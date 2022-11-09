A map showing the location of Java Moe's Coffee Co. Forrest General HospitalView gallery

Java Moe's Coffee Co. Forrest General Hospital

6051 US Hwy 49

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Hot Drink of the Week

Pumpkin brûlée Latte

$3.69+

Iced Drink of the Week

Iced Pumpkin brûlée Latte

$4.19+

Frozen Drink of the Week

Pumpkin brûlée Frappe

$4.69+

Signature Drinks

Baklava Latte

$4.45+

Java Moe Latte

$4.69+

Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.69+

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.45+

Turtle Latte

$4.69+

Honeysuckle Latte

$4.69+

Almond Joy Latte

$4.45+

Apple Pie Latte

$4.45+

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.45+

Butter Beer Latte

$4.45+

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.45+

Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.45+

Candy Corn Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)

$3.25+

Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.45+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.45+

Eggnog Latte

$4.45+

Frankenstein Latte

$4.45+

French Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Funfetti Latte

$4.45+

German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.45+

Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.45+

Honey & Brown Sugar Latte

$4.45+

Honey Bunny Latte

$4.45+

King Cake Latte

$4.45+

Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.45+

Linda's Coffee

$4.45+

Lucile Latte

$4.45+

Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.45+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.45+

Marble Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Nutella Latte

$4.45+

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.45+

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.45+

Pecan Pie Latte

$4.45+

PEEP Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Pistachio Latte

$4.45+

Pot of Gold Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Raspberry Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Raspberry Thumbprint Latte

$4.45+

Red Velvet Latte

$4.45+

S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)

$4.45+

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.45+

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Samoa Latte

$4.45+

Shamrock Latte

$4.45+

Snickers Latte

$4.45+

Snowflake Latte

$4.45+

Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Sweet Irish Cream Latte

$4.45+

Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)

$4.45+

Toffee Blossom Latte

$4.45+

Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Waffle Latte

$4.45+

Butterbeer Latte

$4.45+

White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.45+

White Coconut Latte

$4.45+

White Walker Latte

$4.45+

Other Signature Latte

$4.45+

Classic Drinks

White Chocolate Mocha Latte

$3.99+

Vanilla Latte

$3.79+

Caramel Latte

$3.99+

Mocha

$3.79+

Au Lait

$2.29+

Latte

$3.19+

Americano

$2.39+

Breve

$3.79+

Cappuccino

$3.19+

Espresso

$1.49+

Brewed Coffee & Tea

Medium Roast Coffee

$1.99+

Toasted Southern Pecan Coffee

$1.99+

Dark Roast Coffee

$1.99+

Hot Tea

$2.29+

London Fog

$2.99+

Medicine Ball

$4.39+

Coffee Alternatives

Chai Tea

$3.69+

Hot Chocolate

$2.69+

Marble Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

White Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Matcha Tea

$3.69+

Iced Signature Drinks

Iced Baklava Latte

$4.95+

Iced Java Moe Latte

$4.69+

Iced Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.69+

Iced Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.95+

Iced Turtle Latte

$4.69+

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.95+

Iced Apple Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honey Bunny Latte

$4.95+

Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Beer Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Pecan Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.95+

Iced Candy Corn Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)

$3.65+

Iced Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cookie Butter Latte

$4.95+

Iced Eggnog Latte

$4.95+

Iced Frankenstein Latte

$4.95+

Iced French Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Iced Funfetti Latte

$4.95+

Iced German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honeysuckle Latte

$4.69+

Iced King Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Linda's Coffee

$4.95+

Iced Lucile Latte

$4.95+

Iced Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.95+

Iced Maple Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Marble Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Nutella Latte

$4.95+

Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pecan Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced PEEP Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pot of Gold Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Raspberry Thumbprint

$4.95+

Iced Red Velvet Latte

$4.95+

Iced S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Samoa Latte

$4.95+

Iced Shamrock Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snickers Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snowflake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Sweet Irish Cream Latte

$4.95+

Iced Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Blossom

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Waffle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butterbeer Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Coconut Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Walker Latte

$4.95+

Other Iced Signature Latte

$4.95+

Iced Classic Drinks

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.49+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.49+

Iced Mocha

$4.29+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.29+

Iced Latte

$3.69+

Iced Americano

$2.79+

Iced Au Lait

$2.99+

Iced Espresso

$1.49+

Iced Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew (Medium Roast)

$2.99+

Iced Toasted Southern Pecan

$2.99+

Iced Tea (Loose-Leaf)

$2.39+

Iced Coffee Alternatives

Iced Chai Tea

$4.19+

Iced Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$4.19+

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.19+

Frozen Signature Drinks

Java Moe Frappe

$4.69+

Cinnamon Delight Frappe

$4.69+

Caramel Macchiato Frappe

$4.95+

Turtle Frappe

$4.69+

Honeysuckle Frappe

$4.69+

Almond Joy Frappe

$4.95+

Apple Pie Frappe

$4.95+

Baklava Frappe

$4.95+

Blueberry Cobbler Frappe

$4.95+

Butter Pecan Frappe

$4.95+

Butterbeer Frappe

$4.95+

Cadbury Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Candy Corn Frappe

$4.95+

Caramel Coconut Crunch Frappe

$4.95+

Chocolate Covered Berry Frappe

$4.95+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Cold Brew Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Vanilla Frappe

$4.95+

Cookies n Cream Frappe

$4.69+

CSD Frappe (Caramel Southern Delight)

$4.95+

Eggnog Frappe

$4.95+

Frankenstein Frappe

$4.95+

Funfetti Frappe

$4.95+

German Chocolate Cake Frappe

$4.95+

Gingerbread White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Hazelnut Praline Frappe

$4.95+

Honey & Brown Sugar Frappe

$4.95+

Honey Bunny Frappe

$4.95+

Irish Cream Frappe

$4.95+

King Cake Frappe

$4.95+

Lavender Honeysuckle Frappe

$4.95+

Linda's Coffee Frappe

$4.95+

Lucile Frappe

$4.95+

Macadamia Nut Frappe

$4.95+

Maple Spice Frappe

$4.95+

Marble Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

$4.95+

Nutella Frappe

$4.95+

Oatmeal Cookie Frappe

$4.95+

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$4.95+

Pecan Pie Frappe

$4.95+

PEEP Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Pot of Gold Frappe

$4.95+

Pumpkin Brulee Frappe

$4.95+

Raspberry Thumbprint Frappe

$4.95+

Red Velvet Latte Frappe

$4.95+

S'mores Frappe (Melted Mummy)

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Frappe

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Samoa Frappe

$4.95+

Shamrock Frappe

$4.95+

Snickers Frappe

$4.95+

Snowflake Frappe

$4.95+

Spiced Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Sweet Irish Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Toffee Blossom Frappe

$4.95+

Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Waffle Frappe

$4.95+

Butterbeer Frappe

$4.95+

White Chocolate Covered Berry Frappe

$4.95+

White Coconut Frappe

$4.95+

White Walker Frappe

$4.95+

Other Signature Frappe

$4.95+

Classic Frozen Drinks

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.69+

Caramel Frappe

$4.69+

Java Chip Frappe

$4.69+

Mocha Frappe

$4.39+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.39+

Coffee Frappe

$4.39+

Low-Carb Vanilla Frappe

$4.99+

Low-Carb Mocha Frappe

$4.99+

Smoothies

Four Berry Smoothie (Mixed Berry)

$4.79+

Frozen Lemonade

$4.79+

Mango Smoothie

$4.79+

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.79+

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$4.79+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.79+

BYO Smoothie

$4.79+

Frozen Coffee Alternatives

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.39+

Chai Tea Frappe

$4.69+

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.39+

Red Velvet Frappe

$4.95+

Pistachio Frappe

$4.95+

Matcha Tea Frozen

$4.19+

Muffins

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.70

Blueberry Muffin

$2.70

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.70

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$2.70

Other Baked Goods

Brownie

$2.70

Lemon Bar

$2.70

Milk

Milk

$1.49+

Chocolate Milk

$1.99+

Other Drinks

Cup of Ice

Cup of Water

Oatmeal

Vanilla Almond Oatmeal

$3.49

Maple Pecan Oatmeal

$3.49

Fruit & Nut Oatmeal

$3.49

Blueberry Apple Oatmeal (Unsweetened)

$3.49

Apple Cranberry Oatmeal

$3.49

Tripple Berry Oatmeal

$3.49

Coffee

House Blend

$16.99

Toasted Southern Pecan

$16.99

Dark Roast

$16.99

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Sweatpants

$30.00

Drinkware

The Sylvia

$18.00

The Ange

$28.00

The Moe

$28.00

The Judy

$28.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6051 US Hwy 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

