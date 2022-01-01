Restaurant header imageView gallery

Java Stop - 16th Ave. 928 16th Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

928 16th Avenue

Lewiston, ID 83501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Iced/Hot Drinks

Americano/Drip

$2.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.80+

Latte

$3.80+

Mocha

$4.05+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.70+

Black and White

$4.70+

White Out Mocha

$5.05+

Candy Bar Mocha

$4.40+

Cold Brew

$4.05+

London Fog

$3.80+

Cappuccino

$3.55+

Heavy Whip or Eggnog Latte

$4.75+

Food

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50
Scone

Scone

$3.50
Muffin

Muffin

$1.75
Biscotti

Biscotti

$1.90
Gma Cookie

Gma Cookie

$1.75
Choc Coffee Beans

Choc Coffee Beans

$3.70
Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$3.50
Bagel

Bagel

$2.25
Chips

Chips

$1.60

Muffin Tops

$3.00

Gourmet Cookie

$2.50

Blasts/Teas/Refreshers

Red Bull Blast

$4.45+

Monster Blast

$6.15

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate/Chocolate Milk

$3.05+

Lipton/Green/Grey TEA

$2.55+

Apple Cider

$2.55+

Lemonade

$2.55+

Chai Tea

$5.05+

CAN of Red Bull/Monster

$2.90

HAPPY HOUR BLAST

$4.25

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25+

LOTUS

$5.05+

Blended/Add Ons

Big Train

$5.15+

Jet Tea

$3.90+

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Mudslide

$6.00+

White Chocolate Mudslide

$6.40+

Heavy Whip/Eggnog Big Train

$6.50+

Arctic Brew

$4.80+

Kid Drink

$1.90

Bottled Water

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Bag of Cravens

$10.00

Tumbler

$18.00+

Bottle

$20.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stop by and enjoy!

Location

928 16th Avenue, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

ERNIE'S STEAKHOUSE - 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston, Idaho
orange starNo Reviews
2305 Nez Perce Drive Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Sharps Burger Ranch - Lewiston - 1227 21st Street
orange starNo Reviews
1227 21st Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Imua Hawaiian Restaurant - 800 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
800 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Main Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1342 Main St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road
orange star4.5 • 162
527 Thain Road Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe
orange star4.5 • 162
631 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lewiston

Main Street Grill
orange star4.5 • 502
625 Main Street Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Zany Graze
orange star5.0 • 326
2004 19th Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Main Street
orange star4.5 • 162
1342 Main St Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Cafe
orange star4.5 • 162
631 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Bryden Ave
orange star4.5 • 162
607 Bryden Ave Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Hot Shot Espresso - Thain Road
orange star4.5 • 162
527 Thain Road Lewiston, ID 83501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lewiston
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Walla Walla
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Pendleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Pasco
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (79 restaurants)
Kennewick
review star
Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston