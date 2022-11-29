Restaurant header imageView gallery

JavaVino

892 Reviews

$

2311 State Road

La Crosse, WI 54601

Florentine Panini
American Panini
Mozzarella Caprese Panini

Drive-Thru Baked Goods

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Chocolate Muffin

$3.00

Gluten-Friendly Blueberry

$3.00

Lemon Glazed Muffin

$3.00

Lemon Poppyseed

$3.00

Scotcharoo

$3.00

White Chocolate Raspberry Scone

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Featured Barista Beverages

DT Featured Barista Beverages

Sugar Cookie Latte

$5.75

Just like a Christmas cut out cookie. Vanilla, almond, and touch of white chocolate.

Dirty Gingerbread Chai

$6.00

A seasonal twist on a JavaVino favorite! Spiced chai latte with two shots of espresso and gingerbread flavoring

Mistletoe Matcha

$4.75

Cinnamon, spice, and everything nice (honey & matcha)! Sure to put a kiss in your step :)

Dirty Pumpkin Latte

$6.00

A delightful autumnal blend of 3 shots of espresso, pumpkin pie sauce, and spiced chai.

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

$5.00

Your Favorite JavaVino cold brew coffee topped with Pumpkin Pie cold foam

Maple Leaf Latte

$5.25

An Autumnal White Chocolate, Hazelnut, and Maple latte. Best enjoyed in your coziest sweater.

Apple Chaider

$5.00

A sweet combination of Apple Cider & Spiced Chai.

S'mores Americano

$5.75

Hot OR Iced! Mocha powder and espresso topped with toasted marshmallow foam.

Power Peach Protein

$6.25

A power-packed blend of Peach Pear Apricot, Almond Milk, and Vanilla Afterburn

Blended Dragonfly Thai Tea

$5.50

Dragonfly Thai Tea blended with two shots of espresso and your choice of milk, topped with whipped cream

Iced Matcha with Strawberry Cold Foam

$6.00

16 oz. iced matcha green tea latte topped with strawberry cold foam.

Berries & Cream Cold Brew

$5.75

JavaVino's classic cold brew with a splash of Raspberry flavor, topped with a Vanilla cold foam.

Full Bloom Latte

$5.25

Enjoy the full bouquet with this Rose and Lavender flavored latte

Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade

$3.50

A refreshing floral lemonade

Candied Almond Latte

$5.50

A latte with salted caramel, almond and just a hint of white chocolate

Hot Chocolate Chai

$5.25

A JavaVino favorite with a chocolatey twist!

Spring Bee Latte

$4.25

Floral combination of honey & lavender - sure to put a BUZZ in your step.

Pistachio White Mocha

$5.75

A sweet nutty combination of pistachio, white chocolate, and espresso.

Irish Eyes Latte

$5.25

A delicious melody of Irish Cream & Hazelnut.

Iced Dragonfly Thai Tea

$6.00

Love Struck Latte

$5.75

Latte made with Love... and Vanilla, White Chocolate and Raspberry :-)

Honey Rose Latte

$5.25

Kickin' Mocha

$4.75

Zesty mix of Dark Chocolate, Cinnamon, and Cayenne.

Nutcracker Latte

$5.50

Latte with Toffee Nut and Hazelnut.

Cinnamon Dream Latte

$5.25

Vanilla, honey and cinnamon deliciously swirled together in a latte.

Peppermint Lavender Cold Press

$4.75

Cool & refreshing combination of lavender and peppermint with the perfect jolt of caffeine.

Blackberry Lavender White Mocha

$5.75

Blackberry, Lavender, and White Chocolate married with espresso and milk. 16 oz. hot or iced.

Iced Spiced Honey

$6.00

Iced Dirty Chai with Honey Cold Foam.

Peaches & Cream

$5.50Out of stock

*Dairy Free* peach pear apricot purée, oat milk, white chocolate powder blended to perfection.

