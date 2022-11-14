Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs

review star

No reviews yet

11 S. Tejon St

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

THE WEDGE
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL
NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS

RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS

The Hook

$85.00

1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, half chilled lobster

The Line

$135.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 12 emersum oysters, snow crab cocktail, spicy squid, white fish roe

The Sinker

$235.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 12 emersum oysters, 1# snow crab, salmon dip, white fish roe, chilled whole lobster

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

$14.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$21.00
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$22.00Out of stock

herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$3.66

creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb

AHI TUNA POKE

AHI TUNA POKE

$19.00

sticky rice, spicy chile-peanut sauce, avocado, crispy shallot, ponzu

LITTLE GEMS CAESAR

LITTLE GEMS CAESAR

$9.00+

[GLUTEN FREE w/o croutons] crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$8.00+

black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch

AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD

$12.00
CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$7.00+

louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$21.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra

AHI TUNA CONSERVA

$12.00

KANPACHI CRUDO

$17.00Out of stock

ROASTED HEIRLOOM BABY CARROTS

$10.00

CIOPPINO (SUNDAY)

$45.00

CHILLED SHELLFISH

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$12.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

1/2lb Snow

1/2lb Snow

$29.00
1lb Snow

1lb Snow

$55.00

1 pound

1/2lb King

1/2lb King

$75.00

1 lb King

$150.00

CLUSTER Dungeness

$35.00

1 lb Dungeness

$70.00

OSETRA

$150.00Out of stock

BOWFIN ROE

$50.00

WHITEFISH ROW

$30.00

small grain, clean, sweet

HALF LOBSTAH

$30.00

WHOLE LOBSTAH

$60.00

ENTREES

RISOTTO

$19.00

PACIFIC NORTHWEST SOLE

$27.00Out of stock

pine nut caponata, crispy anson mills grits, fried basil

GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$29.00

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

NEW ENGLAND SCALLOPS

$39.00

crispy chickpea panise, charred tomato romesco, cauliflower, spring onion

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries

GRILLED SHRIMP PASTA

$28.00
MISSISSIPPI CATFISH

MISSISSIPPI CATFISH

$25.00

blackened or fried - bacon braised collard greens, hushpuppies, smoked tomato jus

SESAME CRUSTED TUNA

$40.00

NY STRIP

$45.00

creamed spinach, garlic fries, red wine butter

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side

Featured Blackened Salmon

$32.00Out of stock

Panang Shrimp

$25.00

FINISH-AT-HOME-KITS

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT

STEAMED PEI MUSSELS KIT

$28.00

2 lbs, choice of broth style, Thai Curry or Chardonnay Garlic

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE, HALF PAN

LOBSTER MAC & CHEESE, HALF PAN

$70.00

A quick and delicious finish-at-home Jax favorite. Campanella, fontina, brown butter crumbs

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO, QUART

LOUISIANA CRAWFISH GUMBO, QUART

$25.00

gulf shrimp, smoked andouille sausage, rice, skillet cornbread

PORK BELLY COLLARD GREENS, QUART

$24.00

JUMBO GULF SHRIMP BOIL KIT

$49.00Out of stock

JUMBO LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKE KIT

$21.00

GRILLED MAINE LOBSTER KIT

$65.00

SEAFOOD CHOWDER & GIANT CAESAR SALAD KIT

$60.00

GRILLED SALMON ENTREE WITH WINTER SALAD KIT

$60.00Out of stock

GRILLED SHRIMP AND TROPHIE PASTA KIT

$60.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00
BACON FAT CORNBREAD

BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$7.00
BACON BRAISED COLLARDS

BACON BRAISED COLLARDS

$7.00

[GLUTEN FREE]

CHINESE BROCCOLI

$7.00

SIDE SAUTEED GREENS

$7.00
BAKED LOBSTER MAC

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

$15.00
HUSHPUPPIES

HUSHPUPPIES

$7.00

CRISPY GRITS AND CAPONATA

$7.00

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

Dessert

KEY LIME TART

KEY LIME TART

$7.00

sweet cream, candied coconut

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

POACHED PEAR, FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS

STRAW RHUBARB SHORTCAKE

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop Vanilla

$3.00

PUMPKIN SPICE SWISS ROLL

$8.00

OYSTER DAY

EMERSUM

$2.00

OYSTER PO BOY

$14.00

BUFFALO OYSTER LETTUCE WRAP

$15.00

SINGLE OYSTERS ROCKAFELLER

$5.00

6 ROCKEFELLER OYSTERS

$22.00

CHARGRILLED OYSTER

$5.00

6 CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$22.00

DRUNKEN OYSTER

$5.00

OYSTER SHOOTER

$5.00

PINOT NOIR (By The Bottle)

