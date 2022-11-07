Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Javatinis Seal Beach

No reviews yet

148 Main St.

Suite A

Seal Beach, CA 90740

Order Again

Popular Items

Drip Coffee - House
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
-Hawaiian Mocha Hot

-Drinks of the Month

-Pumpkin Latte Hot

-Pumpkin Latte Hot

$6.30+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and Creamy flavor of Pumpkin Pie, steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

Hot Drinks with Espresso

-Latte Hot

-Latte Hot

$5.05+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Cappuccino Hot

-Cappuccino Hot

$5.05+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and an extra thick layer of steamed micro foam steamed.

-Italian Cappuccino

-Italian Cappuccino

$4.55+

8oz cup is the definition of a Cappuccino in Italy. You only choose 1 or 2 shots in the micro milk foam drink.

-Breve Hot

-Breve Hot

$5.60+

Steamed Micro Foam Half n Half with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso.

-Americano Hot

$3.60+

Rosebud espresso and hot water for the rich flavor.

-Espresso Shot

-Espresso Shot

$3.05+

Rosebud Espresso is our Signature Blend with a delicately balanced med-dark roast with chocolate, nuttiness with hints of oak.

-Mocha Hot - Mainstreeter

-Mocha Hot - Mainstreeter

$5.65+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Pumpkin Latte Hot

-Pumpkin Latte Hot

$6.30+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and Creamy flavor of Pumpkin Pie, steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-S'mores Hot - Mocha

-S'mores Hot - Mocha

$5.65+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Hawaiian Mocha Hot

-Hawaiian Mocha Hot

$5.65+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-White Mocha Hot

-White Mocha Hot

$5.65+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Mexican Mocha Hot

-Mexican Mocha Hot

$6.30+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Mexican coco and spices with steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Caramel Macchiato Hot

-Caramel Macchiato Hot

$5.80+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Ghirardelli Caramel and French vanilla and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Graham Cracker Latte Hot

-Graham Cracker Latte Hot

$5.85+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with the perfect Honey Graham Cracker flavor and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Honey Vanilla Latte Hot

-Honey Vanilla Latte Hot

$5.85+

Only of our favors among customers. Real Honey with French vanilla and Rosebud espresso.

-Honolulu Latte

-Honolulu Latte

$5.65+

Yummy Hawaiian style with Coconut, Macadamia Nut and Vanilla with a shot of Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Blueberry Lavender Latte w/Oat Milk

-Blueberry Lavender Latte w/Oat Milk

$6.70+

Blueberry and Lavender flavor with a shot of Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

-Flat White

$5.55+

Rosebud espresso shot(s) poured over a cup of delicious steamed milk of your choice.

Hot Brewed Coffee Selection

Drip Coffee - French Roast

$2.95+

Our unique French Roast for full flavor without too much smokiness.

Drip Coffee - House

$2.95+

A Javatinis Blend from 5 different origns for a smooth flavor.

Misto (Coffee w/ steamed milk)

$3.90+

(AKA Cafe au lait) brewed coffee with steamed milk for a rich flavor.

Iced Drinks with Espresso

-Iced Latte

-Iced Latte

$5.85+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and fresh local whole milk over ice.

-Iced Americano

-Iced Americano

$4.45+

Rosebud espresso and iced water for the rich flavor.

-Iced Breve

-Iced Breve

$6.45+

Iced Half n Half with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso.

-Javatinis

-Javatinis

$6.55

Our Signature Drink! 2 shots of Rosebud Espresso with French Vanilla , Half n Half and ice, Shaken, not Stirred. (tastes great with Almond milk too.)

-Iced Espresso Shot

-Iced Espresso Shot

$3.05+

Espresso over ice. Rosebud Espresso is our Signature Blend with a delicately balanced med-dark roast with chocolate, nuttiness with hints of oak.

- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

$6.45+

Real honey with French vanilla are caramelized together with Rosebud espresso before adding ice cold milk (or milk of your choice.)

- Cold Foam Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

- Cold Foam Iced Honey Vanilla Latte

$7.10+

Topped with Cold Foam, using real honey with French vanilla are caramelized together with Rosebud espresso before adding ice cold milk (or milk of your choice.)

- Iced Caramel Delite Latte

$6.60+

A Girl Scout Cookie special. Coconut with Ghirardelli caramel & Chocolate with velvety steamed milk.

