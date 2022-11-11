Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - Boulder

817 Reviews

$$$

928 Pearl St

Boulder, CO 80302

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

JAX CAESAR SALAD
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

JAX STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (32 OZ)

$30.00

The infusion cocktail that changed the world! Strawberry infused vodka and our house made lemonade provide the perfect not to sour, not too sweet refreshment. 32 oz

CUCUMBER LEMON PRESS (32 OZ)

$30.00

Lemon juice, simple syrup, and a touch of soda mingle with fragrant and refreshing cucmber infused vodka…if there was a cocktail that is also a cleanse, this is it! 32 oz

BIG OL' MARGARITA CAN (32 OZ)

$30.00

Just pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass to be transported to Mexico! 32 oz

FRENCH 75 (32 OZ)

$30.00

This classic NoLa cocktail is perfect for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner. Local Family Jones Gin, lemon, simple syrup and sparkling wine – try one, you’ll instantly feel classier! 32 oz

DRAFT BEER

AVERY IPA (32oz CROWLER)

$14.00

Avery Brewing, Boulder, CO, IPA, 6.5%

OTTER POP (32oz CROWLER)

$14.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Farmhouse Ale, 4.5%

HOSS OKTOBERFEST LAGER (32oz CROWLER)

$14.00

Denver Beer Company, Denver CO, American Porter, 5.6%

SUPERFAN (32oz CROWLER)

$18.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Filtered Hazy IPA, 6.6%

ODELL 90 SCHILLING (32oz CROWLER)

$14.00

Odell Brewing, Fort Collins, CO, Amber Ale 5.3%

TOP ROPE (32oz CROWLER)

$12.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Mexican Lager, 5%

RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS

The Hook

$85.00

1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, half chilled lobster

The Line

$135.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 12 emersum oysters, snow crab cocktail, spicy squid, white fish roe

The Sinker

$235.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 12 emersum oysters, 1# snow crab, salmon dip, white fish roe, chilled whole lobster

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD

$12.00

mixed greens, smoked ricotta salata, candy striped beets, honey crisp apple, spiced pepitas, pickled butternut squash, apple-fennel vinaigrette

JAX CAESAR SALAD

JAX CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$8.00+

iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue cheese, cherry tomatoes, ranch

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$22.00

creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb

CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$21.00
FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

$16.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$22.00

tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts

KANPACHI CRUDO

$17.00

ginger ponzu, pickled onion, corn crema, puffed rice, nori, asian pear

LOUSIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO

LOUSIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO

$7.00+

gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, scallions

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

ROASTED BABY CARROTS

$10.00

black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn creama

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$21.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra

TUNA CONSERVA

$12.00

gribiche, confit potato, kalamata olive, fennel

CHILLED SHELLFISH

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

$20.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

$24.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

$30.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$13.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$75.00+

1# king crab, lemon, drawn butter

SNOW CRAB

SNOW CRAB

$27.50+

1# snow crab, lemon, drawn butter

HALF LOBSTER

$45.00

DUNGENESS CLUSTER

$32.00+

Dungeness Cluster

ENTREES

GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$29.00

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

GRILLED SHRIMP & TROFIE PASTA

$28.00

radicchio pesto, pine nut, whipped ricotta, pancetta

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries

NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS

NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS

$39.00

braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, celeriac puree, honey crisp apple, pine bud syrup

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, Jax mustard, french fries

NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH

NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH

$25.00

blackened or fried - crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, crawfish veloute

NY STRIP

$45.00

garlic fries, red wine butter, sauteed greens

PAN-SEARED BARRAMUNDI

PAN-SEARED BARRAMUNDI

$39.00

pine nut caponata, crispy anson mills grits, fried basil

PETRALE SOLE

$27.00

fried capers, lemon-brown butter, parsley, gold potatoes, crispy lacinato kale

SESAME CRUSTED YELLOWFIN TUNA

$40.00

roasted japanese yams, carrot spaetzle, bok choy, yuzu kosho aioli

SQUASH RISOTTO

$19.00

local pumpkin, shaved brussels, sprouts, maitake mushrooms, sour cherry vinaigrette

CIOPPINO

$45.00

dungeness crab, mussels, shrimp, fish, squid, tomato-fennel broth, grilled sourdough bread, sweet garlic puree

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

house seasoning, ketchup

BACON FAT CORNBREAD

BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$7.00

maple butter

PORK BELLY BRAISED COLLARDS

PORK BELLY BRAISED COLLARDS

$7.00

collards, bacon, onion

CHINESE BROCCOLI

$7.00

charred gai lan, chile crunch

SAUTEED GREENS

$7.00

kale, bok choy, garlic, calabrian chile, lemon

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY BRAISED C0LLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