Zurtle

$4.75+

A perfect combination of dark chocolate, white chocolate, and caramel sauces.

Blended Almond Joy

$6.50

Our Blended Mocha with a touch of Almond and Coconut.

Classic Barista Beverages

DT Classic Barista Beverages

12 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.00

Daily Roast: Organic Mexico. All flavored roasts are from Bean Juice. Monday - Toasted Coconut. Tuesday - Highlander Grogg. Wednesday - Creme Caramel. Thursday - Toasted Coconut. Friday - Rotating Seasonal Flavor. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg.

16 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee

$2.50

Daily Roast: Organic Mexico. All flavored roasts are from Bean Juice. Monday - Toasted Coconut. Tuesday - Highlander Grogg. Wednesday - Creme Caramel. Thursday - Toasted Coconut. Friday - Rotating Seasonal Flavor. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg. Friday - Toasted Coconut. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg.

20 oz. Fresh Brewed Coffee

$3.00

Daily Roast: Organic Mexico. All flavored roasts are from Bean Juice. Monday - Toasted Coconut. Tuesday - Highlander Grogg. Wednesday - Creme Caramel. Thursday - Toasted Coconut. Friday - Rotating Seasonal Flavor. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg. Friday - Toasted Coconut. Saturday - Creme Caramel. Sunday - Highlander Grogg.

96 oz. Coffee TO-GO

$25.00

Chose your favorite hot coffee roast. One 96 oz. Coffee TO-GO serves 8-10 people.

12 oz. Cold Brew

$3.00

16 oz. Cold Brew

$3.50

20 oz. Cold Brew

$4.00

Harvest Blend Cold Brew

$3.50+

Notes of Pumpkin, Caramel, Pecan, and Vanilla this is a JavaVino Fall Favorite! Bean Juice's Harvest Blend roast is brewed to perfection for happiness in every sip.

12 oz. Chai Latte

$4.00

16 oz. Chai Latte

$4.50

20 oz. Chai Latte

$5.00

12 oz. Dirty Chai Latte

$5.00

16 oz. Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

20 oz. Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

12 oz. Latte

$3.75

16 oz. Latte

$4.25

20 oz. Latte

$4.75

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Vanilla syrup, espresso, and milk with caramel sauce drizzled on top.

12 oz. Mocha

$4.00

16 oz. Mocha

$4.50

20 oz. Mocha

$5.00

12 oz. Black & White Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. Black & White Mocha

$5.00

20 oz. Black & White Mocha

$5.50

12 oz. White Mocha

$4.50

16 oz. White Mocha

$5.00

20 oz. White Mocha

$5.50

12 oz. Cappuccino

$3.50

16 oz. Cappuccino

$4.00

20 oz. Cappuccino

$4.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$4.25

16oz Matcha Latte

$4.75

20oz Matcha Latte

$5.25

Mixed Berry Matcha

$5.50

matcha latte with strawberry, blackberry + raspberry

Iced Matcha with Strawberry Cold Foam

$6.00

16 oz. iced matcha green tea latte topped with strawberry cold foam.

12 oz. London Fog

$3.75

Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.

16 oz. London Fog

$4.25

Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.

20 oz. London Fog

$4.75

Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.

12 oz. Paris Fog

$3.75

16 oz. Paris Fog

$4.25

20 oz. Paris Fog

$4.75

Arctic Fog

$4.25

A wintry twist on the London Fog. Peppermint tea with honey, vanilla, and steamed milk.

London Smog

$6.25

London Fog (Earl Grey Tea with honey, vanilla and streamed milk) with a double shot of espresso. Available as 16 oz. only.

12 oz. Hot Tea

$2.75

16 oz. Hot Tea

$2.75

20 oz. Hot Tea

$2.75

Mango Black Iced Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Only Available Iced. Mango Black tea from Maya Tea, lovingly steeped in small batches.

