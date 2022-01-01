Restaurant header imageView gallery

Java Owl Coffee House

No reviews yet

1354 NASA Parkway Suite J

Houston, TX 77058

Order Again

Popular Items

MACCHIATO
DARK CAFFE MOCHA

COFFEE

Fresh Roasted Whole Bean - Roasted Locally!

HOUSE ROAST

$2.30

Our Single Origin Brazilian - Fresh Roasted and Brewed for your pleasure!

TEXAS PECAN (AVAILABLE THURSDAYS UNTIL NOON)

$2.40Out of stock

Pure Texas Pecan and Cacao brewed fresh and featured on Thursdays, 6am-12pm. Available as a HAND POUR every day. (Please order from HAND POUR section)

FRIDAY FEATURED ROAST (AVAILABLE FRIDAYS UNTIL NOON)

$2.50Out of stock

A new selection each Friday, roasted by one of our local roasters... This weeks Featured Roast:

SPECIALTY COFFEE

Maker that cup of coffee a little more. special

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.60

Daily drip and steamed milk of choice.

SKINNY OWL

$2.95

Grass fed butter and MCT oil blended with our daily drip.

RED EYE (SINGLE SHOT)

$3.35

Our daily drip crowned with a split shot of our Coastal espresso blend

BLACK EYE (DBL SHOT)

$4.40

Make it a double! Daily drip with a double shot of our Coastal espresso.

DEAD EYE (TRIPLE)

$5.05

TRIPS TO WIN! Daily drip with a triple shot of our Coastal espresso.

TRADITIONAL ESPRESSO DRINKS

Nothing basic here, simply traditional

LATTES

$3.95

OUR TRADITIONAL LATTES ARE MADE WITH A DOUBLE SHOT OF OUR NASSAU BAY COASTAL ESPRESSO, STEAMED WHOLE MILK AND HAND CRAFTED CARE FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT... OF COURSE, FEEL FREE TO MAKE SOME CHANGES AND MAKE IT YOUR OWN!

FLAT WHITE

$3.95

Our version of the Aussie classic- Steamed milk mixed gently with our Coastal espresso with a slight foam layer

CAPPUCCINO

$3.95

Often called a "Caldera Capp", we follow the traditional recipe of thirds, but add a little volume!

ESPRESSO

$2.10

Our unique blend of Ethiopian, Indonesian, and Brazilian.

CORTADO

$3.30+

Steamed milk carefully mixed with a restricted shot of our Coastal espresso

MACCHIATO

$3.30+

Carefully foamed milk marked with a restricted shot of espresso,

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.95

Our twist on this popular sweet drink... Caramel and Vanilla playing nicely together along with our Coastal espresso.

WHITE CAFFE MOCHA

$3.95

Similar to the Caffe Mocha (Dark), but with our Hollander White Chocolate sauce.

DARK CAFFE MOCHA

$3.95

Espresso, Dutch Chocolate, and a hint of all-natural Vanilla gently mixed with perfectly steamed milk.

SIGNATURE LATTES

We make 'em special...

SWEET LAVENDER LATTE

$3.95

Not your same 'ol Lavender Latte! We make our Lavender syrup in house so we don't overpower you with too much sugar or smack you in the face with lavender.

HONEY OWL

$3.95

Our take on the Miel... Espresso with milk, honey, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg.

RASPBERRY WHITE MOCHA

$3.95

White Chocolate, All-Natural Raspberry, and Espresso.... Yum.

MARNIS CITRUS MOCHA

$3.99

Aptly named for our friend who inspired (actually challenged) us to re-create her personal favorite from Seattle. Challenge accepted!

SEASONAL/FEATURED DRINKS

Check often! What we list is what we are currently offering...
PUMPKIN PIE LATTE

PUMPKIN PIE LATTE

$4.25

PUMPKIN COLD BREW

$4.25

PUMPKIN FRAPPE

$4.25

CHILLY OWL

Our Ice Brewed Blend of Guatemalan and Indonesian fresh roasted goodness...

