Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Java Mama Central Square

64 Reviews

$$

14340 Wax Rd

Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cocktails

Mimosa

$8.00

Hausse Bloody Mary

$10.00

Loaded Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bourbon Salted Caramel Cold Brew

$12.00+

Flavored mimosa

$10.00

Traditional Coffee Blends

Cuppa Joe

$1.95+

plain ole black coffee

Espresso

$2.00+

shot of espresso (single, double, or triple)

Traditional Macchiato

$2.50+

our traditional macchiato is a double shot of espresso + a splash of steamed milk

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

our caramel macchiato is our layered macchiato based recipe of vanilla, steamed milk, foam, espresso, and caramel with a caramel drizzle topping

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

traditional latte in 12 or 16oz

Mocha

$4.45+

mocha latte in 12 or 16oz

White Mocha

$4.45+

while chocolate mocha latte in 12 or 16oz

Americano

$2.25+

espresso + hot water

Breve'

$4.25+

espresso + 1/2 and 1/2 + foam

Cafe au Lait

$3.50+

roasted coffee + steamed 1/2 and 1/2

Blended Frozen Drizzle

$4.50+

Frozen Turtle Drizzle

$4.95+

Frozen Caramel Drizzle

$4.95+

16oz blend of cold brew, mocha, and caramel topped with whip and a chocolate and caramel drizzle sauce

Frozen Mocha Drizzle

$4.95+

16oz blend of cold brew and mocha topped with whip and a chocolate drizzle sauce

Cold Brew

$4.25+

our classic cold brew is made with our cold brew base and 1/2 and 1/2 (add a flavor to make it a Cold Brew Kick)

Notcha Mama Cold Brew

$4.95+

our sweet and creamy cold brew is made with cold brew and condensed milk (add flavor for extra sweetness)

Primeaux Cold Brew

$4.25+

Specialty Coffee Blends

Bourbon Salted Caramel

$0.45

$0.45

For a chilled option, try our NEW Bourbon Salted Caramel - a rich and creamy flavor over our house iced cold brew.

French Toast

$0.45

Gingerbread

$0.45
King Cake

$0.45

$0.45
Maple Buttered Pecan

$0.45

$0.45

COFFEE meets DESSERT. Our maple buttered pecan is a brewed double shot with maple and buttered pecan syrup, topped with whip and crushed candied pecans. YES!

Pecan Pie Mocha

$0.45

$0.45

$0.45

Toasted Marshmallow

$0.45

Raspberry White Chocolate

$0.45

Raspberry Dark Chocolate

$0.45

Praline Crunch

$0.45

20oz Loaded Protein Coffee

$3.00

Great for someone looking for a high protein, low sugar coffee (post or pre-work out). It’s LOADED with benefits. MADE WITH: -cold brew concentrate -mct oil + protein -almond milk -protein -natural honey sweetener Mct Oil is a natural supplement that promotes focus, energy, and proper digestion. The added collagen is great for hair, skin, and nails. The added protein supports strong muscle build and fights off hunger cravings. Omit the honey for a Keto/Paleo friendly or keep the honey and add a sugar-free flavor.

Bread Pudding

$0.45

Turtle

$0.45

Caramel Apple Latte

$0.50

Drinks + Teas

Chai Tea Latte

$2.45+

traditional chai latte in 12 or 16oz

Creamy Frozen Vanilla

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

hot cocoa in 12 or 16oz (add whip and marshmallows)

Hot Tea

$2.50+
HydraTea

$5.95

$5.95

Our NEW HydraTeas are electrolyte based refresher teas that fuel natural energy with no added caffeine and only 12 grams of natural sugars. Our HydraTeas are great for proper absorption of water, a boost of energy and hydration, and proper brain to muscle communication. You can keep these drinks as they are or upgrade to a Loaded HydraTea by adding caffeine, protein, or collagen (or all three).

Iced Chai

$2.45+

Iced Tea

$1.50+

classic iced tea (sweet or unsweet)

Iced Water

Raspberry Tea

$2.25+

our house sweet tea with a “sweet rouge” raspberry spark

Water

Water Cup

Hydra Berry Chiller

$4.95

$4.95

Raspberries, blackberries and blueberries blended with your choice of tangerine or strawberry Liquid I.V. Electrolyte and Immune Support. 5x your daily value of Vitamin C with Zinc & beaucoup minerals. Try it 'Fully Loaded' with caffeine, protein, collagen, MCT oil & prebiotic acacia.

Frozen Blood Orange Lemonade

$4.95+

Frozen Lavender Lemonade

$4.95+

Frozen Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$4.95+

Dreamscicle Hydratea

$5.25+

Lemonade

$2.25+

Kid's Coffee & Drinks

Little HydraTea

$3.50

$3.50

(Non Coffee) Our Little HydraTeas have the same great benefits as our grown-up version in a 12oz version! Our Little HydraTeas are great for proper absorption of water, a boost of energy and hydration, and proper brain to muscle communication. …and only 3 grams of sugar! NO caffeine! :)

Little Frozen Mocha Drizzle

$3.95

(Decaf Coffee) a "little" version of our Frozen Mocha made with decaf and our whip and drizzle sauce topping

Little Frozen Turtle Drizzle

$3.95

(Decaf Coffee) a “little” version of our hazelnut, caramel, and mocha trio, made with decaf and our whip and drizzle sauce topping

Little Frozen Cold Brew Kick

$3.95

Vanilla Freezy

$3.95

"Warm" Hot Chocolate

$3.50

From the Cooler

Bottled Water

$1.50

Body Armor - large

$3.00

Body Armor - small

Celsius

$4.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$1.00

Kids Milk Box

$2.00

Naked Minis

$2.75

Sprite

$2.00

Hint Water

$1.25

Perrier

$2.00

Lemonade

$1.50

Oj

$0.75

BYO Options

BYO Toast

$2.50

BYO Sammie

$6.50

BYO Wrap

$8.00

BYO Flatbread

$5.00

BYO Salad

$8.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 10:31 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Java Mama Central Square is a community inspired work/play space meets coffee shop for little ones, bit ones, and the grown-ups who love 'em all. Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and some good eats from our like-home atmosphere while the little ones play!

14340 Wax Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818

Java Mama Central Square image
Java Mama Central Square image
Java Mama Central Square image

