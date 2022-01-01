A map showing the location of Java Groove 28186 CO-74 #1View gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Java Groove 28186 CO-74 #1

28186 CO-74 #1

Evergreen, CO 80439

HOT DRINKS

Latte

Latte

$4.25+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.75+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.75+

White or Dark.

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.25+
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

White or Dark.

Mayan Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Hot Tea (16 oz)

$3.50

Black, Green, or Herbal.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.50+
Americano

Americano

$3.75+
Breve Latte

Breve Latte

$4.75+

Steamer

$2.50+

Cider (16 oz)

$3.25Out of stock

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

London Fog (16 oz)

$4.15

Cortado

$4.00

Barista Special (16oz)

$5.50

Flat White 16oz

$4.50

Coffee Pod (7 12oz Cups)

$21.00

COLD DRINKS

ICED Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.75+

Iced Mocha

$4.75+

White or Dark.

Iced Coffee

$2.50+Out of stock

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Nitro

$5.75

Iced Americano

$3.75+

Groovy Frappe

$4.50+

Vanilla or Mocha.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

SMOOTHIES/SOFT DRINKS/JUICES, etc

Soft Drinks (Can)

$1.35

Arnold Palmer (20oz)

$3.50

Bai

$2.50

Bottle Water

$1.85

Apple Juice (Bottle)

$3.25

Chocolate Milk (Bottle)

$2.50

Iced Tea (20oz)

$3.25

Kid's Milk (10oz)

$2.00

KIDS Lemonade (10oz)

$2.00

La Croix

$1.35

Lemonade

$3.25+

Smoothie (16oz)

$6.50

Power Smoothie (16oz)

$9.00

Splash Juice Box

$2.50

Sunny D

$1.95

Third Street Iced Tea

$2.95Out of stock

Naked Juice

$1.95

Izze

$1.50

Purple Palmer

$4.00

Kombucha

$4.00

Waterloo

$1.50

SPECIALTY DRINKS

Valencia

$4.25+

BURRITOS

Bacon Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito with bacon, egg, green chili, crispy potatoes, and cheese

Sausage Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast Burrito with sausage, egg, green chili, crispy potatoes, and cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$9.50

Veggie Breakfast Burrito with egg, crispy potato, green chili, black beans, spinach, and cheese.

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg Sandwich

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich with eggs, gouda, and thick-cut bacon, served on a croissant.

The Boulder

$12.50

Green chili, eggs, sausage, pepperjack cheese, served on sourdough.

Veggie Sandwich

$10.50

Eggs, cheese, mushrooms, avocado, and tomato. Served on wheat.

BAGEL/BAGEL SANDWICHES

Bagel

$4.00

Toasted plain bagel, served with plain or veggie cream cheese.

Bagel and Lox

$14.50

Bagel with smoked salmon, cream cheese, red onion, capers, and tomato.

Hipster

$12.50

Everything bagel with avocado smash, tomato, spinach, and havarti.

PLATES

Quiche

$7.50

The Recovery

$14.50

Cheesy eggs and shrooms, thick-cut bacon, country style potatoes, served on toast.

Groovy Scramble

$13.00

Eggs, potatoes, toast, sliced avocado

ADULT Eggs and Toast

$9.00

PANCAKES, CREPES, FRENCH TOAST

Pancakes and Thick Cut Bacon

$13.50

Pancakes with 2 slices of thick-cut bacon.

Brioche Cinnamon French Toast

$13.50

Served with vanilla whipped cream and maple syrup.

Colorado Crepes

$14.00

Chicken, cream cheese, black beans, and hatch green chili.

Spinach Florentine Crepes

$13.50

Spinach, gruyere, cream cheese, and cremini mushrooms.

Apple Topping

$1.50

KID'S BREAKFAST

KIDS Pancakes

$7.00

Served with whipped butter and maple syrup. All kid's breakfasts include choice of apple juice, lemonade, or milk.

KIDS Cinnamon French Toast

$7.00

Served with whipped cream and maple syrup. All kid's breakfasts include choice of apple juice, lemonade, or milk.

KIDS Eggs & Toast

$7.00

Scrambled eggs and toast. All kid's breakfasts include choice of apple juice, lemonade, or milk.

HOT SANDWICHES

Mountain Time Turkey

$14.50

Smoked turkey, jalapeño bacon, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle aioli. Served on butter-grilled rye.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.75

House seasoned chicken, onion, bacon, cheddar jack, chipotle ranch, lettuce, and tomato. Served on a kaiser roll.

Grilled Cheese

$12.50

Havarti, gouda, and cheddar cheeses.

Cracked Open Rueben

$15.00Out of stock

Corned beef, 1k island dressing, carroway kraut and swiss cheese. Served open-faced, on marbled rye.

The Millennial Bacon Melt

$13.50

Thick cut bacon, gouda, avocado, and chipotle aioli. Served on toasted wheat.

WRAPS

Turkey Wrap

$13.00

House-sliced turkey, field greens, tomato, and herbed cream cheese.

Tuna Wrap

$13.25

Albacore tuna salad, field greens, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Chicken Wrap

$13.50

Chicken salad, field greens, tomato, and cheddar cheese.

Veggie Wrap

$11.25Out of stock

Spinach, black beans, field greens, cucumber, avocado, and feta cheese.

COLD SANDWICHES

Classic Turkey

$13.00

House-sliced turkey, cheese, field greens, avocado, tomato, and mayo. Served on wheat.

Tuna Sandwich

$13.25

Albacore tuna salad and field greens; served on a kaiser roll.

Chicken Croissant

$13.50

Chicken salad, field greens, and tomato. Served on a croissant.

The OG B.L.T.

$12.50

Thick-sliced bacon, field greens, tomato, and mayo.

KID'S LUNCH

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.50

All kid's lunches include baby carrots, and choice of apple juice, lemonade, or milk.

KIDS Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

All kid's lunches include baby carrots, and choice of apple juice, lemonade, or milk.

KIDS Ham and Cheese

$7.50Out of stock

KIDS Peanut Butter and Jelly

$7.50

SIDES

Chips

$2.00

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

$3.50

Side of Bacon (2 slices)

$2.50

Side of Sausage (1 patty)

$2.50

Side of Country Potatoes

$2.00

Side of Toast

$3.00

Side Of Eggs

$2.50

RETAIL ITEMS

Altitude’s Apiaries Chapstick

Altitude’s Apiaries Chapstick

$6.00
Purple Door Whole Bean Coffee

Purple Door Whole Bean Coffee

$15.00

Purple Door Coffee is a specialty espresso bar, coffee shop and roastery in Denver, Colorado that employs teens and young adults who have been homeless and want to leave homelessness behind. We are proud to partner exclusively with Purple Door for our amazing drip coffee roasts, and every bag purchased held create a loving, supportive work environment designed to help their employees thrive. Available in OPPORTUNITY Blend (light roast with notes of chocolate, toasted nuts, and mixed berry), HOME Blend (medium roast with notes of dark chocolate and a smooth finish), and MOTIVATE Blend (dark roast with notes of dark chocolate and caramel).

Purple Door Stockings

$20.00

Purple Door Totes

$30.00

T-Shirt

$12.99

POKEMON VMAX Premium Collection

$40.00

Coaster

$24.95

HEMP WAY FOODS

HEMP BURGER

$12.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL

$12.00

HEMP NACHOS

$12.00

SMALL NACHOS

$6.00

Smother

$3.00

GF Bun Or Waffle

$1.00

Retail Take Home

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
28186 CO-74 #1, Evergreen, CO 80439

