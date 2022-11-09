Java Dive Cafe / Bee Mediterranean
12800 Galleria Circle
, Hill Country Galleria
Bee Cave, TX 78738
Popular Items
Dessert
Knafa
A Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its crunchy, Rose Flower syrup-doused pastry. Topped with with pistachio nuts. 8 inch. NOT Gluten Free or vegan
Knafa with sweet cheese
Knafe is a Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its contrast between crunchy, Rose Flower syrup-doused pastry and soft, mildly savory cheese filling. Topped with with pistachio nuts. NOT Gluten Free or vegan
Vegan Knafa
Knafe is a Palestinian dessert that is extremely popular in the Middle East for its contrast between crunchy, rose flower syrup-doused pastry. Topped with with pistachio nuts. NOT Gluten Free. Cooked with vegan butter replacement.
Warm Brownie with Ice Cream
Baklava Box
Brownie
Soup
Buddha Bowls
Athens Buddha Bowls
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains organic brown rice, organic quinoa,tomatoes, organic cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese. Served with Greek dressing.
Black Rice Buddha Bowl
Contains: Celery sticks, radishes, blueberries, cashews, kimchi, kale, sweet potatoes, broccoli florets, avocado, pickled ginger, and white & black sesame seeds.
Buddha Bowl
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic roasted sweet potatoes, roasted beets, organic brussels sprouts, organic kale, organic black beans, organic hemp seeds. Served with avocado lime dressing. Dressing: avocado, lemon juice, rice vinegar, olive oil, garlic, agave nectar, cumin, and sea salt.
Curry Satay Buddha Bowl
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables Contains: organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic red cabbage, organic spinach, organic broccoli florets, organic roasted Brussels sprouts, pesnuts, green onions, and organic cilantro. Served with homemade Curry Satay dressing. Dresing:
Greek Quinoa with Chickpeas
Contains: organic quinoa, organic chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, parsley, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese.
Kung Pao Buddha Bowl
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: organic broccoli, organic chickpeas sautéed in our homemade sauce (low salt soy sauce, sesame oil, siracha, chili paste, and organic agave), organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic green onions, Organic carrots, organic green cabbage and peanuts.
Mexican Buddha Bowl
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: Organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic black beans, organic corn, avocado, and organic cilantro. Served with Pico de Gallo.
Middle East Buddha Bowl
Comes with either chicken, tofu, or more vegetables. Contains: homemade hummus, organic brown rice, organic quinoa, organic red cabbage, chickpeas, organic cucumbers, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, and organic cilantro. Served with tahini dressing.
Mediterranean
Arayes Pita
Arayes grilled pita sandwiches filled with ground lamb mixed with chopped onions, parsley, and spice that are crispy in the outside and juicy on the inside. Served with salad and house-made tahini.
Chicken Shawarma Pita or Lafa
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours. Pita: Served in an Israeli made pita with Israeli salad and tahini sauce - Change to lafa for +$3.00
Falafel Pita orLafa
Authentic homemade Jerusalem style Falafel, GF. Pita: Served in a pita with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, pickles, and homemade tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50
Gyro Pita or Lafa
Homemade pure lamb gyro, GF. Pita: served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, and yogurt-based taziki sauce. Need Gluten Free? Select GF. Change to Lafa for +$.300 Plate: Served with hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50
Kebab Pita or Lafa
100% pure lamb. Pita: Served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles and tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50
Sabich Pita or Lafa Sandwich
Sabich is a vegetarian sandwich made with fried eggplant, hardboiled egg, hummus, Israeli salad, Israeli pickles, and Amba (spiced pickled mango chutney) all stuffed into a pita pocket. Served with Israeli salad.
Chicken Shawarma Plate
We start of by thinly slicing our chicken and then rub it in our homemade spice mix and let it marinate for 24 hours. Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, and 2 dolmas
Falafel Plate
Authentic homemade Jerusalem style Falafel, GF. Pita: Served in a pita with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, pickles, and homemade tahini sauce. Change to Lafa for +$3.00 Plate: Served with a hummus scoop, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas. +$5.50
Gyro Plate
Homemade pure lamb gyro, GF. Served with homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, and yogurt-based taziki sauce, 3 to 4 varieties of salads, Mediterranean olives, 2 dolmas, and rice
Hummus Plate
Homemade hummus, topped with extra virgin olive oil and chickpeas. Served with tahini and Israeli made pitas.
