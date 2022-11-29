JavaVino
892 Reviews
$
2311 State Road
La Crosse, WI 54601
Drive-Thru Baked Goods
Featured Barista Beverages
Sugar Cookie Latte
Just like a Christmas cut out cookie. Vanilla, almond, and touch of white chocolate.
Dirty Gingerbread Chai
A seasonal twist on a JavaVino favorite! Spiced chai latte with two shots of espresso and gingerbread flavoring
Mistletoe Matcha
Cinnamon, spice, and everything nice (honey & matcha)! Sure to put a kiss in your step :)
Dirty Pumpkin Latte
A delightful autumnal blend of 3 shots of espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, and spiced chai.
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Your Favorite JavaVino cold brew coffee topped with Pumpkin Pie cold foam
Maple Leaf Latte
An Autumnal White Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Maple latte. Best enjoyed in your coziest sweater.
Apple Chaider
A sweet combination of Apple Cider & Spiced Chai.
S'mores Americano
Hot OR Iced! Mocha powder and espresso topped with toasted marshmallow foam.
Power Peach Protein
A power-packed blend of Peach Pear Apricot, Almond Milk, and Vanilla Afterburn
Blended Dragonfly Thai Tea
Dragonfly Thai Tea blended with two shots of espresso and your choice of milk, topped with whipped cream
Iced Matcha with Strawberry Cold Foam
16 oz. iced matcha green tea latte topped with strawberry cold foam.
Berries & Cream Cold Brew
JavaVino's classic cold brew with a splash of Raspberry flavor, topped with a Vanilla cold foam.
Full Bloom Latte
Enjoy the full bouquet with this Rose and Lavender flavored latte
Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade
A refreshing floral lemonade
Candied Almond Latte
A latte with salted caramel, almond and just a hint of white chocolate
Hot Chocolate Chai
A JavaVino favorite with a chocolatey twist!
Spring Bee Latte
Floral combination of honey & lavender - sure to put a BUZZ in your step.
Pistachio White Mocha
A sweet nutty combination of pistachio, white chocolate, and espresso.
Irish Eyes Latte
A delicious melody of Irish Cream & Hazelnut.
Iced Dragonfly Thai Tea
Love Struck Latte
Latte made with Love... and Vanilla, White Chocolate and Raspberry :-)
Honey Rose Latte
Kickin' Mocha
Zesty mix of Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon, and Cayenne.
Nutcracker Latte
Latte with Toffee Nut and Hazelnut.
Cinnamon Dream Latte
Vanilla, honey and cinnamon deliciously swirled together in a latte.
Peppermint Lavender Cold Press
Cool & refreshing combination of lavender and peppermint with the perfect jolt of caffeine.
Blackberry Lavender White Mocha
Blackberry, Lavender, and White Chocolate married with espresso and milk. 16 oz. hot or iced.
Iced Spiced Honey
Iced Dirty Chai with Honey Cold Foam.
Peaches & Cream
*Dairy Free* peach pear apricot purée, oat milk, white chocolate powder blended to perfection.
Zurtle
A perfect combination of dark chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel sauces.
Blended Almond Joy
Our Blended Mocha with a touch of Almond and Coconut.
Classic Barista Beverages
12 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee
Daily Roast: Organic Mexico. All flavored roasts are from Bean Juice. Monday - Toasted Coconut. Tuesday - Highlander Grogg. Wednesday - Creme Caramel. Thursday - Toasted Coconut. Friday - Rotating Seasonal Flavor. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg.
16 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee
20 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee
96 oz. Coffee TO-GO
Chose your favorite hot coffee roast. One 96 oz. Coffee TO-GO serves 8-10 people.
12 oz. Cold Brew
16 oz. Cold Brew
20 oz. Cold Brew
Harvest Blend Cold Brew
Notes of Pumpkin, Caramel, Pecan, and Vanilla this is a JavaVino Fall Favorite! Bean Juice's Harvest Blend roast is brewed to perfection for happiness in every sip.
12 oz. Chai Latte
16 oz. Chai Latte
20 oz. Chai Latte
12 oz. Dirty Chai Latte
16 oz. Dirty Chai Latte
20 oz. Dirty Chai Latte
12 oz. Latte
16 oz. Latte
20 oz. Latte
Caramel Macchiato
Vanilla syrup, espresso, and milk with caramel sauce drizzled on top.
12 oz. Mocha
16 oz. Mocha
20 oz. Mocha
12 oz. Black & White Mocha
16 oz. Black & White Mocha
20 oz. Black & White Mocha
12 oz. White Mocha
16 oz. White Mocha
20 oz. White Mocha
12 oz. Cappuccino
16 oz. Cappuccino
20 oz. Cappuccino
12oz Matcha Latte
16oz Matcha Latte
20oz Matcha Latte
Mixed Berry Matcha
matcha latte with strawberry, blackberry + raspberry
12 oz. London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
16 oz. London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
20 oz. London Fog
Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
12 oz. Paris Fog
16 oz. Paris Fog
20 oz. Paris Fog
Arctic Fog
A wintry twist on the London Fog. Peppermint tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.
London Smog
London Fog (Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla and streamed milk) with a double shot of espresso. Available as 16 oz. only.
12 oz. Hot Tea
16 oz. Hot Tea
20 oz. Hot Tea
Mango Black Iced Tea
Only Available Iced. Mango Black tea from Maya Tea, lovingly steeped in small batches.
