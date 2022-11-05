Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - Glendale

review star

No reviews yet

650 South Colorado Blvd

Glendale, CO 80246

Order Again

Popular Items

THE WEDGE
JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE
MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

ICE COLD RAW BAR PLATTERS

The Hook

$85.00

The Line

$135.00

1 lb peel n eat shrimp, 12 emersum oysters, 1 lb snow crab

The Sinker

$235.00

STARTERS, SOUPS, SALADS

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

$16.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

JUMBO LUMP CRAB CAKE

$22.00

tabasco-lemon aioli, pea sprouts

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$5.00+

creole butter, grana padano cheese, bread crumb

AHI TUNA CONSERVA

$12.00

sauce gribiche, yukon potatoes, fennel, heirloom cherry tomato, roasted kalamata olive, freshly cracked black pepper

JAX CAESAR SALAD

JAX CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

crunchy- sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, whole grain mustard dressing, garlic croutons

THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$8.00+

black pepper bacon, chunky blue cheese, early season cherry tomatoes, creamy four onion ranch

AUTUMN HARVEST SALAD

$12.00

smoked ricotta salata, candy striped beets, honey crisp apple, spiced pepitas, pickled butternut squash, apple-fennel vinaigrette

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$7.00+

louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$21.00

mussels, chopped clams, fresh fish, shrimp, roasted garlic cream, potatoes, carrots, bacon, okra

CHARRED OCTOPUS

$21.00

KANPACHE CRUDO

$17.00

ginger ponzu, pickled onion, corn crema, puffed rice, nori, asian pear

ROASTED BABY CARROTS

$10.00

black garlic vinaigrette, toasted sesame, corn crema

HOT OYSTER SPECIAL

$5.00

COLD OYSTER SPECIAL

$5.00Out of stock

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$7.00

OYSTERS

Delaware Bay (DE)

$4.35

EMERSUM (VA)

$2.75

Hammersley Inlet (WA)

$5.20

Kusshi (BC)

$5.95

Shigoku (WA)

$5.30

Village Bay

$3.70

CHILLED SHELLFISH

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST LUXURY

$29.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

(6) OYSTERS - EAST COAST SWEET & SALTY

$18.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST LUXURY

$29.70

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH

(6) OYSTERS - WEST COAST RICH

$25.00

on the half shell - lemon, cocktail sauce, house mignonette

KING CRAB

KING CRAB

$85.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

SNOW CRAB

SNOW CRAB

$28.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N’ EAT SHRIMP

$12.00+

1/2 pound or 1 pound

BOWFIN ROE

$50.00

OSETRA

$150.00Out of stock

WHITEFISH ROE

$30.00

small grain, clean, sweet

DUNGENESS CRAB

$32.00+

WHOLE LOBSTER

$60.00

HALF LOBSTER

$31.00

LOBSTER TAIL

$20.00

CRAB TRIO

$140.00

ENTREES

NEW ENGLAND SEA SCALLOPS

$39.00

soy braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celeriac, pine bud syrup

GRILLED NORWEGIAN SALMON

$29.00

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

NORTH CAROLINA CATFISH

$25.00

crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, crawfish veloute

SESAME CRUSTED PACIFIC YELLOWFIN TUNA

$40.00

roasted japanese yams, carrot spaetzle, bok choy, yuzu kosho aioli

GRILLED NY STRIP

$45.00

sauteed greens, garlic fries, red wine butter

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

NIMAN RANCH BURGER

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, choice of side

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

MAINE LOBSTER ROLL

$29.00

ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

$19.00

roasted "hen of woods" mushrooms, friend brussels sprout leaves, sour cherry, sage, grana padano

GRILLED SHRIMP & TROFIE PASTA

$28.00

radicchio pesto, pancetta, red wine braised onions, whipped ricotta, toasted pine nuts

PETRALE SOLE

$27.00

fried capers, lemon-brown butter, parsley gold potatoes, crispy lacinato kale

SIDES

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

BAKED LOBSTER MAC

$15.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00
BACON FAT CORNBREAD

BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$7.00
PORK BELLY COLLARDS

PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$7.00

CHARRED BROCCOLI

$7.00

SAUTEED GREENS

$7.00

LARGE BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

LARGE PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

LARGE SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

LARGE BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

LARGE LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

DESSERT

KEY LIME TART

KEY LIME TART

$7.00

sweet cream, candied coconut

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

warm salty caramel, hazelnut lace, smoked sea salt

BUTTERSCOTCH PUDDING

$8.00

chantilly, chocolate hazelnut cookie

PUMPKIN SPICE SWISS ROLL

$8.00

apple and fennel compote, salty caramel anglaise, candied pepitas

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

DRAFT BEER

TOP ROPE MEXICAN LAGER (32oz CROWLER)

$10.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Mexican Lager, 5%

TOWNIE EASY DRINKING IPA (32oz CROWLER)

$10.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Easy Drinkin’ IPA, 6.2%

EL CORN AMBER LAGER (32oz CROWLER)

$10.00

The Post Brewing Co., Lafayette, CO, Amber Lager, 5.5%

CROWLER 4-PACK

CROWLER 4 PACK

$35.00

COCKTAILS

JAX STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (32 OZ)

$30.00

The infusion cocktail that changed the world! Strawberry-infused vodka and our house-made lemonade provide the perfect not-too-sour, not-too-sweet refreshment.

