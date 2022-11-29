Jay Jay's Bistro imageView gallery

Jay Jay's Bistro

622 Reviews

$$

2995 E. Long Lake

Troy, MI 48085

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Saganaki OPA!

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Falafel

$11.00

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Jay Jay's Fries

$15.00

Calamari

$15.00

Steak Bites

$18.00

Palomino CHICKEN WINGS

$15.00

Diablo Shrimp

$14.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Jumbo Soft Pretzel

$16.00

City Fries

$13.00

Salads

Jay Jay's Greek Salad

$12.00

Fattoush Salad

$12.00

Tabbouleh Salad

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Michigan Cherry Salad

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Santa Fé Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Walnut

$12.00

BOTTLE Greek Dressing

$9.00

BOTTLE Fattoush Dressing

$9.00

BOTTLE Ranch Dressing

$9.00

BOTTLE Raspberry Vinaigrette

$10.00

Iraqi Salad

$14.00

Asian Salad

$13.00

Soups

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.50Out of stock

Bowl Soup of the Day

$6.00

Quart Soup of the Day

$12.00

Handhelds

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cream Chop Wrap

$9.00

Falafel Wrap

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

BBQ RANCH Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Greek Salad Wrap

$11.00

Gyro Pita

$12.00

Shawarma Quesadilla

$13.00

Shawarma Pizzadilla

$24.00

Tacos De Shawarma

$13.00

Troy Cheese Steak

$16.00

Presto Pesto Ciabatta

$12.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle Chicken Club

$12.00

BLT

$10.00

Jay Jay's Chicken Pita

$11.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Kabob Tika Wrap

$9.00

Greek Salad Wrap

$10.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Slim Johnny Panini

$11.00

Kafta Kabob Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Gyro Pita

$12.00

Reuben

$12.00Out of stock

House Club

$13.00

California Turkey Panini

$11.00Out of stock

Jay Jay's Philly Wrap

$11.00

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.00

Kobe Sliders with Truffle

$22.00

Angie's Burger

$14.00

A1 Stack Burger

$15.00

Santa Fe

$15.00

Patty Melt

$13.00

PlantBased Sliders w/ FF

$17.00

Sides & Skewers

4 Pieces Baked Bread

$1.50

Garlic Dip

$3.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Red Skin Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Rice w/ Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Rice w/ Curry Stew

$6.00

Seasoned French Fries

$5.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Grilled Greek Pita

$1.50

Raw Veggies

$7.00

Side Steamed Broccoli

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Rice No Sauce

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Turshi

$5.00

Skewer Chicken Tika

$6.00

Skewer Beef Kafta

$4.00

Skewer Beef Tika

$10.00

Side Chicken Cream Chop

$9.00

Side Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

Side Beef Shawarma

$9.00

Pound Of Beef Shawarma

$20.00

Quart Garlic

$19.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$4.00Out of stock

Pound Of Chicken Shawarma

$18.00

Kids

Kid's Mickey Mouse Pancake

$9.00

Kid's French Toast

$9.00

Kid's Breakfast

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$9.00

Kid's Chicken Wings & Fries

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti

$9.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Pasta

Palomino Vodka

$18.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$18.00

Cajun Spicy Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.00

Classic Spaghetti

$17.00

Chicken Parmesan

$23.00

Spicy Pomodoro

$18.00

Jay Jay's Riggie

$18.00

Jay Jay's Primavera

$18.00

Tik Tok Pasta

$18.00

Pesto Cremé Pasta

$18.00

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$22.00

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Filet Mignon

$35.00

Chicken Breast Dinner

$20.00

Korean Stir-Fry

$18.00

New York Strip Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$27.00Out of stock

T-Bone Steak

$25.00Out of stock

Surf & Turf

$32.00

Curry Chicken Saute

$22.00

Tenderloin Tips

$32.00

Mediterranean Entrees

Gyro Platter

$20.00

Chicken Shawarma

$20.00

Beef Shawarma

$20.00

Chicken Kabob Tika

$20.00

Beef Tenderloin Kabob Tika

$35.00

Beef Kafta Kabob

$20.00

Lamb Chops

$35.00

Chicken Cream Chop

$20.00

Veggie Gahlabba

$18.00

Mediterranean Mixup

$20.00

Seafood

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Szechuan Salmon

$29.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Jay Jays Grilled Cod

$22.00

Grilled Tilapia

$19.00

Curry Fish

$20.00

Crab Cake Dinner

$20.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato SALMON

$32.00Out of stock

Fish & Mac

$17.00Out of stock

Shrimp In Basket

$18.00Out of stock

Combo Plates

Combo Plate For (3)

