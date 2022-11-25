Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaxon Texas Kitchen

311 S. Akard st.

Dallas, TX 75202

Popular Items

JAXON Cheeseburger
Smoked Pork Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Nachos

DIPS & SNACKS

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$12.00
Elotes

Elotes

$9.00

chipotle mayo, cotija cheese, lime butter, crushed takis, cilantro, tortilla chips

Jaxon Trio

Jaxon Trio

$18.00

guacamole, pimento cheese, black-eyed pea hummus, fried green tomatoes, crudite

Grilled Chicken Nachos

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$16.00

cheddar, pickled jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, pico

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

crunchy dills, red pepper ranch

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$9.00

Luscher's Red Hots, pickled relish, hot honey mustard

TX Fritto Misto

TX Fritto Misto

$18.00

peppers, pickles, onions, baby shrimp, broccolini, remoulade, lemon

Steak Nachos

$20.00

PORK TACO

$4.00Out of stock

SALADS & SIDES

Jaxon Chopped

Jaxon Chopped

$14.00

iceberg, tomato, bacon bits, egg, cucumber, breadcrumbs, spiced pepitas, pickled carrots, homemade ranch

Southwest Quinoa

$16.00

red onion, charred corn, roasted peppers, cucumber, cherry tomato, cilantro, avocado, ancho vinaigrette

Texas Harvest Salad

Texas Harvest Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, shaved apple, mint, TX goat cheese, spiced pecan, burnt honey vinaigrette

Butter Mashed

Butter Mashed

$5.00
Broccolini

Broccolini

$5.00

Yukon Potatoes

$5.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$5.00
Cornbread

Cornbread

$5.00

Dirty Rice

$5.00
Green Chile Cheese Grits

Green Chile Cheese Grits

$5.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$5.00

HANDHELDS

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

slaw, hot sauce mayo, pickles

JAXON Cheeseburger

JAXON Cheeseburger

$16.00

burger sauce, iceberg, tomato, red onion, pickles

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$15.00

red onions, dill pickles, BBQ sauce

Blackened Shrimp Po'boy

Blackened Shrimp Po'boy

$18.00

iceberg, tomato, crunchy dills, remoulade

Mushroom French Dip

$15.00

portabella mushroom, horseradish crema, arugula, swiss cheese, au jus

Taco del Dia

Taco del Dia

$15.00

**Ask about of daily offerings**

PLATES

Sourdough Chicken Fried Steak

Sourdough Chicken Fried Steak

$20.00

butter mashed, green bean, cream gravy

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$20.00

butter mashed, green bean, cream gravy

Grilled Gulf Catch

Grilled Gulf Catch

$34.00

broccolini, yukon potato, charred lemon, chimichurri

Bowl o' Red

Bowl o' Red

$17.00

TX beef chili, cheese, fritos, chopped onion, sour cream, pickled jalapeños, cornbread, whipped butter

BBQ Plate

BBQ Plate

$25.00

pork ribs, jalapeno cheddar sausage, TX toast, cole slaw

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$22.00

dirty rice, chipotle hot honey, roasted pepper

Grilled Butchers Steak

Grilled Butchers Steak

$27.00

green chile cheese grits, charred scallion, steak sauce

BBQ BOARD

BBQ BOARD

$42.00

full rack ribs, jalapeno sausage, pickle, smoked pork, BBQ sauce, TX toast

DESSERTS

Seasonal Crisp

Seasonal Crisp

$10.00

oat-brown sugar crumb, ice cream

German Chocolate Sheet Cake

German Chocolate Sheet Cake

$10.00

coconut pecan glaze, chocolate icing, ice cream

Texas Float

$8.00

Dublin root beer, vanilla ice cream, whiskey caramel

DRAFT COCKTAILS

Juarez Day Dream RD

$7.00

Perfect Margarita RD

$7.00

Home on the Range RD

$7.00

The Bluebonnet RD

$7.00

Cocktails

The Bluebonnet

The Bluebonnet

$12.00Out of stock
Alta Gringa

Alta Gringa

$12.00Out of stock

cucumber-infused vodka, citrus, Fever Tree lime and yuzu soda

Bless Your Heart

Bless Your Heart

$12.00

Food

PORK TACO

$4.00Out of stock

Event Chicken

Event Steak

Event Cauliflower

Event Chopped

Marketing Excellence HH

Titos

$9.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Ilegal Joven

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Crown

$11.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00
Michelob Ultra

Michelob Ultra

$5.00
Truly Mixed Berry

Truly Mixed Berry

$6.00
Jaxon Cares Featured Beer

Jaxon Cares Featured Beer

$5.50
Manhattan Project Half-Life

Manhattan Project Half-Life

$7.00
Ely Cabernet - Glass

Ely Cabernet - Glass

$10.00
Proverb Chard - Glass

Proverb Chard - Glass

$9.00

Cocktails

Marg Negra

$10.00

K.I.S.S.

$10.00

Musicians's Breakfast

$10.00

Blood Orange Paloma

$10.00

Ilegal Joven

$8.00

Ilegal Rep

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Menu with a focus on Texas fare and elevated classic Southern dishes.

311 S. Akard st., Dallas, TX 75202