HOLIDAY CHINESE BROCCOLI

$28.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME TART

KEY LIME TART

$8.00

sweet cream, blueberries, lime zest

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

salty caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt

SCOOP OF GELATO BOY

$3.00

PUMPKIN SPICE SWISS ROLL

$8.00

apple-fennel-cranberry compote, salty caramel anglaise, candied pepitas

WHITE (By The Bottle)

(BTL) KING ESTATE SB

(BTL) KING ESTATE SB

$60.00

(BTL) VENICA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$82.00Out of stock

(BTL) CAKEBREAD SB

$104.00

(BTL) GIESEN 'THE AUGUST 1888' SB

$144.00Out of stock
(BTL) BELLE PENTE RIESLING

(BTL) BELLE PENTE RIESLING

$56.00

'10, Willamette, OR

(BTL) BODEGAS FILLABOA

(BTL) BODEGAS FILLABOA

$64.00

(BTL) COLLESTEFANO VERDICCHIO

$60.00

(BTL) VENICA PINOT GRIGIO

$72.00

'18, Fruili, IT

(BTL) SCARPETTA FRIULANO

$140.00

(BTL) JORDAN CHARDONAY

$100.00

'17, Russian River Valley, CA

(BTL) CHATEAU DE LA CREE 'LES TOURELLES' 1ER CRU

$80.00

'17, FR

DOM. J-C COURTALT CHABLIS

$96.00

(BTL) ROMBAUER VINEYARDS CHARDONNAY

$116.00

'19, Carneros, CA

(BTL) OLIVIER LEFLAIVE BURGUNDY

$80.00

(BTL) DOM EMMANUEL GIBOULOT

$124.00

(BTL) J VINEYARDS

$100.00

(BTL) LUCIEN MUZARD SANTENAY

$124.00

(BTL) DOMAINE SAUTEREAU

$96.00

ROSE (By The Bottle)

(BTL) MOULIN DE GASSAC

$57.00

'19, CA

(BTL) APRES GAMAY

$64.00

RED (By The Bottle)

(BTL) ALEXANDER VALLEY MERLOT

$64.00

(BTL) BELLE PENTE PINOT

$152.00

(BTL) CALERA PN

$68.00Out of stock

(BTL) DAOU 'THE PESSIMIST'

$100.00

(BTL) EX POST FACTO SYRAH

$108.00

(BTL) FAILLA PINOT NOIR

$108.00Out of stock

(BTL) FONTANAFREDDA BAROLO

$112.00

(BTL) HESS 'THE LION' CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$270.00

'14, Napa, CA

(BTL) JORDAN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$184.00

'14, Alexander Valley, CA

(BTL) JOSEPH DROUHIN PN

$124.00

(BTL) KOSTA BROWNE SONOMA

$260.00

(BTL) SEA SMOKE 'TEN'

$200.00

'17, Santa Barbara, CA

(BTL) TERRA ROSSA BRUNELLO

$168.00Out of stock

(BTL) THE PRISONER RED BLEND

$132.00

(BTL) PAGO DE CARRAOVEJAS

$168.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Consistently voted to the "Best of" awards of Boulder and Denver, Jazzer's has served up the finest and freshest the ocean has to offer since 1994. At this Pearl street hotspot, prepare yourself for the welcoming, yet wild vibe that has set Jax apart from all the rest.

Website

Location

928 Pearl St, Boulder, CO 80302

Directions

Gallery
Jax Fish House - Boulder image
Jax Fish House - Boulder image
Jax Fish House - Boulder image
Jax Fish House - Boulder image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosetta Food Hall
orange star4.2 • 486
1109 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Blofish Sushi
orange star4.7 • 130
1932 14th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Rooted Craft American Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Post Chicken & Beer - Boulder
orange star4.3 • 499
2027 13th St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
ATTIC BAR & BISTRO
orange star4.4 • 1,636
949 Walnut St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Dot's Diner on 28th Street
orange star4.1 • 650
2716 28th St Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boulder

Fat Shack - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 11,287
1110 13th St. Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Buddha Thai Cuisine - Boulder
orange star4.6 • 4,599
2719 Iris Ave BOULDER, CO 80305
View restaurantnext
SALT - Boulder
orange star4.2 • 3,846
1047 Pearl Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
The Corner - 1100 13th St
orange star4.8 • 3,411
1100 13th Street Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
Oak at Fourteenth
orange star4.4 • 3,320
1400 Pearl St Boulder, CO 80302
View restaurantnext
My Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.7 • 3,237
3280 28th Street Unit 2 Boulder, CO 80301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boulder
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Broomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston