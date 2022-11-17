Restaurant header imageView gallery

JAVA & HOOCH 2811 E 10th St

No reviews yet

2811 E 10th St

Trenton, MO 64683

Order Again

Popular Items

Chai
OH MY GOURD
Morning Haze

COFFEE SHOP FOOD ITEMS

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$4.50

FLAVORED LEMONADE, TEA, ITALIAN SODA

Apple Spice

$3.00+

Blackberry

$3.00+

Blueberry

$3.00+

Cherry

$3.00+

Lavender

$3.00+

Mint

$3.00+

Orange

$3.00+

Peach

$3.00+

Peppermint

$3.00+

Pumpkin Spice

$3.00+

Raspberry

$3.00+

Strawberry

$3.00+

J & H SIGNATURE COFFEES

ALL J&H SIGNATURE COFFEES INCLUDE (1) ESPRESSO SHOT Med Roast Coffee Flavored Syrups (available in Sugar Free) Whipped Cream and a Drizzle of Syrup

Rise - N - Shine

$4.75+

CARAMEL HONEY HAZELNUT

Daydreamer

$4.75+

BUTTER PECAN WHITE CHOCOLATE

Happiness

Happiness

$4.75+

COCONUT CHOCOLATE ALMOND MILK

Spirited

Spirited

$4.75+

CHOCOLATE BUTER PECAN

Morning Haze

$4.75+

CARAMEL HAZELNUT BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON

SPICE ME UP

SPICE ME UP

$4.75+

BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON MAPLE CHAI SPICE

THE PEACH COBBLER

THE PEACH COBBLER

$4.75+

PEACH MAPLE BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON GRAHAM CRACKERS

CAMPFIRE S'MORE A LATTE

CAMPFIRE S'MORE A LATTE

$4.75+

CHOCOLATE TOASTED MARSHMALLOW GRAHAM CRACKERS

HAVE YOU PISTACHIO'D LATELY

HAVE YOU PISTACHIO'D LATELY

$4.75+

PISTACHIO VANILLA SALTED CARAMEL

APPLE'Y EVER AFTER

APPLE'Y EVER AFTER

$4.75+

APPLE SPICE CARAMEL BROWN SUGAR CINNAMON

OH MY GOURD

OH MY GOURD

$4.75+

PUMPKIN SPICE VANILLA PUMPKIN PIE SPICE SPRINKLES

LIL` BUDDIES

Frozen Smoothie without Caffeine

Blackberry

$4.00+

Caramel Delight

$4.00+

Chocolate/Mocha

$4.00+

Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

Choo Choo Cherry

$4.00+

Fruity pebbles

$4.00+

Just peachy

$4.00+

Orangesicle

$4.00+

Peppermint patty

$4.00+

Rippin Raspberry

$4.00+

S'mores

$4.00+

Stawberry Cream

$4.00+

Thin Mint

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+

Caramel Apple

$4.00+

Toasted Marshmallow

$4.00+

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.00+

Blueberry Cream

$4.00+

SIMPLE COFFEE

Black Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Rich Robust Brewed Fresh for you.

COLD BREW

$2.50+

Our Cold Brew has notes of Orange Blossom, Key Lime and Caramel with hints of Vanilla.

Espresso (2 shots)

$2.50

Dark Rich Chocolate Nut Caffeine filled shot, but Smooth.

SPECIALTY COFFEES

Flavored Drip or Cold Brew Coffee. Included is (1) Flavor and Whipped Cream. add-ins are additional price.

Almond

$4.00+

Apple Spice (sugar free)

$4.00+

Blackberry

$4.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon

$4.00+

Butter Pecan

$4.00+

Butter Rum

$4.00+

Caramel

$4.00+

Caramel (sugar free)

$4.00+

Chai

$4.00+

Chai (sugar free)

$4.00+

Cherry

$4.00+

Chocolate (sugar free)

$4.00+

Chocolate Chip

$4.00+

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.00+

Coconut

$4.00+

Coconut (sugar free)

$4.00+

Eggnog

$4.00+

French Vanilla

$4.00+

Fruity Pebbles

$4.00+

Gingerbread

$4.00+

Hazelnut

$4.00+

Hazelnut (sugar free)

$4.00+

Honey

$4.00+

Lavender Vanilla

$4.00+

Maple

$4.00+

Mint

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Mocha (sugar free)

$4.00+

Orange

$4.00+

Peach

$4.00+

Peppermint

$4.00+

Pistachio

$4.00+

Pumpkin Spice

$4.00+

Raspberry

$4.00+

Salted Caramel

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Toasted Marshmallow

$4.00+

Toffee Nut

$4.00+

Vanilla

$4.00+

Vanilla (sugar free)

