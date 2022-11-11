Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Java Jack's Coffee House 1102 SW John Reddit Dr. Lufkin, TX

review star

No reviews yet

1102 SW John Reddit dr Suite 300

Lufkin, TX 75901

Order Again

Popular Items

Cafe Latte
Cafe Caramel
White Chocolate Mocha

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Jack Hammer

$3.60

Cold Brew

$4.07

Cafe Au Lait

$3.06

Pour Over

$4.07

Coffee Caddy

$26.62

Traditional

Cafe Latte

$3.40

Cafe Mocha

$4.26

Cafe Caramel

$4.26

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.26

Cappuccino

$3.47

Americano

$2.79

Royale

$5.46

Cortado

$4.26

Doppio

$3.50

Machiatto

$3.99

Specials

Almond Joy

$6.13

Black Tie

$6.13

Coco Loco

$6.13

Creme Brulee

$6.13

Double Chocolate Delight

$6.13

Hampton

$6.13

Milky Way

$6.13

Minty Mocha

$6.13

Mounds

$6.13

Nutty Irishman

$6.13

Snickers

$6.13

Turtle

$6.13

Raspberry Mocha

$6.13

Vanilla Nut

$6.13

Non Espresso

Hot Chocolate

$2.97

Spiced Chai

$3.87

Vanilla Chai

$3.87

Matcha

$3.99

Tea

$3.15

London Fog

$3.82

Steamer

$2.97

Smoothie

$5.63

Granita

$2.73

Milk 12oz

$2.12

Milk 16oz

$2.54

Apple Juice

$2.66Out of stock

Crangrape Juice

$2.66

Orange Juice

$2.66

Dasani

$2.24

SmartWater

$3.27

Coke

$2.54

Sparkling Rainwater

$3.58

Still Rainwater

$3.27Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.58Out of stock

Seasonal

Sparkling Italian Soda

$4.66

Lavender London Fog

$5.13

Lavender Latte

$5.85

Strawberry Blonde Cold Brew

$4.84

Brevado Cappuccino

$5.46

Spiced Berry Chai

$6.03

Our Classic Iced Spiced Chai with a Hint of Raspberry Syrup

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.85

A Latte Sweetened with our Housemade Pumpkin Pie Syrup

Brown Sugar Cardamom Latte

$5.85

Oat Milk Latte with Housemade Brown Sugar Cardamom Syrup

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Cranberry Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Harvest Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.00

Cinnamon Scone

$3.13

Blueberry Scone

$3.13

Orange Cranberry Scone

$3.13

Chocolate Croissant

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.66Out of stock

Bagel

$3.13

Croissant

$3.49

Sandwiches

Morning Club

$6.00

Spicy Pig

$6.00

Breakfast Croissant

$5.67

Breakfast Bagel

$5.67

Grab-N-Go

Banana

$0.61

To-Go Cup

$0.61

Oatmeal

$5.40Out of stock

Cookie

$3.63Out of stock

Chocolate coffee beans

$2.73Out of stock

Java Jack's

Decaf Espresso

$20.00

Espresso Blend

$20.00

Red Dirt

$20.00

Lumberjack

$20.00

French Roast

$20.00

Colombia

$20.00

Sumatra

$20.00

Guatemala

$20.00

Costa Rica

$20.00

Kenya

$20.00

Breakfast

$20.00

Brazil

$20.00

Decaf Colombia

$20.00

Camino Real

Costa Rica

$18.00Out of stock

Colombia

$18.00Out of stock

Ethiopian

$18.00Out of stock

Kenya

$18.00

Sumatra

$18.00

Nicaragua

$18.00Out of stock

Papua New Guinea

$18.00Out of stock

El Salvador

$20.20Out of stock

Shakes

Java Shake

$6.36

Milk Shake

$5.75

Other

Affogato

$5.39

1 scoop

$3.21

2 scoop

$4.79
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

You can now order online from your favorite local Coffee Shop!

Website

Location

1102 SW John Reddit dr Suite 300, Lufkin, TX 75901

Directions

