Restaurant header imageView gallery

Jaybee's Tenders

review star

No reviews yet

2575 Snapfinger Road

Decatur, GA 30034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tender Combos

8 Pcs Tender Combo

8 Pcs Tender Combo

$13.51

8 pcs tenders, fries, coleslaw, and a Texas toast

5 Pcs Tenders

5 Pcs Tenders

$10.39

5 pc tenders, Fries, coleslaw, and a Texas Toast

3 Pcs Kids Combo

3 Pcs Kids Combo

$6.75

3 Tenders and Fries

Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich Only

Chicken Tender Sandwich Only

$10.92

Texas Toast, Jays Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Tenders. There are No Modification (sandwich is made with all you see pictured)

Tender Sandwich Combo

Tender Sandwich Combo

$14.55

There are No Modifications to the sandwich. Texas Toast, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Jays Sauce, Tenders.

Grilled Tender Sandwich

Grill Sandwich Only

Grill Sandwich Only

$11.43

Grilled Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast with Lettuce, Pickles, Tomatoes, Jays Sauce. No Modifications allowed.

Grilled Sandwich Combo

Grilled Sandwich Combo

$15.59

Grilled tender sandwich with Fries

Mambo Drizzled Sandwich

Mambo Drizzled Chicken Sandwich Only

Mambo Drizzled Chicken Sandwich Only

$9.36

Fried Chicken Breast drizzled in mambo sauce on Texas Toast

Mambo Combo

Mambo Combo

$12.48

Fried Chicken Breast drizzled with mambo sauce on Texas Toast with Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$13.52

Fries, nacho cheese, chopped grilled chicken, jays sauce, shredded cheese and garnished with green onions

Drinks

Happy Lemon Lemonades

Happy Lemon Lemonades

$5.20
Can Drinks

Can Drinks

$1.04

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$1.56

Desserts

Banana Pudding (12oz)

Banana Pudding (12oz)

$10.40

Peach Cobbler (16oz)

$8.32Out of stock

Sides

Fries

$3.64
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.20
Additional Tenders (1 Pcs)

Additional Tenders (1 Pcs)

$1.46
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.08Out of stock
Toast

Toast

$0.52

Nacho Cheese

$1.04

Additional Condiments

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.40
Honey Mustard

Honey Mustard

$0.40
Ranch

Ranch

$0.40
Hot Sauce (3)

Hot Sauce (3)

$0.40

Mustard (3)

$0.40

Ketchup (3)

$0.40

Mambo Sauce

$0.75

Jays Sauce

$0.75

Mayo Base Savory Sauce

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated. We're not just any fast-food tender spot, its gourmet, fresh never frozen chicken tenders, freshly made lemonade and chef quality handmade desserts. You're in for a treat when you arrive to Jaybee's.

Location

2575 Snapfinger Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Peachy Keen Bakeshop
orange starNo Reviews
0s Decatur, GA 30035
View restaurantnext
CalaBar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4144 Redan Rd #102 Stone Mountain, GA 30083
View restaurantnext
Walkers Sports Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1825 rockridge road Stone Mountain, GA 30088
View restaurantnext
Wide World of Wings
orange starNo Reviews
2802 East Atlanta Road Ellenwood, GA 30281
View restaurantnext
N7 Kream Lab Nitrogen Ice Cream Lounge - 111 Fairview Rd
orange starNo Reviews
111 Fairview Rd Ellenwood, GA 30294
View restaurantnext
Dabomb Sports Grill -New Account - 2912 Evans Mill Road
orange starNo Reviews
2912 Evans Mill Road Lithonia, GA 30038
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Decatur

Fresh to Order
orange star4.7 • 6,257
205 E Ponce De Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30031
View restaurantnext
Chai Pani - Decatur
orange star4.6 • 3,560
406 W Ponce de Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Wahoo! Grill
orange star4.4 • 1,751
1042 W College Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
Saigon Cafe - Decatur
orange star4.5 • 1,363
2092 N. Decatur Road Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Decatur
orange star4.8 • 1,318
545 N McDonough St Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurantnext
The Grove Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 849
2761 Lavista Rd Decatur, GA 30033
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Decatur
Atlanta
review star
Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Lilburn
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston