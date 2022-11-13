Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
American

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

review star

No reviews yet

4814 Roanoke Parkway

Kansas City, MO 64112

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

FISH AND CHIPS
SD HUSHPUPPIES
CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

CHILLED RAW BAR

1/2 LOBSTER

$33.00
ALASKAN KING CRAB

ALASKAN KING CRAB

$60.00+

1 pound

Crab Trio

$120.00

Dungeness Crab

$35.00+
PEEL N' EAT SHRIMP

PEEL N' EAT SHRIMP

$12.00+
SNOW CRAB

SNOW CRAB

$30.00+

WHOLE LOBSTER

$66.00

DESSERT

BUTTERSCOTCH BUDINO

$8.00Out of stock

chantilly cream, chocolate hazelnut cookie

CHOCOLATE TART

$8.00

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE, HAZELNUTS, SALTED CARAMEL

KEY LIME TART

KEY LIME TART

$7.00

blueberries and mint candies

SCOOP OF HOUSEMADE ICE CREAM

$3.00

vanilla or chocolate

PUMPKIN BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

ENTREES

CATFISH

$28.00

blackened or fried with crispy anson mills grits, smoked bacon collard greens, preserved okra, crawfish veloute

CIOPPINO

$49.00Out of stock

CREEKSTONE BURGER

$17.00

lettuce, tomato, pickles, jax mustard, french fries

FISH AND CHIPS

FISH AND CHIPS

$25.00

atlantic cod, fries, slaw, tartar sauce, remoulade

GRILLED VERLASSO SALMON

GRILLED VERLASSO SALMON

$31.00Out of stock

miso roasted potatoes, charred chinese broccoli, mushroom aioli, chile crunch

KC STRIP

$49.00

creamed spinach, garlic frites, red wine butter

LOBSTER MAC

$28.00

campanelle pasta, bacon, chives, brown butter crumbs

LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$31.00

ice cold claw, knuckle & tail meat, herb dressing, cherry tomato, butter toasted split-top roll, french fries

GINGER SOY BBQ SCALLOPS

GINGER SOY BBQ SCALLOPS

$39.00

braised pork belly, roasted fennel, brussels sprouts, honey crisp apple, creamy celery root

PACIFIC NORTHWEST LEMON SOLE

$30.00

fried capers, lemon-brown butter, parsley, gold potatoes, crispy lacinato kale

BURNT HONEY BBQ SHRIMP AND GRITS

$28.00

anson mills grits, pancetta, red wine braised onions, crispy shallots

BUTTERNUT SQUASH RISOTTO

$21.00

roasted "hen of the woods" mushrooms, fried brussels sprouts leaves, sour cherry, sage, grana padano

OYSTERS

Chebooktook

$3.50

Emersums

$2.75

Hardway

$3.25

Malpeque

$3.95

PICKERING PASS

$4.30

Willapa bay

$3.75

RAW BAR SAMPLER PLATTERS

The Hook

$95.00

1⁄2# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 1⁄2# snow crab

The Line

$135.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 3 emersum oysters, 3 west coast oysters, 1/2# dungeness crab, 1/2# snow crab, 1/2 lobster

The Sinker

$235.00

1# peel n’ eat shrimp, 6 emersum oysters, 6 west coast oysters, 1 lobster, 1/2 # king crab, 1 # dungeness crab