Berry Patch Herbal Iced Tea

$3.00+Out of stock

Only Available Iced. Berry Patch Herbal Tea from Maya Tea, lovingly steeped in small batches. A blend of Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chamomile Flowers, chunks of sweet‐tart Raspberry, and Chicory Root

12 oz. Americano

$3.00

16 oz. Americano

$3.50

20 oz. Americano

$4.00

Blanco Americano

$3.50+

Enhance the classic taste of an Americano with a dash of white chocolate.

12 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

16 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

20 oz. Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

12 oz. Red Eye

$3.00

16 oz. Red Eye

$3.50

20 oz. Red Eye

$4.00

1 Shot Espresso

$2.25

2 Shots Espresso

$3.00

3 Shots Espresso

$3.50

4 Shots Espresso

$4.00

Blended Drinks & Smoothies

DT Blended Drinks & Smoothies

Blended Caramel Latte

$5.50

Blended Mocha

$5.50

Blended Vanilla Latte

$5.50

Blended SF Vanilla

$5.50

Blended White Mocha

$5.50

Blended Dirty Chai

$6.50

Blended Black & White

$5.50

Blended Chai

$5.50

Blended Cookies & Cream

$5.50

Frozen Lemonade

$5.00

Frozen Mango Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Lavender Lemonade

$5.50

Frozen Watermelon Cucumber Mint Lemonade

$5.50

Raspberry Frozen Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.50

Mango Smoothie

$5.50

Peach Pear Apricot Smoothie

$5.50

Four Berry Smoothie

$5.50

Caffeine Free Drinks

Milk

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

12 oz. Apple Cider

$3.50

16 oz. Apple Cider

$4.00

20 oz. Apple Cider

$4.50

12 oz. Steamer

$3.50

16 oz. Steamer

$4.00

20 oz. Steamer

$4.50

12 oz. Hot Chocolate

$3.50

16 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.00

20 oz. Hot Chocolate

$4.50

12 oz. Apple Cider

$3.50

16 oz. Apple Cider

$4.00

20 oz. Apple Cider

$4.50

Kids Drinks

Orange Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Kid's Blended Cookies and Cream

$3.75

Kid's Strawberry Smoothie

$3.75

Kid's Mango Smoothie

$3.75

Kid's Peach Smoothie

$3.75

Kid's Four Berry Smoothie

$3.75

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Kid's Vanilla Steamer

$3.50

Kid's Toasted Marshmallow Steamer

$3.50

Burn Boot Camp Inspired Drinks

Iced Power Mocha

$5.50

Afterburn Chocolate Burn Boot Camp Protein Powder and Cold Press Concentrate over ice

Blended Burning Berry Blast

$6.25

Protein Shake or meal replacement made with Chocolate Afterburn Whey Protein, Four Berry Purée, and Almond Milk.

Power Peach Protein

$6.25

A power-packed blend of Peach Pear Apricot, Almond Milk, and Vanilla Afterburn

Pepsi Products

Bottled Water

$3.00Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Arnie Palmer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Sierra Mist Zero

$2.50

Soda Water

$1.00

Half Gallon Beverages

Half Gallon Bloody Mary

$40.00

64 oz. of our housemade bloody mary. Vodka is added. Can be made spirit free.

Half Gallon Rosé Sangria

$36.00

64 oz. of house made rosé sangria with flavors of peach, orange, lemon, and strawberry. Delicious straight out of the half gallon over ice, or add your preferred soda for some effervescence. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.

Half Gallon Chai

$27.00

We've heard it endlessly - JavaVino has the best chai latte in town! 64 oz. of our original Chai Latte or Dirty Chai Latte (with espresso). Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.

Half Gallon Mocha

$30.00

64 oz. mocha, white mocha, or best of both worlds. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.

Half Gallon Latte

$27.00

64 oz. latte. Add flavor and chose your preferred milk. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.

Half Gallon Cold Brew

$18.00

64 oz. cold brew. Coffee beans and water cold brewed for 24 hours. Chose our original cold press elixir or Bean Juice freshly roasted Highlander Grogg. Notes of notes of caramel, Irish cream, and vanilla, perfect kick of caffeine, and no sugar or dairy added in the process. Makes six to eight 16 oz. drinks when poured over ice.

