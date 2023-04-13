Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

Jaxson's Ice Cream Parlour

3,178 Reviews

$$

128 S Federal Hwy

Dania Beach, FL 33004

Popular Items

Seasoned Fries
Chicken Fingers.
French Fries


Toast Online Ice Cream

Spring is here and Ice Cream is in season. Not to mention on same faces!
Quart of Ice Cream for pick up

Quart of Ice Cream for pick up

$19.95

Nothing cools a blazing hot spring day in SoFla like a quart of JAXSON'S world-famous ice cream! You may pre-order from our list of seasonal offerings as well as all-time favorites.

Pint of Ice Cream for pick up

Pint of Ice Cream for pick up

$13.95

Choose from our list of seasonal offerings as well as all-time favorites.

Takeout Food Menu

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.25

A Classic. Crisp Romaine tossed with our creamy Caesar dressing, sprinkled with grated Parmesan Cheese and topped with crunchy croutons. This salad is a meal by itself or a side to any of our tasty platters.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$17.25

Take your taste buds on a Mediterranean vacation! Mixed greens combined with our Greek dressing are topped with tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives, feta and sliced red onion for a yummy taste of the Greek Isles. To take it over the top we finish it with stuffed grape leaves and warmed pita wedges. Add grilled chicken for an additional $3.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap.

$16.95

Everything you love about a Caesar Salad all rolled up with fried chicken breast in your choice of flavored flour tortilla. Our creamy dressing makes this wrap a favorite year after year.

Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Fried Chicken Sandwich.

$15.95

We begin with a jumbo-sized chicken breast, breaded and fried until it’s moist and juicy inside and crispy-crunchy outside. Then we serve it on a special toasted special bun with a side of our homemade creole remoulade sauce. Of course, we give you lettuce, tomato and onion to finish it off.

JAXSON'S Famous Half Pound Burger.

JAXSON'S Famous Half Pound Burger.

$15.95

There are burgers and then there’s JAXSON’S famous burger. Weighing in at an impressive half-pound, our burger features a special blend of brisket, chuck and sirloin that’s grilled to your liking and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Once you sink your teeth into it, you’ll understand why it’s become so famous.

JAXSON'S Gourmet Mile Long Half Pound Hot Dog.

JAXSON'S Gourmet Mile Long Half Pound Hot Dog.

$13.95

We dare you to eat this and walk away hungry. It’s a foot long, half-pound of all-beef special-made just for us, served on a toasted bun. We give you plenty of green and sweet red pepper relish with chopped onion to top it off. A side of our homemade coleslaw and pickle are part of this experience.

The Impossible Burger.

The Impossible Burger.

$17.95

Not just for vegetarians! This plant-based burger is impossibly delicious. We serve it on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. You’ll get a side of our creamy coleslaw and a pickle too!

Hot Corned Beef on Marbled Rye

Hot Corned Beef on Marbled Rye

$18.95

Enjoy a New York Deli favorite. This overstuffed sandwich is piled high with more than a half-pound of steaming hot Corned Beef on marbled rye with a pair of our own potato pancakes on top. It’s a sandwich worthy of a Broadway-style standing ovation.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich on Marble Rye.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich on Marble Rye.

$18.95

Enjoy yet another New York Deli favorite. Over a half pound of hot sliced Pastrami served on our signature marbled rye bread with two of our potato pancakes perched on top, served with a pickle and coleslaw.

Chicken Fingers.

Chicken Fingers.

$17.95

These aren’t just for kids. All white meat chicken strips are breaded and fried until golden and crispy. Served with your choice of honey-mustard, sweet & sour or BBQ sauce.

Fried Chicken Wings.

Fried Chicken Wings.

$18.95

You won’t find any wimpy wings here! We fry them until they’re crispy on the outside and juicy through and through. Enjoy them tossed in hot sauce Buffalo style or, if you prefer, we can leave them naked and you can dunk them in your favorite sauce. Either way, we give you celery sticks and blue cheese dressing, so enjoy.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich.

$15.95

Sometimes the simplest things are the best. The key to this sandwich is to start with the perfect chicken breast. We grill it just right, then serve it on a special toasted bun, add lettuce, tomato and a side of honey mustard.

French Fries

French Fries

$10.95

Our mouth-watering fries feature perfectly crisp nooks and crannies that help hold onto whatever you top them with or dunk them in. Have your appetite ready because the portions are plentiful.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$12.95

Nothing beats our tender sweet potato fries. Enjoy them as an appetizer or as a go-along with your favorite main dish. We provide you with generous sides of maple syrup and marshmallow cream to dunk to your heart’s delight.

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$12.95

Fried until they’re perfectly crispy, these seasoned fries are so delicious you’ll find yourself coming back for more, and don’t worry- there’s more!

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$13.95

Fried to a perfect crunch, you'll have fun dipping these battered onion rings in either our own creole remoulade or our honey mustard.

JAXSON'S LOGO MASK

$4.95
Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.25

Our Favorite Candies bagged just for you!

A full half pound of your favorite classic candy in each bag.
Gummy Bears

Gummy Bears

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Sour Gummy Worms

Sour Gummy Worms

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Wax Bottles

Wax Bottles

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Good N' Plenty

Good N' Plenty

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Mary Jane

Mary Jane

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Bit O' Honey

Bit O' Honey

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Atomic Fireballs

Atomic Fireballs

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Salt Water Taffy

Salt Water Taffy

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Jelly Belly Jellybeans

Jelly Belly Jellybeans

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Gummy Cola Bottles

Gummy Cola Bottles

$6.99

8 ozs. per bag

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For 66 years, JAXSON'S Ice Cream Parlor, Restaurant and Country Store has been a Dania Beach landmark. Using the finest ingredients available and time honored methods, all 50+ JAXSON'S Ice Cream flavors and toppings, even soft drink syrups, are made daily on the premises. Our legendary food, from juicy, delicious hamburgers and phenomenal corned beef and pastrami sandwiches to a variety of salads, receives the same care and attention as the Ice Cream. Come in and enjoy!!