$4.00+

White Chocolate

$4.00+

White Chocolate Caramel Cappuccino

$4.00+

RED BULL

Red Bull Regular

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar-Free

$3.50

Red Bull Red

$3.50

Red Bull Yellow

$3.50

Red Bull Blue

$3.50

Red Bull Infusion 16oz

$7.00

Red Bull Infusion 24oz

$9.00

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$6.75

Arrow D Dog

$6.75

Kansas City Dog

$6.75

Bulldog

$6.75

Southwest Dog

$6.75

Cowboy Dog

$6.75

Easy Cheesy Dog

$6.75

Naked Dog

$5.00

Coke Products

$2.00

Monster Drinks

$3.00

OJ & Apple Juice

$1.75

Chilli Cheese Dog

$5.50

Loaded Nachos

Nachos - loaded

$5.00

Charcuterie Boards

Small Chacuterie Board

$32.00

Large Cahrcuterie Board

$52.00

Food sale items

Chilli Cheese Coney

$5.50

Half Price Hot Dog

$3.76

Flavored Lemonade

12 oz

$4.00

16 oz

$4.50

20 oz

$5.00

Flavored Tea

12 oz

$4.00

16 oz

$4.50

20 oz

$5.00

Macho Nacho

Macho Nacho

$6.00

Breakfast Food

2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.00

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Blueberry Pancake Wrapped Sausage

$3.50

2 Pancakes

$4.00

2 Scrambled Eggs

$2.50

2 Sausage Links

$3.00

Hungry Dog

$6.25

2 Pancakes 2 Scrambled Eggs 2 Sausage Links

Black & Gold

$6.25

2 Biscuits & Gravy 2 Scrambled Eggs

T-Town Special

$6.25

3 Pancakes 2 Sausage Links

Morning Bites/Pastries

$3.00

Skillet Scramble

$8.00

Eggs, Ham, Bell Peppers, Onions, Diced Potatoes Served with Toast

2 Slices French Toast

$4.00

Bag of Chips

Bag of chips

$0.50

Brown Bag Special

Brown Bag Special

$9.99

Shop band

Nachos

$3.00

Naked Dog

$2.50

Bulldog

$5.00

Beer in can

$3.00

Beer in bottle

$3.50

Beer on tap

$4.00

20 oz mixed drink

$9.00

16oz mixed drink

$7.00

Cyndi Spillman order

Personal Order

$85.38

Mixed Drinks

16 oz

$7.00

20 oz

$9.00

Frozen Drinks

16 oz

$7.00

20 oz

$9.00

Virgin Drinks

16 oz

$6.00

20 oz

$8.00

Beer on Tap

16 oz

$4.00

Special Price Draft 16oz

$3.00

24oz

$7.00

Beer in Bottle

12 oz

$3.50

Beer in Can

12 oz

$3.00

Wine

7.5 oz

$4.00

Shots

2 oz

$5.00

Extra spec shot

$7.00

Tasting

1 oz

$1.00

Drink Specials

Friday Fishbowl

$10.00

Shot Special

$3.50

Blackberry Bourbon Spritzer

$5.00

Thursday $2.00 off Rum mixed drinks

$9.00

Back to School Bash

$2.00

Draft Beer Special Price 16 oz

$3.00

Wine by glass 9oz

$3.00

Chelada Tall Boy

Fuego

$3.50

Regular

$3.50

Fishbowls

Regular Price Fishbowls

$11.00

SPECIAL PRICE BOTTLE BEER

Special price bottle beer

$4.00

Halloween Party

Boo Berry 16 oz

$5.00

COSTUMES & COCKTAILS TICKETS

COSTUMES & COCKTAILS TICKETS

$5.00

Chilli Cheese Dog

Chilli cheese dog

$5.00

Game Day Sundaes

Game day sundae 12oz

$5.00

Game Day Macho Nacho

Game Day Macho Nachos

$5.00

Domestic Beer Buckets

Chiefs Game Beer Bucket Deal (5 cans)

$11.50

Draft Beer Package

5 beers & Chilli Cheese Dog

$25.00

Cheeseburger Game Day Deal

Cheeseburger Game Day Special

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Sit Down or Drive-Thru Coffee Shop, Cocktail Bar, Restaurant & Package Liquor. Offering a Full Coffee Menu, Full Bar Service. Featuring DELICIOUS FROZEN CONCOCTIONS, limited food menu featuring ARROW D's DYNAMIC DOGS, LOADED TOTS and LOADED NACHOS. "Happiness in Every Cup"

Location

2811 E 10th St, Trenton, MO 64683

Directions

