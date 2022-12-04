Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jax Beach Brunch Haus

610 3rd St S

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Order Again

Popular Items

Super Sunrise Sampler
Omelette
Bacon

Breakfast Basics

Classic Breakfasts

Sunrise Sampler

$9.00

Two Farm Fresh Eggs, Texas Smoked Bacon or Azar & Co Sausage, Choice of Bread

Super Sunrise Sampler

Super Sunrise Sampler

$10.75

Sunrise Sampler + Side Choice

Shrimp + Eggs + Grits

Shrimp + Eggs + Grits

$15.00

White Cheddar Ground Grits, Two Eggs, Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Texas Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, Parmesan

Steak + Eggs

Steak + Eggs

$19.00

Flatiron Steak, Two Eggs, + Bread Choice + Side Choice

Fit Fuel

On the Lighter side of Fare
Split Open and Melt

Split Open and Melt

$11.25

Poached Farm Fresh Egg in an Avocado with Cheddar Cheese and topped with Haus-Made Pico de Gallo served with a Side of Fruit, Choice of Bread

Crunchy Goodness

Crunchy Goodness

$12.00

Greek Yogurt, Haus Granola, Seasonal Fruit

Griddle Grub

Haus created items off the Griddle
Buttermilk Hauscakes

Buttermilk Hauscakes

$10.00

Two Large Hauscakes served with Maple Syrup

Franco Fried Texas Toast

Franco Fried Texas Toast

$8.00

Fried French Texas Toast served with Maple Syrup

Let Your Light Shine

Let Your Light Shine

$9.50

Crepes + Sweetened Ricotta + Berry Compote

GF French Toast

GF French Toast

$11.00

Fried French Texas Toast served with Maple Syrup

Haus KFFT

$14.00

Korean Fried French Toast, Kimchi, Sesame Glazed Fried Chicken, One Poached Egg, Sesame Maple Glaze, Powdered Sugar & Finished With Green Onions

Bodacious Bennis

=All the Eggs Benedicts you could want
Haus Ham Benni

Haus Ham Benni

$15.00

English Muffin, Haus Cut Ham, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise*, Green Onions

Classic Haus Benni

Classic Haus Benni

$16.00

English Muffin, Spinach, Corned Beef, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

Veggie Benni

$15.00

English Muffin, Spinach, Tomato, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

Let Love Rule Benni

Let Love Rule Benni

$15.50

Multigrain Toast, Smashed Avocado, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli

Super Veggie Benni

$13.00

English Muffin, Mushrooms, Spinach, Peppers, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Pico de Gallo

Left Coast Benni

$13.50

English Muffin, Avocado, Mushroom, Swiss, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

Brunch Benni

$15.50

English Muffin, Corned Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

San Fran Benni

$17.00

English Muffin, Cold Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Red Onions, Capers

Baja Surf and Turf Benni

$18.00

English Muffin, Avocado, Chorizo, Blackened Shrimp, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo

Stripped Benni

$17.00

English Muffin, NY Strip, Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Poached Eggs, Horseradish Cream

T.W. Mexicali Benni

$15.00

English Muffin, Avocado, Azar Chorizo, Green Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli

Parisian Benni

$14.00

English Muffin, Thick Local Ham, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

Farm Fresh Benni

$15.50

English Muffin, Buttermilk Brined Chicken, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Green Onions

Crab Cake Benni

Crab Cake Benni

$20.00

English Muffin, Tomato Jam, Hausmade Crab Cake, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Cajun Ranch

Beach Break Benni

$14.00

English Muffin, Bacon, Cheddar, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

JBBQ Benni

$15.50

English Muffin, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise

Cuban Benni

Cuban Benni

$16.00

English Muffin, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Thick Sliced Of Local Ham, Shaved Pickle, 2 Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise & Finished With Honey Mustard

Ultimate Non-Skillet

$19.00

Brilliant Brunch

The ultimate in chose your own breakfast adventures

Hash

$8.00

Choice of Haus Fry, Sweet Root Hash, or Grit Base. Add your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, two eggs, and bread choice.

Omelette

$7.00

Omelette made with your Brunch Choice of ingredients, side choice, and bread choice

Wrap

$6.00

12 inch flour or sun-dried tomato wrap filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.

Sandwich

$6.00

Bread choice, two eggs your way, choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.

Tacos

$6.00

Two flour 6in tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.

