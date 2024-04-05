- Home
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Green Frog Dyersburg Dyersburg, TN
470 Reviews
$
500 Hwy 51 Bypass
Suite #1
Dyersburg, TN 38024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
TRY OUR NEW HO HO EGG ROLLS!
DRINKS
- Speciality Drinks$3.50
- Flavored Lattes$2.90
- Plain Lattes$2.40
- Coffee$2.25
- Cold Brew$2.75
- Shake$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Hot Cider$2.95
- Smoothie$4.00
- Lemonade$2.30
- Cold Teas$1.85
- Nutrition Loaded Teas$8.00
- Fruit Fresh Quenchers$3.00
- CHOCOLATE MILK$2.30
- REG MILK$2.30
- ORANGE JUICE$2.30
- APPLE JUICE$2.30
- Redbull$3.00
- $1.00 Refills for Lemonades and Flavored Teas$1.00
- Fountain Drinks$1.85
- Bottle of Water$1.75
- Glass Of Water$0.30
BREAKFAST
Breakfast
Build a Biscuit
Build a Platter
Build An Omelet
Build A Yogurt
Colossal coffee crumb cake
Pumpkin French Toast
SANDWICH, SOUPS, SALADS, SIDES
Speciality Sandwiches
- Famous Fricken Sandwich-Fried$7.49
- Famous Fricken Sandwich-Grilled$7.49
- Philly Steak Sandwich$7.99
- Monterey Chicken Sub$7.99
- TN Tenderloin Sandwich$7.99
- Big BLT$7.49
- Classic Chicken Salad$6.99
- Turkey & Colby Jack Sandwich$7.49
- Ham & Colby Jack Sandwich$7.49
- Classic Grilled Cheese$4.49
- Reg FRIED Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Reg GRILLED Chicken Sandwich$6.99
- Classic PB & J$3.99
- Spicy Maple Chicken$5.99
Salads
Sides A La Carte
GRILL
Build a Bowl
Build a Quesadilla
ASIAN
BUILD A POTATO
DESSERTS & GIFTS
Desserts
- Ice Cream$3.15
- Cookies$2.99
- David's Brookie Brownie$3.50
- Cheesecakes$5.25
- Build a Beignet$6.00
- Annie’s Dream Cake$5.25Out of stock
- Biscuits & Strawberries$6.00
- Super Sundae$6.99
- Whole Cheesecake$46.00
- Pumpkin Roll Single Slice$2.50Out of stock
- Peach Cobbler$2.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Roll French Toast$5.00Out of stock
- Pumpkin Roll Whole Roll$14.00Out of stock
Gifts
KIDS
Attributes and Amenities
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
500 Hwy 51 Bypass, Suite #1, Dyersburg, TN 38024
Gallery