SIDES

SD BACON FAT CORNBREAD

SD BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$8.00

maple whipped butter

SD FRENCH FRIES

SD FRENCH FRIES

$8.00

SD GRILLED BREAD

SD HUSHPUPPIES

SD HUSHPUPPIES

$8.00

cayenne sugar

SD LAVOSH CRACKERS

SD PORK BELLY COLLARDS

SD PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$8.00

SD CHARRED BROCCOLI

$8.00

SD SAUTEED GREENS

$8.00

HOLIDAY SAUTEED GREENS

$28.00

HOLIDAY BACON FAT CORNBREAD

$28.00

HOLIDAY PORK BELLY COLLARDS

$28.00

HOLIDAY CHINESE BROCCOLI

$28.00

HOLIDAY LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$64.00

SOUP / SALAD

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

CRAWFISH AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE GUMBO

$7.00+

louisiana crawfish and local smoked andouille sausage

JAX CAESAR SALAD

JAX CAESAR SALAD

$9.00+

little gems, croutons, whole grain mustard dressing, grana padano

SEAFOOD CHOWDER

$23.00
THE WEDGE

THE WEDGE

$8.00+

iceberg lettuce, crispy bacon, point reyes blue cheese, tomato, ranch

STARTERS

HACKLEBACK CAVIAR

$50.00

1oz - small grain, buttery, briny

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

CHARGRILLED OYSTERS

$22.00+

creole butter, grana padano cheese

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

FRIED TOWN DOCK CALAMARI

$17.00

mango-chile mojo, lime aioli

ISRAELI OSETRA

$150.00

1oz - smooth, light salt, nutty, buttery finish

CRAB CAKE

$25.00
PEI MUSSELS

PEI MUSSELS

$18.00

choice of broth flavor - all mussels steamed in a sturdy roasted shrimp broth; served with grilled sourdough

CHARRED SPANISH OCTOPUS

$23.00

crispy smashed potatoes, tomato & pepper confit, chimichurri, mustard greens

SOLO CHARGRILLED OYSTER

$4.00

WHITEFISH ROE

$30.00

1oz - small grain, clean, sweet

HAMACHI CRUDO

$18.00

ginger ponzu, pickled onion, corn crema, puffed rice, nori, asian pear

BREAD SERVICE

CRAWFISH DIP

$13.00

CATFISH SLIDERS

$14.00

CANNED/BOTTLED BEER & CIDER

ABITA AMBER LAGER

$6.00

BOULEVARD TANK 7

$8.00

Boulevard Brewing Co., Kansas City, MO, Belgian Saison, 8.5% (12 oz bottle)

BUCKLER  -  NON ALCOHOLIC

$4.00

Netherlands, Non alcoholic (12 oz bottle)

BUD LIGHT

$4.00

5%

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$5.00

Anheuser Busch, St. Louis, MO, Lager, 4.2% (12 oz bottle)

MILLER LITE

$4.00

Molson Coors, Milwaukee, WI, American Pilsner, 4.6% (12 oz can)

DRAFT BEER

BOULEVARD  UNFILTERED WHEAT BEER

$10.00

Boulevard Brewing Co., Kansas City, MO, American-style Wheat, 4.4% (32 oz. crowler)

PBR

$10.00

Pabst Brewing Co., Wisconsin, Lager, 4.8%

CROWLER 4-PACK

CROWLER 4-PACK

$35.00

COCKTAILS

JAX STRAWBERRY LEMONADE (32 OZ)

$30.00

The infusion cocktail that changed the world! Strawberry infused vodka and our house made lemonade provide the perfect not to sour, not too sweet refreshment. 32 oz

CUCUMBER LEMON PRESS (32 OZ)

$30.00

Lemon juice, simple syrup, and a touch of soda mingle with fragrant and refreshing cucmber infused vodka…if there was a cocktail that is also a cleanse, this is it! 32 oz

BIG OL' MARGARITA CAN (32 OZ)

$30.00

Just pour over ice in a salt rimmed glass to be transported to Mexico! 32 oz

FRENCH 75 (32 OZ)

$30.00

This classic NoLa cocktail is perfect for Breakfast, Lunch or Dinner. Local Family Jones Gin, lemon, simple syrup and sparkling wine – try one, you’ll instantly feel classier! 32 oz

Infusions, Originals and NOLA Classics

Apple Of My Rye

$14.00

Bangkok Fizz

$9.00

Blackberry Fitzgerald

$8.00

Blackberry Fitzgerald

$8.00

Cucumber Lemon Press

$8.00

Cucumber Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Fall On Your Mule

$10.00

French 75

$9.00

Jax Manhattan

$12.00

Jax Margarita

$9.00

Jax Mule

$10.00

Jax Old Fashioned

$12.00
Jax Strawberry Lemonade

Jax Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Mojito

$9.00

NOLA Sazerac

$13.00

Peaches n Bees

$12.00

Q COIN

$11.00

Fall Sangria

$9.00

Sean's Summer Brew

$9.00Out of stock

Thai Chile Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Union Horse Smoked Honey Old Fashioned

