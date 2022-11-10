Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza

Java Babas Slow Food Cafe

433 Reviews

$

57 Pond St

Ludlow, VT 05149

Popular Items

Meat, egg & cheese
Iced Coffee 24oz
Egg & cheese

Breakfast Sandwiches

Start the day off right with a delicious 2 egg breakfast sandwich!
Meat, egg & cheese

Meat, egg & cheese

$7.50

A breakfast sandwich with two eggs, cheese, and choice of meat.

Egg & cheese

Egg & cheese

$5.50

A breakfast sandwich with two eggs and cheese.

Egg

$4.50

A breakfast sandwich with two eggs.

Breakfast Specialties

Green Eggs and Ham

$7.99

Breakfast Sandwich with Two Eggs, Cheddar, Grilled Onions, Ham, and Pesto Mayo on a Roll.

Sergeant Pepper Plant

$8.50

Two eggs, Melted Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Avocado and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on a Large Thomas English Muffin.

Carson's Breakfast

$7.99

Two Fried Eggs, Sausage, Provolone, Grilled Onions, and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on an Everything Bagel.

Western Pita

$7.50

2 Eggs Scrambled with Grilled Onions and Bell Peppers, and Cheddar Cheese on a warm Pita.

The Ludlow

$7.99

Two Eggs Fried, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Onions, Sausage, Cream Cheese, and Maple Syrup on a Cinnamon Raisin Bagel.

Mexican Pita

$7.99Out of stock

Two Eggs Scrambled with Poblano and Bell Peppers, Onions, Garlic and Cilantro, Cheddar Cheese and Pepper Plant Hot Sauce on a Grilled Pita.

Coffee and Tea

House Blend 12oz

$2.50

Our House coffee is the Full City Roast from Vermont Coffee Company which is a medium roast. Served black, request cream or sugar.

House Blend 16oz

$2.75

16oz of daily house blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

House Blend 20oz

$3.00

24oz of daily house blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

Dark blend 12oz

$2.50

12 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

Dark blend 16oz

$2.75

16 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

Dark blend 20oz

$3.00

24 oz of daily dark blend coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

Box of Joe

$15.99Out of stock

Contains 96 oz of dark or house blend coffee served black. Request cream or sugar on side.

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.50

24 oz house blend iced coffee. Served black, request cream or sugar on side.

Tea 12oz

$2.25

Tea 16oz

$2.50

Tea 20oz

$2.75

Hot Cider 12oz

$3.25

Hot Cider 16oz

$3.50

Hot Cider 20oz

$3.75

Decaf Coffee 12oz

$2.25Out of stock

Decaf Coffee 16oz

$2.50

Decaf Coffee 20oz

$2.75Out of stock

Espresso Bar

Latte 12oz (2 Shots)

$4.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk.

Latte 16oz (2 Shots)

$4.75

Espresso and Steamed Milk.

Latte 20oz (4 Shots)

$5.25

Espresso and Steamed Milk.

Latte Iced (24oz)

$5.25

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.50

Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.

Cappuccino 16oz

$5.00

Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.

Cappuccino 20oz

$5.50

Equal Parts Espresso, Milk, and Foam.

Mocha 12oz

$6.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.

Mocha 16oz

$6.50

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.

Mocha 20oz

$7.00

Espresso, Steamed Milk, and Chocolate.

Mocha Iced (24oz)

$7.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.25

Hot Chocolate 20oz

$3.50

Chai Tea Latte 12oz

$4.25

Chai Tea Latte 16oz

$4.75

Chai Tea Latte 20oz

$5.25

Chai Tea Latte Iced (24oz)

$5.25

Dirty Chai Latte 12oz

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte 16oz

$5.50

Dirty Chai Latte 20oz

$6.00

Dirty Chai Latte Iced (24oz)

$6.00

Americano 12oz

$2.75

Americano 16oz

$3.00

Americano 20oz

$3.25

Matte Latte 12oz

$4.25Out of stock

Matte Latte 16oz

$4.75

Matte Latte 20oz

$5.25Out of stock

Espresso (Double Shot)

$2.75

Baked Goods

Muffins

$2.50

Crumb cake

$2.50

Cinnamon bun

$2.75

Apple Fritter

$3.00

Shortbread cookie

$0.50

Lemon Squares

$3.00

3 Mini Cinni Buns In A Box

$3.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Walnut Coffee Cake Slice

$2.75

Raspberry Square

$2.75

Pound Cake Slice

$2.00

Bagels/ English Muffins

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Gluten Free Bagel

$1.75

Thomas Sandwich Size English Muffin

$1.75

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$1.75

Special Sandwiches

"The Daily Cluck!"- "Breaking The Slaw"

$12.99

Spicy Marinated Chicken, Melted Swiss, Garlic Hot Sauce, Pickles and Cole Slaw on French Bread.

Pita of the Day- The BBB

$10.99

WARNING SPICY! SPICY Marinated Chicken, Habanero Hot Sauce, Melted Swiss, Onions, Hot and Banana Peppers and Pesto Mayo on a Grilled Pita.

