Java Ranch Coffee & Provisions 114 E Main St

review star

No reviews yet

114 E Main St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Coffee
Mocha

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Espresso

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Americano

$3.50+

Cap

$3.00+

Espresso Shots

$1.00+

Flat White

$4.00+

Cortado

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Coke

$2.00+

Diet Coke

$2.00+

Sprite

$2.00+

Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Frappes

Frappes

$5.00+

Other

Matcha

$5.00+

Italian Soda

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chai

$4.50+

Water

Cup of Water

$0.65

Ozarka Water

$2.50

Fiji Water

$4.00Out of stock

Life Water 20oz

$3.70

Life Water XL

$5.00

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.00+

Strawberry Banana

$5.00+

Mango

$5.00+

Peach

$5.00+

Seasonal Items

Pumpkin Bread

$4.25

Brownie Cookie

$4.25

Dragon Fruit Sprite

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Strawberry Redbull 24oz

$5.25

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50+

Dragon Fruit Coconut H20

$6.50

Virgin Irish Coffee

$3.75+

Amaretto Iced Latte

$5.75+

Pastries

Apple Strudel

$4.00

Bagel: Cinnamon Raisin

$3.50

Bagel: Everything

$3.50

Bagel: Plain

$3.50

Brownie

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Red Velvet with Icing

$3.50

Cinnamon roll

$4.25

Donuts

$0.75

Danish

$2.50

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Bran Muffin

$4.00

Choc Chip Muffin

$4.00

Cranberry Muffin

$4.00

Red Velvet Muffin

$4.00

Wrapped Muffin

$2.00

Kolache

Kolache

$3.00Out of stock

Pretzel Kolache

$6.50

Scones

Cinnamon Scone

$3.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.50

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter XL

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip XL

$3.50Out of stock

Cookie

$1.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$6.25

Drinks

Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$3.00
Gatorade: Cool Blue

Gatorade: Cool Blue

$3.00
Gatorade: Fruit Punch

Gatorade: Fruit Punch

$4.00

Gatorade: Glacier Freeze

$3.00

Gatorade: Grape

$3.00Out of stock
Horizon Chocolate Milk

Horizon Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Horizon Whole Milk

Horizon Whole Milk

$3.00Out of stock
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00
Redbull

Redbull

$4.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.25

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$3.50

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.50

Food

Chobani Yogurt

$3.00+

Chia Seed Pudding

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00

Rice Crispy

$3.00

Apple Sauce Squeeze Pouches

$3.00

Uncrustable

$3.00

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

Mama Chia Squeeze Pouch

$3.50

Miss Vikki's Chips

$1.50

Kate’s Bar

$3.00

Veggies

$4.00

Picnic Pack

$15.00

Wraps

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Club Wrap

$10.00

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Cesar Salad Wrap

$12.00

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

Bn & Cheese

$4.25

POT EGG CHS

$4.50

Bacon Egg

$4.25
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Main Street Coffee and Provisions

114 E Main St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

