashwagandha infused honey w/ 240 mg CBD
Hemp infused honey w/ 360 mg CBD
Gift Set: Mini Balm Trio
Perfect gift of a trio of pocket sized hemp infused balms. A warming rub, a cooling rub and the traditional body balm in 1/2 ounce tins.
Loose Leaf Tea Co. Tea
Coffee by the Pound
Decaf Vienna Roast
French Roast
Italian Roast
Tres Mariposa
Ethiopian Harrar
Full City (Med Roast)
Kenya AA( Med Roast)
Costa Riccan Tarrazu
Guatemala Antingua
Fogbuster
Black Bear
Johnny Bean Good Blend
Okemo Mtn Blend
Downtown Blend ( Med Roast)
Loose Leaf Yerba Mate
Baked Goods
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Slow Food Cafe serving lunch and breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads and coffee, all conveniently located across the street from the Okemo access road in downtown Ludlow, Vermont.
57 Pond St, Ludlow, VT 05149