Kebab Plate
100% pure lamb. Served with rice, homemade hummus, Israeli style salad, natural pickles, tahini sauce. 3 to 4 varieties of salads, mediterranean olives and 2 dolmas.
Mezze Plate
Hummus, baba ganoush, falafel, dolmas, assortment of salads, Lebanese olives, Palestinian pickled cucumbers, Israeli pita bread. Add Chicken Shawarma for $2.95.
Moroccan Meatball Tagin Kefta
Petite cherry-sized mestballs cooked in a zesty homemade tomato sauce with chickpeas and olives. Served with Israeli salad and a choice of organic rice: White, Spicy Moraccan, Brown, or Saffron rice.
Rice & Meat Plate
Create your own. Served with organic rice and Israeli salad. Meat: Chicken Shawarma, Lamb Arayes, Lamb Gyro, Lamb Shish Kebab Rice: Parisian Yellow Rice (not vegan), Moroccan Spicy Rice (not vegan), Brown Rice, Brown Rice & Quinoa, White Rice, Quinoa.
Panini/ Wrap
Club Panini
Our biggest sandwich. Nitrate Free Roasted turkey breast, Nitrate Free ham, Nitrate Free bacon- Bacon - Certified pure heirloom Berkshire pork, organic spring greens, tomato, mayonnaise and stone-ground mustard
Cranberry Turkey Panini
Natural (nitrated free) roasted turkey breast, French brie, organic cranberry sauce, organic spinach, provolone cheese
Cuban Ham Panini
Amazing Ham with mustard, Swiss Cheese, thinly sliced dill pickles, tomatoes. Yummy!
Falafel Panini
4 Homemade falafel balls, homemade hummus, organic romaine lettuce, organic cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber.
Gourmet Ham and Cheese Panini
Brown sugar ham with French brie and Swiss cheese
Hummus Wrap
Homemade hummus, on burrito, with artichoke hearts, sun dried tomatoes, tomatoes, cucumber.
Monte Cristo With Brie Panini
A decadent cross between French toast and ham and cheese sandwiches; our modern twist offers the opportunity to enjoy with a sweet, crisp apple.
Pesto Turkey Panini
Nitrate Free Roasted turkey breast, tomatoes, organic spinach, mushrooms, pesto & cheese
The California Panini
Goat cheese, Nitrated free roasted turkey breast, sautéed red peppers, avocado organic roman lettuce and tomatoes.
Turkey Loaded Panini
Roasted Nitrated free turkey breast, cheese, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, tomato, organic spinach & homemade ranch dressing
Veggie Special Panini
Pesto, sautéed mushrooms, red onions, sautéed peppers, tomato, organic spinach & cheese
Viva La France! Panini
French Brie, sliced almonds, sautéed red pepper, greenhouse tomato and basil pesto.
Salads
Arugula, Avocado & Goat Cheese Salad
Sweet, salty, tart, crunchy and spicy, this salad has the perfect flavor and texture balance. Contains: Argula, romaine, avocado, blueberries, sesame seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate vinegrette and pecans.
Caesar Salad
Great grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar Salad dressing that really highlights the salad. Contains: Organic Romaine, Organic croutons, grated Parmesan and homemade Caesar salad dressing (made with anchovy)
Cobb Salad
Organic Spring greens topped with organic hard-boiled eggs, sliced chicken, avocado, red onion, feta cheese, and Nitrate free bacon bits with your choice of dressing.
Cranberry Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach topped with Mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, and toasted almonds. Add goat cheese!
Glazed Spring Salad
Goat cheese and glazed pecans on top of *springs greens, blue berries, *red onion, *cucumber, balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad
Organic Spring greens, organic spinach, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, artichoke hearts, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, Kalamata olives and feta cheese with Greek dressing.