"I Need A Gyro" Pita

$8.50Out of stock

A Grilled Pita with Tsatziki, Tomato, Onion, Cucumber, Oil and Vinegar, Feta Cheese, and Choice of Marinated Grilled Chicken or Breaded Eggplant.

The Dandy-Lion

$13.99Out of stock

Baked Ham, Bacon, Melted Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Honey Mustard, and Mayo on Grilled French Bread.

Our Own Creations

Turkey Town

Turkey Town

$12.99

Our number one best seller for 25 years! Our own house roasted turkey, bread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo on choice of bread.

Turkey Metropolis

$15.99

Our Classic Turkey Town Taken Up a Notch! Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Grilled Stuffing, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, and Mayo on French Bread.

Smokey Mountain Roast Beef

$13.99Out of stock

House Roast Beef, Melted swiss, bacon, tomato, cucumber, lettuce, ranch dressing, honey mustard.

Ham Dandy

$11.99Out of stock

Baked Ham, swiss, pickles, honey mustard.

Eggplant Woozie

$11.99

Breaded Eggplant, melted provolone, tomato, pesto mayo.

Presto Pesto

$11.99

Our famous house made chicken salad, tomato, and pesto mayo.

Tuna Laguna

$11.99

House made tuna salad, onion, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Garden Grinder

Garden Grinder

$11.99

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pickles, cherry hot peppers, hummus (contains peanuts) and oil and vinegar.

Grilled Reuben

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Corned Beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, and Russian dressing on grilled bread.

BLT

$11.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo.

Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie burger, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Hot Ham Whammy

$10.99

Hot ham, Pesto Mayo and Provolone cheese.

Bob's Way Whammy

$10.99

Hot ham, pesto mayo, provolone cheese, onions and hot peppers.

New Italian Combo

$12.99

Hot Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Banana Pepper, Oil and Vinegar.

Hot Combo!

$12.99

Our New Italian Combo Sandwich but Served Hot on Grilled French Bread with Chipotle Mayo Added.

Saga Bleu

$11.99

House Roasted Turkey, Melted Bleu Cheese, Tomato, Honey Mustard.

CREATE YOUR OWN

Roast Turkey

$11.99

Roast Beef

$10.99Out of stock

Baked Ham

$10.99Out of stock

Corned Beef

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$10.99

Tuna Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Veggie (Choose your own)

$10.99

Breaded Eggplant

$10.99

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Cajun Grilled Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Hot Ham

$10.99

Salami

$10.99

Pepperoni

$10.99

Fried Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Roast Pork

$10.99Out of stock

Chips

Deep River Original Sea salt
$1.75

Deep River Original Sea salt

$1.75
Deep River Mesquite BBQ
$1.75

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$1.75
Deep River Sea Salt and Vinegar
$1.75

Deep River Sea Salt and Vinegar

$1.75

Maui Sweet Onion

$1.75

Soup/Chili

Bowl Soup of the day- Tomato Basil Parm

$6.95

Quart Soup of the day- Tomato Basil Parm

$13.95

Bowl Soup of the Day- Chicken Pot Pie Stew

$6.95Out of stock

Quart Soup of the Day- Chicken Pot Pie Stew

$13.95Out of stock

Bowl of Turkey Chili (Served with French Bread)

$10.99

Quart of Turkey Chili

$18.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.99

Salad with mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber, pickles, Kalamata olives, and choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Garden salad with cheddar cheese, and our own house roasted turkey and ham. Served with choice of dressing.

Greek Salad

$12.99

Salad with mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber, Kalamata olives, banana peppers, feta cheese, and choice of dressing.

