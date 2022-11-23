Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Bars & Lounges
American

JayBee's Chicken Palace

No reviews yet

11875 North Jantzen Drive

Portland, OR 97217

Popular Items

Thigh Master

Food

$12.00

Hand-breaded, crispy-fried chicken thigh tossed in JayBee's spice blend with bread & butter pickles, shrettuce, and jalapeno ranch on a potato roll.

$12.00

Hand-breaded, crispy-fryed chicken thigh tossed in JayBee's spicy! spices with grilled jalapeños, shrettuce, and cholula hot mayo on a potato roll.

$12.00

Hand breaded, crispy fries chicken thigh tossed in old bay and malt vinegar with bread & butter pickles, shrettuce and tartar sauce on a potato roll. Like a fried fish sando, hold the fish, sub chicken. Tasty business!

$10.00

Big ol' serving of juicy chunks of hand-breaded chicken thigh fried to perfection and served with our jalapeño ranch.

$12.00

Six juicy, hand-breaded chicken breast tendies fried to perfection and served with our jalapeño ranch.

$12.00

4 GRILLED CHICKEN SLIDERS ON HAWAIIAN ROLLS WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLE, BBQ SAUCE, CILANTRO MAYO AND SHRETTUCE. ALOHA!

$6.00

Generous portion of seasoned tots served with our curried catsup and jalapeño ranch.

$6.00

Generous serving of battered sweet onions cooked to a golden brown. Served with our Curried Catsup.

$6.00

Generous portion of seasoned shoestring fries with our curried catsup and jalapeño ranch.

$7.00

Fried pinko-coated mozzarella sticks with our jalapeño ranch for dipping.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

$3.00
$3.00
$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Lottery. Cocktails. Chicken.

11875 North Jantzen Drive, Portland, OR 97217

