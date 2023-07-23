Espresso Drinks

Latte - 12oz

$4.75

Latte - 16oz

$5.50

Cap - 12oz

$3.95

Cap - 16oz

$4.50

Americano - 12oz

$3.25

Americano - 16oz

$3.50

8oz Cortado

$4.25

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

Food

Grilled Chicken Cesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$8.50

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Chicken Noodle Soup ( Quart)

$8.00

Turkey Apple Panini

$9.00

Italian Panini

$10.00

Spinach Mushroom (VG)

$8.50

Veggie Wrap (VG)

$8.50

Banana Bread (VG)

$3.50

Spinach Feta Bistro (V)

$4.00

Greek Yogurt and Cherry Danish (V)

$4.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait (V)

$5.00Out of stock

BEC Wrap

$8.00

Loaded Breakfast Wrap

$9.00

Fresh Fruit (VG)

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Bites

$7.50

SW Wrap (VG)

$9.00

TBA Wrap

$9.50

Beverage

Cup Water

Drip Coffee - 12oz

$2.25

Drip Coffee - 16oz

$2.75

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

12 oz Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.25

Pellegrino

$2.75

Smart Water

$3.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$5.75

12oz Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

16oz Cold Brew

$5.25

12oz Cold Brew

$4.50

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Lime Seltzer

$3.50

Boylan Black Cherry Cola

$3.50

Boylan Cane Sugar Cola

$3.50

Boylan Orange

$3.50

12oz Matcha Latte

$5.00

16oz Matcha Latte

$5.50

Drip Coffee - 8oz

$1.95

16 oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Featured Drinks

Cayanne Chai Tea Latte

$5.50

Blueberry Matcha Green Tea Latte

$5.50

Vanilla / Lavendar Latte

$5.50

Dark Chocolate / Hazelnut

$5.50

Merchandise

Bag Coffee

$14.99

Black Logo Mug

$12.99

Gray Logo Mug

$12.99