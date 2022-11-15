Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jay’s Smoqued BBQ 2804 S. Rutherford Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2804 S. Rutherford Blvd.

Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$9.99

These ribs are moist, tender and flavorful. Served on a bun with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy homemade BBQ sauce and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.99

Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99Out of stock

Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Brisket Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

Entrée

Pork Ribs (3)

$9.99

Our ribs are slow smoqued with premium hardwoods and kissed with smoque flavor. Tender, moist, well seasoned and delicious!

Pork Rib (1)

$2.99

Our ribs are slow smoqued with premium hardwoods and kissed with smoque flavor. Tender, moist, well seasoned and delicious!

Turkey Ribs No Bun (3)

$14.99Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Turkey Ribs No Bun (2)

$9.99Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Turkey Rib No Bun (1)

$4.99Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Pork Entrée No Bun and One

$8.98

Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Pork Entrée No Bun and Two

$11.49

Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Entrée No Bun and One

$8.98Out of stock

Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Chicken Entrée No Bun and Two

$11.49Out of stock

Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Brisket Entrée No Bun and One

$11.98Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

Brisket Entrée No Bun and Two

$13.97Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

Turkey Rib No Bun and One

$6.98Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Turkey Rib No Bun and Two

$8.97Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Two Turkey Ribs No Bun and One

$11.98Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Two Turkey Ribs No Bun and Two

$13.97Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Three Turkey Ribs No Bun and One

$16.98Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Three Turkey Ribs No Bun and Two

$18.97Out of stock

Turkey Ribs are breast meat that is attached to a Turkey Shoulder Bade. We marinade them overnight in a savory marinade; then smoque it to temp. They are moist, tender and seasoned to perfection. The Pandemic has caused inconsistent supplies of this item. If we have them in stock...GET AT EM!!!This is a MUST TRY!!

Brisket Entree No Bun

$9.99Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and topped with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

Chicken Entree No Bun

$5.99Out of stock

Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Pork Entree No Bun

$5.99

Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and top it with our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

6 Smoked wings

$8.99

Specialty

Pork Nachos

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and 2 ounces of pork and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce

Chicken Nachos

$9.99Out of stock

Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and 2 ounces of chicken and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce

No Meat Nacho

$7.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese, sliced jalepenos, sour cream and your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy BBQ Sauce

Brisket Nacho

$10.99

Drink

Drinks

$1.99+

20 oz

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.59

Enjoy a refreshing lemonade...flavored from real strawberries!!

Bottled Water

$1.25

16.9 oz bottled water

Can drink

$1.25

12 ounce can

Bottled soda

$2.39

20 ounce bottles

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans Regular

$3.29

3 oz

Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Regular

$3.29

3 oz

Old Fashioned Potato Salad Regular

$3.29

3 oz

Mac and Cheese Regular

$3.29

3 oz premium side

Mac and Cheese Upcharge

$0.50

premium side

BBQ Baked Beans 12 oz

$7.99Out of stock

12 oz

BBQ Baked Beans Regular

$6.09

16 oz

BBQ Baked Beans Family

$9.99

32 oz

Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw 12 oz

$7.99Out of stock

12 oz

Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Regular

$6.09

16 oz

Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw Family

$9.99Out of stock

32 oz

Old Fashioned Potato Salad 12 oz

$7.99Out of stock

12 oz

Old Fashioned Potato Salad Regular

$6.09

16 oz

Old Fashioned Potato Salad Family

$9.99

32 oz

Mac and Cheese 12 oz

$7.99Out of stock

12 oz

Mac and Cheese Regular

$6.09

16 oz

Mac and Cheese Family

$9.99

32 oz

Side Salad

$1.99Out of stock

Salad

Salad

$7.99Out of stock

entrée sized salad

By The Half Pound

Half Pound Pork

$12.99

Our Pulled Pork is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and includes a little Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Half Pound Chicken

$12.99Out of stock

Our Pulled Chicken is slow smoqued using a combination of hickory and oak hardwoods. We pull and season it to perfection and includes a little Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. It is moist, tender and comes with your choice of Sweet n Mild or Sweet n Spicy Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Half Pound Brisket

$16.99Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings it includes our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw.