$45.00

Combo Plate For (5)

$65.00

Combo Plate For (7)

$85.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Mini Cannolis

$5.00

Molten Lava Cake

$7.00

Churros & Nutella

$8.00

Volcano Cookie

$11.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Oreo Cake

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Coconut Cake

$7.00

Baklava

$5.00

Brownie

$5.00

Apple Pie

$6.00

Baklava Cheesecake

$7.00

Tirimisu

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

House Breakfast

Eggs+Toast

$8.00

Eggs + HB + Toast

$10.00

Eggs+Meat+ Toast

$11.00

HOUSE BREAKFAST (eggs, meat, HB, toast)

$12.00

Omelettes

Jay Jay's Greek Omelet

$14.00

Country Omelet

$14.00

Western Omelet

$14.00

Beef Shawarma Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$14.00

Hawaiian Omelet

$14.00

Ham Omelet

$13.00

Sausage Omelet

$13.00

Bacon Omelet

$13.00

Mushroom Omelet

$12.00

Spinach Omelet

$12.00

Plain Omelet

$10.00

Chicken Pomodoro Omelet

$14.00

Michigan Cherry Omelet

$14.00

Baja Omelet

$14.00

Baked Potato Omelet

$14.00

Mediterranean Breakfast

Gyro Breakfast

$16.00

Beef Shawarma Breakfast

$16.00

Chicken Shawarma Breakfast

$16.00

Chila Fry

$21.00

Sicilian Eggs

$14.00Out of stock

Eggs Or Whateva

Big Breakfast

$14.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Country Burrito

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Breakfast Quesadilla

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich & HB

$15.00

Breakfast Sammich

$15.00

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich & HB

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Monté Cristo

$13.00Out of stock

PANCAKES

Pancakes

$11.00

1/2 Pancakes

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.00

Birthday Cake Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$12.00

OREO Pancakes

$14.00

Fruity Pebbles PANCAKES

$14.00

Johnnys Treat PANCAKES

$13.00

Chunky Monkey PANCAKES

$13.00

Cannoli Pancakes

$14.00

Very Berry Pancakes

$13.00

Banana Fosters Pancakes

$14.00

CREPES

JOHNNYS TREAT CREPES

$13.00

Chunky Monkey CREPES

$13.00

Very Berry Crepes

$13.00

Cannoli Crepes

$14.00

Strawberry Crepes

$13.00

Apple Cinnamon Crepe

$13.00

Plain Crepes

$12.00

WAFFLES

CHKN X WFFLS

$14.00

Johnny's Treat Waffles

$13.00

Very Berry Waffles

$13.00

Plain Waffles

$12.00

Fruity Pebbles WAFFLES

$14.00

Chunky Monkey WAFFLES

$13.00

Churro WAFFLES

$12.00

Sides

Side Of Bacon

$4.50

Side Of Sausage Links

$4.50

Side Of Sausage Patties

$4.50

Side Of Grilled Ham

$4.50

Hash Browns

$4.00

Toast & Jelly

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$4.00

Side Tomato Slices

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Side Hollandaise Sauce

$4.00

Turkey Sausage Patties

$5.50

Side CBH

$6.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Bagel

$3.00

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.00

Skillets

Greek Skillet

$14.00

Western Skillet

$14.00

Country Skillet

$14.00

Mexicana Skillet

$14.00

Build Your Own Skillet

$14.00

FRENCH TOAST

Traditional French Toast

$11.00

Johnny's Treat French Toast

$13.00

Chunky Monkey French Toast

$13.00

Very Berry French Toast

$13.00

Coconut French Toast

$13.00

Red Velvet French Toast

$13.00

PB & J French Toast

$13.00

Eggs Bennys

Classic Eggs Benny

$13.00

Florentine Veggie Benny

$13.00

Crab Cake Benny

$16.00

Country Benny

$14.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iraqi Chai-Tea

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Café Latte

$6.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Shirley Temple

$4.50

2 Liter Pop

$5.00

Fruit Smoothies

$6.00

.

