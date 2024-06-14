- Home
Jax's Crown Town Grill
107 N Main St Suite C
Crown Point, IN 46307
Food
Appetizers
- 6 Pieces Wings
Crispy breaded jumbo wings fried and tossed in your choice of one of our house-made sauces$10.25
- 12 Pieces Wings
Crispy breaded jumbo wings fried and tossed in your choice of one of our house-made sauces$18.25
- Bavarian Pretzels with Beer Cheese
Four large soft pretzel sticks served warm with a side of our house made beer cheese crafted with blue moon Belgian ale!$10.75
- Gizmo Fries
A shareable portion of garlic butter fries tossed in Parmesan, parsley, and pepper covered in bacon crumbles and a ranch drizzle$10.50
- Loaded Fries
A shareable portion of fries topped with Cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, chives and ranch$9.75
- BBQ Chicken Fries
A shareable portion of fries topped with crispy bits off BBQ chicken, Cheddar cheese, bacon crumbles, onion rings drizzled with BBQ and ranch$10.75
- Mozzarella Sticks
8 sticks of mozzarella cheese battered and deep fried to perfection and served with marinara$10.25
Polish Favorites
- Polish Tacos
Pan-fried pierogi dough shells filled with smoked sausage, sauerkraut and grilled onions with a side of sour cream$12.75
- Polish Prince
Jumbo smoked polish sausage topped with kraut and grilled onions on a steak roll and served with fries$10.50
- P2 Samplers Individual Size
Side of sausage and kraut, 1 potato pancake, 3 pierogi and 1 stuffed cabbage$16.00
- P2 Samplers Family Size
Large portion of sausage and kraut, 2 potato pancakes, 12 pierogi and two stuffed cabbages$30.00
- Snack - 3 House-made Pierogi$4.75
- Individual - 6 House-made Pierogi$7.25
- Large - 12 House-made Pierogi$11.75
- Family - 24 House-made Pierogi$22.50
- Frozen Dozen
Ask for a special pre-order menu of over 50 flavors!$9.50
- 2 Potato Pancakes$5.25
- Sausage & Kraut$5.75
- Stuffed Cabbage
1/3 lb all certified angus beef$5.75
Salads
- House Salad
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion and bacon with your choice of dressing$7.75
- Backyard BBQ
Chopped romaine with tomatoes, fried onions, shredded Cheddar, bacon, fried chicken breast tossed in BBQ with your choice of dressing$10.75
- Kitchen Sink
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, tri-colored peppers, bacon and grilled chicken breast with your choice of dressing$10.75
- Buffalo Chicken
Chopped romaine with tomatoes, tri-colored peppers, blue cheese crumbles, and fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo with your choice of dressing$10.50
- Side Salad
Chopped romaine with cucumbers, tomatoes and red onion with your choice of dressing$4.75
Burgers
- The Classic
Hamburger topped with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a toasted brioche bun$10.50
- Sheriff Holley
Hamburger topped with Cheddar cheese,BBQ sauce, onion rings and bacon on a toasted brioche bun$12.75
- Jax Melt
Our signature patty melt: a hamburger topped with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on toasted sourdough$11.75
- Solon
Hamburger topped with American cheese, a runny fried egg, bacon and jax's aioli on toasted brioche$12.50
- Dillinger
Hamburger topped with cheddar cheese, jalapeños, bacon and jax's aioli on toasted brioche$12.75
- Pierogi Burger
Hamburger topped with two housemade potato Cheddar pierogi, grilled onions and sour cream on toasted brioche$13.75
- Jaxcredible
Two hamburgers topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon and jax's aioli served on a toasted brioche bun$14.75
- Triple Bulldog Dare
Three patties stacked high with Cheddar, pepper jack and swiss cheese, a runny fried egg, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, bacon and aioli on toasted brioche$18.75
Sandwiches & Such
- Crispy Chicken BLT
Hand-battered crispy chicken breast topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch on toasted brioche$11.75
- Bacon BBQ Chicken
Hand battered crispy chicken breast topped with Swiss, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, bacon and BBQ on toasted brioche$11.75
- Chicken Bacon Avo
Seasoned grilled chicken topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato topped with ranch and served on a toasted ciabatta roll$13.75
- Mediterranean Plate
Two pitas topped with gyro meat, feta, tomato, red onion and tzatziki$13.75
- Gourmet Grilled CZ
Melted Cheddar, mozzarella, and provolone cheese with tomato, grilled green peppers and bacon stuffed into toasted sourdough$10.75
- Philly Cheesesteak
Chopped sirloin blended with garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions, grilled green peppers and mayo on a warm steak roll$11.75
- BLT
Bacon strips topped with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted sourdough bread$9.75
- Chicken Fritters
Breaded crispy chicken strips served with your choice of dipper$9.75
Children's Menu
- Cheeseburger
1/4 lb 100% certified angus beef burger topped with American cheese, and your choice of ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions$6.75
- Hamburger
1/4 lb 100% certified angus beef burger topped with your choice of ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions$6.25
- Chicken Nuggets
100% white meat chicken breast nuggets, tempura battered and fried$5.75
- Grilled Cheese
Toasted white bread stuffed with melted American cheese$5.75
- Chicken Fritters
100% white meat chicken breast strips battered and fried. Qty 2$6.75
Summer Specials
- Ohana Kebabs
Sharable skewers grilled with smoked Polish sausage, red onion, tajin-spiced pineapple, and red peppers drizzled with sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce and served with our house-made cilantro-lime slaw$10.75
- Zuzu's Hula Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tajin-seasoned, grilled chicken, red peppers, red onions, purple cabbage, cucumbers and tajin-spiced grilled pineapple and drizzled with our house-made creamy coconut-lime dressing$11.75
- Lava Monster Burger
A double burger, 2/3 lb. of fresh Angus beef seasoned with tajin and smothered in mango-habanero sauce and pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, lettuce, red onions and tajin-spiced grilled pineapple, served with fries$16.25
- Mahalo Hei Hei
Your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast seasoned with tajin and smothered in sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce and topped with our house-made cilantro-lime slaw, red onion and grilled pineapple sprinkled with tajin on toasted brioche and served with fries$13.75
- A Hui Hou
An individual slice of sponge cake layered with fluffy pineapple-coconut whipped mousse and topped with coconut flakes and pineapple, drizzled with pineapple sauce$7.75
Beverages
Milkshakes
Lemonade
Fountain Drinks
Flavored Sodas
Floats
Sweets
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Family Restaurant with craft burgers, wings and our house-made pierogi and Polish food from scratch!
107 N Main St Suite C, Crown Point, IN 46307