Berry Patch Herbal Iced Tea
Only Available Iced. Berry Patch Herbal Tea from Maya Tea, lovingly steeped in small batches. A blend of Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chamomile Flowers, chunks of sweet‐tart Raspberry, and Chicory Root
12 oz. Americano
16 oz. Americano
20 oz. Americano
Blanco Americano
Enhance the classic taste of an Americano with a dash of white chocolate.
12 oz. Cafe Au Lait
16 oz. Cafe Au Lait
20 oz. Cafe Au Lait
12 oz. Red Eye
16 oz. Red Eye
20 oz. Red Eye
1 Shot Espresso
2 Shots Espresso
3 Shots Espresso
4 Shots Espresso
Blended Drinks & Smoothies
Blended Caramel Latte
Blended Mocha
Blended Vanilla Latte
Blended SF Vanilla
Blended White Mocha
Blended Dirty Chai
Blended Black & White
Blended Chai
Blended Cookies & Cream
Frozen Lemonade
Frozen Mango Lemonade
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Frozen Lavender Lemonade
Frozen Watermelon Cucumber Mint Lemonade
Raspberry Frozen Lemonade
Strawberry Smoothie
Mango Smoothie
Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie
Four Berry Smoothie
Caffeine Free Drinks
Milk
Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
12 oz. Steamer
16 oz. Steamer
20 oz. Steamer
12 oz. Hot Chocolate
16 oz. Hot Chocolate
20 oz. Hot Chocolate
Kids Drinks
Burn Boot Camp Inspired Drinks
Iced Power Mocha
Afterburn Chocolate Burn Boot Camp Protein Powder and Cold Press Concentrate over ice
Blended Burning Berry Blast
Protein Shake or meal replacement made with Chocolate Afterburn Whey Protein, Four Berry Purée, and Almond Milk.
Pepsi Products
Half Gallon Beverages
Half Gallon Bloody Mary
64 oz. of our housemade bloody mary. Vodka is added. Can be made spirit free.
Half Gallon Rosé Sangria
64 oz. of house made rosé sangria with flavors of peach, orange, lemon, and strawberry. Delicious straight out of the half gallon over ice, or add your preferred soda for some effervescence. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.
Half Gallon Chai
We've heard it endlessly - JavaVino has the best chai latte in town! 64 oz. of our original Chai Latte or Dirty Chai Latte (with espresso). Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.
Half Gallon Mocha
64 oz. mocha, white mocha, or best of both worlds. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.
Half Gallon Latte
64 oz. latte. Add flavor and chose your preferred milk. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.
Half Gallon Cold Brew
64 oz. cold brew. Coffee beans and water cold brewed for 24 hours. Chose our original cold press elixir or Bean Juice freshly roasted Highlander Grogg. Notes of notes of caramel, Irish cream, and vanilla, perfect kick of caffeine, and no sugar or dairy added in the process. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.
Homebound Bulk Barista
One Pound Java Beans
A pound of your favorite coffee beans.
Half Pound Java Beans
Half pound of your favorite coffee beans. Great gift for the holidays!
Box of Tea
Bottle Of Sauce
Bottles of White/Rosé/Sparkling Wine
Band of Roses Rose
Berton Moscato Frizzante Bottle
Campo Viejo Cava Brut Champagne Bottle
Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio
Cune Cava Brut Bottle
Dutcher Crossing Sauvignon Blanc
Echo Bay Organic Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
French Sparkling N/A Cider Bottle
Imagery Chardonnay 375 mL Bottle
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 375 mL Bottle
Kung Fu Girl Riesling
Lab Rose Bottle
LaMarca Prosecco 375mL Bottle
Les Anges Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Mionetto Prosecco Rose
Simi Chardonnay
Skyfall Pinot Gris Bottle
Snoqualmie Riesling
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay 375mL Bottle
Stonewood Pinot Grigio Bottle
Taken Chardonnay
Hayes Ranch Chardonnay
Unshackled Sparkling Rose Wine
Unshackled Sparkling White Wine
Bottles of Red Wine
Boneshaker Zinfandel Bottle
Christopher Michael Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Christopher Michael Pinot Noir Bottle
Cline Farmhouse Red Blend Bottle
Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir CAN
Decero Petit Verdot Bottle
Drumheller Merlot Bottle
Dutcher Crossing Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Dutcher Crossing Maboroshi Pinot Noir Bottle
Dutcher Crossing Zinfandel Bottle
Hello World Cabernet Franc
Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 mL Bottle
Kings of Prohibition Al Capone Whisky Barrel Red Blend
Klinker Brick Zinfandel Bottle
Lapis Luna Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Lapis Luna Zinfandel Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir 375 mL Bottle
Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle
Meiomi Red Blend
ModA Montepulciano Bottle
Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz Bottle
Mollydooker Maitre’D Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
Mollydooker Two Left Feet Red Blend Bottle
Padrillos Malbec Bottle
Saldo Red Blend
Salentein Malbec Bottle
San Antonio Sweet Red Bottle
Simi Cabernet Sauvignon
Smith & Hook Cabernet Bottle
Smith & Hook Proprietor's Red Blend Bottle
Stonewood Merlot Bottle
The Prisoner Red Blend
Twenty Acres Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon
Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon
Warre's Otima 10 Year Tawny Port Bottle
Warre's Warrior Port Bottle
Wild Sardinia Raro Mirto
Retail
$10 Java Travel Mug
