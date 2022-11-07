- Home
Javatinis Seal Beach
148 Main St.
Suite A
Seal Beach, CA 90740
-Drinks of the Month
Hot Drinks with Espresso
-Latte Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Cappuccino Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and an extra thick layer of steamed micro foam steamed.
-Italian Cappuccino
8oz cup is the definition of a Cappuccino in Italy. You only choose 1 or 2 shots in the micro milk foam drink.
-Breve Hot
Steamed Micro Foam Half n Half with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso.
-Americano Hot
Rosebud espresso and hot water for the rich flavor.
-Espresso Shot
Rosebud Espresso is our Signature Blend with a delicately balanced med-dark roast with chocolate, nuttiness with hints of oak.
-Mocha Hot - Mainstreeter
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Pumpkin Latte Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and Creamy flavor of Pumpkin Pie, steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-S'mores Hot - Mocha
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Hawaiian Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-White Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Mexican Mocha Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Mexican coco and spices with steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Caramel Macchiato Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Ghirardelli Caramel and French vanilla and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Graham Cracker Latte Hot
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with the perfect Honey Graham Cracker flavor and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Honey Vanilla Latte Hot
Only of our favors among customers. Real Honey with French vanilla and Rosebud espresso.
-Honolulu Latte
Yummy Hawaiian style with Coconut, Macadamia Nut and Vanilla with a shot of Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Blueberry Lavender Latte w/Oat Milk
Blueberry and Lavender flavor with a shot of Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
-Flat White
Rosebud espresso shot(s) poured over a cup of delicious steamed milk of your choice.
Hot Brewed Coffee Selection
Iced Drinks with Espresso
-Iced Latte
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and fresh local whole milk over ice.
-Iced Americano
Rosebud espresso and iced water for the rich flavor.
-Iced Breve
Iced Half n Half with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso.
-Javatinis
Our Signature Drink! 2 shots of Rosebud Espresso with French Vanilla , Half n Half and ice, Shaken, not Stirred. (tastes great with Almond milk too.)
-Iced Espresso Shot
Espresso over ice. Rosebud Espresso is our Signature Blend with a delicately balanced med-dark roast with chocolate, nuttiness with hints of oak.
- Iced Honey Vanilla Latte
Real honey with French vanilla are caramelized together with Rosebud espresso before adding ice cold milk (or milk of your choice.)
- Cold Foam Iced Honey Vanilla Latte
Topped with Cold Foam, using real honey with French vanilla are caramelized together with Rosebud espresso before adding ice cold milk (or milk of your choice.)
- Iced Caramel Delite Latte
A Girl Scout Cookie special. Coconut with Ghirardelli caramel & Chocolate with velvety steamed milk.
- Iced Mocha - Mainstreeter
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
- Iced Hawaiian Mocha
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso , Chocolate, Macadamia Nut and Coconut with steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
- Iced Mexican Mocha
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
- Iced S'mores- Mocha
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
- Iced White Mocha
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso and steamed milk into a micro foam texture.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with Ghirardelli Caramel and French vanilla and milk.
Iced Coffee Selection
Iced Coffee
Our double brewed Iced coffee so the iced does not dilute this full flavor drink. Have it with or without cream.
Cold Brew
Strong Coffee with lower acidity and smoother flavor, Our freshly roasted coffee is extracted as Cold Brew overnight.
Nitro Cold Brew
Nitrogen infused gives an extra creamy mouth feel to the lower acidity, smoother flavor,
Iced Coffee w/Vanilla & Cold Foam
Iced Tea /Refresher /Chai /Matcha / etc
-Refresher Strawberry Acai
Refresher is made with Caffeinate water, Strawberry, Acai and water.
-Refresher Watermelon Cucumber
Refresher is made with Caffeinate water, Watermelon , Cucumber and water.
-Iced Chai Latte
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper and milk over ice.
-Iced Matcha Agave Latte
Organic Tenzo Matcha Tea Hand whisked from powder with Agave syrup into milk.
-Iced Black Tea
Organic Black Tea
-Iced Green Tea
Organic Citrus Green Tea
-Iced Passion Tea (Hibiscus)
Organic Citrus Green Tea
-Italian Bull - Med 16oz Only
A Redbull Energy Drink with a flavoring of your choice
Blended Frappatinis (w/ espresso)
-Mocha Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.
-White Mocha Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Real Coco Butter with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Mexican Mocha Frappatini
Mexican Style Mocha blended drink made with Rosebud Espresso & lively blend of sweet flavors and spices, including cocoa, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
-Charcoal Mocha Frappatini
Made with Freshly Roasted Rosebud espresso with activated charcoal made from real charcoaled coconut shells, we combine it with the purest cocoa and spices.