On Their Own

Side items to help you complete your meal

1 Biscuit and Southern Gravy

$5.00

1 Biscuit and Chorizo Gravy

$5.00
2 Biscuits and Southern Gravy

2 Biscuits and Southern Gravy

$8.00

2 Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy

$8.00
Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00
Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$3.50
Haus Fries

Haus Fries

$3.50

Sweet Root Hash

$4.00

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$6.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Chorizo

$3.50

Side Ham

$4.00

Side of Just Corned Beef

$5.00

Side Single Franco Fried Texas Toast

$4.00

Side Single GF French Toast

$4.50

Single Hauscake

$5.50
Single Crepe

Single Crepe

$4.75

Crepes + Sweetened Ricotta + Berry Compote

Single Crab Cake

$12.00

Toast

$1.00

Steak

$10.00

Side Two Eggs

$6.00

Side Single Egg

$3.00

Single Chicken Breast

$6.00

Specials

Jerk Tacos

$12.00

Sharable Sustenance

Gravy Train

Gravy Train

$8.00

Two Southern Biscuits, Southern Or Chorizo Gravy, Green Onions Add Bacon, Sausage Or Chorizo +2, Single Egg +2

Locked & Loaded

$11.00

Seasoned Frites, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Cajun Ranch, Green Onions + Chorizo +2

Haus Of Bleu’s Chips

$12.00

Seasoned Haus Chips, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Glaze, Green Onions

Beyond Brunch

Right beyond brunch there is lunch!

Carnivorous

$15.00

Burger Patty Formed Out Of Our Haus-Made Meatloaf Wrapped In Texas Smoked Bacon, Smothered In Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato And Your Choice Of Cheese, Topped With Our Haus Cajun Ketchup And Served On A Brioche Bun

Rockin Rueben

Rockin Rueben

$15.00

Pulled Corned Beef piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Cabernet Sauvignon Berry Dijon, served on Locally Made Marble Rye Bread

Croissant Chicken

$14.00

Haus Balsamic Matinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Haus-made Honey Mustard, choice of Cheese, served on a Toasted Croissant

Pressed Haus Cuban

$16.00

Slow Roasted Pork, Thick Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Sliced Local Pickle, Ciabatta

O.G. Cheese

$11.00

An old favorite, with our stamp of approval. Grilled Cheese served on your choice of bread and choice of cheese

Haus BLT

$13.00

Texas Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, White Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, Toasted Ciabatta

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in our Cajun Ranch, wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato

Hare Fare

Salads!
Strawberry Fields Forever

Strawberry Fields Forever

$11.00

Spinach, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Crumbled Texas Smoked Bacon, served with a Balsamic Glaze and Haus-made Vinaigrette

Brunch Haus Cobb

$11.00

Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Texas Smoked Bacon and two Hard Poached Eggs

Brunch Haus Wedge

Brunch Haus Wedge

$11.00

Iceberg Wedge, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Texas Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes and Green Onions

Haus Side Salad

$7.00

Soupe Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Soupe Du Jour Bowl

$7.00

Godzilla Quesadilla

12” Flour Tortilla Filled with Monterey Jack Cheese, side of Haus-made Pico & Sour Cream

The BCR

$14.00

Texas Smoked Bacon, Chicken, and Ranch, Oh My!

Steak-Ah-Dilla

Steak-Ah-Dilla

$16.00

Flatiron Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Haus Horseradish Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese

Get Him To The Greek

$11.75

Spinach, Goat Cheese and Mushrooms.

Cuban Dilla

$16.00

Pulled Mojo Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss, Honey Mustard

Lunch Sides

Side Frites

$5.00

Side Chips

$5.00

Vegan Main Dish

Just Egg Split

Just Egg Split

$13.00

Scrambled Vegan Just Egg served in an Avocado, Topped with Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Vegan Cheese served with a side of Fruit + Bread Choice

Vegan Sampler

$12.00

Vegan Just Egg, choice of vegan chorizo or vegan sausage link + bread choice.

Vegan French Toast

$8.00

Vegan French Toast

Vegan Pancakes

Vegan Pancakes

$11.00

Vegan Pancakes

Super Veggie Tofu Scramble

$13.00

Sweet Root Hash, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Scrambled Tofu served with Bread Choice

Vegan Mexicali

Vegan Mexicali

$14.00

Sundried Tomato Wrap, Scrambled Tofu, Vegan Chorizo, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Vegan Cheese. Haus Fries or Sweet Root Hash.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.00

9 Grain Toast, Smashed Avocado, Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze Reduction. Add Scrambled Tofu

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Marinated Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinaigrette, wrapped up in a Sun-dried Tomato Tortilla

V.L.F.

