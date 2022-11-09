Restaurant header imageView gallery

Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean

No reviews yet

12800 Galleria Circle

, Hill Country Galleria

Bee Cave, TX 78738

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa
Arayes Pita

Dessert

Knafa

Knafa

$12.95

A Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its crunchy, Rose Flower syrup-doused pastry. Topped with with pistachio nuts. 8 inch. NOT Gluten Free or vegan

Knafa with sweet cheese

Knafa with sweet cheese

$16.95

Knafe is a Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its contrast between crunchy, Rose Flower syrup-doused pastry and soft, mildly savory cheese filling. Topped with with pistachio nuts. NOT Gluten Free or vegan

Vegan Knafa

$14.95

Knafe is a Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its contrast between crunchy, rose flower syrup-doused pastry. Topped with with pistachio nuts. NOT Gluten Free. Cooked with vegan butter replacement.

Warm Brownie with Ice Cream

$9.99

Baklava Box

$7.49

Brownie

$4.99

Soup

Soup 1: Tomato Basil Soup

$4.75+

Homemade pure tomato basil soup, Vegan, GF, 12oz

Soup 2: Pumpkin Curry Soup

$4.75+Out of stock

Homemade pure pumpkin curry soup, GF

Soup 3: Chicken Pumpkin Curry Soup

$5.75+Out of stock

Homemade pure pumpkin curry soup, GF

Buddha Bowls

Athens Buddha Bowls

$17.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains organic brown rice, organic quinoa,tomatoes, organic cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing.

Black Rice Buddha Bowl

$17.95

Contains: Celery sticks, radishes, blueberries, cashews, kimchi, kale, sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, avocado, pickled ginger, and white & black sesame seeds.

Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic roasted sweet potatoes, roasted beets, organic brussels sprouts, organic kale, organic black beans, organic hemp seeds. Served with avocado lime dressing. Dressing: avocado, lemon juice, rice vinegar, olive oil, garlic, agave nectar, cumin, and sea salt.

Curry Satay Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains: organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic red cabbage, organic spinach, organic broccoli florets, organic roasted Brussels sprouts, pesnuts, green onions, and organic cilantro. Served with homemade Curry Satay dressing. Dresing:

Greek Quinoa with Chickpeas

$15.95

Contains: organic quinoa, organic chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, parsley, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.

Kung Pao Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: organic broccoli, organic chickpeas sautéed in our homemade sauce (low salt soy sauce, sesame oil, siracha, chili paste, and organic agave), organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic green onions, Organic carrots, organic green cabbage and peanuts.

Mexican Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: Organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic black beans, organic corn, avocado, and organic cilantro. Served with Pico de Gallo.

Middle East Buddha Bowl

$15.95

Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: homemade hummus, organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic red cabbage, chickpeas, organic cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and organic cilantro. Served with tahini dressing.

Mediterranean

Choose between: Israeli fluffy pita, Bedouin Lafa a huge flat wrap, or as plate (served with Hummus, Israeli salad, M/E olives, assortment of M/E salads, and two Dolmas)

Arayes Pita

$15.95

Arayes grilled pita sandwiches filled with ground lamb mixed with chopped onions, parsley, and spice that are crispy in the outside and juicy on the inside. Served with salad and house-made tahini.

Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa

$12.95

We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours. Pita: Served in an Israeli made pita with Israeli salad and tahini sauce - Change to lafa for +$3.00

Falafel Pita orLafa

$11.95Out of stock

Authentic homemade Jerusalem style Falafel, GF. Pita: Served in a pita with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, pickles, and homemade tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50

Gyro Pita or Lafa

$15.95

Homemade pure lamb gyro, GF. Pita: served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, and yogurt-based taziki sauce. Need Gluten Free? Select GF. Change to Lafa for +$.300 Plate: Served with hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50

Kebab Pita or Lafa

$14.95

100% pure lamb. Pita: Served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles and tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50

Sabich Pita or Lafa Sandwich

$14.95

Sabich is a vegetarian sandwich made with fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, and Amba (spiced pickled mango chutney) all stuffed into a pita pocket. Served with Israeli salad.

