Jax Beach Brunch Haus
610 3rd St S
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Popular Items
Breakfast Basics
Sunrise Sampler
Two Farm Fresh Eggs, Texas Smoked Bacon or Azar & Co Sausage, Choice of Bread
Super Sunrise Sampler
Sunrise Sampler + Side Choice
Shrimp + Eggs + Grits
White Cheddar Ground Grits, Two Eggs, Grilled or Blackened Shrimp, Texas Smoked Bacon Crumbles, Green Onions, Parmesan
Steak + Eggs
Flatiron Steak, Two Eggs, + Bread Choice + Side Choice
Fit Fuel
Griddle Grub
Buttermilk Hauscakes
Two Large Hauscakes served with Maple Syrup
Franco Fried Texas Toast
Fried French Texas Toast served with Maple Syrup
Let Your Light Shine
Crepes + Sweetened Ricotta + Berry Compote
GF French Toast
Fried French Texas Toast served with Maple Syrup
Haus KFFT
Korean Fried French Toast, Kimchi, Sesame Glazed Fried Chicken, One Poached Egg, Sesame Maple Glaze, Powdered Sugar & Finished With Green Onions
Bodacious Bennis
Haus Ham Benni
English Muffin, Haus Cut Ham, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise*, Green Onions
Classic Haus Benni
English Muffin, Spinach, Corned Beef, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
Veggie Benni
English Muffin, Spinach, Tomato, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
Let Love Rule Benni
Multigrain Toast, Smashed Avocado, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli
Super Veggie Benni
English Muffin, Mushrooms, Spinach, Peppers, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Pico de Gallo
Left Coast Benni
English Muffin, Avocado, Mushroom, Swiss, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
Brunch Benni
English Muffin, Corned Beef, Onions, Green Peppers, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
San Fran Benni
English Muffin, Cold Smoked Salmon, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Red Onions, Capers
Baja Surf and Turf Benni
English Muffin, Avocado, Chorizo, Blackened Shrimp, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli, Pico de Gallo
Stripped Benni
English Muffin, NY Strip, Mushroom, Caramelized Onions, Poached Eggs, Horseradish Cream
T.W. Mexicali Benni
English Muffin, Avocado, Azar Chorizo, Green Peppers, Monterey Jack Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Chipotle Aioli
Parisian Benni
English Muffin, Thick Local Ham, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
Farm Fresh Benni
English Muffin, Buttermilk Brined Chicken, Goat Cheese, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Green Onions
Crab Cake Benni
English Muffin, Tomato Jam, Hausmade Crab Cake, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise, Cajun Ranch
Beach Break Benni
English Muffin, Bacon, Cheddar, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
JBBQ Benni
English Muffin, BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeños, Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise
Cuban Benni
English Muffin, Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Thick Sliced Of Local Ham, Shaved Pickle, 2 Poached Eggs, Haus Hollandaise & Finished With Honey Mustard
Ultimate Non-Skillet
Brilliant Brunch
Hash
Choice of Haus Fry, Sweet Root Hash, or Grit Base. Add your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, two eggs, and bread choice.
Omelette
Omelette made with your Brunch Choice of ingredients, side choice, and bread choice
Wrap
12 inch flour or sun-dried tomato wrap filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.
Sandwich
Bread choice, two eggs your way, choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.
Tacos
Two flour 6in tortillas filled with scrambled eggs and your choice of Brunch Style ingredients, and side choice.
On Their Own
1 Biscuit and Southern Gravy
1 Biscuit and Chorizo Gravy
2 Biscuits and Southern Gravy
2 Biscuits and Chorizo Gravy
Fruit Cup
Bacon
Fruit Bowl
Cheese Grits
Haus Fries
Sweet Root Hash
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Sausage Links
Chorizo
Side Ham
Side of Just Corned Beef
Side Single Franco Fried Texas Toast
Side Single GF French Toast
Single Hauscake
Single Crepe
Crepes + Sweetened Ricotta + Berry Compote
Single Crab Cake
Toast
Steak
Side Two Eggs
Side Single Egg
Single Chicken Breast
Specials
Sharable Sustenance
Gravy Train
Two Southern Biscuits, Southern Or Chorizo Gravy, Green Onions Add Bacon, Sausage Or Chorizo +2, Single Egg +2
Locked & Loaded
Seasoned Frites, Cheddar, Monterey Jack Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Cajun Ranch, Green Onions + Chorizo +2
Haus Of Bleu’s Chips
Seasoned Haus Chips, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Balsamic Glaze, Green Onions
Beyond Brunch
Carnivorous
Burger Patty Formed Out Of Our Haus-Made Meatloaf Wrapped In Texas Smoked Bacon, Smothered In Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato And Your Choice Of Cheese, Topped With Our Haus Cajun Ketchup And Served On A Brioche Bun
Rockin Rueben
Pulled Corned Beef piled high with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Cabernet Sauvignon Berry Dijon, served on Locally Made Marble Rye Bread
Croissant Chicken
Haus Balsamic Matinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Haus-made Honey Mustard, choice of Cheese, served on a Toasted Croissant
Pressed Haus Cuban
Slow Roasted Pork, Thick Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, Honey Mustard, Sliced Local Pickle, Ciabatta
O.G. Cheese
An old favorite, with our stamp of approval. Grilled Cheese served on your choice of bread and choice of cheese
Haus BLT
Texas Smoked Bacon, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, White Cheddar Cheese, Herb Aioli, Toasted Ciabatta
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Breast tossed in our Cajun Ranch, wrapped up in a Flour Tortilla with Lettuce, Tomato
Hare Fare
Strawberry Fields Forever
Spinach, Strawberries, Candied Pecans, Goat Cheese, Crumbled Texas Smoked Bacon, served with a Balsamic Glaze and Haus-made Vinaigrette
Brunch Haus Cobb
Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Texas Smoked Bacon and two Hard Poached Eggs
Brunch Haus Wedge
Iceberg Wedge, Bleu Cheese Dressing, Texas Smoked Bacon, Tomatoes and Green Onions
Haus Side Salad
Soupe Du Jour Cup
Soupe Du Jour Bowl
Godzilla Quesadilla
The BCR
Texas Smoked Bacon, Chicken, and Ranch, Oh My!
