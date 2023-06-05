- Home
Java Moe's Coffee Co. Poplarville
No reviews yet
102 Hwy 11 N, Suite H
Poplarville, MS 39470
Drink of the Week - $1 Off!
Hot Drink of the Week
Iced Drink of the Week
Frozen Drink of the Week
Hot Drinks
Signature Drinks
Java Moe Latte
$4.95+
Cinnamon Delight Latte
$4.95+
Turtle Latte
$4.95+
Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte
$4.45+
Honeysuckle Latte
$4.95+
Almond Joy Latte
$4.45+
Apple Pie Latte
$4.45+
Baklava Latte
$4.45+
Blueberry Cobbler Latte
$4.45+
Blueberry Jubilee Latte
$4.45+
Butter Beer Latte
$4.45+
Butter Pecan Latte
$4.45+
Cadbury Cream Latte
$4.45+
Candy Corn Latte
$4.45+
Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte
$4.45+
Caramel Macchiato Latte
$4.45+
Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)
$3.25+
Chocolate Covered Berry Latte
$4.45+
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte
$4.45+
Coconut Vanilla Latte
$4.45+
Cookie Butter Latte
$4.45+
Eggnog Latte
$4.45+
Frankenstein Latte
$4.45+
French Vanilla Latte
$4.45+
Funfetti Latte
$4.45+
German Chocolate Cake Latte
$4.45+
Gingerbread White Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Hazelnut Praline Latte
$4.45+
Honey & Brown Sugar Latte
$4.45+
Honey Bunny Latte
$4.45+
King Cake Latte
$4.45+
Lavender Honeysuckle Latte
$4.45+
Linda's Coffee
$4.45+
Coconut Bliss Latte
$4.45+
Macadamia Nut Latte
$4.45+
Maple Spice Latte
$4.45+
Marble Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Nutella Latte
$4.45+
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
$4.45+
Other Signature Latte
$4.45+
Peanut Butter Cup Latte
$4.45+
Pecan Pie Latte
$4.45+
PEEP Latte
$4.45+
Peppermint Bark Latte
$4.45+
Peppermint Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Peppermint White Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Pistachio Latte
$4.45+
Pot of Gold Latte
$4.45+
Pumpkin Brulee Latte
$4.45+
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.45+
Raspberry Thumbprint Latte
$4.45+
Red Velvet Latte
$4.45+
S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)
$4.45+
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Samoa Latte
$4.45+
Shamrock Latte
$4.45+
Snickers Latte
$4.45+
Snowflake Latte
$4.45+
Spiced Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Sweet Irish Cream Latte
$4.45+
Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)
$4.45+
Toffee Blossom Latte
$4.45+
Toffee Nut Mocha Latte
$4.45+
Waffle Latte
$4.45+
Wedding Cake Latte
$4.45+
White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte
$4.45+
White Coconut Latte
$4.45+
White Walker Latte
$4.45+
Eggnog Latte
$4.75+
Classic Drinks
Brewed Coffee & Tea
Coffee Alternatives
Iced Drinks
Iced Signature Drinks
Iced Baklava Latte
$4.95+
Iced Almond Joy Latte
$4.95+
Iced Apple Pie Latte
$4.95+
Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte
$4.95+
Iced Blueberry Jubilee Latte
$4.95+
Iced Butter Beer Latte
$4.95+
Iced Butter Pecan Latte
$4.95+
Iced Cadbury Cream Latte
$4.95+
Iced Candy Corn Latte
$4.95+
Iced Caramel Coconut Crunch Latte
$4.95+
Iced Caramel Macchiato Latte
$4.95+
Iced Caramel Southern Delight (CSD)
$3.65+
Iced Chocolate Covered Berry Latte
$4.95+
Iced Cinnamon Delight Latte
$4.95+
Iced Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte
$4.95+
Iced Coconut Vanilla Latte
$4.95+
Iced Cookie Butter Latte
$4.95+
Iced Eggnog Latte
$4.95+
Iced Frankenstein Latte
$4.95+
Iced French Vanilla Latte
$4.95+
Iced Funfetti Latte
$4.95+
Iced German Chocolate Cake Latte
$4.95+
Iced Gingerbread White Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Hazelnut Praline Latte
$4.95+
Iced Honey & Brown Sugar Latte
$4.95+
Iced Honey Bunny Latte
$4.95+
Iced Honeysuckle Latte
$4.95+
Iced Java Moe Latte
$4.95+
Iced King Cake Latte
$4.95+
Iced Lavender Honeysuckle Latte
$4.95+
Iced Linda's Coffee
$4.95+
Iced Coconut Bliss Latte