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$18.45

We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours. Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, and 2 dolmas

Falafel Plate

$17.45

Authentic homemade Jerusalem style Falafel, GF. Pita: Served in a pita with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, pickles, and homemade tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50

Gyro Plate

$21.45

Homemade pure lamb gyro, GF. Served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, and yogurt-based taziki sauce, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, 2 dolmas, and rice

Hummus Plate

$9.95

Homemade hummus, topped with extra virgin olive oil and chickpeas. Served with tahini and Israeli made pitas.

Kebab Plate

$20.45

100% pure lamb. Served with rice, homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, tahini sauce. 3 to 4 varieties of salads, mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas.

Mezze Plate

$16.95

Hummus, baba ganoush, falafel, dolmas, assortment of salads, Lebanese olives, Palestinian pickled cucumbers, Israeli pita bread. Add Chicken Shawarma for $2.95.

Moroccan Meatball Tagin Kefta

$17.49

Petite cherry-sized mestballs cooked in a zesty homemade tomato sauce with chickpeas and olives. Served with Israeli salad and a choice of organic rice: White, Spicy Moraccan, Brown, or Saffron rice.

Rice & Meat Plate

$16.95

Create your own. Served with organic rice and Israeli salad. Meat: Chicken Shawarma, Lamb Arayes, Lamb Gyro, Lamb Shish Kebab Rice: Parisian Yellow Rice (not vegan), Moroccan Spicy Rice (not vegan), Brown Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, White Rice, Quinoa.

Panini/ Wrap

Club Panini

$10.95

Our biggest sandwich. Nitrate Free Roasted turkey breast, Nitrate Free ham, Nitrate Free bacon- Bacon - Certified pure heirloom Berkshire pork, organic spring greens, tomato, mayonnaise and stone-ground mustard

Cranberry Turkey Panini

$8.95

Natural (nitrated free) roasted turkey breast, French brie, organic cranberry sauce, organic spinach, provolone cheese

Cuban Ham Panini

$8.95

Amazing Ham with mustard, Swiss Cheese, thinly sliced dill pickles, tomatoes. Yummy!

Falafel Panini

$12.95Out of stock

4 Homemade falafel balls, homemade hummus, organic romaine lettuce, organic cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber.

Gourmet Ham and Cheese Panini

$8.25

Brown sugar ham with French brie and Swiss cheese

Hummus Wrap

Hummus Wrap

$8.25

Homemade hummus, on burrito, with artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber.

Monte Cristo With Brie Panini

$8.95

A decadent cross between French toast and ham and cheese sandwiches; our modern twist offers the opportunity to enjoy with a sweet, crisp apple.

Pesto Turkey Panini

$8.95

Nitrate Free Roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, organic spinach, mushrooms, pesto & cheese

The California Panini

$9.95

Goat cheese, Nitrated free roasted turkey breast, sautéed red peppers, avocado organic roman lettuce and tomatoes.

Turkey Loaded Panini

$8.95

Roasted Nitrated free turkey breast, cheese, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomato, organic spinach & homemade ranch dressing

Veggie Special Panini

$7.95

Pesto, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, sautéed peppers, tomato, organic spinach & cheese

Viva La France! Panini

$8.95

French Brie, sliced almonds, sautéed red pepper, greenhouse tomato and basil pesto.

Salads

Arugula, Avocado & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.74+

Sweet, salty, tart, crunchy and spicy, this salad has the perfect flavor and texture balance. Contains: Argula, romaine, avocado, blueberries, sesame seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate vinegrette and pecans.

Caesar Salad

$9.06+

Great grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar Salad dressing that really highlights the salad. Contains: Organic Romaine, Organic croutons, grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar salad dressing (made with anchovy)

Cobb Salad

$9.06+

Organic Spring greens topped with organic hard-boiled eggs, sliced chicken, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, and Nitrate free bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Spinach Salad

$7.77+

Organic baby spinach topped with Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and toasted almonds. Add goat cheese!

Glazed Spring Salad

$9.71+

Goat cheese and glazed pecans on top of *springs greens, blue berries, *red onion, *cucumber, balsamic dressing.

Greek Salad

$8.41+

Organic Spring greens, organic spinach, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad

$9.72+

Peppery arugula, organic corn, black beans, and a tangy lime vinegrette gives this healthy taco salad a serious upgrade.

