Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blondo (Store 3)

review star

No reviews yet

North 204th Street

2611 N. 204th Street Elkhorn, NE 68022

Elkhorn, NE 68022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Javi's Taco
Chips & Queso Blanco
Burrito

MEALS

Birria Taco Platter

$15.50

Comes with 3 Birria Specialty Tacos, our special dipping sauce, and a side of rice

Quesabirria - Individual

$13.50

Comes on our 10-inch flour tortillas! Served with our amazing Birria shredded beef & melted high-end Mexican cheese on the inside; topped off with sour cream, onion & cilantro, and a side of our special (consommé) dipping sauce!

Quesabirria - FAMILY

$22.50

Comes on our LARGE 14-inch flour tortillas! Served with our amazing Birria shredded beef & melted high-end Mexican cheese on the inside; topped off with sour cream, onion & cilantro, and a side of our special (consommé) dipping sauce!

Javi's Taco

$4.50

A handmade corn tortilla with toppings folded around and eaten by hand.

Street Taco

$3.00

Small in size, making it easier for “street travelers” to enjoy a quick meal. The toppings are served on small corn tortillas, so they don’t tear when piled high with toppings.

Burrito

$12.50

A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.

Quesadilla

$11.00

A Mexican dish consisting of a tortilla rolled around a filling, typically of beans or meat and other ingredients.

Quesadilla CHEESE ONLY

$9.00

Nachos

$13.50

A dish of tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and often with other savory toppings.

Rice Bowl

$11.50

A Mexican dish consisting of a delicious meat choice covering a blend of rice and beans and lastly topped off with a variety of other fresh ingredients.

Fiesta Salad

$12.50

A Mexican dish made from a fried tortilla shell, filled with iceberg lettuce, a blend of rice and beans along with a selection of meat; finally topped off with an optional selection of house dressing or our white cheese sauce.

Sope

$5.50

A base made from a circle of fried masa with pinched sides. Topped with refried beans, crumbled cheese, lettuce, onions, red or green sauce, and sour cream.

Torta

$10.00

A sandwich made with a crusty bread roll served hot with lettuce, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, and your choice of salsa and meat.

Gorditas

$5.50

A thick pancake made from cornmeal, typically split and filled with meat, cheese, or vegetables.

Hard Shell Taco Platter

$12.50

Comes with 3 Hard Shell Tacos (served with ground beef, lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes) a side of rice along with sour cream and salsa.

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito LOADED

$11.00

A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. LOADED with cold bar toppings of your choice!

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

A tortilla rolled around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.

Breakfast Bowl LOADED

$10.00

Includes fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. LOADED with cold bar toppings of your choice!

Breakfast Bowl

$8.00

Includes fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.

Breakfast Taco LOADED

$6.00

A corn or flour tortilla folded around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese. LOADED with cold bar toppings of your choice!

Breakfast Taco

$4.00

A corn or flour tortilla folded around fillings of chorizo, eggs, hash browns, and cheese.

KIDS MEALS

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Street Taco

$6.50

Kids Nachos

$6.50

ALCOHOL BEVERAGES

Small - 12 oz - $7 - LIME - On The Rocks

$7.00

Large - 24 oz - $13 - LIME - On The Rocks

$13.00

Small - 12 oz - $7 - LIME - Blended

$7.00

Large - 24 oz - $13 - LIME - Blended

$13.00

Small - 12 oz - $7 - MANGO - Blended

$7.00

Large - 24 oz - $13 - MANGO - Blended

$13.00

Small - 12 oz - $7 - STRAWBERRY - Blended

$7.00

Large - 24 oz - $13 - STRAWBERRY - Blended

$13.00

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drinks (Pepsi Products) 24 oz

$3.00

Mexican Beverages

$3.00

Bottled Sodas

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Aguas Fresca

$4.00

SIDES

Fries (NEW)

$3.50

Pico de Gallo

$3.50

Corn Pico

$4.50

Red Rice

$3.50

Cilantro Rice

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

Charro Beans

$3.50

Chips & Queso Blanco

$5.50

Chips & Guacamole

$5.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

CHIPS & SALSA 🚨 NEW Sizes & Flavors 🚨

4 oz

$3.50

8 oz

$6.00

16 oz

$11.00

32 oz

$19.00

DESSERTS

Churro

$2.50

A fried-dough pastry type snack covered with cinnamon and filled with Bavarian Cream or Cajeta/Carmel

Sopapilla

$5.00

A sopapilla is a kind of friend pastry covered in cinnamon, sugar, and honey.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

North 204th Street, 2611 N. 204th Street Elkhorn, NE 68022, Elkhorn, NE 68022

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SUGARED LEDGE BAKERY
orange starNo Reviews
920 North 204th Street Omaha, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Sunnyside - Elkhorn - 2611 North 204th St, Suite 102
orange starNo Reviews
2611 North 204th St, Suite 102 Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Site 1 Brewing - Elkhorn - 2611 N 204th St, Suite 101
orange starNo Reviews
2611 N 204th St, Suite 101 Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Jukes Ale Works
orange star4.4 • 298
20560 Elkhorn Dr Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Shevy’s Sports Bar & Grill - 2607 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2607 N Main St Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
orange star4.2 • 224
2949 N 204th St Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elkhorn

Jukes Ale Works
orange star4.4 • 298
20560 Elkhorn Dr Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Italian Restaurant - Elkhorn
orange star4.2 • 224
2949 N 204th St Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Backlot Pizza + Kitchen (Elkhorn)
orange star4.5 • 36
6200 South 205th Plaza Elkhorn, NE 68022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elkhorn
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (242 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston