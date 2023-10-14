Restaurant info

Java Earth brings specialty coffee and the endless summer experience to the coastal communities of North Pacific Beach and La Jolla. Family owned and operated by the Artensteins, Java Earth first opened up on Cass Street in 2010. Under the direction of Alex and Andrea, the grown children of owners Abe and Debbie, Java Earth has progressed, and opened a new shop in the neighborhood where Alex and Andrea grew up. The new La Jolla space embodies the brand’s casual aesthetic and laid back beach vibes. We’re a family at Java Earth and we hope to become an extended part of yours, so grab a cup of coffee and come Get Your Happy On.