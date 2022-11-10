Restaurant header imageView gallery

Java Junction

205 East 18th Street

Zumbrota, MN 55992

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Sandwich
Chicken Avocado Salad Sandwich
Chi Tea

Breakfast

Western Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Egg Patty with Onion, Yellow and Red Peppers

Egg Sandwich

$5.50

Choice of Meat, Cheese and Bread

Egg Burrito

$5.50

Egg, Red Pepper, Tomato, Red Onion, Cilantro, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Bagel

$3.50

Bagel

Everything Bagel

$3.75

Bagel

Cinnamon Roll With Icing

$5.00

Cinnamon Roll

Blueberry Muffin Top

$3.50

Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin Top

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$4.00

Blueberry Scone

$4.00

Raspberry White Chocolate Scone

$4.00

Scone

Strawberry Rhubarb Muffin

$2.50

Double Chocolate Muffin Tops

$3.50

Desserts

Cookies

$1.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Scotcharoos

$2.75

Kids Meal

Mac and Cheese

$5.50

Served with chips and your choice of fruit salad or apple slices

Peanutbutter & Jelly

$5.50

Served on a croissant with chips and your choice of fruit salad or apple slices.

Kids Ham and Cheese

$5.50

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

Basil Pesto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Italian Seasoning, Drizzle of Balsamic Vinegar, on a Colliflower Crust

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

BBQ Sauce, Shreadded Chicken, Red Onion, Yellow Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese on Flat Bread

Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Peppers, Red Onions, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomato, with a choice of Dressing

Sandwich Lunch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Diced Grilled Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Dried Cherries, Grapes, Dill, Miracle Whip on a Croissant

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Breast, Basil Pesto, Spinach, Tomato, Provolone Cheese on Artisan Bun

Hot Ham and Cheese

$8.50

Deli Ham, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, Mixed Greens

Special

Chicken Avocado Salad Sandwich

$8.50

Wrap

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.50

Onion, Yomato, Mixed Greens, American Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, American Cheese on a Flour Tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Hummus, Avocado, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Onion, Cucumber, Feta Cheese on a Spinach Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Catering