Israeli Salad

$9.71+

Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, bell pepper, Cabbage, Italian parsley, Tossed with drizzled of lemon juice, olive oil, touch of black pepper and salt. On bed of *romaine. Served with Israeli dressing

Lebanese Fattoush Salad

$9.72+

Served with pita, GF available, romaine lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, radishes, green onions, and parsley. Dressing: Olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, sumac, pomegranate molasses, mint, salt and pepper.

Middle Eastern Salad (Large)

$13.95

Two scoops of organic hummus on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, roasted red peppers & Kalamata olives, Israeli made pita and Israeli dressing.

Middle Eastern Salad (Small)

$9.75

One scoop of organic hummus on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, roasted red peppers & Kalamata olives, Israeli made pita and Israeli dressing.

Nutty Salad

$9.72+

Organic mix greens, organic baby chard, organic spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, blueberries, feta cheese, organic sunflower seeds, organic cranberries, and organic pumpkin seeds.

Orange & Avocado Salad

$9.07+

Organic Spring greens topped with mandarin oranges, diced avocado, goat cheese, toasted almonds and sesame seeds with balsamic dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.72+

Roasted beets, walnuts, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens served with balsamic dressing.

Spinach Avocado & Goat Cheese Salad

$9.72+

Avocado, blueberries, sesame seeds, goat cheese, and pecans topped on a bed of spinach served with pomegranate vinegrette.

Spinach Salad

$8.41+

Organic baby spinach with organic hardboiled eggs, mushrooms, red onions, and nitrate free bacon bits.

House Salad - Group Order (Deep Copy)

$9.99

Organic Spring greens, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, peppers, feta cheese, and your choice of dressing.

A la carte

2 Grap Leavs

$1.25

Baba Ganoush 12 oz Container

$6.50

Falafel (3)

$4.50

Fries

$3.50+

Hummus 12 oz Container- Small

$6.50

Hummus 24 oz Container- Large

$12.00

Hummus Scoop with Pita

$4.75

Lafa

$1.99

Lamb Kebab

$4.75

Pita (1)

$1.25

Pita (5)

$6.25

Shawarma by the LB

$10.00+

Tahini sauce container 12oz

$6.50

Kids

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips

$4.75

Made on organic white Ezekiel bread.

Kid's PB&J With Chips

$4.75

Organic Peanut butter, Organic strawberry jam, made on Organic Ezekiel White Bread.

Kids Classic with Chips

$6.25

Grilled cheese with ham or turkey on Organic Ezekiel white bread. Served with chips.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.25

Choice of organic white, or corn tortilla

Fries

$3.50+

Kids Omelette

$4.95

Organic eggs and cheese

Miscellaneous

Deep River Kettle Chips Zesty Jalapeño

$1.49Out of stock

Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

Berry Smoothie

$7.75+

Skim milk, banana, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic yogurt, almonds, pure whey protein

Breakfast Smoothie

$7.75+

Bananas, organic GF oats, organic soy milk, organic plant base protein, walnuts, honey, cinnamon.

Chocolate Strawberries Smoothie

Chocolate Strawberries Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic apple juice, bananas, organic strawberries, chocolate chips, vanilla, pure whey protein

Coffee Time Smoothie

Coffee Time Smoothie

$7.75+

Cold brew, bananas, organic peanut butter, local honey, organic 2% milk

Daily Detox Smoothie

Daily Detox Smoothie

$7.75+

Sound scary, but this smoothie is really yummy! Organic Coconut milk, bananas, organic mango, organic pineapples, organic strawberries, GMO free beets, organic virgin coconut oil, organic lemon juice

Green Mojito Smoothie

Green Mojito Smoothie

$7.75+

This smoothie is super delicious and refreshing, with organic pineapple, lime, lots of mint, and a big handful organic kale, organic chard, organic spinach

Magic Berry Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic Goji berries, with organic cherries, organic blueberry, organic strawberries, bananas, and organic coconut milk.

Morning Smoothie

Morning Smoothie

$7.75+

One of our favorite ways to get our daily dose of celery goodness is in this morning. Smoothie, filled with five different organic fruits and vegetables.

