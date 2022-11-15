- Home
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd.
No reviews yet
2804 S. Rutherford Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Sandwich
Rib Sandwich
These ribs are moist, tender and flavorful. Served on a bun with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy homemade BBQ sauce and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Brisket Sandwich
We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.
Entrée
Pork Ribs (3)
Our ribs are slow smoqued with premium hardwoods and kissed with smoque flavor. Tender, moist, well seasoned and delicious!
Pork Rib (1)
Our ribs are slow smoqued with premium hardwoods and kissed with smoque flavor. Tender, moist, well seasoned and delicious!
Turkey Ribs No Bun (3)
Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!
Turkey Ribs No Bun (2)
Turkey Rib No Bun (1)
Pork Entrée No Bun and One
Pork Entrée No Bun and Two
Chicken Entrée No Bun and One
Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.
Chicken Entrée No Bun and Two
Brisket Entrée No Bun and One
We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.
Brisket Entrée No Bun and Two
Turkey Rib No Bun and One
Turkey Rib No Bun and Two
Two Turkey Ribs No Bun and One
Two Turkey Ribs No Bun and Two
Three Turkey Ribs No Bun and One
Three Turkey Ribs No Bun and Two
Brisket Entree No Bun
Chicken Entree No Bun
Pork Entree No Bun
6 Smoked wings
Specialty
Pork Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and 2 ounces of pork and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce
Chicken Nachos
Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and 2 ounces of chicken and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce
No Meat Nacho
Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce
Brisket Nacho
Drink
Sides
BBQ Baked Beans Regular
Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Regular
Old Fashioned Potato Salad Regular
Mac and Cheese Regular
Mac and Cheese Upcharge
BBQ Baked Beans 12 oz
BBQ Baked Beans Regular
BBQ Baked Beans Family
Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw 12 oz
Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Regular
Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Family
Old Fashioned Potato Salad 12 oz
Old Fashioned Potato Salad Regular
Old Fashioned Potato Salad Family
Mac and Cheese 12 oz
Mac and Cheese Regular
Mac and Cheese Family
Side Salad
By The Half Pound
Half Pound Pork
Half Pound Chicken
Half Pound Brisket
By the Pound
One Pound of Pork
Two Pounds of Pork
Three Pounds of Pork
One Pound of Chicken
Two Pounds of Chicken
Three Pounds of Chicken
One Pound of Brisket
We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and includes our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. Feeds 4-5
Two Pounds of Brisket
Three Pounds of Brisket
By the Rack
By the Half Rack
Combo
Pork Sandwich and One
Pork Sandwich and Two
Chicken Sandwich and One
Chicken Sandwich and Two
Brisket Sandwich and One
Brisket Sandwich and Two
Ribs (3) and one
Ribs (3) and two
Half rack ribs and one
Half rack ribs and two
Family Feast
Texas Toast
Extra sauce
Lunch Special after 2 pm
Smoked Brisket Meal
Smoked Ribs Meal
Lunch special 11-2
Smoked Wings Meal 24
Wings 6
Wings 4
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Quick service BBQ restaurant Come get some of that down home Southern BBQ today!
2804 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130