-Caramel Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso, Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Custom Flavor Frappatini
Blended Rosebud Espresso and your choice of flavors with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Coffee Frappatini
Blended drink with Rosebud Espresso and Fresh Ice Cream Mix, topped with Homemade Whipped Cream. Medium size includes 2 Espresso shots, Large size includes 3 Espresso shots.
Blended Cremes (no coffee)
-Dark Chocolate Creme
Blended Ghiradelli Real Chocolate with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Real Silky Whipped Cream.
-White Chocolate Creme
Blended Ghiradelli Real Coco Butter with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Caramel Creme
Blended Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Mexican Choclate Creme
Mexican Style Mocha blended drink made with lively blend of sweet flavors and spices, including cocoa, brown sugar, and cinnamon.
-Chai Creme
Blended Rishi Masala Chai with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Match Tea Creme
Blended hand whisked Tenzo Premium Match with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Strawberries&Creme (w/Puree)
Blended Ghiradelli Caramel with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
-Blended Creme (Your custom flavor choice)
-Blueberry Match Tea Creme
Blended hand whisked Tenzo Premium Match with Fresh Cream Mix topped with Fresh Silky Whipped Cream.
Blended Smoothies
Hot Tea, etc (non coffee)
-Chai Latte Hot
A fragrant and full bodied Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon are enhanced with just the right amount of seductive cloves and black pepper with steamed milk into a velvety texture.
-Hot Tea Hot
Hot water with Premium Rishi Tea flavor of your choice.
-Hot Chocolate
An old fashion treat of rich Ghiradelli Chocolate, and micro foam steamed milk topped with real whipped cream.
-Steamer
Velvety Steamed milk with your favorite flavoring.
-Matcha Tea Hot
We hand whisk our high quality Tenzo Matcha Tea for your cup.
-Matcha Agave Latte Hot
We hand whisk our high quality Tenzo Matcha Tea and mix it with Agave and steamed milk.
-Tea Latte Hot
Joe-2-Go
COLOMBIAN Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz
Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks
HOUSE Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz
Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks
ROSEBUD Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz
Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks
FRENCH ROAST Coffee Joe-2-Go 94oz
Includes a Joe-2-Go Coffee traveler with service for 12 cups & lids, sugar, creamer & stir sticks
-Bottled Drinks
Breakfast Food
- Bakery
Coffee Beans
Brazil - Porta Rossa
Our “Porta Rossa” was created to be the peanut butter in your sandwich, the stuffing in your favorite chair, the chewy center of your blend. Its complex array of sweet middle notes and chiffon-like mouth feel provide depth and substance to an espresso. In a drip blend, it lends great body and sweetness.
Colombia - El Corazon
Colombia has become a coffee staple of the world with Juan Valdez as the trade mark coffee grower. It has a well rounded mild flavor that is great for everyone. "El Corazon" has a special unique flavor that is slightly sweeter and more complex.
French Roast
One of our most popular varieties which offers a full body dark roasted smokiness where the flavor clearly come through.
House
This coffee is a favorite for the local residents of Seal Beach. A well rounded coffee with oodles of flavor. This is a lighter roast coffee with good body and just enough brightness to please the drinker's palette.
Honduras (Orgainic)
A lighter roast coffee with delicate flavors of Crisp, dark chocolate, green apple, sugar cane, medium body
Rosebud
Rosebud is a bold blend where flavor comes through milk foam for a spectacular taste. As you sip it, It starts out with hints of chocolate and ends with a caramel nuttiness. You will quickly see why we're is so excited with this medium roast blend.
Sumatra Mandheling
Sumatra is a very full bodied coffee with wonderful earthy tones. We roast our Sumatra to a Full City level allowing the complex flavors to burst out with each sip. Sumatra is a definite crowd pleaser.
Cascadia Espresso Decaf
This decaf espresso blend has flavor that will please even the caffanted drinkers. It has a full body flavor with a touch of brightness to enhance the flavor. We use this blend for our decaf espresso blend and it has pleased our customers well.
Colombia decaf
Nicaragua
A lighter roast coffee with delicate flavors of Crisp, dark chocolate, green apple, sugar cane, medium body
Tanzanian
Tanzanian is a mild and smooth bean which has nice flavors of cherry and chocolate with low acidity. A crowd pleaser for a mellow afternoon pick me up.
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 9:59 pm, 10:00 pm - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 pm
Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!
148 Main St., Suite A, Seal Beach, CA 90740