- Iced Mocha - Mainstreeter

$6.45+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

- Iced Hawaiian Mocha

$6.45+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso , Chocolate, Macadamia Nut and Coconut with steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

- Iced Mexican Mocha

$6.85+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

- Iced S'mores- Mocha

$6.45+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

- Iced White Mocha

$6.45+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.

- Iced Caramel Macchiato

$6.60+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Ghirardelli Caramel and French vanilla and milk.

Iced Coffee Selection

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.40+

Our double brewed Iced coffee so the iced does not dilute this full flavor drink. Have it with or without cream.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.95+

Strong Coffee with lower acidity and smoother flavor, Our freshly roasted coffee is extracted as Cold Brew overnight.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75+

Nitrogen infused gives an extra creamy mouth feel to the lower acidity, smoother flavor,

Iced Coffee w/Vanilla & Cold Foam

$5.65+

Iced Tea /Refresher /Chai /Matcha / etc

-Refresher Strawberry Acai

-Refresher Strawberry Acai

$4.85+

Refresher is made with Caffeinate water, Strawberry, Acai and water.

-Refresher Watermelon Cucumber

-Refresher Watermelon Cucumber

$4.85+

Refresher is made with Caffeinate water, Watermelon , Cucumber and water.

-Iced Chai Latte

$5.55+

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper and milk over ice.

-Iced Matcha Agave Latte

$5.45+

Organic Tenzo Matcha Tea Hand whisked from powder with Agave syrup into milk.

-Iced Black Tea

$3.30+

Organic Black Tea

-Iced Green Tea

$3.55+

Organic Citrus Green Tea

-Iced Passion Tea (Hibiscus)

$3.60+

Organic Citrus Green Tea

-Italian Bull - Med 16oz Only

$5.10

A Redbull Energy Drink with a flavoring of your choice

Blended Frappatinis (w/ espresso)

-Mocha Frappatini

-Mocha Frappatini

$6.90+

Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.

-White Mocha Frappatini

-White Mocha Frappatini

$6.80+

Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Coco Butter with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Mexican Mocha Frappatini

-Mexican Mocha Frappatini

$7.70+

Mexican Style Mocha blended drink made with Rosebud Espresso & lively blend of sweet flavors and spices, including cocoa, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

-Charcoal Mocha Frappatini

-Charcoal Mocha Frappatini

$7.70+

Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with activated charcoal made from real charcoaled coconut shells, we combine it with the purest cocoa and spices.

-Caramel Frappatini

-Caramel Frappatini

$6.80+

Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Custom Flavor Frappatini

-Custom Flavor Frappatini

$6.80+

Blended Rosebud Espresso and your choice of flavors with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Coffee Frappatini

-Coffee Frappatini

$6.15+

Blended drink with Rosebud Espresso and Fresh Ice Cream Mix, topped with Homemade Whipped Cream. Medium size includes 2 Espresso shots, Large size includes 3 Espresso shots.

Blended Cremes (no coffee)

-Dark Chocolate Creme

-Dark Chocolate Creme

$6.35+

Blended Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.

-White Chocolate Creme

-White Chocolate Creme

$6.25+

Blended Ghiradelli Real Coco Butter with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Caramel Creme

-Caramel Creme

$6.25+

Blended Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Mexican Choclate Creme

-Mexican Choclate Creme

$7.30+

Mexican Style Mocha blended drink made with lively blend of sweet flavors and spices, including cocoa, brown sugar, and cinnamon.

-Chai Creme

$6.30+

Blended Rishi Masala Chai with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Match Tea Creme

$6.60+

Blended hand whisked Tenzo Premium Match with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Strawberries&Creme (w/Puree)

$6.40+

Blended Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

-Blended Creme (Your custom flavor choice)

$5.90+

-Blueberry Match Tea Creme

$7.35+

Blended hand whisked Tenzo Premium Match with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.

Blended Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

Mango Smoothie

$6.35+

Made from Mango purée and sugar for a full flavor smoothie.

Strawberry Smoothie

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.35+

Made from Strawberry purée and sugar for a full flavor smoothie.

Hot Tea, etc (non coffee)

-Chai Latte Hot

$4.85+

A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper with steamed milk into a velvety texture.

-Hot Tea Hot

$2.90+

Hot water with Premium Rishi Tea flavor of your choice.

-Hot Chocolate

$4.05+

An old fashion treat of rich Ghiradelli Chocolate, and micro foam steamed milk topped with real whipped cream.

-Steamer

$4.20+

Velvety Steamed milk with your favorite flavoring.

