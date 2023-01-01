Jaybee's PopUp Vending
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a gourmet chicken tender restaurant that serves specialty lemonades and food.
Location
2575 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, GA 30034