BTL KOSTA BROWNE

$230.00

(BTL) SINEANN 'PISA TERRACE'

$68.00

'15, Central Otago, NZ

(BTL) SOTER NORTH VALLEY VINYARDS

$72.00

'17, OR

(BTL) ALDEN ALLI

$170.00

'16, Sonoma Coast, CA

(BTL) SEA SMOKE 'SOUTHING'

$150.00

'17, Santa Rita Hills, CA

(BTL) SEA SMOKE 'TEN'

$160.00

(BTL) VAN DUZER

$130.00

'16, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) BACKHOUSE

$40.00

(BTL) JAX PINOT NOIR

$56.00

INTERESTING REDS (By The Bottle)

(BTL) ORIN SWIFT ‘EIGHT YEARS IN THE DESERT’ ZINFANDEL, PETITE SIRAH, SYRAH

$99.00

'17, CA

(BTL) AMALAYA MALBEC

$64.00

(BTL) LA MONTESSA GARNACHA

$48.00

(BTL) QUINTA SARDONIA SARDON TEMPRANILLO

$54.00

CABS, MERLOTS AND BIG BLENDS (By The Bottle)

(BTL) RENATO RATTI

$48.00Out of stock

(BTL) STAG'S LEAP CELLARS 'HANDS OF TIME' RED BLEND

$85.00

'16, CA

(BTL) JORDAN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$120.00

'15, Alexander Valley, CA

(BTL) SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON ALEXANDER VALLEY

$150.00Out of stock

'15, Alexander Valley, CA

(BTL) PARADUXX CABERNET, ZINFANDEL, MERLOT

$80.00

'16, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) DUCKHORN VINEYARDS MERLOT

$99.00

'16, Napa Valley, CA

(BTL) BENZINGER CABERNET

$52.00

(BTL) 'DECOY' BY DUCKHORN RED BLEND

$68.00

SPARKLING (By The Bottle)

(BTL) NICHOLAS FEUILLATTE BRUT 750ml

$80.00Out of stock

NV, FR

(BTL) SCHRAMSBERG BRUT

$125.00

BTL SCRAMSBERG (375 ML)

$70.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC (By The Bottle)

(BTL) MOHUA

$44.00

(BTL) CASA JIPI

$56.00

(BTL) VILLIERA

$44.00

(BTL) ORIN SWIFT BLANK STARE

$100.00Out of stock

INTERESTING WHITES (By The Bottle)

(BTL) CALDERO PINOT GRIGIO

$44.00

(BTL) ATTIMO BIANCO

$44.00

(BTL) FRITZ ZIMMER RIESLING

$44.00

(BTL) POGGIO AL TESORO ‘SOLOSOLE’ VERMENTINO

$55.00Out of stock

'18, IT

(BTL) DR. PAULEY REISLING

$70.00

(BTL) SONS OF EDEN 'FREYA' RIESLING

$80.00

(BTL) S. PRATSCH GRUNER VELTLINER

$45.00

(BTL) JEZEBEL BLANC

$45.00Out of stock

(BTL) BELLE PENTE

$52.00Out of stock

(BTL) DOMAINE DE LA FRUITIERE MUSCADET

$60.00

(BTL) ARGIOLAS COSTAMOLINO

$60.00

(BTL) Poonawatta Riesling

$80.00

(BTL) SAN CAMPIO ABADIA ALBARINO

$48.00Out of stock

(BLT) ALVIS CHENIN BLANC

$48.00

(BTL) ALVIS VIOGNIER

$40.00

CHARDONNAY (By The Bottle)

(BTL) ROMBAUER

$115.00

(BTL) ROMBAUER 1.5 L

$210.00

(BTL) LOUIS LATOUR CHARD

$58.00

TASTE WINE

WINES OPTIONS

PORT/TAWNY

FONSECA RUBY

$9.00

FONSECA TAWNY PORT

$9.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.

Location

11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs image