-Matcha Tea Hot

$3.80+

We hand whisk our high quality Tenzo Matcha Tea for your cup.

-Matcha Agave Latte Hot

$4.70+

We hand whisk our high quality Tenzo Matcha Tea and mix it with Agave and steamed milk.

-Tea Latte Hot

$4.00+

Joe-2-Go

COLOMBIAN Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

COLOMBIAN Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

$18.45

Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks

HOUSE Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

HOUSE Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

$18.45

Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks

ROSEBUD Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

ROSEBUD Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

$19.55

Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks

FRENCH ROAST Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

FRENCH ROAST Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz

$19.55

Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks

-Bottled Drinks

Apple Juice- Martinelli

$2.80

Boylan - Sparkling Apple Cider

$2.80

Bottle Coke - Mexican

$2.25

Redbull Can

$3.60

Breakfast Food

-Organic Oatmeal - Javatinis

$4.80

-Organic Oatmeal - Standard

$3.70
-Avocado Toast

-Avocado Toast

$6.30

Ripened Avocado gently crushed with "Herb de Provence" seasoning on top of Sourdough 1" Toast, open face.

-Bagel

-Bagel

$3.55

Fresh Bonjour Bagels with a variety of flavors to choose from.

Croissant--

$3.50

- Bakery

Scone

Scone

$3.20

All of our Scones are made by hand from HOMEBOY Bakery.

Muffin

Muffin

$3.30

All of our Muffins are made by hand from HOMEBOY Bakery.

Croissant--

$3.50
Bar - Blueberry Vegan

Bar - Blueberry Vegan

$3.60

Vegan Blueberry Streusel

Coffee Beans

Brazil - Porta Rossa

Brazil - Porta Rossa

$15.35+

Our “Porta Rossa” was created to be the peanut butter in your sandwich, the stuffing in your favorite chair, the chewy center of your blend. Its complex array of sweet middle notes and chiffon-like mouth feel provide depth and substance to an espresso. In a drip blend, it lends great body and sweetness.

Colombia - El Corazon

Colombia - El Corazon

$16.35+

Colombia has become a coffee staple of the world with Juan Valdez as the trade mark coffee grower. It has a well rounded mild flavor that is great for everyone. "El Corazon" has a special unique flavor that is slightly sweeter and more complex.

French Roast

French Roast

$16.85+

One of our most popular varieties which offers a full body dark roasted smokiness where the flavor clearly come through.

House

House

$15.85+

This coffee is a favorite for the local residents of Seal Beach. A well rounded coffee with oodles of flavor. This is a lighter roast coffee with good body and just enough brightness to please the drinker's palette.

Honduras (Orgainic)

Honduras (Orgainic)

$17.35+

A lighter roast coffee with delicate flavors of Crisp, dark chocolate, green apple, sugar cane, medium body

Rosebud

Rosebud

$16.35+

Rosebud is a bold blend where flavor comes through milk foam for a spectacular taste. As you sip it, It starts out with hints of chocolate and ends with a caramel nuttiness. You will quickly see why we're is so excited with this medium roast blend.

Sumatra Mandheling

Sumatra Mandheling

$17.35+

Sumatra is a very full bodied coffee with wonderful earthy tones. We roast our Sumatra to a Full City level allowing the complex flavors to burst out with each sip. Sumatra is a definite crowd pleaser.

Cascadia Espresso Decaf

Cascadia Espresso Decaf

$17.35+

This decaf espresso blend has flavor that will please even the caffanted drinkers. It has a full body flavor with a touch of brightness to enhance the flavor. We use this blend for our decaf espresso blend and it has pleased our customers well.

Colombia decaf

$16.95+
Nicaragua

Nicaragua

$16.35+

A lighter roast coffee with delicate flavors of Crisp, dark chocolate, green apple, sugar cane, medium body

Tanzanian

$17.35

Tanzanian is a mild and smooth bean which has nice flavors of cherry and chocolate with low acidity. A crowd pleaser for a mellow afternoon pick me up.

J-Cups

House

$7.95
French Roast

French Roast

$7.95

Sumatra

$7.95

Brazil

$7.95
Colombian

Colombian

$7.95

Rosebud

$7.95

Nicaragua

$7.95

Honduras

$7.95
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info

Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

148 Main St., Suite A, Seal Beach, CA 90740

Directions

Gallery
Javatinis Espresso - SB image
Javatinis Espresso - SB image
Javatinis Espresso - SB image
Javatinis Espresso - SB image