By the Pound

One Pound of Pork

$16.99

Feeds 4-5

Two Pounds of Pork

$33.98Out of stock

Feeds 8-9

Three Pounds of Pork

$50.97Out of stock

Feeds 16-17

One Pound of Chicken

$16.99Out of stock

Feeds 4-5

Two Pounds of Chicken

$33.98Out of stock

Feeds 8-9

Three Pounds of Chicken

$50.97Out of stock

Feeds 16-17

One Pound of Brisket

$21.99Out of stock

We inject our Briskets with a savory injection and season it with traditional Texas seasonings and includes our signature Apple Honey Poppyseed Cole Slaw. Feeds 4-5

Two Pounds of Brisket

$43.98Out of stock

Feeds 8-9

Three Pounds of Brisket

$65.97Out of stock

Feeds 16-17

By the Rack

Full Rack of Pork Ribs

$21.47

Feeds 3-4

By the Half Rack

Half Rack of Pork Ribs

$10.99

Feeds 2-3

Combo

Pork Sandwich and One

$8.98

Pork Sandwich and Two

$11.49

Chicken Sandwich and One

$8.98Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich and Two

$11.49Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich and One

$11.98Out of stock

Brisket Sandwich and Two

$13.97Out of stock

Ribs (3) and one

Ribs (3) and two

Half rack ribs and one

$12.98

Half rack ribs and two

$14.97

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$3.49

Brownie

$3.49

Peach Cobbler

$3.49

Family Feast

Family Combo

$89.99Out of stock

Texas Toast

Toast

$0.69

Extra sauce

XTRA Mild

$0.49

XTRA Spicy

$0.49

Lunch Special after 2 pm

Pulled Pork

$7.99

Pulled Chicken

$7.99

Pulled pork entree

$7.99

Pulled chicken entree

$7.99Out of stock

Family Meal

1 pound of pork

$29.99

1 pound of Chicken

$29.99

Smoked Brisket Meal

Smoked Brisket Family Meal

$58.99

Smoked Ribs Meal

2 racks of ribs

$62.99

Lunch special 11-2

Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Pork Entree no bread

$6.99

Chicken Entree no bread

$6.99

Smoked Wings Meal 24

Smoked wings 24

Out of stock

Wings 6

Wings 6

$8.99

Wings 4

Wings (4)

$5.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Quick service BBQ restaurant Come get some of that down home Southern BBQ today!

Location

2804 S. Rutherford Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Directions

Gallery
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ image
Jay’s Smoqued BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
The Fish House - Murfreesboro
orange starNo Reviews
1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Xingha Sab Bor Lao Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
120 Eleanor Way Suite A Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Party Fowl - Murfreesboro (SE Broad)
orange starNo Reviews
127 Southeast Broad Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze - Murfreesboro, TN
orange starNo Reviews
675 Middle Tennessee Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murfreesboro

The Boulevard Bar & Grille - 2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard
orange star4.3 • 1,382
2154 Middle Tennessee Boulevard Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001510 - Medical Center Parkway
orange star4.8 • 934
3053 Medical Center Parkway Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Parthenon Grille
orange star4.0 • 505
1962 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Hank's Honky Tonk
orange star4.6 • 437
2341 Memorial Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View restaurantnext
Sauce - Murfreesboro
orange star4.5 • 416
2858 S Church St Murfreesboro, TN 37127
View restaurantnext
The Alley on Main
orange star4.5 • 392
223 W Main Street Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Murfreesboro
Antioch
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Hermitage
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Brentwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Mount Juliet
review star
No reviews yet
Franklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Spring Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 3.8 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston