Burgers

PepperJax Grill 33 - Mission

77 Reviews

$$

5922 Barkley ST

Suite 100

Mission, KS 66202

-Phillies

-Steak Philly

$9.99

-Chicken Philly

$9.99

-Pork Philly

$9.99

-Sausage Philly

$9.99

-Vegetarian Philly

$9.39

-Rice Bowls

STEAK BOWL

STEAK BOWL

$10.69

Our signature steak, house seasoning, and choice of grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 890 - 1360 Cal.

CHICKEN BOWL

CHICKEN BOWL

$10.69

Grilled chicken, house seasoning, and choice of grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 800 - 1260 Cal.

PORK BOWL

PORK BOWL

$10.69

Grilled pulled pork, house seasoning, and choice of grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 900 - 1370 Cal.

SAUSAGE BOWL

SAUSAGE BOWL

$10.69

Spicy Italian sausage, house seasoning, and choice of grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 1020 - 1480 Cal.

SHRIMP BOWL

SHRIMP BOWL

$10.99

Grilled shrimp, house seasoning, and choice of grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 690 - 1160 Cal.

VEGGIE BOWL

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.99

Seasoned and grilled vegetables on a bed of citrus-cilantro rice. Finished with your choice of black or pinto beans, toppings, dressings , and sauces. 710 - 1160 Cal.

-Burritos

STEAK BURRITO

STEAK BURRITO

$10.69

Signature steak, house seasoning, choice of grilled vegetables, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 890 - 1360 Cal.

CHICKEN BURRITO

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.69

Grilled chicken, house seasoning, choice of grilled vegetables, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 800 - 1260 Cal.

PORK BURRITO

PORK BURRITO

$10.69

Grilled pulled pork, house seasoning, choice of grilled vegetables, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 900 - 1370 Cal.

SAUSAGE BURRITO

SAUSAGE BURRITO

$10.69

Spicy Italian sausage, house seasoning, choice of grilled vegetables, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1020 - 1480 Cal.

SHRIMP BURRITO

SHRIMP BURRITO

$10.99

Grilled shrimp, house seasoning, choice of grilled vegetables, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 690 - 1160 Cal.

VEGGIE BURRITO

VEGGIE BURRITO

$9.99

Grilled vegetables, house seasoning, citrus-cilantro rice, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 710 - 1160 Cal.

-Salads

STEAK SALAD

STEAK SALAD

$10.69

Our signature steak on top of a bed of lettuce. Comes with your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 370 - 640 Cal.

CHICKEN SALAD

CHICKEN SALAD

$10.69

Grilled chicken on a bed of lettuce. Comes with your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 280 - 540 Cal.

PORK SALAD

PORK SALAD

$10.69

Grilled pulled pork on a bed of lettuce. Comes with your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 380 - 650 Cal.

SAUSAGE SALAD

SAUSAGE SALAD

$10.69

Spicy Italian sausage on a bed of lettuce. Comes with your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 500 - 760 Cal.

SHRIMP SALAD

SHRIMP SALAD

$10.99

Grilled shrimp on a bed of lettuce. Comes with your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 170 - 220 Cal.

VEGGIE SALAD

VEGGIE SALAD

$9.99

Your choice of grilled or fresh vegetables on a bed of lettuce. Comes with choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces. 200 - 440 Cal.

-Protein Power Bowl

STEAK POWER BOWL

STEAK POWER BOWL

$9.39

Signature steak with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces.

CHICKEN POWER BOWL

CHICKEN POWER BOWL

$9.39

Grilled chicken with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces.

PORK POWER BOWL

PORK POWER BOWL

$9.39

Grilled pork with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of topping, dressings, & sauces.

SAUSAGE POWER BOWL

SAUSAGE POWER BOWL

$9.39

Spicy Italian sausage with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces.

SHRIMP POWER BOWL

SHRIMP POWER BOWL

$9.69

Grilled shrimp with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces.

VEGGIE POWER BOWL

VEGGIE POWER BOWL

$8.69

Grilled vegetables with two scoops of seasoned beans and your choice of toppings, dressings, & sauces.