Homebound Bulk Barista

Makes approximately 3-4 drinks when poured over ice. Your taste is king!

96 oz. Coffee TO-GO

$25.00

Chose your favorite hot coffee roast. One 96 oz. Coffee TO-GO serves 8-10 people.

One Pound Java Beans

$14.00

A pound of your favorite coffee beans.

Half Pound Java Beans

$8.00

Half pound of your favorite coffee beans. Great gift for the holidays!

Box of Tea

$14.00

Bottle Of Sauce

$30.00

Bottles of White/Rosé/Sparkling Wine

Band of Roses Rose

$32.00

Berton Moscato Frizzante Bottle

$29.00

Campo Viejo Cava Brut Champagne Bottle

$18.00

Colli Euganei Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Cune Cava Brut Bottle

$25.00

Dutcher Crossing Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Echo Bay Organic Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$29.00

French Sparkling N/A Cider Bottle

$28.00

Imagery Chardonnay 375 mL Bottle

$10.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc 375 mL Bottle

$13.00

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$25.00

Lab Rose Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

LaMarca Prosecco 375mL Bottle

$8.00

Les Anges Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$25.00

Mionetto Prosecco Rose

$27.00

Simi Chardonnay

$35.00

Skyfall Pinot Gris Bottle

$28.00

Snoqualmie Riesling

$21.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay 375mL Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

Stonewood Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

Taken Chardonnay

$29.00

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay

$18.00

Unshackled Sparkling Rose Wine

$35.00

Unshackled Sparkling White Wine

$35.00

Bottles of Red Wine

Boneshaker Zinfandel Bottle

$40.00

Christopher Michael Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$19.00

Christopher Michael Pinot Noir Bottle

$19.00

Cline Farmhouse Red Blend Bottle

$21.00Out of stock

Cycles Gladiator Pinot Noir CAN

$14.00Out of stock

Decero Petit Verdot Bottle

$39.00Out of stock

Drumheller Merlot Bottle

$17.00Out of stock

Dutcher Crossing Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$58.00

Dutcher Crossing Maboroshi Pinot Noir Bottle

$77.00

Dutcher Crossing Zinfandel Bottle

$58.00

Hello World Cabernet Franc

$32.00

Imagery Cabernet Sauvignon 375 mL Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Kings of Prohibition Al Capone Whisky Barrel Red Blend

$36.00

Klinker Brick Zinfandel Bottle

$27.00Out of stock

Lapis Luna Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Lapis Luna Zinfandel Bottle

$26.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir 375 mL Bottle

$13.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Meiomi Red Blend

$32.00

ModA Montepulciano Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Mollydooker Blue Eyed Boy Shiraz Bottle

$76.00

Mollydooker Maitre’D Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$42.00

Mollydooker Two Left Feet Red Blend Bottle

$42.00

Padrillos Malbec Bottle

$27.00

Saldo Red Blend

$60.00

Salentein Malbec Bottle

$25.00Out of stock

San Antonio Sweet Red Bottle

$17.00

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet Bottle

$57.00Out of stock

Smith & Hook Proprietor's Red Blend Bottle

$35.00

Stonewood Merlot Bottle

$18.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$75.00

Twenty Acres Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Hayes Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Warre's Otima 10 Year Tawny Port Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Warre's Warrior Port Bottle

$26.00

Wild Sardinia Raro Mirto

$45.00

Retail

$10 Java Travel Mug

$10.00
JavaVino Water Bottle

$15.99

Jar Of Lazzaroni Amaretto Cherries

$18.00

Jar Of Luxardo Cherries

$24.00

French Press

$15.99

Box of Green Tea

$14.00

Box of Alpine Berry Tea

$14.00

Box of Peppermint Tea

$14.00

Box of Chamomile Tea

$14.00

Box of African Sunset Tea

$14.00