.

Mimosas

The OG Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Drip Bellini

$10.00

Just Peachy Bellini

$10.00

Mango Madness Mimosa

$10.00

You Were My Cinnamon Apple Mimosa

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise Mimosa

$13.00

Mimi Flight

$15.00

Beers & Seltzers

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Bud Lite

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Ciroc Spritz

$9.00

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Sweet Shiraz

$8.00

Caymus Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Justin, Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Black Stallion, Pinot Noir

$40.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Oyster Bay, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc

$31.00

Santa Margherita, Pinot Grigio

$41.00

Sonoma-Cutrer, Chardonnay

$39.00

Rosé

$8.00

White Zinfandel

$8.00

Beringet Main & Vine, Pink Moscato

$32.00

Mionetto IL, Prosseco

$10.00

Le Grand Courtage, Brut Rosé

$12.00

Mionetto IL, Prosseco

$32.00

Veuve Clicquot, Brut Champagne

$92.00

Le Grand Courtage, Brut Rosé

$42.00

Vodka

Vodka

Tequila

Tequila

Cognac

Cognac

Rum

Rum

Gin

Gin

Whiskey

Whiskey

Cordials

Cocktail

Mules

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Irish Mule

$12.00

Red Berry Mule

$12.00

Specialty Cocktails

Papi's Home

$12.00

Barbie Dreams

$12.00

New Fashhh

$12.00

Sweet Like Peachtiniii

$12.00

J & B

$12.00

Champagne Mamiii

$12.00

Espresso Bby

$12.00

Mango Margeaux

$12.00

Strawberry Hennyy

$12.00

Coco Margeaux

$12.00

My-Mai Tai

$12.00

Island Ting

$12.00

8pm in Troy

$12.00

Lavender Martini

$12.00

Basic Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sangria

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lime Margeaux

$10.00

Strawberry Margeaux

$10.00

Peach Margeaux

$10.00

Cosmo

$10.00

Dry Martini

$10.00

Dirty Martini

$10.00

Negroni

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan, NY

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Electric Lemonade

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

AppleTini

$12.00

Piña Colada

$10.00

Side Car

$10.00

Shots

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$9.00

Jameson Pickle Back Shot

$12.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$10.00

Caramel Apple Shot

$10.00

White Gummy Bear Shot

$9.00

Pink Starburst Shot

$9.00

Kamikaze Shot

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Call 248-817-5399 for Catering Orders

Location

2995 E. Long Lake, Troy, MI 48085

Directions

Gallery
Jay Jay's Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

All Seasons Rochester Hills
orange starNo Reviews
E Nawakwa Rd Rochester Hills, MI 48307
View restaurantnext
Achatz Pies - Troy - East Long Lake
orange starNo Reviews
1063 East Long Lake Road Troy, MI 48085
View restaurantnext
Kazoku Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
30 West Square Lake Road Troy, MI 48098
View restaurantnext
Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill | M-59, Sterling Heights, Michigan
orange starNo Reviews
44899 Mound Road Sterling Heights, MI 48314
View restaurantnext
Amar Pizza - Troy
orange star4.6 • 33
3728 Rochester Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Game On Burgers & Bar
orange star5.0 • 3
45875 Mound Rd Shelby Twp, MI 48317
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Troy

Detroit Wing Company - Troy
orange star4.6 • 4,415
2900 W. Maple Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Crispelli's Catering - Troy
orange star4.7 • 3,835
645 E Big Beaver Rd Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek
orange star4.8 • 3,202
708 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Troy
orange star4.8 • 2,348
766 West Big Beaver Road Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
La Saj Lebanese Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,163
2149 Crooks Rd Troy, MI 48084
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Troy, MI
orange star4.7 • 637
198 E. Big Beaver Troy Troy, MI 48083
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Troy
Clawson
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Sterling Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Utica
review star
Avg 4.9 (32 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston