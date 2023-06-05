A map showing the location of Java Moe's Coffee Co. PoplarvilleView gallery

Java Moe's Coffee Co. Poplarville

102 Hwy 11 N, Suite H

Poplarville, MS 39470

Drink of the Week - $1 Off!

Hot Drink of the Week

Nutella Latte

$4.45+

Iced Drink of the Week

Iced Nutella Latte

$4.95+

Frozen Drink of the Week

Nutella Frappe

$4.95+

Hot Drinks

Signature Drinks

Java Moe Latte

$4.95+

Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.95+

Turtle Latte

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.45+

Honeysuckle Latte

$4.95+

Almond Joy Latte

$4.45+

Apple Pie Latte

$4.45+

Baklava Latte

$4.45+

Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.45+

Blueberry Jubilee Latte

$4.45+

Butter Beer Latte

$4.45+

Butter Pecan Latte

$4.45+

Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.45+

Candy Corn Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)

$3.25+

Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.45+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.45+

Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Cookie Butter Latte

$4.45+

Eggnog Latte

$4.45+

Frankenstein Latte

$4.45+

French Vanilla Latte

$4.45+

Funfetti Latte

$4.45+

German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.45+

Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.45+

Honey & Brown Sugar Latte

$4.45+

Honey Bunny Latte

$4.45+

King Cake Latte

$4.45+

Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.45+

Linda's Coffee

$4.45+

Coconut Bliss Latte

$4.45+

Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.45+

Maple Spice Latte

$4.45+

Marble Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Nutella Latte

$4.45+

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.45+

Other Signature Latte

$4.45+

Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.45+

Pecan Pie Latte

$4.45+

PEEP Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Pistachio Latte

$4.45+

Pot of Gold Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.45+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Raspberry Thumbprint Latte

$4.45+

Red Velvet Latte

$4.45+

S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)

$4.45+

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Samoa Latte

$4.45+

Shamrock Latte

$4.45+

Snickers Latte

$4.45+

Snowflake Latte

$4.45+

Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Sweet Irish Cream Latte

$4.45+

Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)

$4.45+

Toffee Blossom Latte

$4.45+

Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Waffle Latte

$4.45+

Wedding Cake Latte

$4.45+

White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.45+

White Coconut Latte

$4.45+

White Walker Latte

$4.45+

Eggnog Latte

$4.75+

Classic Drinks

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.25+

Vanilla Latte

$4.05+

Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.05+

Latte

$3.45+

Cappuccino

$3.45+

Au Lait

$2.45+

Breve

$4.05+

Americano

$2.65+

Espresso

$1.65+

Brewed Coffee & Tea

Medium Roast Coffee

$1.95+

Toasted Southern Pecan Coffee

$1.95+

Dark Roast Coffee

$1.95+

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Medicine Ball

$4.45+

London Fog

$3.15+

Coffee Alternatives

Chai Tea

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$2.85+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Red Velvet Hot Chocolate

$3.95+

Matcha Tea

$3.95+

Marble Hot Chocolate

$3.15+

Iced Drinks

Iced Signature Drinks

Iced Baklava Latte

$4.95+

Iced Almond Joy Latte

$4.95+

Iced Apple Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$4.95+

Iced Blueberry Jubilee Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Beer Latte

$4.95+

Iced Butter Pecan Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cadbury Cream Latte

$4.95+

Iced Candy Corn Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Macchiato Latte

$4.95+

Iced Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)

$3.65+

Iced Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cinnamon Delight Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte

$4.95+

Iced Coconut Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Iced Cookie Butter Latte

$4.95+

Iced Eggnog Latte

$4.95+

Iced Frankenstein Latte

$4.95+

Iced French Vanilla Latte

$4.95+

Iced Funfetti Latte

$4.95+

Iced German Chocolate Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Gingerbread White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honey & Brown Sugar Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honey Bunny Latte

$4.95+

Iced Honeysuckle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Java Moe Latte

$4.95+

Iced King Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Lavender Honeysuckle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Linda's Coffee

$4.95+

Iced Coconut Bliss Latte

$4.95+

Iced Macadamia Nut Latte

$4.95+

Iced Maple Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Marble Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Nutella Latte

$4.95+

Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pecan Pie Latte

$4.95+

Iced PEEP Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Bark Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Peppermint White Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pistachio Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pot of Gold Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Brulee Latte

$4.95+

Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.95+

Iced Raspberry Thumbprint Latte

$4.95+

Iced Red Velvet Latte

$4.95+

Iced S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Salted Caramel Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Samoa Latte

$4.95+

Iced Shamrock Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snickers Latte

$4.95+

Iced Snowflake Latte

$4.95+

Iced Spiced Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Sweet Irish Cream Latte

$4.95+

Iced Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Blossom Latte

$4.95+

Iced Toffee Nut Mocha Latte

$4.95+

Iced Turtle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Waffle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Wedding Cake Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Coconut Latte

