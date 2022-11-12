Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Java Cafe Dyersburg, TN

470 Reviews

$

1130 US-51

Dyersburg, TN 38024

Order Again

Popular Items

Speciality Drinks
Flavored Lattes
Cold Tea

Drinks

Speciality Drinks

$4.50

Flavored Lattes

$3.80

Plain Lattes

$3.40

Coffee

$2.40

Hot Tea

$2.40

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Shake

$5.30

Smoothie

$4.85

Cold Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.20

Sodas & Other

$2.35

Cold Brew

$3.70

Fruit Fresh Quenchers

$3.95

Nutrition Loaded Teas

$7.35

Breakfast

Sausage Rolls

$2.95+

Muffins

$2.75

Bagel

$2.65

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.70

Parfait

$2.65

Oatmeal

$4.45

Build an Omelet/Skillet

$5.30

Breakfast Sides

Featured Biscuits

BLTE

$5.20

BLACKBERRY

$5.20

FRICKEN

$5.50

TENNESSEE TENDERLOIN

$5.20

Custom Breakfast Sandwich

SAUSAGE

$4.20

BACON

$4.20

HAM

$4.20

TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.20

CHICKEN PATTY

$4.75

NO MEAT

$2.60

Sliders

Breakfast Slider

$2.35

Speciality Sandwiches

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Fried

$7.15

Famous Fricken Sandwich-Grilled

$7.15

Big BLT

$7.15

Tennessee Tenderloin

$7.40

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.65

Classic Chicken Salad

$6.90

The Bomb BLT

$7.27

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$6.60

Stuffed Tomato

$7.00

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.20

Trendy Turkey

$7.65

Ham & Colby Jack Sandwich

$7.15

Scoop of Chicken Salad on Lettuce

$5.00

Reg Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.75

Fricken Salad

$8.75

Garden Salad

$6.35

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.45

Keto Salad

$8.45

Seasonal Salad

$9.25

Sweet Southern Salad

$8.45

Taco Salad

$8.45

Soups

Beverly Jane's Soup

$3.12+

Hammer's Chili

$3.12+

Tomato Basil

$3.12+

Taco Soup

$3.15+

Sides A La Carte

Potato Chips

$1.60

Ranch Potato Salad (4 Oz)

$2.15

Cheesesticks

$6.30

Brew Battered Fries (6oz)

$2.40

Fried Pickles (6)

$6.30

Fried Green Beans (8 Oz)

$6.30

Side Salad

$3.25

Fried Green Tomato- 7 Pieces

$6.50

Fried Chicken Tenders (3)

$5.20Out of stock

Build a Burger

Build A Burger Custom-Beef

$5.30

Build A Burger Custom-Double

$6.80Out of stock

Build A Burger Plant Patty

$6.35

Build a Burger Chicken

$5.50

Desserts

Ice Cream

$2.50

Cookies

$2.90

Cheesecakes

$4.75

Single Reg Brownie

$2.40

Build A Brownie

$4.75

Build a Beignet

$4.75

Whole Cheesecake

$49.99

Carrot Cake

$5.75

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$2.50

Pumpkin Roll Whole Roll

$14.00

Pumpkin Roll French Toast

$5.00

Gifts

Books

$10.40

Candy

$2.25

Christmas Ham

$46.80

Coffee Beans

$14.00

Gift Certificates

$5.00

Hot Tea

$7.50

Syrup

$12.50

T-Shirts

$15.00

Sauce

$30.00

Kids

Kids Meal

$6.54
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1130 US-51, Dyersburg, TN 38024

Directions

Gallery
Java Cafe image
Java Cafe image
Java Cafe image
Java Cafe image