CUCUMBER LEMON PRESS (32 OZ)

$30.00

Fresh, this cocktail is....yes... Lemon juice, simple syrup, and a touch of soda mingle with fragrant and refreshing cucmber infused vodka...This cocktail is practically a cleanse! Salud!

BIG OL’ MARGARITA CAN (32 OZ)

$30.00

Just pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass to be transported to Mexico!

FRENCH 75 (32 OZ)

$30.00

This classic NoLa cocktail is perfect for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner. Local Family Jones Gin, lemon, simple syrup and sparkling wine – try one, you’ll instantly feel classier! 32 oz

RED (By the Bottle)

(BTL) AMALAYA 'GRAN CORTE' MALBEC

$48.00

'18, Salta, AR

(BTL) BENZIGER CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$48.00

'17, Sonoma County, CA

(BTL) DECOY BY DUCKHORN MERLOT BLEND

$64.00

'18, Sonoma County, CA

(BTL) HITCHING POST 'HIGH LINER' PINOT NOIR

$76.00

'17, CA

(BTL) INFINITE MONKEY THEOREM CAB FRANC

$48.00

'18, CO

(BTL) JAX PINOT NOIR

$56.00

(BTL) LA MONTESA GRENACHE, TEMPRANILLO

$44.00

'17, Rioja, SP

(BTL) RED TREE PINOT NOIR

$40.00

'18, CA

(BTL) RENATO RATTI NEBBIOLO

$52.00

'18, Langhe Rosso, IT

(BTL) SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$130.00Out of stock

'15, Alexander Valley, CA

(BTL) TRUE STORY PINOT NOIR

$104.00

'15, Willamette Valley, OR

403 (BTL) CHEV PINOT NOIR

$210.00

404 (BTL) APERTURE 'UNLIKELY NATIVE' PINOT NOIR

$130.00Out of stock

'16, CA

411 (BTL) EMERITUS PINOT NOIR

$82.00

'16, Russian River Valley, CA

412 (BTL) SINEANN PISA TERRACE PINOT NOIR

$68.00

'15, Central Otago, NZ

421 (BTL) SEA SMOKE 'SOUTHING' PINOT NOIR

$135.00Out of stock

422 (BTL) SEA SMOKE 'TEN' PINOT NOIR

$159.00

423 (BTL) KOSTA BROWNE PINOT NOIR

$225.00

428 (BTL) FREDERIC MAGNIEN 'BOURGOGNE' PINOT NOIR

$68.00

'16, FR

430 (BTL) BANFI Chianti Classico

$48.00Out of stock

'15, Rosso di Montalcino, IT

436 (BTL) ALLEGRINI CORVINA, RONDINELLA

$48.00

'14, Valpolicella, IT

504 (BTL) CASTELLO DI VOLPAIA CHIANTI

$68.00

'17, IT

506 (BTL) MURGO NERELLO MASCALESE

$40.00

'17, Etna Rosso, IT

518 (BTL) DUCKHORN MERLOT

$95.00

'17, Napa Valley, CA

524 (BTL) MARQUES DE CACERES 'RESERVA' TEMPRANILLO

$68.00

'14, SP

532 (BTL) VALL LLACH 'EMBRUIX' GRENACHE BLEND

$50.00

'15, SP

555 (BTL) LIONELLO MARCHESI SANGIOVESE

$85.00

'16, IT

602 (BTL) ORIN SWIFT '8 YEARS IN THE DESERT' ZINFANDEL BLEND

$105.00

'18, CA

604 (BTL) Aperture BORDEAUX BLEND

$120.00

610 (BTL) IMAGERY CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$48.00

'18 CA

614 (BTL) RODNEY STRONG 'SYMMETRY' MERITAGE

$95.00

'15, CA

617 (BTL) JORDAN CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$115.00

'14, Alexander Valley, CA

620 (BTL) OWEN ROE 'EX UMBRIS' SYRAH

$58.00

'17, Yakima Valley, WA

624 (BTL) DOMAINE LA HAUT MARONE GRENACHE, BLEND

$74.00

'15, FR

625 (BTL) PARADUXX CABERNET, ZINFANDEL, MERLOT

$115.00

'16, CA

630 (BTL) OBERON BY MICHAEL MONDAVI CABERNET

$64.00

'17, CA

636 (BTL) ALDEN ALLI PINOT NOIR

$135.00

'16, Sonoma County, CA

WHITE (By the Bottle)