COLD BREW

$3.25

NITRO

$3.65+

What does nitrogen do? Simply put, we infuse our cold brew with nitrogen for 24 hours before we serve. This transforms our cold brew into an almost creamy feel and "sweet" note. Not to mention that the nitrogen delivers the caffeine quicker!

BLENDED DRINKS

FRAPPS- ALL CONTAIN DAIRY

CARAMEL LATTE FRAPP

$3.95

CHOCOLATE DECADENCE FRAPP

$3.95

COCONUT CREAM FRAPP

$3.95

COOKIES AND CREAM FRAPP

$3.95

MATCHA LATTE FRAPP

$3.95

RED VELVET FRAPP

$3.95

XTREME VANILLA (NO CAFFEINE)

$3.95

TEA DRINKS

LEAF TEA

$3.50

LONDON FOG

$3.75

A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey Tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

CHAI

$3.95

A latte made with spiced black tea and milk.

DIRTY CHAI

$4.99

A latte made with spiced black tea, milk, and a single shot of espresso.

MATCHA LATTE

$3.80

Latte prepared with a sweetened matcha powder (made from the finely-ground leaves of certain green tea plants) and milk.

BEVERAGES

Bottled stuff... Let's face it, sometimes you just want to grab and go.

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25

COKE - MEX

$2.00

COKE - SM BOTTLE

$1.75

COKE - ZERO

$1.75

FANTA ORANGE

$2.00

JUICE - APPLE

$2.00

JUICE - GRAPE

$2.00

JUICE - ORANGE

$2.00

JUICE - PINEAPPLE ORANGE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

TOPO GRAPEFRUIT

$2.00

TOPO LARGE

$2.00

PERRIER LIME

$2.00

FOOD

BAGEL

$2.80

BANANA

$1.00

CANDIED PECANS

$3.75

CANOODLE BISCOTTI ALMOND PLAIN

$2.85

CANOODLE BISCOTTI CHOC ALMOND

$2.85

CANOODLE PUMPKIN CHOC CHIP

$2.90Out of stock

CHICKEN CROISSANT

$3.95Out of stock

CHIPS

$1.25

CHOBANI BLUEBERRY

$2.50

CHOBANI CHERRY

$2.50

CHOBANI PEACH

$2.50

CHOBANI STRAWBERRY

$2.50

CHORIZO EGG TACO (2)

$4.50Out of stock

CUBAN SANDWICH

$8.00Out of stock

CUPCAKES KETO

$4.75

CUPCAKES REGULAR

$4.25

CUPCAKES VEGAN

$4.75

DANISH ALMOND

$3.85

DANISH BLUEBERRY CHEESE

$3.90

DANISH CHEESE

$3.80

DANISH CHERRY

$3.80

DANISH HAM MOZZ

$3.99

DANISH SPINACH

$3.95

DANISH STRAWBERRY CHEESE

$3.90Out of stock

EGGS HARD BOILED

$1.50

EMPANADAS

$4.50

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$8.00Out of stock

MACARON

$2.50

MUFFIN ALMOND

$2.80

MUFFIN BLUEBERRY

$2.80

MUFFIN PUMPKIN

$2.80

MYLK ALMOND

$3.60

MYLK APPLE

$3.60

MYLK BLUEBERRY

$3.60

MYLK COCONUT

$3.60

MYLK STRAWBERRY

$3.60

NICHE BOX

$6.50

NUTELLA

$1.85

PARFAIT MANGO PINEAPPLE

$2.75

PARFAIT SUPERFRUIT

$2.75

PRETZEL

$3.00Out of stock

RX OATS APPLE

$3.60

RX OATS MAPLE

$3.60

SCONE CHEDDAR CHIVE

$3.75Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 am, 12:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 6:59 pm
Clear Lakes only TRUE Coffee House bringing locally roasted coffee and specialty drinks to the community. We are also happy to bring our operating values to our Clear Lake friends and local coffee scene: CARE. COMMUNITY. COFFEE.

1354 NASA Parkway Suite J, Houston, TX 77058