$4.95+
Iced Macadamia Nut Latte
$4.95+
Iced Maple Spice Latte
$4.95+
Iced Marble Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Nutella Latte
$4.95+
Iced Oatmeal Cookie Latte
$4.95+
Iced Peanut Butter Cup Latte
$4.95+
Iced Pecan Pie Latte
$4.95+
Iced PEEP Latte
$4.95+
Iced Peppermint Bark Latte
$4.95+
Iced Peppermint Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Peppermint White Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Pistachio Latte
$4.95+
Iced Pot of Gold Latte
$4.95+
Iced Pumpkin Brulee Latte
$4.95+
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
$4.95+
Iced Raspberry Thumbprint Latte
$4.95+
Iced Red Velvet Latte
$4.95+
Iced S'mores Latte (Melted Mummy)
$4.95+
Iced Salted Caramel Cheesecake Latte
$4.95+
Iced Salted Caramel Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Samoa Latte
$4.95+
Iced Shamrock Latte
$4.95+
Iced Snickers Latte
$4.95+
Iced Snowflake Latte
$4.95+
Iced Spiced Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Sweet Irish Cream Latte
$4.95+
Iced Toasted White Marshmallow Latte (Spooky Skeleton)
$4.95+
Iced Toffee Blossom Latte
$4.95+
Iced Toffee Nut Mocha Latte
$4.95+
Iced Turtle Latte
$4.95+
Iced Waffle Latte
$4.95+
Iced Wedding Cake Latte
$4.95+
Iced White Chocolate Covered Berry Latte
$4.95+
Iced White Coconut Latte
$4.95+
Iced White Walker Latte
$4.95+
Iced Other Signature Latte
$4.95+
Iced Classic Drinks
Iced Coffee & Tea
Iced Coffee Alternatives
Frozen Drinks
Frozen Signature Drinks
Baklava Frappe
$4.95+
Almond Joy Frappe
$4.95+
Blueberry Cobbler Frappe
$4.95+
Blueberry Jubilee Frappe
$4.95+
Butter Beer Frappe
$4.95+
Cadbury Cream Frappe
$4.95+
Caramel Coconut Crunch Frappe
$4.95+
Caramel Southern Delight Frappe
$4.95+
Cherry Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Chocolate Covered Berry Frappe
$4.95+
Cinnamon Delight Frappe
$4.95+
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe
$4.95+
Coconut Cold Brew Frappe
$4.95+
Coconut Vanilla Frappe
$4.95+
Cookies n Cream Frappe
$4.95+
Eggnog Frappe
$4.95+
Frankenstein Frappe
$4.95+
Funfetti Frappe
$4.95+
German Chocolate Cake Frappe
$4.95+
Gingerbread Frappe
$4.95+
Hazelnut Praline Frappe
$4.95+
Honey & Brown Sugar Frappe
$4.95+
Honey Bunny Frappe
$4.95+
Honeysuckle Frappe
$4.95+
Java Chip Frappe
$4.95+
Java Moe Frappe
$4.95+
King Cake Frappe
$4.95+
Lavender Honeysuckle Frappe
$4.95+
Linda's Coffee Frappe
$4.95+
Macadamia Nut Frappe
$4.95+
Maple Spice Frappe
$4.95+
Marble Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Mint Chocolate Chip Frappe
$4.95+
Pumpkin brûlée Frappe
$4.95+
Oatmeal Cookie Frappe
$4.95+
Peanut Butter Cup Frappe
$4.95+
Pecan Pie Frappe
$4.95+
PEEP Frappe
$4.95+
Peppermint Bark Frappe
$4.95+
Peppermint Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Peppermint White Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Pot of Gold Frappe
$4.95+
Pumpkin Brulee Frappe
$4.95+
Pumpkin Spice Frappe
$4.95+
Raspberry Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Raspberry Thumbprint Frappe
$4.95+
Raspberry White Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Red Velvet Latte Frappe
$4.95+
S'Mores Frappe
$4.95+
Salted Caramel Cheesecake Frappe
$4.95+
Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Samoa Frappe
$4.95+
Shamrock Frappe
$4.95+
Snickers Frappe
$4.95+
Cookie Butter Frappe
$4.95+
Spiced Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Sweet Irish Creme
$4.95+
Toffee Blossom Frappe
$4.95+
Toffee Nut Mocha Frappe
$4.95+
Turtle Frappe
$4.95+
Waffle Frappe
$4.95+
Wedding Cake Frappe
$4.95+
White Coconut Frappe
$4.95+
White Walker Frappe
$4.95+
Other Signature Frappe
$4.95+
Coconut Bliss Frappe
$4.95+
Classic Frozen Drinks
Smoothies
Frozen Coffee Alternatives
Other Drinks
Bottled Drinks
Other Drinks
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
102 Hwy 11 N, Suite H, Poplarville, MS 39470
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