Orange Mango Smoothie

Orange Mango Smoothie

$7.75+

Orange juice, banana, organic mango, pure whey protein

PB&J Smoothie

PB&J Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic 2% milk, organic yogurt, organic peanut butter, banana, organic strawberries, organic blueberries, pure whey protein

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic Apple juice, Organic strawberries, bananas, Organic honey, pure whey protein

Sunrise Smoothie

$7.75+

This lively smoothie is a terrific way to start your day — or energize your afternoon. Bursting with fresh fruit flavor, it’s also packed with vitamins and antioxidants, courtesy of the fruits and carrots inside. Organic Mango Chunks Organic Strawberries, organic carrot, organic yogurt, orange juice

Super Green Smoothie

Super Green Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic soy milk, bananas, organic mango, organic flax seed, organic hemp, spirulina, barley, wheat grass, alfalfa, parsley, celery, organic spinach, watercress

Tropical Smoothie

Tropical Smoothie

$7.75+

Orange juice, banana, organic mango, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic pineapple

Tumeric Smootie

$7.75+

Organic tumeric, organic ginger, bananas, organic mango, organic coconut milk, and organic coconut oil

White Wave Smoothie

$7.75+

Organic 2% milk, organic yogurt, banana, organic mango, whey protein, almonds

Ice Granitas

Mango Granita

$4.50+

Strawberry Banana Granita

$4.50+

Water

Ozarka Water

$1.49

Fiji Water

$2.49

Perrier Mineral Water

$2.75

S.Pellegrino

$2.75Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Water Lemon

$1.75Out of stock

Spindrift Sparkling Water Lime

$1.75Out of stock

S.Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange

$2.25Out of stock

S.Pellegrino Essenza Dark Morello Cherry

$2.25

S.Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine

$2.25

S.Pellegrino Essenza Delicious Cocoa

$2.75

S.Pellegrino Essenza Exotic Vanilla

$2.75

S.Pellegrino Essenza Smooth Caramel

$2.75

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.25Out of stock

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$2.25Out of stock

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.75

Richard's Sparkling Rainwater

$2.75

Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry

$2.49

The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.75

Juices/ Vegetables

Apple Juice - Organic

$3.49+

Lemonade - Organic

$3.25+

Limonana - Israeli mint lemonade- Organic

$3.49+

Orange Juice - Organic

$3.49+

Strawberry Mint Limonana

$3.49+

Big' easy Tepache Prickly Pear

$3.75

Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit

$3.75

The B.A.L.M.

$12.00

The Hulk

$12.00

The Peak

$12.00

The Warrior

$12.00

The phoenix

$12.00Out of stock

Soda

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Mexican Sprite

$2.75

Coca Cola Zero

$2.75

Other

Guru Organic Energy

$2.95

Guru Organic Energy Lite

$2.95

Guru Organic Energy Matcha

$2.95

Guru Organic Energy Yerba Mate

$2.95

Horizon Organic Chocolate Low-fat Milk

$1.99

Horizon Organic Strawberry Low-fat Milk

$2.75

Horizon Organic Vanilla Low-fat Milk

$2.75

Humm Kombucha Zero Sugar Peach Tea

$3.75Out of stock

Humm Kombucha Zero Sugar Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75Out of stock

Humm Probiotic Kombucha Mango Passionfruit

$3.95Out of stock

Kevita Pineapple Peach Kombucha

$3.95Out of stock

Milk Cup

$2.25+

Ocean Bomb Bubble Milk Tea Brown Sugar

$3.95

Organic Aloe

$3.75Out of stock

Aloe Vera beverage with pulp

Organic Brew DR Kombucha Clear Mind

$4.25

Rosemary, mint, sage, and green tea flavoring.

Organic Brew DR Kombucha Island Mango

$4.25

Passionfruit, ginger, and green tea flavoring.

Organic Brew DR Kombucha Superberry

$4.25

Raspberry, blueberry, goji berry and oolong tea flavoring.