-Loaded Fries

STEAK FRIES

STEAK FRIES

$10.99

Our signature steak, house seasoning and choice of grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1000 - 1420 Cal.

CHICKEN FRIES

CHICKEN FRIES

$10.99

Grilled chicken, house seasoning and choice of grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 900 - 1330 Cal.

PORK FRIES

PORK FRIES

$10.99

Grilled pull pork, house seasoning and choice of grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1010 - 1430 Cal.

SAUSAGE FRIES

SAUSAGE FRIES

$10.99

Spicy Italian sausage, house seasoning and choice of grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1130 - 1550 Cal.

SHRIMP FRIES

SHRIMP FRIES

$11.29

Grilled shrimp, house seasoning and choice of grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 800 - 1230 Cal.

VEGGIE FRIES

VEGGIE FRIES

$10.29

Seasoned grilled vegetables served on french fries. Topped with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 830 - 1230 Cal.

-Loaded Nachos

STEAK NACHO

STEAK NACHO

$10.99

Signature steak, house seasoning and your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1000 - 1420 Cal.

CHICKEN NACHO

CHICKEN NACHO

$10.99

Grilled chicken, house seasoning and your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 900 - 1330 Cal.

PORK NACHO

PORK NACHO

$10.99

Grilled pulled pork, house seasoning and your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1010 - 1430 Cal.

SAUSAGE NACHO

SAUSAGE NACHO

$10.99

Spicy Italian sausage, house seasoning and your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 1130 - 1550 Cal.

SHRIMP NACHO

SHRIMP NACHO

$11.29

Grilled shrimp, house seasoning and your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 800 - 1230 Cal.

VEGGIE NACHO

VEGGIE NACHO

$10.29

Your choice of grilled vegetables on tortilla chips. Served with choice of cheese sauce, beans, toppings, dressings & sauces. 830 - 1230 Cal.

-Kids Meals

JR PHILLY

JR PHILLY

$6.59

Junior sized philly with choice of protein and grilled veggies. Comes with cheese. 260 - 660 Cal.

JR BOWL

JR BOWL

$6.59

Junior sized rice bowl with choice of protein, grilled veggies, and select toppings. 310 - 670 Cal.

CHICKEN STRIPS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.59

3 chicken strips and choice of fries or fruit. 560 - 990 Cal.

MINI CORN DOGS

MINI CORN DOGS

$6.59

5 mini corn dogs and choice of fries or fruit. 380 - 820 Cal.

JR SALAD

JR SALAD

$6.59

Junior sized salad with choice of protein, grilled veggies, and select toppings. 120 - 380 Cal.

-Sides

Jax It Up (fries & 21oz drink)

$3.99
FRIES

FRIES

$4.09

House seasoned, thick-cut fries. 8oz portion. 620 - 650 Cal.

CHEESE FRY LARGE

CHEESE FRY LARGE

$5.09

House seasoned, thick cut fries with cheese sauce. 8oz portion. 740 - 780 Cal.

CHIPS & DIPS

CHIPS & DIPS

$3.59

House fried tortilla chips with your choice of dips (guacamole, cheese sauce, and salsa).

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.29

We carry an assortment of flavored chips to compliment your meal.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$3.49

Build your own side salad with choice of toppings & dressings. 110 - 340 Cal.

GUAC

$2.99

CHEESE SAUCE 4OZ

$3.59

Add an additional large side of cheese sauce to your side or meal. 260 - 280 Cal.

CHEESE SAUCE 2OZ

$2.59

Add an extra side of cheese sauce for your side or meal.

-Desserts

MARSHMALLOW BAR

MARSHMALLOW BAR

$3.59

A marshmallow treat that's light, fluffy, and perfectly sweet.

PEANUT BUTTER BAR

PEANUT BUTTER BAR

$3.39

Peanut butter and chocolate really are a perfect mix.

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.99

Good ol' reliable. A traditional chocolate chip cookie because you earned it!

-Drinks

BOTTLE TEA

$3.09Out of stock

BOTTLE WATER

$2.59
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Experience the Thrill of the Grill, to go!

Website

Location

5922 Barkley ST, Suite 100, Mission, KS 66202

Directions