$4.95+

Iced White Walker Latte

$4.95+

Iced Other Signature Latte

$4.95+

Iced Classic Drinks

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

Iced Caramel Latte

$4.75+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Iced Mocha

$4.55+

Iced Latte

$3.95+

Iced Americano

$3.15+

Iced Au Lait

$3.25+

Iced Espresso

$1.65+

Iced Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew (Medium Roast)

$3.15+

Iced Toasted Southern Pecan

$3.15+

Iced Tea (Loose-Leaf)

$2.55+

Iced Coffee Alternatives

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.45+

Iced Chai Tea

$4.45+

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Signature Drinks

Baklava Frappe

$4.95+

Almond Joy Frappe

$4.95+

Blueberry Cobbler Frappe

$4.95+

Blueberry Jubilee Frappe

$4.95+

Butter Beer Frappe

$4.95+

Cadbury Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Caramel Coconut Crunch Frappe

$4.95+

Caramel Southern Delight Frappe

$4.95+

Cherry Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Chocolate Covered Berry Frappe

$4.95+

Cinnamon Delight Frappe

$4.95+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Cold Brew Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Vanilla Frappe

$4.95+

Cookies n Cream Frappe

$4.95+

Eggnog Frappe

$4.95+

Frankenstein Frappe

$4.95+

Funfetti Frappe

$4.95+

German Chocolate Cake Frappe

$4.95+

Gingerbread Frappe

$4.95+

Hazelnut Praline Frappe

$4.95+

Honey & Brown Sugar Frappe

$4.95+

Honey Bunny Frappe

$4.95+

Honeysuckle Frappe

$4.95+

Java Chip Frappe

$4.95+

Java Moe Frappe

$4.95+

King Cake Frappe

$4.95+

Lavender Honeysuckle Frappe

$4.95+

Linda's Coffee Frappe

$4.95+

Macadamia Nut Frappe

$4.95+

Maple Spice Frappe

$4.95+

Marble Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe

$4.95+

Pumpkin brûlée Frappe

$4.95+

Oatmeal Cookie Frappe

$4.95+

Peanut Butter Cup Frappe

$4.95+

Pecan Pie Frappe

$4.95+

PEEP Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint Bark Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Peppermint White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Pot of Gold Frappe

$4.95+

Pumpkin Brulee Frappe

$4.95+

Pumpkin Spice Frappe

$4.95+

Raspberry Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Raspberry Thumbprint Frappe

$4.95+

Raspberry White Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Red Velvet Latte Frappe

$4.95+

S'Mores Frappe

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Cheesecake Frappe

$4.95+

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Samoa Frappe

$4.95+

Shamrock Frappe

$4.95+

Snickers Frappe

$4.95+

Cookie Butter Frappe

$4.95+

Spiced Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Sweet Irish Creme

$4.95+

Toffee Blossom Frappe

$4.95+

Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Turtle Frappe

$4.95+

Waffle Frappe

$4.95+

Wedding Cake Frappe

$4.95+

White Coconut Frappe

$4.95+

White Walker Frappe

$4.95+

Other Signature Frappe

$4.95+

Coconut Bliss Frappe

$4.95+

Classic Frozen Drinks

Coffee Frappe

$4.65+

Mocha Frappe

$4.65+

Vanilla Frappe

$4.65+

Caramel Frappe

$4.95+

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$4.95+

Low-Carb Vanilla Frappe

$5.15+

Low-Carb Mocha Frappe

$5.15+

Smoothies

Frozen Lemonade

$4.95+

Four Berry Smoothie

$4.95+

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$4.95+

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$4.95+

Strawberry Smoothie

$4.95+

Mango Smoothie

$4.95+

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$5.55+

BYO Smoothie

$4.95+

Frozen Coffee Alternatives

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Red Velvet Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.95+

Chai Tea Frappe

$4.95+

Matcha Tea Frappe

$4.95+

Milkshake

$4.65+

Baked Goods

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$2.95

Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.95

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$2.95

Lemon Cranberry Muffin

$2.95

Singular Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

M&M Cookie

$3.50

Other Cookie

$3.50

Three Cookies

Three Chocolate Chip

$9.00

Three M&M

$9.00

Three Other

$9.00

Three Variety

$9.00

Other Drinks

Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice

$1.95

Orange Juice

$1.95

Bottled Water

$1.95

Milk

Milk

$1.65+

Chocolate Milk

$1.95+

Other Drinks

Cup of Ice

Cup of Water

Retail

Coffee

House Blend

$17.95

Toasted Southern Pecan

$17.95

Dark Roast

$17.95

Apparel

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$30.00

Hat

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hoodie

$35.00

Sweatpants

$30.00

Drinkware

The Sylvia

$18.00

The Ange

$28.00

The Moe

$28.00

The Judy

$28.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

102 Hwy 11 N, Suite H, Poplarville, MS 39470

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