Steak-Ah-Dilla
Flatiron Steak, Caramelized Onions, Mushrooms, Haus Horseradish Cream Sauce, Monterey Jack Cheese
Get Him To The Greek
Spinach, Goat Cheese and Mushrooms.
Cuban Dilla
Pulled Mojo Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss, Honey Mustard
Lunch Sides
Vegan Main Dish
Just Egg Split
Scrambled Vegan Just Egg served in an Avocado, Topped with Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Vegan Cheese served with a side of Fruit + Bread Choice
Vegan Sampler
Vegan Just Egg, choice of vegan chorizo or vegan sausage link + bread choice.
Vegan French Toast
Vegan French Toast
Vegan Pancakes
Vegan Pancakes
Super Veggie Tofu Scramble
Sweet Root Hash, Mushrooms, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Scrambled Tofu served with Bread Choice
Vegan Mexicali
Sundried Tomato Wrap, Scrambled Tofu, Vegan Chorizo, Bell Peppers, Avocado, Vegan Cheese. Haus Fries or Sweet Root Hash.
Avocado Toast
9 Grain Toast, Smashed Avocado, Haus-made Pico de Gallo, Balsamic Glaze Reduction. Add Scrambled Tofu
Veggie Wrap
Cucumber, Spinach, Tomato, Bell Peppers, Marinated Mushrooms, Balsamic Vinaigrette, wrapped up in a Sun-dried Tomato Tortilla
V.L.F.
Vegan Loaded Frites-Season Frites, Vegan Cheese, Vegan Chorizo, Pico De Gallo, Green Onions
Vegan a la Carte
Coffee
Haus Blend +
Decaf
French Press Bourbon Street
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Latte
Cappuccino
Cortado
Caramel Latte
Honey D Latte
Mermaid Macchiato
Mocha
Nutella Latte
Spicy Mocha
White Mocha
Vietnamese Iced Coffee
Cafe Bombon
Single Espresso
Double Espresso
Americano
Cafe Cubano
Cafe Con Leche
Espresso Macchiato
Undertow
Espresso Con Panna
Hot Cocoa
White Hot Cocoa
Spicy Hot Cocoa
Golden Milk Latte
TOGO Haus Blend
Cold Brew Refill
Speciality Refill
Tea
Frappes
Smoothies
Milk Sides
Syrup Sides
Side Chili Syrup
Side Honey
Side Lavender Syrup
Side Mocha Syrup
Side Nutella Syrup
Side P. B. Honey
Side Vanilla Syrup
Side White Mocha Syrup
Side Caramel Syrup
Brown Sugar
Side Peanut Butter Syrup
Side Caramel Drizzle
Side Hazlenut Syrup
Side Pumpkin Syrup
Side Peppermint Syrup
Kids Food
Juices, Milk Togo
Small OJ
Large OJ
Small Cranberry Juice
Large Cranbery Juice
Small Grapefruit Juice
Large Grapefruit Juice
Small Lemonade
Large Lemonade
Small Pineapple Juice
Large Pineapple Juice
Small Apple Juice
Large Apple Juice
Small Milk
Large Milk
Small Chocolate Milk
Large Chocolate Milk
Small Almond Milk
Large Almond Milk
Small Coconut Milk
Large Coconut Milk
V8
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Located in hopping Jacksonville Beach, Florida. JBBH is a local spot for local people. Serving Breakfast, Brunch, and Beyond with a full service bar.
610 3rd St S, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250