$15.00

Vegan Loaded Frites-Season Frites, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Green Onions

Vegan a la Carte

Vegan Haus Fries

$3.50

Vegan Sweet Root

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Single Vegan French Toast

$4.00

Vegan Sausage Links

$5.00

Vegan Chorizo

$5.00

Vegan Cheese

$2.50

Scrambled Vegan Just Egg

$7.00

Side Scrambled Tofu

$4.00

Single Vegan Pancake

$5.50

Coffee

Haus Blend +

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

French Press Bourbon Street

$8.00

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$6.00
Latte

Latte

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

Caramel Latte

$5.50

Honey D Latte

$6.00

Mermaid Macchiato

$6.50

Mocha

$6.00

Nutella Latte

$6.00

Spicy Mocha

$6.00

White Mocha

$6.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$7.00

Cafe Bombon

$3.50

Single Espresso

$2.00

Double Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Cafe Cubano

$3.50

Cafe Con Leche

$6.50

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75

Undertow

$4.00

Espresso Con Panna

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

White Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Spicy Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Golden Milk Latte

$5.75

TOGO Haus Blend

$4.00

Cold Brew Refill

$3.00

Speciality Refill

$3.00

Tea

Detox (NC)

$3.50

African Sunset (NC)

$3.50

Alpine Berry (NC)

$3.50

Chamomile (NC)

$3.50

Earl Grey

$3.50

Assam Breakfast

$3.50

Tropical Green

$3.50

Jasmine Green

$3.50

Bai Mu Dan

$3.50

Haus Chai Latte

$5.50

Matcha Tea Latte (Oat)

$5.75
London Fog

London Fog

$5.25

Mindful Matcha (Almond)

$6.50

Cup of Hot Water

Frappes

Espresso Frappe

$6.75

Mocha Frappe

$6.50
Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$6.50

Nutella Frappe

$6.50

White Mocha Frappe

$6.50

Matcha Frappe

$7.00

Smoothies

Berry Green

$6.50

Banana, Mixed Berry, Spinach Honey, Choice of Milk

Kaling Me Softly

$6.50

Mango, Kale, Banana, Honey, Choice of Milk

The Chocolate King

$6.50

Peanut Butter, Banana, Chocolate, Honey, Choice of Milk

Strawnana

$6.00

Strawberry, Banana, Orange Juice

Milk Sides

Side Almond Milk

$0.75

Side Coconut Milk

$0.75

Side Oat Milk

$1.00

Side Whole Milk

Side Skim Milk

Side Whipped Cream

$1.00

Side Heavy Cream

Syrup Sides

Side Chili Syrup

$1.25

Side Honey

$1.25

Side Lavender Syrup

$1.25

Side Mocha Syrup

$1.25

Side Nutella Syrup

$1.25

Side P. B. Honey

$1.25

Side Vanilla Syrup

$1.25

Side White Mocha Syrup

$1.25

Side Caramel Syrup

$1.25

Brown Sugar

$1.25

Side Peanut Butter Syrup

$1.50

Side Caramel Drizzle

$1.25

Side Hazlenut Syrup

$1.25

Side Pumpkin Syrup

$1.25

Side Peppermint Syrup

$1.25

Specials

Peppermint Mocha Latte

$6.50

Eggnog Latte

$7.00

Kids Food

Kids Cheezy Egg Scrambler

$6.00

Kids Pancake

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Scramble No Cheese

$6.00

Kids Gluten Free French Toast

$8.00

Kids Vegan Pancake

$8.00

Kids Vegan French Toast

$8.00

Kids Drinks

Kids Chocolate Milk

Kids Milk

Kids Lemonade

Kids Orange Juice

Kids Apple Juice

Sodas & Teas Togo

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Fresca

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.75

Half/Half Tea

$2.75

Swet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$5.50

Juices, Milk Togo

Small OJ

$3.50

Large OJ

$4.50

Small Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Large Cranbery Juice

$4.50

Small Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Small Lemonade

$3.50

Large Lemonade

$4.50

Small Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Large Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Small Apple Juice

$3.50

Large Apple Juice

$4.50

Small Milk

$3.00

Large Milk

$3.50

Small Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Large Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Small Almond Milk

$4.50

Large Almond Milk

$5.50

Small Coconut Milk

$4.50

Large Coconut Milk

$5.50

V8

$3.50

Mocktails Togo

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Virgin City

$6.50

Virgin Film

$7.00

Virgin Dancing

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located in hopping Jacksonville Beach, Florida. JBBH is a local spot for local people. Serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Beyond with a full service bar.

Website

Location

610 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