Sandwich

$6.25

Mac and Cheese

$30.00

Sack lunches

$10.50

Coffee Craft

$10.00

Croissans

$2.25

Chicken Salad 1 Quart

$12.00

Sangria

$20.00

Flour Child Bakery

Biscotti

$2.00

4pk Cheesecakes

$12.00

Bread Bowls

Bread Bowl

$8.75

Croissant

Croissant

$2.25

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$1.50

Bread Bowl

Bread Bowl

$4.00

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

Chocolate

$1.00+

White

$1.00+

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pop

Pepsi

$2.00

Dt.Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Dt.Mountain Dew

$2.00

Siera Mist

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Water

Water

$1.50

Bubblers

Bubbler

$1.80

Refreshers

Refresher

$5.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.25+

Red Bull

Can Red Bull

$2.60

Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Java Chill

Java Chill

$5.00

Italian Soda's

Italian Soda's

$5.00

Celsius

celsius

$2.19

Chai Latte

Chi Tea

$4.55+

Dirty Chi Tea

$4.55+

Gingerbread Chi

$4.55+

Coffee Hot

Americano

$2.65+

Espresso with Water

B&W Mocha

$5.10+

Berry White

$4.95+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate, Raspberry

Breve

$4.85+

Cappuccino

$4.15+

Caramel Tower

$4.85+

Espresso, Milk Caramel

Chai Tea

$4.55+

Chocolate Kiss

$4.85+

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.85+

Fire Storm

$4.85+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Marshmallow

Honey Bear

$4.85+

Espresso, Milk, Honey and Vanilla

Irish Cream Latte

$4.85+

Latte

$4.15+

Luck of the Irish

$4.95+

Macchiato

$4.95+

Magic Cookie

$4.85+

Mint Condition

$4.85+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Mint

Minty Irish

$4.95+

Mocha

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Salty Frog

$4.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$4.95+

Snow Storm

$4.95+

Turtle

$4.85+

Espresso, Milk, Chocolate, Caramel

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso

$0.75

Two Espresso

$1.50

Three Espresso

$2.25

Four Espresso

$3.00

Nutella

$4.95+

Cherry Bliss

$4.85+

Coconut Caramel

$4.95+

Snickerdoodle

$5.65+

Snickers

$5.65+

scotcharoo

$6.45+

Chocolate Frog

$4.85+

Dirty Dog

$4.85+

Coffee Iced and Blended

Americano

$3.30+

B&W Mocha

$5.10+

Berry White

$4.95+

Breve

$4.85+

Caramel Tower

$4.95+

Chocolate Kiss

$4.80+

Cinnamon Swirl

$4.80+

Cold Press

$3.25+

Fire Storm

$4.80+

Honey Bear

$4.80+

Irish Cream Latte

$4.80+

Latte

$4.45+

Luck of the Irish

$4.95+

Macchiato

$4.95+

Magic Cookie

$4.80+

Mint Condition

$4.80+

Minty Irish

$4.80+

Mocha

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha

$4.95+

Salty Frog

$4.95+

Shamrock Mocha

$4.95+

Snow Storm

$4.95+

Turtle

$4.80+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso

$0.75

Two Espresso

$1.50

Three Espresso

$2.25

Four Espresso

$3.00

Nutella

$4.95+

Cherry Bliss

$4.85+

Snickerdoodle

$5.65+

Scotcharoo

$5.65+

Coconut Caramel

$4.95+

Snickers

$5.65+

Chocolate Frog

$4.80+

Dirty Dog

$4.85+

White Almond Cold Press

$3.55+

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Espresso

Extra Shots

Milk

Chi Tea

Chi Tea

$4.55+

Dirty Chi

$4.55+

Gingerbread Chi

$4.55+

Chi Tea, Lemonade, Raspberry Flavor

$4.85+

Coffeeless Coolers (Copy)

Caramel Cooler

$4.55+

Chocolate Cooler

$4.55+

Vanilla Cooler

$4.55+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.39+

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$2.39+

Steamer

Steamer

$1.75+

Chocolate Kiss Steamer

$1.75+

4 pumps vanilla, extra hot, no foam

$2.70

Red Bull Fusions

Raggedy Ann Fusion

$5.99

Strawberry, Vanilla

Mediterranean Breeze Fusion

$5.99

Banana, Passion Fruit, Strawberry

Dreamsicle Fusion

$5.99

Orange, Vanilla

Just Peachy Fusion

$5.99

Peach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Mango

White Camel Fusion

$5.99

White Chocolate, Caramel, Toasted Marshmallow

Zumbrota Five-O Fusion

$5.99

Blue Raspberry, Coconut, Pineapple

Red Alert Fusion

$5.99

Pineapple, Coconut, Cherry

Frisky Cougar

$5.99

Iced Tea

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$3.00

Naturally no Caffeine

Black Currant

$3.00

Hot Teas

Flavors

$2.75

Javaccino Cooler

Italian Treat Java

$5.50

Espresso, Ice, Tiramisu, Almond

Crimson Cherri Java

$5.50

Espresso, Amaretto, Cherry, Ice, Base

Grasshopper Java

$5.50

Espresso, Chocolate Mint, Amaretto, Ice, Base

Khaki Bull Java

$5.50

Espresso, Butterscotch, Irish Cream

White Smore Java

$5.50

Espresso, Toasted Marshmallow, White Chocolate

Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$4.69+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$4.69+

Pineapple Smoothie

$4.69+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.69+

Apricot Peach Pear

$4.69+

Shirts

SHIRTS

$20.00

Bulk Coffee 12oz

Bulk Coffee

$11.00

Shake with Flavor

Shake with Flavors

$6.50

Coffee

Caramel Apple

$3.95+

Refresher

Apple Cider

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coffee Café Serving Specialty Coffees, Breakfast and Lunch

Location

205 East 18th Street, Zumbrota, MN 55992

Directions

Gallery
Java Junction image
Java Junction image