By Weight

Chicken salad 16oz

$14.99

Chicken salad 32oz

$27.99

Tuna salad 16oz

$15.99

Tuna salad 32oz

$27.99Out of stock

Macaroni Salad 16oz

$5.99Out of stock

Macaroni Salad 32oz

$11.98Out of stock

Cole Slaw 8oz

$2.99

Cole Slaw 16oz

$5.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw 32oz

$11.98Out of stock

Water

Small Poland Springs
$1.50

Small Poland Springs

$1.50Out of stock
Large Poland Springs
$2.25

Large Poland Springs

$2.25
1 QT Poland Springs
$2.75

1 QT Poland Springs

$2.75
Small Smart Water
$2.50

Small Smart Water

$2.50
Large Smart Water
$3.00

Large Smart Water

$3.00

Large Smart Antioxidant Water

$3.00Out of stock

Large Smart Alkaline Water

$3.00Out of stock

Strawberry Blackberry Smart Water

$2.50

Cucumber Lime Smart Water

$2.50

Seltzer Water

Poland Springs Seltzer
$2.00

Poland Springs Seltzer

$2.00
Spindrift Seltzer
$2.50

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.50

16oz Grapefruit Spindrift Seltzer

$2.25Out of stock

16oz Aha Seltzer

$2.50

Clean Sparkling Yerba Mate

16 oz Can

16 oz Can

$3.25

Fountain

24oz Fountain Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Gatorade

20oz. Gatorade
$2.50

20oz. Gatorade

$2.50

Guayaki Organic Yerba Mate

15.5oz Can

15.5oz Can

$3.50

16 oz Bottle

$3.50

12 oz Can

$3.00

Java's Soda

12oz Java's Soda
$2.50

12oz Java's Soda

$2.50

Joe Tea

20 fl.oz Joe Tea
$2.75

20 fl.oz Joe Tea

$2.75

Kimball Brook Farms CBD Infused Drinks

12oz can 50 mg CBD
$7.50

12oz can 50 mg CBD

$7.50

Long Trail CBD seltzer

12 oz. Can 20mg CBD
$5.00

12 oz. Can 20mg CBD

$5.00

Tretap CBD Seltzer

Tretap 11.5oz 25mg. CBD
$5.50

Tretap 11.5oz 25mg. CBD

$5.50

Nantucket Nectars

Nantucket Nectar Bottle
$2.50

Nantucket Nectar Bottle

$2.50

San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino Can
$2.00

San Pellegrino Can

$2.00

San Pellegrino 16.9 Glass Bottle

$4.00Out of stock

Sparkling Ice+ Caffeine

16oz Can

16oz Can

$2.75

Snapple Tea

32 oz

$3.00

V8

V8 12oz bottle
$1.75

V8 12oz bottle

$1.75

Classic Glass Soda Bottle

Classic Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Smoothies

Wild Berry Smoothie

$5.25

Peach Smoothie

$5.25

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25

Mango Smoothie

$5.25

ICED TEA

24oz Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Steaz Iced Tea

Steaz Unsweetened Iced Green Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Steaz Organic Peach Green Tea

$2.75Out of stock

Stead Unsweetened Passion fruit Green Tea

$2.75

Bob Marley Mellow Mood Tea

Peach Raspberry

$2.75Out of stock

Lemon Raspberry

$2.75

Herbal Honey

$2.75

Herb Craft CBD Seltzer

Herb Craft Lemon Ginger

$7.50

Herb Craft Pink Lemonade

$7.50

Herb Craft Blueberry Maple

$7.50

Luce farm CBD products

Hemp infused chest rub w/ 250 mg CBD
$45.00

Hemp infused chest rub w/ 250 mg CBD

$45.00Out of stock
Hemp infused warming rub w/ 250 mg CBD
$45.00

Hemp infused warming rub w/ 250 mg CBD

$45.00
CBD tincture with peppermint w/ 650 mg CBD
$70.00

CBD tincture with peppermint w/ 650 mg CBD

$70.00
CBD tincture w/ 1500 mg CBD
$125.00

CBD tincture w/ 1500 mg CBD

$125.00
Hemp infused body balm w/ 100 mg CBD
$40.00

Hemp infused body balm w/ 100 mg CBD

$40.00Out of stock
Hemp + Ashwagandha infused honey w/ 240 mg CBD
$45.00

Hemp + Ashwagandha infused honey w/ 240 mg CBD

$45.00
Hemp infused honey w/ 360 mg CBD
$50.00

Hemp infused honey w/ 360 mg CBD

$50.00
Gift Set: Mini Balm Trio

Gift Set: Mini Balm Trio

$32.00Out of stock

Perfect gift of a trio of pocket sized hemp infused balms. A warming rub, a cooling rub and the traditional body balm in 1/2 ounce tins.

Pins and Stickers

Macs Pin

Macs Pin

$8.00
Snowboarder Pin
$10.00

Snowboarder Pin

$10.00
Macs Sticker
$2.00

Macs Sticker

$2.00
Snowboarder Sticker
$2.00

Snowboarder Sticker

$2.00

Loose Leaf Tea Co. Tea

1 oz. loose leaf tea
$6.99

1 oz. loose leaf tea

$6.99

1 oz Gift Box Loose Leaf Tea w/ Tea Bags

$6.99

Coffee by the Pound

Decaf Vienna Roast

$15.00

French Roast

$16.00

Italian Roast

$14.00Out of stock

Tres Mariposa

$17.00

Ethiopian Harrar

$17.00

Full City (Med Roast)

$16.00

Kenya AA( Med Roast)

$17.00

Costa Riccan Tarrazu

$12.00

Guatemala Antingua

$12.00

Fogbuster

$17.00

Black Bear

$17.00

Johnny Bean Good Blend

$17.00

Okemo Mtn Blend

$17.00

Downtown Blend ( Med Roast)

$16.00

Loose Leaf Yerba Mate

Guayaki Organic Yerba Mate Traditional

$19.95

Baked Goods

Gluten Free Brownie

$4.75

Rainbow Bars

$2.75Out of stock

Blondie

$2.75Out of stock

Chocolate Truffle Square

$4.75

Salted Caramel Square

$4.75Out of stock

Gluten Free Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.95Out of stock

Linzer Cookie

$2.50

Pumpkin Cake Square

$4.50

Black and White Cookie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Other

Chocolate Truffle Square

$3.25Out of stock

Almond Butter Crunch (piece)

$0.50Out of stock

Magic Bars

$2.75

Unicorn Treats

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Slow Food Cafe serving lunch and breakfast sandwiches, soups, salads and coffee, all conveniently located across the street from the Okemo access road in downtown Ludlow, Vermont.

57 Pond St, Ludlow, VT 05149