Real Coco Organic Coconut Water

$3.95Out of stock

Vita Coco Coconut Water

$2.95

Zevia Energy Raspberry Lime

$4.75

Zevia Energy Mango Ginger

$4.75

Riot Energy

$4.75

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.25

San Pellegrino Momenti Clementine & Peach

$2.25

San Pellegrino Momenti Pomegranate & Black Currant

$2.25

Teas

Iced Tea Black

$2.95+

Iced Tea Mango Pineapple

$3.49+

Iced Tea Blueberry

$3.49+

Iced Tea Citrus Green

$3.49+

Iced Strawberry Mint Limonana

$3.49+

Hot Tea

$3.49+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.25+

Ice Tea Traveler- 96oz

$21.00+

Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.35+

Small 2 espresso shots Medium 3 espresso shots Large 4 espresso shots

Cappuccino

$3.95+

Espresso

$2.75+

Espresso Con Panna

$2.95+

Flat White

$4.75+

Latte

$3.95+

Autumn Latte

$5.25+

Bonfire Latte

$5.25+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.65+

Cinnamon Dolce Latte

$4.95+

Harvest Moon Latte

$5.25+

Hocus Pocus Latte

$5.25+

Latte Mocha

$4.45+

Pumpkin Patch Latte

$5.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25+

Scarecrow Latte

$5.25+

Sweater Weather Latte

$5.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Frappes Blended Beverages

Coffee Frappé

$4.65+

Espresso Mocha Frappé

$4.25+

Caramel Frappé

$4.25+

Vanilla Frappé

$4.25+

White Chocolate Frappé

$4.25+

Coffees

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Hot Coffee

$2.65+

Hot Coffee- DECAF

$2.65+

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Coffee Traveler= 96oz

$20.00

Coffee Misto

$3.35+

Coffee Bean

Decaf

$14.49+

Java Dive Coffee Beans Blend (Organic, 12oz)

$13.49+

In house roasted by Chef Roni, our coffees are on the dark side.

Sumatra (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Columbia (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Nicaragua (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Brazil (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Peru (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Mexican Chiapas (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Central America Blend (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)

$13.49+

Other Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.45+

White Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Salads

Caesar Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Great grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar Salad dressing that really highlights the salad. Contains: Organic Romaine, Organic croutons, grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar salad dressing (made with anchovy)

Cobb Salad - Group Order

$40.00+

Organic Spring greens topped with organic hard-boiled eggs, sliced chicken, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, and Nitrate free bacon bits with your choice of dressing.

Cranberry Spinach Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Organic baby spinach topped with Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and toasted almonds. Add goat cheese!

Greek Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Organic Spring greens, organic spinach, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek dressing.

Grilled Chicken Taco Salad - Group Order

$40.00+

Peppery arugula, organic corn, black beans, and a tangy lime vinegrette gives this healthy taco salad a serious upgrade.

House Salad - Group Order

$27.00+

Organic Spring greens, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, peppers, feta cheese, and your choice of dressing.

Israeli Salad - Group Order

$45.00+

Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, bell pepper, Cabbage, Italian parsley, Tossed with drizzled of lemon juice, olive oil, touch of black pepper and salt. On bed of *romaine. Served with Israeli dressing

Lebanese Fattoush Salad - Group Order

$45.00+

Served with pita, GF available, romaine lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, radishes, green onions, and parsley. Dressing: Olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, sumac, pomegranate molasses, mint, salt and pepper.

Middle Eastern Salad - Group Order

$45.00+

Two scoops of organic hummus on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, roasted red peppers & Kalamata olives, Israeli made pita and Israeli dressing.

Orange & Avocado Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Organic Spring greens topped with mandarin oranges, diced avocado, goat cheese, toasted almonds and sesame seeds with balsamic dressing.

Roasted Beet Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Roasted beets, walnuts, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens served with balsamic dressing.

Spinach Avocado & Goat Cheese Salad - Group Order

$35.00+

Avocado, blueberries, sesame seeds, goat cheese, and pecans topped on a bed of spinach served with pomegranate vinegrette.

Spinach Salad - Group Order

$40.00+

Organic baby spinach with organic hardboiled eggs, mushrooms, red onions, and nitrate free bacon bits.

Mediterranean

Falafel Balls

$25.00+

This item is for falafel balls & tahini sauce only. To warm up place in 275 degree pre heated oven for 15 ~20 min.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve breakfast and lunch. Try our authentic Jerusalem style homemade Mediterranean food, shawarma, falafel, gyro, shish kebab, hummus, mezzo plate, and much more. All made in house by Israeli chef.

Location

12800 Galleria Circle, , Hill Country Galleria, Bee Cave, TX 78738

Directions

