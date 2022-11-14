Seafood
American
Jax Fish House - Colorado Springs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Bringing the Coasts to the Coastless by mindfully sourcing and soulfully preparing the freshest seafood. Creating memories by serving our guests and community with an uncommon level of genuine care. Every glass, every plate, and every move is ﬁlled with the intent to create a singularly perfect experience.
Location
11 S. Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurant