Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - Fort Collins

review star

No reviews yet

123 North College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

SALMON
SNOW CRAB
WEDGE

RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS

1# peel&eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, 1/2# snow crab, 1/2# dungeness crab, 1/2 lobster

The Hook

$85.00

1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab, 1/2# dungeness crab

CHILLED SHELLFISH

(6) East Coast

(6) East Coast

$16.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) East Coast Luxury

(6) East Coast Luxury

$29.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) West Coast Luxury

(6) West Coast Luxury

$29.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) West Coast

$26.00
PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$12.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

SNOW CRAB

SNOW CRAB

$29.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

DUNGENESS CRAB CLUSTER

$32.00

KING CRAB

$75.00+

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

AHI TUNA CONSERVA

$12.00

sauce gribiche, yukon potatoes, fennel, heirloom cherry tomato, roasted kalamata olives, freshly cracked black pepper

KANPACHI CRUDO

$17.00

ginger ponzu, pickled onion, corn crema, puffed rice, nori, asian pear

ROASTED HEIRLOOM CARROTS

$10.00

black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema

BOWFIN ROE

$50.00
CAESAR

CAESAR

$9.00+

crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$16.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$22.00+

creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$21.00

crispy smashed potato, tomato & pepper confit, chimichurri, mustard greens

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$22.00

herb buttermilk sauce, garlic tomato puree, lemon

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

SEAFOOD CHOWER

SEAFOOD CHOWER

$21.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra

WEDGE

WEDGE

$8.00+

black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch

WHITEFISH ROE

$30.00

ENTREES

BURGER

BURGER

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

$19.00

roasted " hen of the woods' mushrooms. fried brussels sprout leaves, sour cherry, sage, grana padano

CATFISH

$25.00

crispy Anson Mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, crawfish veloute

GRILLED SHRIMP PASTA

$28.00

radicchio pesto, pancetta, red wine braised onions, whipped ricotta, toasted pine nuts

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries

NY STRIP

$45.00

sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter

SALMON

$29.00

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

SCALLOPS

$39.00

soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac, pine bud syrup

SESAME TUNA STEAK

$40.00

roasted sunchokes, carrot spaetzle, bok choy, yuzu kosho aioli

SOLE

$27.00

fried capers, lemon brown butter, parsley, gold potatoes, crispy lacinato kale

SIDES

BACON BRAISED COLLARDS

BACON BRAISED COLLARDS

$7.00

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

$15.00

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$7.00
CORNBREAD

CORNBREAD

$7.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

GARLIC FRIES

$9.00

LOBSTER

SAUTEED GREENS

$7.00

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

DESSERT

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$8.00

chantilly, chocolate hazelnut cookie

COOKIE

$3.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

hazelnut lace, warm salted caramel

KEY LIME TART

KEY LIME TART

$7.00

sweet cream, candied coconut

ONE SCOOP ICE CREAM

$3.00

PUMPKIN SWISS ROLL

$9.00

house made bunt cake, straberries, rhubarb syrup, buttermilk ice cream

OYSTERS

Beau Soleil

$4.30

Casco Bay

$4.30Out of stock

Emersum

$2.50

Fat Bastard

$5.35Out of stock

Miyagi

$4.40

Savage Blonde

$4.30Out of stock

Rose/Bubbles (BY THE BOTTLE)

BTL Alpha Estate Rose

$70.00

BTL Arndorfer Rose

$60.00

BTL Domaine Serene Rose

$149.00

BTL Famille Vincent

$62.00

BTL Lanson Brut

$110.00

BTL Lucien Albrecht

$48.00

BTL Peyrassol Rose

$48.00

BTL Plan B Rose

$64.00

BTL Rose

$36.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot ‘yellow label’ brut

$175.00

BTL Veuve Du Vernay

$48.00

Crisp & Cleansing (BY THE BOTTLE)

Blagny 1er Cru

$199.00

Bricco dei Guazzi de Gavi

$56.00

Btl Ch Chant

$56.00

BTL Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

Btl Essay Chenin Blanc

$40.00

BTL Pascal Sancerre

$105.00

BTL Tornatore Etna Bianco

$56.00

Btl Villa Angela

$52.00

Btl Wachu Riesling

$64.00

Btl Wachu Veltliner

$78.00

Casa Jipi

$56.00

Corte Giacobbe Soave

$69.00

Delile Chaleur Blanc

$67.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$80.00

Jean-Marc Vincent

$175.00

Paul Nicole Chablis

$99.00

Unshackeled

$72.00Out of stock

Ripe & Refreshing (BY THE BOTTLE)

Chateau Montelena

$135.00

Delillie Chaleur

$65.00

Imagery Chardonnay

$45.00

Kosta One Sixteen

$183.00

La Cana Albarino

$54.00

Le Capitaine Vouvray

$45.00

Louie Lator Grand Ardeche

$52.00

Maso Poli PG

$48.00

Robauer Chard 1.5

$189.00

Scarpetta Friulano

$79.00

Stag's Leap Chard

$68.00

Red Fruit/Flora (BY THE BOTTLE)

(BTL) Sea Smoke 'Southing'

$190.00

Allegrini

$48.00

Attimo Barbera

$49.00

Attimo Dolcetto

$49.00Out of stock

Boutari

$57.00

Btl Fran Labet

$50.00

Btl Masion L Envoyé

$54.00

Chat. Corton Grancey

$439.00

Guy Farge Syrah

$95.00

Heno Le Rouge

$40.00

Infinite Monkey Theorem

$50.00

Patz And Hall Pinot Noir

$89.00

Pietradolce Etna Rosso

$58.00

Produttori Barbaresco

$132.00

Sea Smoke "Ten"

$200.00

Red Rich/Robust (BY THE BOTTLE)

BTL CASA FERREIRINHA

$100.00

Butler Ranch

$99.00

Cain 5 1.5L

$405.00

Crosby Roamann Merlot

$124.00

Daou Cabernet

$139.00

Dom Remejeanne

$60.00

Dom. Solitude Chat. du Pape

$119.00

Dry Creek The Mariner

$99.00

Imagery Cab Sauvignon

$48.00

Les Fontanilles GSM

$68.00

Manzone Barolo

$128.00Out of stock

Owen Roe

$110.00

Staglin Family Cabernet

$450.00

Vall Llach Embruix

$65.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving up the freshest, most sustainable seafood alongside the highest quality, farm-fresh local produce, Jax has quickly become an Old Town favorite. Jax Happy Hour never disappoints, with the ever-lively Oyster bar and a selection of locally brewed craft beers & handcrafted cocktails. With so much fresh fish, they ought to change the city's name to "Port" Collins!

Location

123 North College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

Jax Fish House - Fort Collins image
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins image
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins image
Jax Fish House - Fort Collins image

