Italian
Pizza

JayLuigi

3201 4th Street North

St Petersburg, FL 33706

KIDS

KID PASTA (V)

KID PASTA (V)

$8.00

PASTA WITH YOUR CHOICE OF POMODORO OR BUTTER SAUCE.

KID CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH PASTA

KID CHICKEN PARMESAN WITH PASTA

$10.00

*CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE*

KID CHICKEN TENDERS WITH PASTA

KID CHICKEN TENDERS WITH PASTA

$10.00

*CAN NOT BE MADE GLUTEN FREE*

KID CHEESE LUIS PIZZA (V)

KID CHEESE LUIS PIZZA (V)

$8.00
KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

KID PEPPERONI PIZZA

$9.00

DESSERTS

LIMONCELLO CAKE

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$9.00
KAHLUA CHOCOLATE CAKE

KAHLUA CHOCOLATE CAKE

$8.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.00Out of stock

MALDON SEA SALT.

S'MORES COOKIE

$3.00

MALDON SEA SALT.

NA BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

SPARKLING ARANCIATA

$4.00

SPARKLING LIMONATA

$4.00

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

LATTE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

UNSWEET ICED TEA

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
We offer casual Italian dining in beautiful St. Petersburg, FL. Fresh pastas, naturally fermented, wild yeast Roman-Style and Neapolitan Style pizzas, unique plays on traditional Italian small plates, and fresh salads. All made with the guiding principle: quality without compromise.

3201 4th Street North, St Petersburg, FL 33706