(BTL) APERTURE CHENIN BLANC

$60.00

(BTL) ATTIMO BIANCO

$40.00

(BTL) BOTANI MUSCAT

$40.00

'18, Sierra de Malaga, SP

(BTL) CAPE MENTELLE SAUVIGNON BLANC

$52.00

'18, Margaret River, AU

(BTL) CASA JIPI SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

(BTL) CASALFARNETO VERDICCHIO

$42.00Out of stock

'17, Marche, IT

(BTL) CHATEAU DE LA CREE CHARDONNAY

$65.00Out of stock

'15, Montagny, FR

(BTL) HESS CHARDONNAY

$40.00

Monterey, CA

(BTL) Simi Chardonnay

$64.00

'19, Willamette Valley, OR

(BTL) KALTERN PINOT GRIGIO ALTO

$48.00

Aldige, IT

(BTL) LOUIS LATOUR 'GRANDE ARDECHE'

$48.00

'17, Chardonnay Burgundy, FR

(BTL) MOHUA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$48.00

'19, Marlborough, NZ

(BTL) SMOKE TREE CHARDONNAY

$56.00

'16, Sonoma County, CA

(BTL) SONOMA CUTRER

$64.00

(BTL) VALENTE PINO GRIGIO

$44.00

201 (BTL) DOMAINE Du Sancerre

$60.00Out of stock

'18, Sancerre, FR

210 (BTL) DOMAINE DE LA PEPIERE

$44.00

'18, Muscadet-Sevre et Maine, FR

216 (BTL) FOXEN 'WICKENDEN VINEYARD' CHENIN BLANC

$52.00

'17, CA

217 (BTL) STAG'S LEAP 'HANDS OF TIME' CHARDONNAY

$54.00

'18, Napa, CA

218 (BTL) VAN DUZER PINOT GRIS

$54.00

'18, Willamette Valley, OR

220 (BTL) SCHOLIUM PROJECT 'PRINCE IN HIS CAVES' SAUVIGNON BLANC

$96.00Out of stock

'16, CA

222 (BTL) OYSTER BAY SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

'19, Marlborough, NZ

224 (BTL) ST. SUPREY 'DOLLARHIDE' SAUVIGNON BLANC

$55.00

'18, CA

230 (BTL) WILLIAM FEVRE CHARDONNAY

$68.00

'18, Chablis, FR

234 (BTL) SINEANN MARLBOROUGH SAUVIGNON BLANC

$50.00Out of stock

'18, Marlborough, NZ

236 (BTL) HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$46.00

'19, Napa Valley, CA

240 (BTL) Les Tourelles

$65.00

241 (BTL) DUCKHORN SAUVIGNON BLANC

$62.00

'18, Napa Valley, CA

302 (BTL) ROMBAUER CHARDONNAY

$102.00

'19, Carneros, CA

304 (BTL) LA ENCANTADA CUVEE BLANC

$68.00

'14, Santa Rita Hills, CA

308 (BTL) Jordan Chard

$75.00

328 (BTL) STARMONT CHARDONNAY

$48.00

'16, Carneros, CA

340 (BTL) SCARPETTA FRIULANO

$90.00

'17, Friuli Colli Orientali, IT

(BTL) JEZEBEL BLANC

$44.00

Whitehaven

$50.00

219 (BTL) BELLA PENTE RIESLING

219 (BTL) BELLA PENTE RIESLING

$56.00

ROSE (By the Bottle)

(BTL) LUCIEN ALBRECHT SPARKLING BRUT

$48.00

NV, Rose Alsace, FR

(BTL) DARK HORSE ROSE

$40.00

'19, CA

(BTL) LORENZA ROSE

$48.00

(BTL) RODNEY STRONG ROSE

$52.00

(BTL) BELLERUCHE ROSE

$48.00

BUBBLES (By the Bottle)

(BTL) VEUVE CLICQUOT BRUT

$125.00Out of stock

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) PIPER HEIDSIECK 'CUVEE 1785' BRUT

$98.00

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) ROEDERER ESTATE 'L'ERMITAGE'

$105.00

'13, Anderson Valley, CA

(BTL) Villa PROSECCO

$44.00

NV, Veneto, IT

(BTL) NICOLAS FEUILLATTE 'RESERVE BRUT'

$85.00

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) CHARLES HEIDSIECK 'RESERVE' BRUT

$99.00

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) TAITTINGER 'BRUT LA FRANCAISE' BRUT

$95.00Out of stock

NV, Champagne, FR

(BTL) DOMAINE ST. MICHELLE BRUT

$44.00

Columbia Valley, WA

(BTL) LUCIEN ALBRECHT SPARKLING BRUT

$48.00

NV, Rose Alsace, FR

(BTL) Roederer Magnum

$150.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Each and every day the Jax team does their best to throw a party you won't forget. Where and how you choose to enjoy your party in our restaurant is up to you. Come sit at our bar, sunbathe on our rooftop patio, or get down to business in our dining room.

650 South Colorado Blvd, Glendale, CO 80246