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
Peppery arugula, organic corn, black beans, and a tangy lime vinegrette gives this healthy taco salad a serious upgrade.
Israeli Salad
Diced Tomatoes, Cucumbers, bell pepper, Cabbage, Italian parsley, Tossed with drizzled of lemon juice, olive oil, touch of black pepper and salt. On bed of *romaine. Served with Israeli dressing
Lebanese Fattoush Salad
Served with pita, GF available, romaine lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, red bell peppers, radishes, green onions, and parsley. Dressing: Olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, sumac, pomegranate molasses, mint, salt and pepper.
Middle Eastern Salad (Large)
Two scoops of organic hummus on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, roasted red peppers & Kalamata olives, Israeli made pita and Israeli dressing.
Middle Eastern Salad (Small)
One scoop of organic hummus on a bed of organic spring greens with tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, roasted red peppers & Kalamata olives, Israeli made pita and Israeli dressing.
Nutty Salad
Organic mix greens, organic baby chard, organic spinach, cucumbers, tomatoes, blueberries, feta cheese, organic sunflower seeds, organic cranberries, and organic pumpkin seeds.
Orange & Avocado Salad
Organic Spring greens topped with mandarin oranges, diced avocado, goat cheese, toasted almonds and sesame seeds with balsamic dressing.
Roasted Beet Salad
Roasted beets, walnuts, and goat cheese on a bed of mixed greens served with balsamic dressing.
Spinach Avocado & Goat Cheese Salad
Avocado, blueberries, sesame seeds, goat cheese, and pecans topped on a bed of spinach served with pomegranate vinegrette.
Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach with organic hardboiled eggs, mushrooms, red onions, and nitrate free bacon bits.
House Salad - Group Order (Deep Copy)
Organic Spring greens, tomatoes, organic cucumbers, organic carrots, peppers, feta cheese, and your choice of dressing.
A la carte
Kids
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Chips
Made on organic white Ezekiel bread.
Kid's PB&J With Chips
Organic Peanut butter, Organic strawberry jam, made on Organic Ezekiel White Bread.
Kids Classic with Chips
Grilled cheese with ham or turkey on Organic Ezekiel white bread. Served with chips.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Choice of organic white, or corn tortilla
Fries
Kids Omelette
Organic eggs and cheese
Smoothie
Berry Smoothie
Skim milk, banana, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic yogurt, almonds, pure whey protein
Breakfast Smoothie
Bananas, organic GF oats, organic soy milk, organic plant base protein, walnuts, honey, cinnamon.
Chocolate Strawberries Smoothie
Organic apple juice, bananas, organic strawberries, chocolate chips, vanilla, pure whey protein
Coffee Time Smoothie
Cold brew, bananas, organic peanut butter, local honey, organic 2% milk
Daily Detox Smoothie
Sound scary, but this smoothie is really yummy! Organic Coconut milk, bananas, organic mango, organic pineapples, organic strawberries, GMO free beets, organic virgin coconut oil, organic lemon juice
Green Mojito Smoothie
This smoothie is super delicious and refreshing, with organic pineapple, lime, lots of mint, and a big handful organic kale, organic chard, organic spinach
Magic Berry Smoothie
Organic Goji berries, with organic cherries, organic blueberry, organic strawberries, bananas, and organic coconut milk.
Morning Smoothie
One of our favorite ways to get our daily dose of celery goodness is in this morning. Smoothie, filled with five different organic fruits and vegetables.
Orange Mango Smoothie
Orange juice, banana, organic mango, pure whey protein
PB&J Smoothie
Organic 2% milk, organic yogurt, organic peanut butter, banana, organic strawberries, organic blueberries, pure whey protein
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Organic Apple juice, Organic strawberries, bananas, Organic honey, pure whey protein
Sunrise Smoothie
This lively smoothie is a terrific way to start your day — or energize your afternoon. Bursting with fresh fruit flavor, it’s also packed with vitamins and antioxidants, courtesy of the fruits and carrots inside. Organic Mango Chunks Organic Strawberries, organic carrot, organic yogurt, orange juice
Super Green Smoothie
Organic soy milk, bananas, organic mango, organic flax seed, organic hemp, spirulina, barley, wheat grass, alfalfa, parsley, celery, organic spinach, watercress
Tropical Smoothie
Orange juice, banana, organic mango, organic blueberries, organic strawberries, organic pineapple
Tumeric Smootie
Organic tumeric, organic ginger, bananas, organic mango, organic coconut milk, and organic coconut oil
White Wave Smoothie
Organic 2% milk, organic yogurt, banana, organic mango, whey protein, almonds
Water
Ozarka Water
Fiji Water
Perrier Mineral Water
S.Pellegrino
Spindrift Sparkling Water Lemon
Spindrift Sparkling Water Lime
S.Pellegrino Essenza Blood Orange
S.Pellegrino Essenza Dark Morello Cherry
S.Pellegrino Essenza Tangerine
S.Pellegrino Essenza Delicious Cocoa
S.Pellegrino Essenza Exotic Vanilla
S.Pellegrino Essenza Smooth Caramel
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Aranciata
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Richard's Sparkling Rainwater
Spindrift Cranberry Raspberry
The Mountain Valley Sparkling Water
Juices/ Vegetables
Apple Juice - Organic
Lemonade - Organic
Limonana - Israeli mint lemonade- Organic
Orange Juice - Organic
Strawberry Mint Limonana
Big' easy Tepache Prickly Pear
Fever-Tree Sparkling Pink Grapefruit
The B.A.L.M.
The Hulk
The Peak
The Warrior
The phoenix
Other
Guru Organic Energy
Guru Organic Energy Lite
Guru Organic Energy Matcha
Guru Organic Energy Yerba Mate
Horizon Organic Chocolate Low-fat Milk
Horizon Organic Strawberry Low-fat Milk
Horizon Organic Vanilla Low-fat Milk
Humm Kombucha Zero Sugar Peach Tea
Humm Kombucha Zero Sugar Raspberry Lemonade
Humm Probiotic Kombucha Mango Passionfruit
Kevita Pineapple Peach Kombucha
Milk Cup
Ocean Bomb Bubble Milk Tea Brown Sugar
Organic Aloe
Aloe Vera beverage with pulp
Organic Brew DR Kombucha Clear Mind
Rosemary, mint, sage, and green tea flavoring.
Organic Brew DR Kombucha Island Mango
Passionfruit, ginger, and green tea flavoring.
Organic Brew DR Kombucha Superberry
Raspberry, blueberry, goji berry and oolong tea flavoring.
Real Coco Organic Coconut Water
Vita Coco Coconut Water
Zevia Energy Raspberry Lime
Zevia Energy Mango Ginger
Riot Energy
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
San Pellegrino Momenti Clementine & Peach
San Pellegrino Momenti Pomegranate & Black Currant
Teas
Espresso Drinks
Americano
Small 2 espresso shots Medium 3 espresso shots Large 4 espresso shots
Cappuccino
Espresso
Espresso Con Panna
Flat White
Latte
Autumn Latte
Bonfire Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Cinnamon Dolce Latte
Harvest Moon Latte
Hocus Pocus Latte
Latte Mocha
Pumpkin Patch Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Scarecrow Latte
Sweater Weather Latte
White Chocolate Mocha
Frappes Blended Beverages
Coffees
Coffee Bean
Decaf
Java Dive Coffee Beans Blend (Organic, 12oz)
In house roasted by Chef Roni, our coffees are on the dark side.
Sumatra (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)
Columbia (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)
Nicaragua (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)
Brazil (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)
Peru (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)
Mexican Chiapas (Organic, Mild Roast, 12oz)
Central America Blend (Organic, Dark Roast, 12oz)
Other Hot Drinks
Salads
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
We serve breakfast and lunch. Try our authentic Jerusalem style homemade Mediterranean food, shawarma, falafel, gyro, shish kebab, hummus, mezzo plate, and much more. All made in house by Israeli chef.
12800 Galleria Circle, , Hill Country Galleria, Bee Cave, TX 78738