$13.00

Vesper

$13.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Beetlejuice Revival

$12.00Out of stock

Call Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Green tea Shot

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island

$11.00

Negroni

$13.00

Oyster Shooter

$5.00

Q COIN

$11.00

Side Car

$12.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$15.00

White Russian

$10.00

NA Bev

Aqua Pana

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Cucumber Mint Spritz

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Grapefruit Honey Tonic

$5.00

Hot tea

$4.00

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

NA Bloody

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Refill

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Ginger Fizz

$5.00

Tonic

TOPO CHICO

$3.50

Dessert Drinks

Tiramisu Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

GLS Fonseca Ruby Port

$8.00

GLS Quinta Noval 10 YR

$10.00

Irish Pick Me Up

$11.00

WHITE (By The Bottle)

BTL BLINDFOLD PRISONER

$71.00

'16, CA

BTL CAKEBREAD SAUVIGNON BLANC

$86.00

'19, Napa Valley, CA

BTL Familia Torres Albarino

$61.00

'16, Rias Baixas, ESP

BTL HESS 'ALLOMI' CHARDONNAY

$80.00

'18. Napa Valley, CA

BTL HONIG SAUVIGNON BLANC

$60.00

'19, Napa Valley, CA

BTL JORDAN CHARDONNAY

$78.00Out of stock

'17 Russian River Valley

BTL LAURENZ V. ‘SINGING’ GRÜNER VELTLINER

$50.00

'19, Niederösterreich, AT

BTL RUSTENBERG CHENIN BLANC

$42.00

BTL SANDHI CHARDONNAY

$58.00

ROSE (By The Bottle)

BTL CHAPOUTIER BELLARUCHE ROSE

$46.00

BUBBLES (By The Bottle)

BTL EMENDIS CAVA

$50.00

BTL NICOLAS FEUILLATTE BRUT RESERVE

$87.00

NV, Chouilly, FR

BTL POL ROGER

$165.00

RED (By The Bottle)

BTL ‘PREMICES LE MILLESIME’ GAMAY NOIR

$43.00

'18, Beaujolais Villages, FR

BTL ALLEGRINI VALPOLICELLA

$50.00Out of stock

BTL BELLE GLOS ‘LAS ALTURAS’ PINOT NOIR

$71.00Out of stock

'18, CA

BTL BOUSQUET GAIA RED BLEND

$50.00

BTL BRADY CABERNET FRANC

$67.00

BTL DECOY MERLOT

$74.00

sonoma, ca '19

BTL DECOY RED BLEND

$61.00

BTL Distaff Cinsault

$63.00

BTL HESS LION TAMER RED BLEND

$84.00

Napa, CA

BTL KEN WRIGHT PINOT NOIR

$52.00Out of stock

'17, Willamette Valley, OR

BTL LES GARRIGUES RHONE

$50.00

BTL LIBERTY SCHOOL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$46.00

BTL MUGA RIOJA

$79.00

BTL PREDATOR RED BLEND

$51.00

BTL RAEBURN PINOT NOIR

$52.00

BTL SIDURI PINOT NOIR

$81.00

BTL TENUTA DELLE TERRE NERE NERELLO MASCALESE

$52.00

'18, IT

BTL TRENTADUE ‘LA STORIA’ PETITE SIRAH

$64.00

'16, Sonoma, CA

BTL TRITON OLD VINES TEMPRANILLO

$48.00

'16, Toro, SP

BTL VOLPAIA CHIANTI

$70.00

CELLAR SELECTIONS (By The Bottle)

BTL KOSTA BROWN ‘ONE SIXTEEN’ CHARDONNAY

$180.00

'15, Russian River Valley, CA

BTL SILVER OAK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$198.00

'16, Napa Valley, CA

BTL STAGS LEAP ARTEMIS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$162.00

napa valley, ca '18

BTL THE PRISONER RED BLEND

$140.00

'17, Napa Valley, CA

Draft

DF Anchor Steam

$7.00

DF Bell's 2 Hearted

$7.00

DF Boulevard Wheat

$6.00

DF Cinder Block IPA

$7.00

DF Coors Banquet

$5.00

DF PBR

$5.00

Schlafly Pumpkin

$7.00

DF Stella Artois

$7.00

DF Stockyard Cerveza Royale

$7.00

DF Sam Adams Octoberfest

$7.00

DF Martin City Hardway

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

At Jax we server amazing seafood to 'Coast-less communities'. Our greatest desire is to share the best, freshest, most delicious seafood with deserving, landlocked diners. We build relationships with fishmongers all over the country and mindfully prepare their sustainable harvest. These relationships guarantee the seafood you enjoy is of unmatched quality, flavor and abundance.

Location

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112

Directions

